ALLEGHENY
Eugene Hazlett Jr. to Victoria Meta at 4179 Frederick Drive for $225,000. Juelie Furlong to Nicholas Berteotti at 204 Mt. Vernon Drive for $150,000. Theodore Holt to Edward Demchak Jr. and Nicole Demchak at 361 Woodberry Drive for $318,700.
ARNOLD
Joseph Kraus et al. to Patricia Kregiel at 350 McCandless St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $66,229). Debra Palochik to Idie Shoop at 1804 Victoria Ave. for $86,000. Jennifer Sinclair to Dante Campbell and Amira Ayala at 1737 Woodmont Ave. for $5,200 by sheriff’s deed.
BELL TOWNSHIP
BASP LLC to Charles Watterson at Unknown Address for $200,000. Marcus Mazur to Anthony Charles Kazubski at 423 Fourth Ave. for $93,000. John Chernega to Tyler Mitchell at 265 Kochka Drive for $50,000. NYMT Loan Trust 1 to Glen Gall at 756 Point St. for $7,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Peter Mock to Terrence and Elizabeth Sarah Packey at 47-51 Mansville Road for $2,500.
DELMONT
Michael Patterson to Alexander and Shanley Augenstein at 248 Freeport St. for $232,050.
DERRY BOROUGH
Jeffrey Nolan to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 313 E First Ave. for $1,983 by sheriff’s deed. Stephanie Mayger to Pamela Nicholson and Angela Moore at 207 S Chestnut St. for $127,000. Michael Reffo III to Rock and Clarissa Martin at 300 S Ligonier St. for $120,000. Estate of Ralph Smith to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 200 W Second St. for $3,000. Richard Humphreys to Susan Denise Baltich at 508 W Fourth Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $103,845). James George to Max Vanhyning II and Holly Vanhyning at 324 W Owens Ave. for $165,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Tara Barnhart to Luke and Brenna Weyant at Unknown Address for $210,000. John Iscrupe Jr. to Westmoreland County Land Bank at Unknown Address for $1,555 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Gloria Caletri to Nathan Hill at 122 Gomers Ln for $115,000. Jason Washabaugh to Nikki Lynn Loucks at 1315 Latrobe Derry Road for $195,000. Donna Noss to Joseph Gademsey and Crystal Thomas at 215-217 Nick Drive for $45,000. Dolores Geary et al. to James and Diane Mullen at 2536 Raymond Ave. for $135,000. James Mullen to Ryan Alexander and Chelsea Nicole Komar at 836 Strawcutter Road for $190,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Judith Ann Caskey to Sarah Lowry at 610 Delaware Ave. for $145,900. William Frey to Donald and Ashley Record at 208 Grandmas Road for $17,500. Shirley Livengood to David and Maria Bazzar at 124 Jeffrey Drive for $260,000. Rita Fink to Matthew and Krystal Dillon at 265 Railroad St. for $350,000. Estate of Gerald Eicher to Gregory Sullenberger at 2416 Route 981 for $110,000. Tamara Sherrick to John and Angie Keim at 1349 W Pittsburgh St. for $99,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Joshua Price to Joshua Price and Mia Olivia Turney at 124 Parker Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $15,604).
GREENSBURG
Victor Harvey to Terrance Anderson at 89 Glenview Ave. for $164,000. Russell Cogdell to Aaron Fidazzo and Roseann Blair at 520 Grove St. for $140,000. Timothy Phillips to Dylan and Jaclyn Roycroft at 606 Jack St. for $127,094. Margaret Anne Watkins to Joseph and Summer Vandigo at 440 N Maple Ave. for $191,000. Scalzitti Properties LLC to George and Ronalyn Apodiakos at 123 S Washington Ave. for $170,000. Daniel Shelley to Kelly and Catherine Bergamini at 434 W Otterman St. for $194,900. Patricia Ann Handlan to Christopher Wilkie at 590 Willow Ave. for $165,900.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Arthur Boyle Jr. to Youngwood Sportsmens Assn. at Unknown Address for $140,000. Marc Cournoyer to Ralph and Karen Mosco at 231 Braveheart Drive for $435,000. Kathleen Lowrie to Keith Munshower at 19 Brookdale Drive for $189,900. Janice Reccelli to Michael and Lindsay Giannilli at 416 Buckeye St. for $85,156. Carl Gene Jones Jr. to Jeffrey Allan Wright Jr. and Lisa Christine Wright at 142 Buffalo Hill Road for $327,000. Leslie Ruffner to Evan and Kerri Worthington at 135 Crissinger Road for $245,000. Estate of Jacqueline Shaw to Hugh Hubble II and Amy Hubble at 329 Dorothy Louise Drive for $119,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Jason Tosi at 428 Dragon Rouge Drive for $303,500. Estate of Lucille Gurksnis to Triple B Properties LLC at 211 Millersdale Road for $110,000. Joshua Kunkle to Jessica Dawn Kunkle at 232 Millersdale Road for $175,000. Linda Rossi to Brian Detsch and Xitlally Carranza at 103 Mohawk Drive for $210,000. Estate of Marlene Jenkins to Greensburg Properties LLC at 10 Monroe St. for $110,000. David Kounas to Peter Morgan and Stephanie Harper at 740 Murifield Drive for $355,000. Margaret Stepinsky to Christopher and Stacey Felentzer at 217 Peekaboo Ln for $110,000. George Frisko to Viking Acquisitions LLC at 600-602 Pollins Ave. for $97,000. Estate of Malcolm Berger to David Crossman at Possum Hollow Road for $5,000. James Brownfield to Jacob Hirn at 1035 Rear Carbon Road for $80,000. Timothy Sobota to Adam Paterchak III at 127 Sobota Road for $110,000. Alquin Heinnickel III to Brandon and Tawnya Burns at 201 Tipple Row Road for $643,000. Adam Shield to Jaclyn Rebecca Ream and Chett Lawrence Scarpa at 2506 Vancouver St. for $83,500. Avery Monroe Lavella to Jacob and Ashley Riley at 255 Wren Drive for $180,000.
IRWIN
Estate of Enrico Remige to Michael Smarra at 510 Sixth St. for $116,000. Estate of Patricia Krebs to Samuel Himes at 1949 Highland Ave. for $160,000. First Evangelical Reformed Church Irwin to Irwin Abbey LLC at 400 Main St. for $40,000. Mitar Kozomara to Austin Chanz Baer at 303 Maple St. for $145,000.
JEANNETTE
Elite Choice Investments LLC to Michael and Diane Patricelli Ray at Adams Ave. for $15,000. Taylor DiMartino to Jeffery and Domonique Scrimshaw at 109 Good St. for $35,000. Michael Stevenson to Rhonda Griffin at 220 Good St. for $79,900. Rose Marie Hertzog to Robert Serafin at 821 Guy St. for $70,000. Andrew Guy to Dakine Properties LLC at 501 Morningside Road for $9,000.
LATROBE
Jeffrey Regula to Paul and Beth Ridilla at 1645 Catherine St. for $65,000. C. Roger Park trustee et al. to Richard Von and Kaitlin Elizabeth Weiers at 1307 Ligonier St. for $60,000. Mary George to Karyl Freed at 402 Mary St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $67,220).
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Joseph Golden to Kellen Detar at 320 Fairfield St. for $150,000. Amy Graham to Laura Herrington Rager at 304 Indian St. for $115,000. Richard McNatt to Dennis and Beatriz Albin Sweeney at 122 McColly St. for $196,000. Jerry Weatherford II to Judy Murray at 116 W Vincent St. for $205,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Richard Turcheck to Timothy William Jordan Jr. and Jamie Lin Deem at 518 Alpha Ln for $3,925 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $55,165) by sheriff’s deed. Randy Smithley to Robert and Linda Hoza at 1070 Autumn Leaves Road for $217,000. James Schmidt et al. to Timothy and Laura Maus at 523 Brigade Ln for $110,000. Gregory Podlucky to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. at 345-353 Cobblestone Ln for $1,426 by sheriff’s deed. Latrobe Property Management LLC to Thomas Jagger and Amy Popovich at 110 Goldenrod Ln for $117,000. Matthew Hanley to Patrick and Elizabeth Ring at 2725 Route 711 for $432,500. James Bicsey to Jeffrey James Kuhns and Kristin Kniss Mlay Kuhns at 3624 SR 711 for $25,000. Everview Estates Inc. to Reynolds Signature Homes LLC at Settler Road for $67,900.
LOWER BURRELL
John Gorham III to Westmoreland County Land Bank at Unknown Address for $2,252 by sheriff’s deed. Nicole Waltenbaugh to Richard and Kelly Beltz at 120 Florida Drive for $125,000. Donald Samosky to Richard and Dawn Herko at 49 Indian Fields Trl for $599,800. Meyer Development LLC to Elias Wilson at 2604 Leechburg Road for $75,000. Richard Falk to Jack and Diana Wolford at 2752 Leechburg Road for $69,000. Denise Conforti to David Shank at Nixon St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $10,148). Estate of Dorothy Bossio to David Shank at 2646 Nixon St. for $185,000. Ian Shane to Andrea Hecker at 2807 Thor Drive for $130,000. Robert Smith to William Corbett at Wills Ave. for $15,000.
LOYALHANNA
Stanley Auen to Holly Murphy at Unknown Address for $1,500. Estate of Yvonne Brady to John Nepsha Jr. at 188 McBraman Ln for $135,000. Junior Shoup to First Commonwealth Bank at 135 Noel Drive for $6,870 by sheriff’s deed.
MANOR
Ryan Shine to David and Lindsay Marco at 110 Brandywine Drive for $315,000. Richard Kloba to Kevin and Denise McDonald at 123 Mt. Pleasant Blvd. for $157,000.
MONESSEN
Rosalyn Burger to Stacey Lynne Maurer at 1115 Athalia Ave. for $89,900. John Mihalik to Amy Lynn Grey at 12 Columbus Drive for $105,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Edward Quigley at 1901 Grand Blvd. for $133,000. Estate of Emil Peda to Albert Sean and Kimberly Miller at 1425 Lincoln St. for $102,500. Steven Mensah Yawson to Devyn McCall and Sydney Rooney at 428 McKee Ave. for $5,000. Zynosky Properties LLC to Aaron Ingram at 661 McKee Ave. for $5,000. Timothy Stevenson et al. to Elizabeth Drake at 25 Overhill Drive for $132,500. Michael Erdely to Travis Kalbaugh and Shauna Walters at 34 Overhill Drive for $108,000. Wealth Capital Group LLC to Chris Garry Enterprises LLC at 1407 Walnut Ave. for $9,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Land Resource Investment & Development C to Derrick Scott Barnhart and Teresa Cossell at 215 Bridgeport St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $74,927). Krystyniak Family L.P. to United Methodist Church Mt. Pleasant at 647-653 Main St. for $67,500. Donald Coppula to Robyn Josey at 202 Orchard Hill Drive for $198,000. Evan Marcel Gaines to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 214 S Diamond St. for $1,187 by sheriff’s deed.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Vicki Lynn Sosko to Vincent Corrado at 9 Carnegie Ave. for $130,000. James Tyson to Michael Anderosn at 422 Farm View Road for $2,000. Holy Spirit Praise & Fellowship Center to Journey Church Of Western PA Inc. at 307-311 Holly Pl for $106,000. Estate of Janice Harvey to Wendy Yurko at 182 Reservoir Road for $12,500. Wayne Silvania to Paul Freeman at 2360 School St. for $239,900. Judith Ann Foriska Trust to Wayne and Diane Kantorik at 116 Shady St. for $195,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Estate of Marie Wilson to Brandon and Kelly Pletcher at 4727 Christy Road for $150,000. Lawrence Sabol to Mitsugu and Ikumi Ogawa at 2904 Jones Farm Ct for $634,900. Jianguo Huang to Amer Shiaya and Ekhlas Algabbo at 2250 Justin Ct for $450,000. Blake Steininger to Steven Paugh and Angela Birckbichler at 5871 Kemerer Hollow Road for $270,000. Donald Fleming trustee to Phillip and Ekaterina Zieg at 2619 Linda Drive for $265,000. Zachary James Hunter to Kevin and Christine Susko at 3444 MacIntyre Drive for $295,000. Robert Hoffmann III to Nicholas Fazio and Lauren Del Signore at 337 Nature Trail Ln for $183,340. Estate of Verda Breznik to James Hoffman at 4747 North Hills Road for $300,000. Robert Betts to Daniel and Christina Kusic at 1231 Twelve Oaks Ct for $670,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Second Chance Property Investments LLC to Shaun Kostek at 407 Fourth Ave. for $38,900. MidFirst Bank to Adrienne Fritz at 113 Broadlawn Drive for $72,527. Terry Mendelowski to Philip and Rachel Vecchio at 1062 Edgewood Road for $250,000. Francis Butz to 3CD LLC at 2222 Freeport Road for $175,000. Sandra Britton to James Manganaro III and Maria Manganaro at 453 Greenridge Road for $120,000. John Zenewicz Jr. to MCG Properties Alpha LLC at 908-910 North St. for $60,000. John Radvansky to Emily Rady at 401 Riverview Drive for $138,500. Susan Remaley to Anthony Peddicord and Andrea McLaughlin at 468 Summit St. for $142,500.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Gerard Maryak to Zachary and Erica Karas at 970 Fifth St. for $370,000. Estate of Patricia Kovac to Timothy Bosco and Janell Young at 1300 Barner Hill Road for $200,000. Walter John Hineman et al. to Kahle and Naomi DS Gregory at 9021 Broadway St. for $179,000. Doi Nguyen to Carin Baker at 11823 Dartmoor Drive for $245,000. Carol Ann Police to RP2ALL LLC at 8651 Elm St. for $132,000. Huntingdon Development Inc. to Jaclyn Mihalik and Stacey Natale at 515 Forest Oaks Trl for $55,000. Philip Heckman to Gary Alan and Sharon Marie Glaze at 2980 Guffey Road for $206,000. Nicholas Zappa to Daniel and Margaret Fonner at 2150 Haflinger Drive for $425,000. Estate of Clifford Whitehead to Brandon Davis and Michael Nicholas at 11418 Joseph St. for $156,000. Jason Slater et al. to Philip and Jessica Anselmino at 9060 Lucia Ln for $536,000. Janos Mohacsi to RP2ALL LLC at 12365 Maple Ln for $146,000. David Bargiel to RP2ALL LLC at 884 Niagara Drive for $172,000. Estate of Melrose Topper to Nathan Patrick Brink at 2501 Northview Drive for $189,900. Lynn Palmieri to Cory Richard Stanoszek and Rachel Marie Madden at 11431 Orchard Drive for $185,000. Brandy Mowry to Justin and Shylee Dohner at 11367 Seminole Drive for $203,000. Jason Terrence Zavacky to Ryan Shetterly at 2980 Silver Ln for $355,000. Stephen DeMarchi to Michael Kovachik at 8531 Singletree Ct for $375,426. Ward Williams to Christie Palmiero at 14369 Terrace Drive for $116,000. Michael McCrea to Marc and Kelly Molinaro at 3009 Warwick Drive for $483,000. Lamar Bell to Elizabeth Vaughan at 1326 Weber Ct for $815,000.
PENN BOROUGH
Rose Gantt to Crown Reserve Properties LLC at S Carbon St. for $925 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815) by sheriff’s deed.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Bedrock Developers LLC to John White and Vicki Wilhelm at 1032 Blackthorn Drive for $390,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1042 Gombach Road for $61,000. Doris Collins to Shawn and Angela Hess at 6944 Mellon Road for $246,000. Joseph Morell to Matthew Cook and Sofia Mari Claesson at 118 Rizzi Drive for $300,000. NVR Inc. to Patricia Gregorini at 1006 Rohan Ct for $360,810. Carl Stewart et al. to Joseph and Donna Mae DiPadova at Route 130 for $40,000. NVR Inc. to Raymond Cervenak Jr. at 5000 St. Andrews Ct for $302,745. Edward Wilkinson Jr. to Benjamin and Stephen Foss at 218 Sunrise Drive for $320,000. Estate of Janice Givinski to Scott Pangrazzi and Amber Menz at 114 Thomas St. for $145,000. Gregory Moore trustee to Brittany Larsen at 2201 Turk St. for $90,000.
ROSTRAVER
Ryan Shetterly to Malin Laplace at 670 Circle Drive for $174,900. Brice Burner to Jeannette Marie Seyerle at 921 Collinsburg Road for $113,900. Rex Johnson to Harry and Cynthia Thompson at 108 Morningstar Drive for $312,000. Gavin Varley to Todd Eicker at 154 Pride Drive for $275,000. Westmoreland Co. Land Bank to Andrew Pugliesi at 1003 Shell St. for $3,000. Estate of Andrena Gawron to Long Vue Acres LLC at 935 Vernon Drive for $72,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Adam Riggle to Marc and Courtney Coda at 717 Athena Drive for $315,000. Rita Fink to Joseph Hughes at 173 Hoffman Heights Road for $40,000. Mark Venturella to John Collins IV and Linda George at 323 Jaclyn Ct for $331,000.
SCOTTDALE
Robert Clay Wiltrout to Jeffrey and Jessika Stull at 505 Parker Ave. for $109,900.
SEWICKLEY
Donald Denne to Dillon Galiotto at 399 Lowber Road for $89,000. Alison Marie Maugh to Lawrence Harley Kramer at 408 Main St. Aly for $70,000. Fred Moran to David Fawcett at 1510 Mars Hill Road for $310,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Steffkat Industries LLC to Allure Properties LLC at 1409 Broad St. for $75,000. Robert Bartchy to Micaela Smith at 1729 Franklin St. Rear for $7,000. Steffkat Properties LLC to Allure Properties LLC at 1420 Poplar St. for $85,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Charles Hoadwonic to George William and Holly Ann Knepper at 134 May St. for $125,000. Scott Hopkin to Anthony and Elizabeth Oliveira Pernelli at 196 Rolling Hills Road for $425,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Housing & Urban Development to Bank America at 437 Hedges St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $100,716). Jarid Davis to Derek and Kerry Stitt at 525 Sugar Run Road for $319,900.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Michelle Kam to Heather Piper at 1407 Alpen Strasse for $146,500. Central Penn Capital Management LLC to Kyle and Lori Criswell at 1318 Beech Drive for $167,900. Jeffrey Nolan to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 373 Charles Houck Road for $2,344 by sheriff’s deed. IRA Services Trust Co. CFBO to Janet Smith at 2012 Highland Drive for $69,900. Gerald Walters to Eric Lee Fearer at 417 Jefferson St. for $175,000. Nathan Baker to Amie Starliper at 34 Loretta St. for $176,900. Lucille Massaro to Anthony and Amy Romano at 3022 McClellan Drive for $230,000. Harvey Zalevsky to Douglas Langford at Ridilla Road for $90,000. Paul Baum to Nathan Baker at 2419 Route 130 for $219,900. Weatherton Farm Estates Inc. to Anthony and Katie Milane at 114 Sharon Drive for $42,400. Weatherton Farm Estates Inc. to Shawn and Sarah Ditch at 135 Sharon Drive for $36,900. LuxCesare Investments LLC to Matthew and Becki Pellis at 324 Sydney Ln for $69,500. Achieva Support to Taku LLC at 1285 Trent Drive for $155,000.
UPPER BURRELL
John Shelton to Richard and Cecilia Worley at Menk Road for $27,000. Matthew Miller to Jason and Emily Meader at 6040 Schafer Drive for $305,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Matthew Crawford to Kevin Barry at 917 Howell St. for $90,000. Johnny David to Robert Vincler at 433-435 Jackson Ave. for $39,000.
WASHINGTON
Robert Sarich to Stephen Kester and Maria Vigo at 1145 SR 286 for $270,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
David Bruno to David and Kris Ridenour at 171 Ash Ln for $240,000.
WEST NEWTON
Roxann Fetter to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 908 E Main St. for $1,721 by sheriff’s deed.
YOUNGWOOD
Thomas Victor LLC to Thomas Victor LLC at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $69,090). Estate of Emmett Charles Henry to Wm J Miller & Sons LLC at 843 Chestnut St. for $190,000. Thomas Victor LLC to Thomas Victor LLC at 2-4 N Fifth St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $15,108). Patricia McVay to Birch Investing Group LLC at 211 S Fourth St. for $33,000.
