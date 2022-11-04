ALLEGHENY
Jerome Aul to Drew and Kristy Lynn Robertson at 135 Eberle Ln for $320,000.
William Salem trustee to David Jordan and Nicole Kjanica at Leechburg Road for $20,000.
ARNOLD
Ronald Peter Scaries to Benjamin Davis at 414 Moore St. for $960,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Izzulap LLC to Brian and Melissa Domenick at 2130 Walnut Drive for $133,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Shane Suranski to Coty Duff and Alexandria McKnight at 213 State Route 711 for $150,000.
GREENSBURG
Ruby Risko to MTD Investment Group LLC at 218 Eicher Ave. for $99,900.
Barry Debone to Michael Plute at 34 Kenneth St. for $172,000.
CJ Tartan Properties LLC to Lance Edward Morgan Jr. and Merlyn Morgan at 40 N Tremont Ave. for $155,000.
Robert Wilhelm to Joshua Kempka at 914 Orchard Ave. for $165,000.
Evan Edward Lloyd to Barbara Theis at 529 Southwest Ave. for $120,000.
HEMPFIELD
Suzanne Cost Caletri to Daniel Pyrdeck at 1141 Chapel Drive for $155,000.
John Melago to Jonathan Ginsburg at 59-61 Cloverdale St. for $2,900 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $65,993) by sheriff’s deed.
Joseph Fernandez to Jason and Theresa Hazuda at 639 Old State Route 66 for $305,000.
Jonathan Held to John and Cherie Mercalde at 743 Pellis Road for $430,000.
Paul DeLellis to Andrew and Shauna Caudill at 3024 Ravenwood Drive for $82,000.
IRWIN
Jeffrey Mackenzie II to John Slivka Jr. and Kristy Warren at 308 Walnut St. for $325,000.
LATROBE
Michael Rauco to Toby and Amanda Foster at 913 Chestnut St. for $184,000.
Stephen Hankinson to Joseph Pantalone and Isabella Farkasovsky at 323 Spring St. for $105,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Patti Tomayko to Mary Ann Rupert at 404 Angel Ln for $268,000.
Estate of Rosemary Rysak to Howard Bush Jr. at 2602 Chestnut St. for $4,545.
Brian Beattie to Nicholas Ruffner at Fairview Drive for $10,000.
MANOR
Daniel Ninemire to Christopher and Rebecca Lynn Thomas at 105 Tanglewood Ct for $373,500.
MONESSEN
Patricia Fantauzzi to Leslie Kelly at 1329 Leeds Ave. for $129,900.
Joseph Louise Trozzo to Isabella Stormer at 108 Pacific Blvd. for $87,900.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Estate of Bertha A Pavuk Latsko to Joseph Morrison at 569 Front St. for $85,000.
John Joseph Duchess to Bethany Alizabeth Proud at 134 Rosewood Ave. for $385,000.
MURRYSVILLE
James Jacob Cecere to Joseph Loreski and Monica Carolla at 5115 Hemlock Ln for $330,000.
Justin Klosky to Jonathan Ethan Garella and Brittani Nichole Hill at 2998 Hills Church Road for $255,000.
Deborah Baer to Manifest Venture Capital LLC at 4045 Hills Church Road for $156,000.
Venetia Road Assoc. L.P. to Russell and Ashley Shorkey at 1005 Molise Ct for $225,000.
Siegfried Treu to John Christopher and Lynn Marie Greenway at 5068 Northlawn Cir for $336,500.
NEW KENSINGTON
Estate of Barbara Joan Tweedy Philie to Schonhaus LLC at 212-214 Fifth Ave. for $32,000.
Paolo Arrabit to PA Realty Holdings LLC at 542 Fifth Ave. 6564 for $44,000.
North Pole Realty LLC to Add Worldwide Inc. at 905-907 Evans St. for $65,000.
Timothy DiMaio to Iris Strickland at 1405 Orchard Ave. for $127,000.
NEW STANTON
Gregory McGeary to Shawn Kauffman at 337 Chanticleer Cir for $335,000.
June Mathias to Jonathan Ginsburg at 746-750 S Center Ave. for $5,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $53,995) by sheriff’s deed.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Jennifer Lee Spaw to David and Laura Sylvia at 920 Hill St. for $110,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON
Kati A Sterner Walter to Monica Loughner at 2130 Northview Drive for $280,000.
Patricia Suwala to Tyler Thomas and Danielle Schrift at 14460 Overholt Drive for $209,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Harrison City Fire Protective Assn. to Wayfarer Community Holdings LLC at 1010 Mill St. 1350 for $590,000.
Aaron McGee to Brenda Dovie at 9 Nancy Drive for $210,500.
ROSTRAVER
Lisa Palmer to Elizabeth Leigh Opat at 319 Bedsworth St. for $85,000.
Estate of Iris Kathleen Thomas to Vitaliy and Vera Aleksandrova Siguta at 206 Bonnie St. for $175,000.
Megan Lee Enterprises Inc. to Dana and Rebecca Jo Washington at 1854 Rostraver Road for $67,900.
SALEM
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Cory Leni at 2684-2682 Route 819 for $90,000.
SEWICKLEY
Dean Komlenic to Caralyn Stabley and Heather Pyle at 146 McGrogan Road for $43,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Holly McGill to Albert White III and Robin White at 313 Foster St. for $192,499.
Joseph Campo to Christine Whiting at 533 Oakland Ave. for $180,000.
TRAFFORD
Matthew Nowe to Michael Paul Coles at 507 Gilmore Ave. for $180,000.
UNITY
Jeffrey Dominick to Joseph and Kathryn Palacki at 120 Newmeyer Ln for $245,000.
Shannon Testa to Shauwn Austin at 191 Ransel Road for $428,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Faith Gais to SDM Collective LLC at 307- 1/2 Beech St. for $28,000.
David Lorenz to Jonathan Ginsburg at 160 Jefferson Ave. for $11,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $73,811) by sheriff’s deed.
WASHINGTON
Estate of Shirley Gardetto to David and Amy Wilkinson at State Route 380 for $10,000.
Judith Miller to Adam Ferri at 302-306 Thompson Road for $415,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Dominick Tommarello to David Alberts at 309 N Fifth St. for $40,000.
Estate of Ruth Ellen Gordon to Wayne Robl Jr. at 302 S Sixth St. for $146,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.