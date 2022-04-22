ARNOLD
Westmoreland Real Estate Holdings LLC to Shawn Kostek at 1412 Taylor Ave. for $5,000.
ARONA
Limestone Spring Acquisitions 2 LLC to Three Rivers Royalty 2 LLC at Arona Road OG for $398,080. BELL Whitesell Family Farm LLC to Michael Shirey and Andrienne Gaydosh at Sub Station Road for $114,180. COOK Gerald Szalankiewicz to Jonathan Keyser at 506 Bethel Church Road for $275,000. DSV SPV1 LLC to Bree Elizabeth Harrold at 208 Delancey Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $117,479). Stephanie Ann Mostoller to Travis McKinley and Stephanie Ann Mostoller at 3895 State Route 130 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $104,158).
DELMONT Betty Marlene Crusan to Ramon and Jessica Nichole Medeiros at 54 Freeport St. for $155,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Estate of Sandra Luster to Kelly Luster at 610 Mowry Way for $2,500. DSV SPV3 LLC to Dean and Marci Hayes at 525 W Second Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $56,097). RVFM 13 Series LLC to Monica Sims at 256 W Owens Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $64,227).
DERRY TOWNSHIP Mary Karen Deichert to Austin and Jaclyn DeVincentis at 109 Clover Drive for $75,000. Alice Baker to John Baker at 427 Route 217 for $150,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON Moore & Morford Inc. to MMI Scottdale LLC at Porter Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $211,949). Estate of Thomas Zolock Jr. to David Shadd trustee at 144 Sunny Ln for $135,000.
EXPORT
John Visnic to Cozy Knapp Time LLC at 5816-5818 Madison Ave. for $75,000.
FAIRFIELD Estate of Louis Emanuel to Kurt Limbach at Creek Road for $15,000.
GREENSBURG
Stephanie Fafalios Coldren Beech to Carnegie Holdings LLC at 1024 Lane Way for $60,200. Carol Smolka to Walter and Marelyn Gross at 316 W Third St. for $84,900. Peter Landram to Thomas Robertson II at 20-22 Westminster Ave. for $106,000.
HEMPFIELD Timon Property Development Co. to George and Charlotte Kemerer at 1105 E Scepter Ln for $200,000. Estate of Thomas Andrew Hudak to Bruce Hudak at 132 French St. for $138,000. Gary Falatovich to Peter Robert and Karen Marie Piazza at 13 Holly Drive for $278,000. Jason Summy to Autumn Lee at 188 Ray Weyandt Road for $365,000. Autumn Lee to Karla Hayden at 311 Satinwood Ln for $525,000. Three Rivers Royalty 2 LLC to Chad and Monika Painter at Upper Ln for $40,000.
JEANNETTE Barbara Schultheis to Shawn Ream at 723 Arlington Ave. for $104,000. Judith Bucci to Joshua Rittenour at 20 E Gaskill Ave. for $18,500. RVFM 13 Series LLC to Travis Ryan and Hannah Marie Guy at 921 Gaskill Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $70,650). Melissa DeChellis to Janet Kjarval at 414 Margaret St. for $119,900. Roccie John Waldron to Rodney Welshons at 513 N Third St. for $69,420. Brent Hoak to Daniel Curtis Harvey at 242 N Fifth St. for $65,000.
LIGONIER Jared Clymer to Scott and Wendy Watson at 224 Bunger St. for $37,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Denise Marie Warren to Zacharie and Alyssa Cole at 158 Kill Deer Ln for $240,000. Bernard Fish to Edwin Hodge Gordon and Susan Ylvisaker at 851 Nature Run for $30,000. Ronald Dean Hemminger to Eric Thomas at 247 Sunrise Ln for $1,250,000.
LOWER BURRELL
William Vingin to Gary and Marlene Deily at 64 David Drive for $315,000. Estate of Richard Daniel Mohar to Natural Home Solutions LLC at 125 Kenmont Ave. for $150,000. Joseph Guyaux to Karen Guyaux at 2733 Valleyview Drive for $100,000. Thomas McKillop to Jared Schmidt and Ashley Paulus at 2634 Virginia Drive for $227,500.
MADISON DSV SPV1 LLC to Dawn Coyne at 405 Herminie Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $26,585).
MONESSEN
Kirk Luko to Shawyahna Bell at 522 Fourth St. for $16,000. George Robinson to Tyler Brumley at 932 Chestnut St. for $15,000. Steven Senitta to Matthew Warfield at 625 Delaware St. for $23,000. Megan Boger to Derek and Jessica Brewer at 1109 Dennis Ave. for $74,450. Ryan Speck to Brian and Leslie Savko at 1033 Graham Ave. for $30,000. David Mascara to Jeffrey Bibel at 115 Pacific Blvd. for $78,000. Micky William Schneider to Nathaniel and Stacy Sanzo at 358 Ridge Ave. for $176,000. DSV SPV3 LLC to Elmer Morrow Jr. at 933 Summit Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $75,853).
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH Heidi Aubel to Holly Morgan at 655 Joseph St. for $180,000.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP Estate of Thelma Heide to Chester and Cinty Stoltzfus at 2953 State Route 982 for $100,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Nicole Kiliamy Tomer to Charles and Kellie Crowe at 7326 Ringertown Road for $240,500.
NEW KENSINGTON
Alan Lincoln to Tara Yanossy at 525 Fourth Ave. for $49,000. Marvin Birner to Commonwealth Investments LLC at 622 Constitution Blvd. for $35,000. Walter Runski to Robert Ewing at 101 Woodstone Ln Apt 24 for $126,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON Brad Bianchi to John and Crystal Lynn Ice at 210 Charlotte Ave. for $210,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 7049 Gio Drive for $91,500. Richard Jackson to Jordyn Naggy at 2173 Guffey Road for $85,000. Bernard Oriss to Natalie Caruso at 12021 Patton Drive for $225,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Bedrock Developers LLC to Mat and Sharon Ros at 1051 Blackthorne Drive for $410,000. Denise Randazzo to Nationstar Mortgage LLC at 107 Grable Ln for $1,232 by sheriff’s deed. Raymond Mattucci to Adam and Andrea Mattucci at 141 Mattucci Ln for $61,359. NVR Inc. to Ryan Colin and Paulina Shutt at 1065 Wedgewood Drive for $453,085. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1068 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844. ROSTRAVER
Kaja Holdings 2 LLC to Richard Scott Hasty and Casaundra Price Spadaro at 312 Johnson Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $131,462). Estate of Rose Marie Kerr to Mark and Jean Pohlot trustee at 111 Ray Drive for $106,500. Michael Smor to Mark and Karen Vinoverski at 208 Rolling Hill Farm Drive for $299,000. Harry Stratigos to Belle Vernon 51 DPP LLC at Route 51 for $200,000.
SALEM Margaret Monroe to Terrie Wichrowski at 200 Angela Rosa Drive for $240,000. Totteridge Properties LLC to Ricciuti Enterprise Inc. at 1120-1122 N. Ashfield Way for $70,000.
SCOTTDALE John Depta to Martin Adobato at 510-512 Walnut Ave. for $65,000.
SMITHTON Rosa Beth Snyder Boyd to Gina Paige Vidonish at 348 Third St. for $127,200.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON Dorothy Kuhn to The Mineral Co. LLC at Fourth St. for $37,831. Estate of Dorothy DeMorest to Terry Emro Quashnock II and Bethany Rae Quashnock at 548 Pittsburgh Pike for $170,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Thomas Tomci to Jay and Tonya Grabiak at 539 Green St. for $150,000.
UNITY Edward Zuckerman to Tay and Michelle Waltenbaugh at 338 Albrights Lake Road for $375,000. Pellis Holdings LLC to Cheryl Hamilton at 418 Castle Mountain Ct for $65,000. Gilbert Clark Jr. trustee to Randy and Mary Herwig at 184 Frye Farm Road for $182,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Loir Beth Spix to David Jay Haddix Jr. at 401 Hancock Ave. for $26,500. Abigail Weber to Dolores Fisher at 406 Harrison Ave. for $50,000.
WEST NEWTON Gary Indof to Anthony Berarducci at 1009 Howard St. for $119,000.
