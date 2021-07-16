ALLEGHENY
Robert Polczynski to Shawn and Samantha Murdock at 140 Finnin Road for $275,000. John Thompson III to Michael and Stacy Zack at 1039 SR 356 for $250,000. David Sevic to David and Gina Bruno at 274 Sunrise Drive for $400,000.
ARNOLD
AWK Properties LLC to Andre Harris at 1811 Fourth Ave. for $18,000. Gregory Barker to Leroy Headen at 1807 Freeport Road for $40,000.
AVONMORE
Manas Troyer to Judith Reyes at 304 Cambria Ave. for $30,000.
BOLIVAR BOROUGH
Alona Dollar to Shana Rutkowski and Barbara Anderson at 525 Market St. for $90,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Georgianna Overly to Sara Phillips at 121 Monticue Drive for $80,000.
DELMONT
Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Michael Risnear at 206 E White Oak St. for $191,300.
DERRY BOROUGH
Beverly Ann Ray to Zachery and Kamila McVicker at 316 W Third St. for $64,800.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Patrick Martin to Keith Umberger and Deborah Plowcha at 304 Hickory Ave. for $126,000. William Hoffer to Julia Palmer at 3091 Ligonier St. for $5,000. Larry Gordon to Stephanie Gordon at 156 Pandora Road for $179,000. Donald Shaulis to Tara Hays at 740 Pizza Barn Road for $150,000. Estate of Lawrence Martin Diminno to Robert and Emily Ray at 409 Route 217 for $1,500. Kristen Fennell to Amber Conrad at 437 Twin Maples Road for $137,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Judith Badaracco to Jason and Cristene Karinchak at 1353 S. SR 711 for $310,000. Kevan Piper to John and Maureen McDonough at 1444 State Route 711 for $490,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Nussbaum Trust to Andrew Schell at 1307 Race St. for $160,000.
GREENSBURG
David Zell to Abigail Properties LLC at 150 Alexander Ave. for $80,000. Cynthia Ann Mulvihill to Sandra Pudlish at 730 Lemington St. for $160,500. Estate of Lawrence Zappone to Ralph Hoerner III and Jennifer Hoerner at 552 N Maple Ave. for $270,000. William Rushin to Katherine Lynn Pomerieau at 231 Underwood Ave. for $190,000. Gary Luther to Man Leung Kung and Tang Kiu Cheung at 656 W Pittsburgh St. for $55,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Carla Cmar to Holly Rockwell at 935 Academy Heights Drive for $81,000. Mark McLaughlin to Todd and Kelley Lord at 1018 Cody Road for $514,900. Joshua Spano to Emily Ann Egler at 76 Corbett Ave. for $195,500. Estate of Mary Ruth Geary to Christopher and Catherine Haig at 217 Crescent Drive for $160,000. Cara Burnside to Charles and Rhonda Duckworth at 637 Donavin Drive for $148,000. Estate of John Uranker to Olivia Harshell at 408 Edna Road for $72,000. Steven Martin to Kyle Cordova and Emily Petrella at 2059 Evanstown Road for $147,000. Joseph Hlavsa to Phillip Joseph and Barbara Totora at 2652 Fitzpatrick St. for $120,000. Mark Sperotto to Scott and Candi Kocevar at 374 Fosterville Road for $202,000. Eric Lazur to Jesus and Jennifer Gonzalez at 133 Janyce Drive for $356,000. Estate of Thomas Kerin to Jason Nutter at 4520 Kentwood Drive for $235,000. Patrick Germano to A New Day Cooperative LLC at 245 Laurel Drive for $450,000. Timothy Ross to John Schein Jr. and Coletta Schein at 487 Lexington Drive for $388,000. Forlove Construction Inc. to Greg and Amy Meyer at 187 Monkey Wrench Road for $426,000. Joshua Tomson to Shaun Rinier and Michael Kosoglow at 531 Reed Court for $137,500. Estate of Catherine Mason Rosensteel to Cody and Nicole Montell at 627 Rosensteel Ln for $205,000. Claudia Harbaugh to Megan Bozzuto at 805 Saddleback Ct for $656,000. Robert Rak to Eric and Megan Ivory at 145 Slate Run Road for $171,000. Peter Cooper to Alexander and Stephanie Anne Wallace at 111 Woodhaven Drive for $527,000.
IRWIN
John Karl Murray to Chandler and Paige Thompson at 1200 Eighth St. for $300,000. Patels Realty LLC to S&D Oil Inc. at 9616 Route 30 for $610,000.
JEANNETTE
Albert Rivardo III to Joshua Gaus and Theresa Diana at 415 Cedar St. for $101,500. Donna Myers to Peter Rew at 444 Chestnut St. for $46,000. Thomas Stanish to Andrew and Samantha Longo at 402 Good St. for $115,000. Sean Stull to Anita Miller at 1103 Harrison Ave. for $11,224. Stacy Kulha to Bruno and Rita Zenone at 508 Michigan Ave. for $112,550. Frank Noel Blazek III to Derek Jason Gerstner at 1101 N Third St. for $20,000. Kara Queer to Brady Jeremiah Blasik at 808 Ridge Ave. for $70,000. Ronald Robosky Jr. to Andrea Maxwell at 1017 Virginia St. for $74,900.
LATROBE
Estate of Ray Vincent DeCesaris to Samuel Karol at 26 Barbara Road for $165,900. Walter Kilmer to Judith Lesnick and Romayne Dillner at 714 Depot St. for $121,500. Unity Living Home Church Inc. to Greg and Emily Pasqualino at 807 Ligonier St. for $117,500. James Gray to Jeff Ruzicka at 14-16 Miller St. for $62,000. Linda McKenna Boxx to Robert Stockard and Alexis Tragos at 737 Weldon St. for $365,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Beth Blankenbicker to Terrence Smith at 244 California Ave. for $138,000. Tracey Horner to James and Kimberly Horner at 682 Kissell Springs Road for $56,330. Estate of Sandra Ford to Charlene Welshons at 434 Rose Road for $125,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Stacey Maloney to Michael Anthony Tendick and Domenica Sgro at 452 Donnell Road for $177,000. David Lester to Abigail Leber at 248 Fairhaven Drive for $215,000. Stearns Lending to SFR3-020 LLC at 3332 Harvard St. for $82,500. Kevin Krotine to Charles Brumbaugh III and Amber Griest at 208 Michigan Ave. for $139,900. Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to James Daher at 906 Valentina Ln for $210,000. George Blake trustee to Edward Helsel Jr. and Kevin Patterson at 3025 Valjo Drive for $224,520.
LOYALHANNA
DJM Max Realty L.P. to TK Holdings LLC at 3287 Route 981 for $250,000.
MONESSEN
Michael McBride to Jeremiah May at 932 Athalia Ave. for $28,000. Webster Richards to Natalia Lizarazo and James Edward Braverman at 650 Braddock Ave. for $7,000. Sharon Nash to Michael Luft Jr. at 1256 Graham Ave. for $55,000. Cory Puckey to Virginia Mae Walker at 1512 Grand Blvd. for $155,000. Monessen City Redevelopment Authority to Kareem Straughn at 1004-1006 Knox Ave. for $2,800. Kathleen Evans to Rashelle Young at 101 Liberty Ave. for $17,000. Alisha Raeanna Argyle to William Chipps at 401 McKee Ave. for $5,000. Gavin Gross to Ian Keim at 23 Stanton Drive for $159,000. GSM 711 Vinewood LLC to Paul and Carol Petrusky at 711 Vinewood St. for $142,000. Wealth Capital Group LLC to Lisa Phillips and Joshua Wardlaw at 1411 Walnut Ave. for $5,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
DanJ LLC to William Theodore Murphy Jr. and Emily Catherine Murphy at 111 Deer Creek Drive for $430,000. Paul Freeman to Brian and Amber Brown at 24 Frick Ave. for $169,900.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Kurtis Wiese to E Jude Gore at 702 Bethany Ct for $393,000. Ray McCloy to Ryan and Leia Hernley at Bridgeport Road for $12,000. Larry Thomas to Linford and Twila Zook at Hill Churches Road for $130,000. Thomas Rozycki to Anthony Clark and Jenna Crandle at 123 Jims Ln for $118,500.
MURRYSVILLE
Ralph Villiotti to Diana Wahl at 5157 Cherry Drive for $333,000. Arthur De Sabatine to Boyce Gitzen Jr. at 3177 Claudia St. for $165,000. William Korach to Paul and Deborah Yurinko at 6163 Italy Road for $211,000. Devon Koontz to Kori Elizabeth Manfredo at 3504 Ivy Drive for $325,000. Jeffrey Roberts to Steven Gregory and Nighthawk Rice at 1050 Lyons Run Road for $615,000. Paul Fischione to Paul and Kali Bowman at 4110 Manor Oaks Ct for $820,000. Estate of Shirley Pochapin to Jonell Lisovich at 1221 Murry Chase Ln for $180,000. Frank Sciurba to Behnam and Mary Hatam at 1225 Twelve Oaks Ct for $653,000. PA Bus Properties LLC to RBB Bowser LLC at 4423 William Penn Highway for $3,100,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Marvin Bowles to Rebecca Renshaw at 508 Birch Way for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $46,848). Justin Tyler to Timothy and Clara Heston at 2 Jones St. for $10,000. Robert Walters to Airen Mills at 868 Kenneth Ave. for $1,056 by sheriff’s deed. Robert Steinmetz to John and Joan Runco at 105 Woodstone Ln for $145,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Rudolph Godzak to Emily Godzak et al. and Mason Godzak at 621-623 Broad St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $37,635).
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Edward Bavolar to Kari Mast and Kevin Kaminsky at 8953 Barnes Lake Road for $182,000. Timothy Keibler to Daniel Welsh at 1494 Barry Drive for $226,900. Joseph Gulaskey to Olenka Miroslavna Stefaniyuk at 181 Charles Drive for $205,000. Elizabeth Fox to Kimberly Egan Sanner at 13298 Dean Drive for $173,500. Joseph Erjavec to Amanda Traficante and William Palarino at 14040 Easy St. for $195,000. Brad Pearce to Luke and Jennifer Potter at 10020 Foxwood Drive for $359,900. Christopher Bell to Alec and Erika Balenciaga at 1707 Friar Tuck Drive for $225,000. David Paul McLaughlin to David and Kyra Bargiel at 1741 Friar Tuck Drive for $230,000. Pasquarelli Property Management LLC to Eutimio and Danielle Sciulli at 1372 Hemlock Drive for $610,000. Mark D’Amico to Pamela Fullman at 302 Huntingdon Ave. for $122,000. Mark Madonia to Pasquarelli Property Management LLC at James St. for $225,000. Albert Majiros to Brad and Melinda Pearce at 2465 Lindale Ct for $539,900. Estate of Marie Huss to Ryan Nolan Burger and Robert Burger Jr. at 12301 Maple Ln for $175,000. Alexander Pishko to Thomas Grivna and Kirstie Beck at 14341 Marybelle Drive for $137,000. Kenneth Slaby to Nathan Novacek at 398 Mineral St. for $129,900. Donald Austin to Erica Tokarsky at Northwest Drive for $100,000. Estate of Duane Brokenbek to Marscrete Construction Inc. at Riverview Road for $56,000. Brian Sepac to Blaise Thomas and Heather Cain at 1342 Samantha Way for $415,000. Michael Rykaceski to Linda Kober at 181 Verdant St. for $240,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
James Mirabello to Anthony and Jennifer Delio at 102 Autumn Drive for $150,000. Nancy DiBattiste to Michael White at 48 Barri Drive for $251,000. Janet Ingersoll to Andrew and Alexandra Michele Edwards at 1009 Calmar Drive for $370,000. Heather Dawn Morgan to Daniel Schake at 4 Cambridge Drive for $300,000. Rachel Klaus to Mark Yacko at 222 Chris Drive for $340,000. D M Brentel Builders Inc. to Theodore Joseph and Johnna Rae Czekaj at 1003 Christina Ct for $69,900. Joseph Daniel McCue to Jack Brink at 114 Colbaugh Drive for $215,000. Richard Moreland to Thomas Mutzabaugh Jr. and Elyse Mutzabaugh at 102 Dogwood Ct for $320,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1040 Gombach Road for $61,000. NVR Inc. to Lawrence Sabol Jr. and Lisa Sabol at 1054 Moria Ct for $314,730. NVR Inc. to Sheila Hughes at 1056 Moria Ct for $320,475. Carol Fulton to Elaine Stevick at 3017 Park View Ct for $380,000. Bailey Mento to Vincent and Alanna DiVittorio at 124 Pheasant Run Drive for $270,000. Estate of Moise Jermain Deguffroy to Stephen Sabol at 380 Richmond Drive for $305,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1012 Rohan Ct for $61,000. Megan Liscio to Joshua Rittenour at 731 Route 130 for $197,000. Mary Saula to Destefano Construction LLC at 210 Seanor Drive for $150,100. NVR Inc. to Thomas Adamek at 5002 St. Andrews Ct for $281,345. Suncrest Homes Inc. to Dominic and Lynne Dominijanni at 110 Sterling Oaks Drive for $572,000. Estate of Amelia Nesbit to Amanda Seyko and Melissa Bluman at 3006 Turk St. for $113,300. Marlene White to Lynn Rice and Nicholas Grigorovich at 224 Waugaman Road for $300,000. NVR Inc. to Loran and Laura Sekely at 1071 Wedgewood Drive for $459,230. Denise Westwood to Cory and Kayla Mercer at 710 William Drive for $309,500.
ROSTRAVER
Mark Nogy to Amber Lyn Boyd at 1011 Brown St. for $90,000. Michael Fine to Bradley and Megan Fine at 119 Budds Ferry Road for $320,000. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 445 Gardenia Drive for $57,700. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 576 Gardenia Drive for $57,700. Vida Sullivan to Ardent Property LLC at 117 Lee Drive for $80,000. Rudolph Godzak to Emily Godzak et al. and Mason Godzak at 132 Mt. Pleasant Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $29,337). RWS Land Co. Inc. to Anne Marie Harvey at 176 Municipal Drive for $78,000. Jared Baker to Daniel Webb and Patricia Hall at 215 Plainview St. for $115,400. Richard Giberson to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. at 155 Pride Drive for $340,000. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Nicole Koontz at 155 Pride Drive for $340,000. Donald Hutchison to Jamie Sesar at 879 S Route 906 for $41,237. Kathleen Culp to Stargazer Land Conservancy LLC at 729 Tyrol Blvd. for $200,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Robert Hudock to Mark and Chelsey Steeves at 193 Congruity Road for $275,000. Pristine Ground Co. to Shawn and Amy Elizabeth Albright at 2029 Totteridge Drive for $84,750.
SCOTTDALE
George Jacquillard to Lonnie James and Kimberly Keffer at 123 Third Ave. for $72,000. William Cunningham to Caleb Garstecki and Leann Partsch at 205 Fourth St. for $106,000. Daniel John Pawlikowsky to Autumn Crivella at 504 S Grove St. for $189,000. Scottdale Borough to Bagri & Sons at 11 School St. for $15,000.
SEWICKLEY
Estate of Barbara Brady to Christian Decarlo at 113 Brady Ln for $240,000. Westmoreland Co. Land Bank to KMS Management Group LLC at 312 Madison Ave. for $5,000. Melissa Gorrell to Joshua Ballas at 1823 Mars Hill Road for $185,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Charlene Markulike to Douglas Jewart Jr. at 238 Fitzhenry Road for $215,000. Milton Highlands to Terry and Lauri Aston at Forsythe Road for $10,000. Milton Highlands to Robert and Rhonda Simone at Forsythe Road for $5,000. Rita Zupanc to Taran Sifontes-Lavine at 1819 Mt. Pleasant Road for $222,000.
TRAFFORD
Mark Ricard to David and Erin Green at 326 E Edgewood Ave. for $235,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Ronald Kepchia to Natalie Renee Lillie at 5258 Center Drive for $253,500. Donald Ray II to Cimenga Tshibaka at 1405 Dellview Drive for $487,500. Garrett Salandro to Thomas Henderson at 1242 Karns Ave. for $30,000. Weatherton Farm Est Inc. to Robert and April Rak at 118 Sharon Drive for $29,900.
VANDERGRIFT
Brianne Brown to Four Walls Property Solutions LLC at 173-181 Columbia Ave. for $115,000. Padraic Ferris to Robert Lawrence at 418 Emerson St. for $100,000. Jill Trista Hilty to Jason Acheson at 319 Sycamore St. for $134,900.
WASHINGTON
PTV 1149 LLC to Apollo DG LLC at 1799 Hancock Ave. for $1,629,870. David Skiles to Taylor Dubaich at 404 Utopia Road for $206,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Zachary Benjamin Hodgman et al. to Jacob Allen Stahl at 1650 Main St. for $116,000.
WEST NEWTON
Estate of Jaye Ann Demczyk to J & L Property Holdings LLC at E Main St. for $8,000. Ronald Aglio to Alisha Momyer at 217 Vernon Drive for $130,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Ronald Holtzer Jr. to Stefanie Ann Henry at 601 N Fifth St. for $132,000.
