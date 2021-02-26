ALLEGHENY
US Bank Trust NA to Insource East Properties Inc. at 11 Cherry Ln for $42,500. Leona Hartford to Zachary and Ellie Beam at Woodberry Drive for $9,500.
ARNOLD
Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Clifford Early at 1207 Drey St. for $60,500. Tyler McAfee to Tyler Michael and Brandy Alexandra Weyandt at 2003 Ridge Ave. for $86,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Daniel Bortz to Kenneth Michael and Theresa Ann Fabrizi at 350 Muffley Hollow Road for $50,000.
DELMONT
Shawn Kelley to Shawn Kelley and Traci Peters at 23 W Pine St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $66,725).
DERRY BOROUGH
Reed Commerce LLC to Pryority Estates LLC at 407 S Chestnut St. for $38,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Patricia Leigh Polowichak to John Russell Cummings at 1116 St. Clair St. for $124,900.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
B Hugh Tovar Living Trust to Patrick and Nicole Flynn at 121 Laurel Ln for $315,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Autumn Sun Construction Co. LLC to Ryan Smith at 178 First St. for $50,500 by sheriff’s deed. John McCaskie to Gregory Forejt Jr. and Emily Kelly at 737 Buttermore Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $49,900). KGCC Investments L.P. to Phillip Lavery at 112 Camilla Cir for $235,000. Timothy Fretts to Nicholas and Lynn Mains at 1246 Chaintown Road for $42,000. Walter Daniels Jr. to Dylan and Savannah Kennedy at 122 Sub Station St. for $98,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Joyce Garland et al. to Cristal Garland and Bethany Bateman at Wood St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,578).
GREENSBURG
Ralph Smith to Anthony Jioio at 759 Adams St. for $10,000. KKI Development LLC to Julia Jumper at 320 Alwine Ave. for $55,000. Kerry Smartnick to Rachel Elizabeth Lhota at 1073 Cranston Drive for $129,000. Estate of Ralph Ronald Joseph to Richard Joseph at 767 Highland Ave. for $120,000. Garret Lipecky to Thomas and Lisa Grim at 862 Highland Ave. for $25,000. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to Jaime Hidalgo at 231 Painter St. for $78,300. BMO Inc. to James Rudis and Catherine Haas at 115 W Third St. for $160,000. Thomas Gray to Ryan Prosowski at 765 W Otterman St. for $125,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Darren Dorn to Chuck and Kayla Ann Washburn at Aspen Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $7,096). Josephine Palo to David Miller and Rebekah Mirenzi at 801 Baughman Ave. for $138,000. Estate of Laura Stanko to Mark Dominelli at 908 Beacon Valley Road for $200,000. Paula Carlson to Nicholas and Chelsey Lynn Caughey at Boquet St. for $36,000. Matthew Dursa to Jake and Heather Cunningham at 436 Buckeye St. for $1,500. Charles Leseman to Nicholas Anthony Farich and Anna Rae Skelly at 58 Corbett Ave. for $53,000. Darren Dorn to Chuck and Kayla Washburn at 269 Dunn Road for $460,000. Linda Riley trustee to Kourtni Kimble at 4 Landis Ave. for $140,000. Jeffrey Hasley to Charles Ross at 212 214 Luxor School Road for $16,000. Estate of Anne Doyle to Scott and Kathleen McBeth at 932 Middletown Road for $137,175. Ronald Sheleheda to Chase Varacalli at 518 Newport Drive for $192,500. RSC Development LLC to Robert Casale at Old Route 119 for $67,000. Wade Goughneour to Matthew and Joell Marie Clark at 118 Perry Hite Road for $460,000. Edward Hale Jr. to Ronald and Jacqueline Sheleheda at 106 Pinehurst Ln for $230,000. Marino DeNunzio to Melissa Paouncic at 3044 Ravenwood Drive for $75,000. Estate of Norma Jean Deemer to DO Boys LLC at Route 66 for $47,000. Joseph Svetkovich Jr. to Terry and Jacqueline Miller at 2364 SR 119 for $222,000. Kelly Woodman to Nathan and Carly Bolby at 233 St. Ives Drive for $415,000. Anna Murphy to Kristina Zack at 18 Shawnee Drive for $181,000. Timothy Wahlen to Jeremy and Erin Prettiman at 502 Southfield Drive for $370,000. Global Premier Asset Management NJ LLC to MJT Investments LLC at 816 Thornton Ave. for $17,900. Estate of Reno Vesco to First Commonwealth at 119 Tipple Row Road for $2,826 by sheriff’s deed.
HUNKER
Thomas Jones to Alexander Bower at 464 Walnut Ave. for $100,000.
IRWIN
Estate of Patrick Clohessy to James and Tiffany Hill at 2005 Highland Ave. for $154,000.
JEANNETTE
Mary Franciene Valerio to Aguilera Group LLC at 219 Good St. for $35,000. Joseph Ciampa to Christopher Baradziej at 907 Green St. for $55,000. Kazi Management LLC to Mary Jennifer Janecka at 320 N Second St. for $124,900.
LATROBE
Carmella Johnston to Paul Laposky at 1304 Arlington Ave. for $72,000. Estate of John Waldron to Eliace Holdings LLC at 440 Baker Hill St. for $85,000. Estate of Ann Guzik to Clinton and Stacey Carr at 800 Forest St. for $25,000. David Hicks to Danielle Clark at 216 Loyalhanna Ave. for $100,000. Michael Sloskey to Christopher Brocco at 316 W Second Ave. for $264,900. Jason Bevan to Haleigh Nicole and Taylor Lee Whipple at 28 W Grant St. for $180,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Ronald Cruder to George and Tracey Soilis at 1563 Darlington Road for $45,000. Allison Elizabeth Thiel to Ronald Snyder Jr. and Renee Snyder at 158 Hermitage Cir for $270,000. Ronald Mellinger to Thomas McKlveen and Yvonne McCurdy at 80 Ramsey Road for $489,250.
LOWER BURRELL
Nanci Richardson to Ronald Dolny Jr. and Panacea Grazier at 132 Adamchik St. for $115,000. Judy Giuliani to Pamela Spiering at 67 David Drive for $220,000. Hauber Medical Arts Building LLC to First Commonwealth Bank at 2533 Leechburg Road for $11,412 by sheriff’s deed. Huntington National Bank to Ryan and Jessica Eror at 261 Montana Ave. for $45,000.
MANOR
Gregory Wedel to Allison Hannan at 117 Manor View Drive for $164,999.
MONESSEN
Estate of Elizabeth Crabb to Dec31st Ltd. at 414 Second St. for $21,000. Trib Real Estate Co. LLC to Itama Development Associates L.P. at 19 Eastgate for $275,000. Bernard Reday to Brian Logan at 3 Hartung Ct for $89,750. Beth Roxby to I Buy Distressed Homes LLC at 1125 McMahon Ave. for $3,000. M&T Bank to Anastasia 1031 Capital LLC at 335-341 Schoonmaker Ave. for $30,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Jason Roby to Dion Richmond Conroy and Maria Teresa Colinares Conroy at 343 Washington St. for $125,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Peter Spino to David Thomas III at 38 Fitch Ln for $141,500. Estate of Stanley Dombrosky to Aaron Frye at 269 Maple St. for $112,500. Shirley Eisaman to Joel and Mia Milowicki at 7631 Route 819 for $140,000. Dorla Miller to Bruce Miller et al. and Cynthia Frock at 1997 Route 982 for $124,521. Shannon Jenkins to Kevin Brezler and Christine Armbruster at 3059 SR 982 for $242,500. Daniel Barron to Margaret Mears at 456 Waterfall Ln for $169,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Donald Brown to Shannon Tantlinger at 416 Edgetree Ln for $170,000. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to HTE Housing LLC at 4815 Hobaugh Ave. for $100,000. Brock LiVorio to Mark and Colleen Mitchell at 359 Nature Trail Ln for $182,500. George Prokopik to Travis and Karen Webster at 4740 Nob Hill Road for $247,400. FMJR Properties LLC to Ronald Deguffroy et al. and Margaret Deguffroy at 239 Rainprint Ln for $155,000. Estate of Ross Miller to John and Sara McConahy at 3378 Sardis Road for $109,100.
NEW KENSINGTON
Judy Malesky to Long Spruce Development LLC at 628 Fourth Ave. for $47,000. James Simmermon to Scot Holdings Inc. at 832 Fifth Ave. for $55,000. Joseph Greco to Germelle and Stacy Glenn at 1840 Seventh St. Road for $117,000. David Lochrane Jr. to Joshua and Tiffany Nichol Hutchison at 524 Charles Ave. for $257,000. John Petor trustee to Robert Robshaw at 444 Greenridge Road for $80,000. Jonathan Feroce to Rick Dominytus at 1025 Kenneth Ave. for $45,000. Charles Wenzel to Dawna Schleger at 474 Longvue Drive for $142,500.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Calvin Cuthbert to Miller Land Holdings LLC at 733 Broad Ave. for $215,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Nicholas Zarichansky to Christopher and Jaclyn Bartko at 751 First St. for $279,000. Kenneth Abt to Rigoberto Antonio Torres and Abigail Delgado Hinojosa at 8850 Hilltop Road for $290,000. Richard Stamerra to DiCerbo Properties Real Estate Investmen at 1011 Main St. for $22,500. RWS Land Co. Inc. to James and Kathy Overfield at 9213 Riley Way for $332,900. Estate of James Neil Culbertson to Clayton Copeman and Jeny York at 1221 Robbie Drive for $116,500.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Heather Kelly at 7001 Augusta Ln for $321,255. NVR Inc. to Evan Ellis and Ruth Foley at 7003 Augusta Ln for $295,620. Barney Kistler to Regis Holden Jr. and Sarah Holden at 1002 Crab Apple Ct for $366,627. Biondi Acquisitions Inc. to Andrew Santimauro at 5 Deerfield Drive for $266,000. Jennifer Carreau to Brock and Francesca Livorio at 913 Meadowbrook Road for $478,000. NVR Inc. to Robert and Ida Verona at 1051 Moria Ct for $285,900. NVR Inc. to Dennis and Geraldine Brennan at 1053 Moria Ct for $292,735. H & H Investors LLC to Billielynn and Benjamin Hoadwonic at 1508 Ridge Road for $182,000. Estate of Ellen Swick to Daniel and Kimberly Destefano at 118 Suhan Drive for $125,000.
ROSTRAVER
JMK Contracting LLC to Amber Agate at 3 Collingate Drive for $163,000. Estate of Larry Sanders to Mark George at 126 Manor Drive for $148,000. Maronda Homes Inc. to Damodhar Timsina and Narayani Dhakal at 283 Stump Drive for $244,634.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Javalu Inc. to Center Ice Delmont LLC at 100 Center Ice Drive for $2,500,000.
SCOTTDALE
Revamp Realty LLC to Brian Anthony Amicarella and Erin Kathleen Bryan at 208 Third Ave. for $142,000. Mark Peachy to Real Property Group LLC at 520 522 Walnut Ave. for $405,000.
SEWICKLEY
Michael Volpe to Andrew Dull and Christine Siegel at 507 General Braddock Road for $305,000. James Fidei to Michael Morrison at 511 Herminie Road for $225,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Jeffrey Mansfield to Andex Enterprises LLC at 615 Welty St. for $142,500.
TRAFFORD
Tyrrell Raymon Herbert to 440 Cavitt Ave LLC at 438 Cavitt Ave. for $59,900.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Larry Wilders to Wendy Zellers at 1603 Alpen Strasse for $152,500. Fred Hantz to Stephan and Alison Copelli at 3029 Chestnut Aly for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $10,987). Merle Hill to Timothy Wahlen and Theda Parke at 1019 Faulkner Way for $535,000. James Whelton Jr. to Dax and Alisha Dillman at 5020 Havenwood Drive for $660,000. Alta Mira Golf Links Inc. to Curtis and Monica Frye at 147 Lentz Road for $44,900. Kevin McGrath to Jason Slonacher at 593 Marguerite Road for $165,000. William Boy II to Jenna Snyder at 1759 Mt. Pleasant Road for $37,000. John Dovyak Jr. to Nicholas and Abigail Diehl at 1510 Orchard Drive for $235,000. Joyce Brun to Constance Peters at 3223 Ridgeway Road for $276,500. Ryan Moats to Tricia Pavolik at 298 Weavers Road for $22,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Adam Prince to David Anthony and Kelly Lee Smith at 705 Frederick Ct for $162,000.
WASHINGTON
John Brown to Zachary Simmons and Aimee Trabold at 517 Hoover Drive for $285,000.
WEST NEWTON
Todd Pollo to GRJohnson LLC at 216 Allison St. for $3,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Estate of William Shearer to Ryan and Jessica Payne at 804 Clawson Ave. for $25,000. Julie Butler to Michael Buric at 209 N Fifth St. for $138,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
