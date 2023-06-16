ALLEGHENY
Teresa Scalzott to Cindy Vulgris at 18 Kepple Road for $20,000. Edward Buchanan to Shaun McDivitt at 384 Orr Ave. for $118,000.
ARNOLD
Lyle Milner to Tenstar Property Rentals LLC at 1707-1709 Third Ave. for $8,500. Regal Properties MGF LLC to Kaleb Huffman and Hanna Richards at 1828 Third Ave. for $135,500. Bethany Daine Underwood to Brandon and Doria Byrnes at 1600 Kimball Ave. for $94,000. Larry Singleton to SAOK Investments LLC at 1620 Ridge Ave. for $147,400. BELL
Samantha Hoover to Paul and Billie Jo Sullivan at 950 Hatcher Ln for $4,545. Bille Jo Sullivan to Samantha Hoover at 961 Hatcher Ln for $10,908. COOK
Jennifer Ann Zappone to Clark and Robert McColly at Off Rt 381 for $93,259. Estate of Audrey Vargo to Glenn and Susan Liner at 619 Willow Ln for $18,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Craig Etienne Henry at 123 W Fourth Ave. for $59,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Robert Thomas to Diondray Rhett at 1115 Burns St. for $53,000. Kathleen Wilson to David Maher at 4931 Rt 982 for $179,900. EAST HUNTINGDON
Joseph Fields to Joseph Fields and Kimberly Rodriguez at 101 Melissa Drive for $209,706. Triple B Properties LLC to Tyler Barry at 1672 Mt. Pleasant Connell Road for $190,000.
EXPORT
Robert Fazio to James and Elizabeth McQuaid at 5861 Madison Ave. for $68,811.
GREENSBURG
Timothy Mitchell to Diane Struhala at Brewery Ln for $1,500. JPS Wood LLC to Black Properties LLC at 430 Harrison Ave. for $19,000. HEMPFIELD
Joseph Madonna to Joseph and Olean Baney at Appleton Drive for $9,000. Dale Struzzi to Wayne Kenneth and Amber Richter at 25 Beaver Road for $235,000. Robert Cabaniss Jr. to Logan Bond and Michelle Young at 202 Blackridge Drive for $224,900. Leroy Smail to Smail Farm L.P. at 1325 Brinkerton Road for $53,812. Leroy Smail to Smail Family L.P. at 1347 Brinkerton Road for $370,872. Hezekiah Foster to David Glass at 603 Buckingham Drive for $297,000. Leroy Smail to Smail Farm L.P. at Hunker Waltz Mill Road for $10,180. Alan Penick to Marsha Richardson at 355 Middletown Road for $210,000. Laminated Products Co. to Q & E Holdings LLC at 861 N Greengate Road for $310,000. Luis Garino to Walter and Marelyn Gross at 1035 Route 130 for $89,000. Estate of Duane King to Austin Johnson and Keegan Elizabeth Miller at 135 Sabota Road for $185,000. Timon Property Development Co. to Deborah Weese at 1121 Scepter Ln W Ste 217 for $401,300. Virginia Capozzi to Daniel and Beverly Woods at 412 Shogan Drive for $200,000. LSF9 Master Participation Tr to Joshua Tyler O’Leary at 114 Tippecanoe Drive for $166,000. HB2 Alternative Holdings LLC to Izzulap LLC at 432 Westland Drive for $139,650. Brittany Hayden to Thomas and Kami Jarding at 441 Westland Drive for $260,000.
IRWIN
Patty Ann Mastandrea to Tammy Moreno at 814 Orchard St. for $125,000. Clay Nobles to Andrew Chelko and Stephanie DiCroce at 1909 Victoria Ln for $432,900. Christine Hudak to Alvina Junod and Cynthia Babinger at 615 Vine St. for $160,000. JEANNETTE
Christopher Mathew Davis to Samuel Bennett and Joshua Ryan Mullins at 709 Allwine Ave. for $89,900. Estate of John Meadows to Larry Smith at 730 Alwine Ave. for $5,000. Estate of Michael Lee Sarpolis to Pittmen Capital Services LLC at 104 Baughman Ave. for $50,000. Ronald Dinsmore to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC at 412 Jane St. for $1,394 by sheriff’s deed. Omnova Solutions Inc. to Surteco North America Inc. at 205 Lewis Ave. for $2,619,738. Rosensteel Enterprises LLC to Jordan Herold at 418 Mary St. for $139,000. Citigroup Mortgage Loan Tr 2021-RP2 to Donald Denne Jr. and Christie Denne at 502 N Second St. for $37,300. Kristen Stewart Boyle to Leroy Lindsey and Terri Ketter at 917 N Second St. for $127,000. Carol Francese to New Day Coalition at 318 S Fifth St. for $44,000.
LATROBE
John Monteparte to Long’s Electrical Services LLC at 241 Gertrude St. for $60,000. Kathleen Ann Sheets to Anthony Irwin at 606 Miller St. for $90,000. LIGONIER
Kathy Johnston to David and Brieanne Wilcox at 514 Hillside Ave. for $237,000. Kellen Detar to Biery Properties LLC at 320 N Fairfield St. for $125,000. Alyce Jean Duffus to Dean Uschak at 332 W Loyalhanna St. for $150,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Alexander Dick to Demetrios and Kathleen Patrinos at 136 Kissell Springs Road for $45,995. Christopher Hartman to Parker Household LLC at 270 Route 271 for $135,885. James Monico to Charlotte Lopes at 288 Wilpen Road for $90,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Rinaldo Zampogna III to Melvin Tekely at 603 Crestview Ln for $379,000. Lynn Kubichan to Richard and Kathlynn Glogowski at 23 Elena Drive for $205,000. Estate of Bernard Comperatore to Brandon and Melissa Schaber at 760 Idaho Drive for $218,000. Marci Zych to Charles Edwards III and Marci Zych at 121 Kunkle Road for $353,419.
MONESSEN
Frederick Roth to Maurice Davis and Leslie MacKall at 482 Clarendon Ave. for $14,500. Frederick Roth to Maurice Davis and Leslie MacKall at 484 Clarendon Ave. for $7,181. Constance Chiocchio to Jamie Allen at 134 Fairfield Drive for $100,000. Brian Rands to Robert McKown and Linda McAnany at 6 Huston St. for $147,000. Dana Bankus to Castlerock 2023 LLC at 1114 Miller St. for $15,000. Estate of Eleanor Dastolfo to Robert Bishop at 701 S 14th St. for $96,500. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
First Federal Savings and Loans Assn. Greene Co. to CR2 Realty LLC at 305 W Smithfield St. for $40,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Donald Miller to Pittsburgher Highland Beef Inc. at 722 Armbrust Hecla Road for $350,000. Donald Lesniak to Jeremy and Patti Hickle at 259 High St. for $125,000. Estate of Melva Simon to Simon’s Apple Orchard LLC at 7105 Route 819 for $285,000. Kala Sue Mologne to Shawn Carpenter at State Route 982 for $9,999.
MURRYSVILLE
Foxlane Homes At Villa Ciano LLC to Sheshkumar and Seema Arkalgud at 4303 Ciano Ct for $853,009. Foxlane Homes At Villa Ciano LLC to David and Cynthia Fogg at 4328 Ciano Ct for $1,146,601. Christopher Jotzke to Cassidy Rae Sloan at 5215 Faulk Drive for $180,000. Mary Fry trustee to Property Connect LLC at 5318 Kistler Road for $193,800. Dennis Vietmeier to Robert Matcuk at 3631 Logan Ferry Road for $273,000. Amy Susan Porando to Ryan and Christy Grindle at 7023 Lyons View Ct for $555,000. Carlton Creative Solutions LLC to Sunscape Management LLC at 6126 Old William Penn Highway for $37,521. Michael William Ogden to Chase and Camila Brignac at 101 Park Ln for $435,000. James Doyle to SMW Properties LLC at 4034 Saltsburg Road for $106,500. Peter Hutchinson to Anna Maryina at 5116 Scenic Drive for $1,088. Peter Hutchinson to Mark and Mary Ann Lawrence at 5118 Scenic Drive for $1,017. Peter Hutchinson to Daniel and Rebecca Ackerman at 5134 Scenic Road for $1,108. Peter Hutchinson to Joshua Strittmatter at 5136 Scenic Road for $1,228. Thomas Grudowski to Jeanine Ernst Seski at Twins Oaks Drive for $50,000.
NEW FLORENCE
David Rehn Jobe trustee to Vincent and Brigette Durham at 207 Ligonier St. for $120,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Valley Royal Court Assoc. to Valley Royal Court Apts LLC at 1109 Fifth Ave. for $3,000,000. Estate of Patricia Fong to PNC Bank NA at 445 Fifth Ave. for $15,265 by sheriff’s deed. Timothy Coleman to Magens Bah Holdings LLC at 193 Glenview Drive for $4,581 by sheriff’s deed. Daniel Finley trustee to Claude Warneke Jr. and Carrin Molitierno at 241 McLaughlin Drive for $221,450. Estate of Gay Martino to Carolyn Cavender at 103 Woodstone Ln Apt 52 for $80,000. NEW STANTON
Kathleen Revelt Hindman to RJC Real Estate LLC at 119 Stan Ave. for $305,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Matthew Paul Micenko to Kyle Brandon Boss and Rebekah Louise Carper at 509 Bluff St. for $125,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Brian Williams to Ryan Swaney at 1190 Second St. for $166,500. NVR Inc. to Gregory James and Alysha Marie Haduch at 6425 Antonio Drive for $439,585. Michael Stunja to Walthour Dr LLC at 10301 Center Highway for $160,000. Michael Mann to LVF Property Development LLC at 11322 Center Highway for $257,568. Painter Property Development LLC to Matthew Bertoty and Samantha Kovach at 1574 Craig Drive for $254,000. John Chiaverini to Michael Schaut at 2389 Lindale Ct for $468,000. Barbara Carmichael to Christopher Ek at 371 McDonald Drive for $167,900. Joseph Bauccio trustee to Green Tara Investments LLC at Pine Crest Ct for $3,000. Mary Anne Sombo to Eric Penska at 440 Sherrick Drive for $150,000. Ann Prokop to Garrett Pittman and Hannah Hilla at 1047 Wainwright Drive for $190,000. Charles Wiggins to Oladimeji Owolabi at 3180 Warwick Drive for $655,000. Norma Ballas to Jonathan and Nicole Gray at 11841 Wilshire Drive for $370,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Estate of Louis Bohince to Early Foundations Inc. at 112 Byerly Drive for $350,000. Estate of Louis Bohince to Destefano Construction LLC at 1014 Center St. for $115,000. Christine DeMarcki to Kintigh Holdings LLC at Dry Dam Road for $165,000. Barney Kistler to Thomas Reeder III and Lunda Reeder at 1003 Honey Locust Drive for $578,047. Barney Kistler to Roger Lynn Cowder and Sally Marie Lee at 1007 Honey Locust Drive for $710,051. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Kapalua Ln for $173,332. NVR Inc. to Jordan Michael and Taylor Angel Parrish at 4004 Kapalua Ln for $359,830. Estate of Louis Bohince to Destefano Construction LLC at 103 Kontetta Ln for $95,000. Ashley Morcheid to Heather Tourre at 10 Penntowne Drive for $470,000. Thomas Liprando to Alan Liprando at 594 Simpson Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,111,400). Kelsey Livengood to Austin Gribbin and Erin Ward at 6004 Turnberry Ln for $315,000. ROSTRAVER
Daniel Pelczar trustee to Jacqueline Marie Deleonibus at 215 Frederick St. for $123,000. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 433 Gardenia Drive for $64,200. Jennifer Lee Hoberman to All The Above Realty LLC at 332 Peach Ave. for $20,000. Haylie Marie Bennett to Jarrod Pletcher at 134 Pleasant Valley Blvd. for $315,000. Brian Lauzon to Robert and Stephanie Phillips at 590 Rosewood St. for $360,000. Melissa Granato to Matthew Washowich and Jennifer Reck Washowich at 423 Rostraver Road for $115,000. Terry Mochnaly to 920 Donny Brook Ave LLC at 1304 Thomas St. for $6,278 by sheriff’s deed. Ronald Amati to Stargazer Land Conservancy LLC at 1036 Tyrol Blvd. for $45,000. SALEM
Robert Chicka to Jesse Madden at 126 Cells Ln for $50,000. SCOTTDALE
Camille Tkach to Mickey and Valerie Thomas at 1203 Loucks Ave. for $210,000. RSC Development LLC to Jason and Brianne DeStefano at 707 Walnut Ave. for $157,000. SEWICKLEY
Scotti Anne Gunn to Robert Grybel Jr. and April Grybel at 843 Greensburg Pike for $120,001. John Shoben to Bryan Converso at 409 Rose St. for $15,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Simeon McClain Jr. to Kevin Rodolphe Vincent and Alyssa Milligan at 1612 Broad St. for $115,000. Dane Shaffer to Michael and Katarzyna Sharbaugh at 106 Penn St. for $60,000. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Joseph William Clark to Cody Wayne and Jennifer Lynn Hoffman at 410 Turkeytown Road for $250,000. UNITY
Bryan Grejtak to Brian Quinn trustee at Center Drive for $150,000. Estate of Joyce Shanahan to Alexander and Katelyn Mayak at 1322 Dellview Drive for $295,000. Leslee Smith to PNC Bank NA at 402 Eton Drive for $3,718 by sheriff’s deed. Jeffrey Lubic to Jeffrey Schell II and Carrie Ann Kail at 246 Lentz Road for $515,000. Robert Wright to Mark and Elizabeth Morris at 223 Luxor Road for $550,000. Wayne Watkoski to Wells Fargo Bank NA at 1520 Route 130 for $2,723 by sheriff’s deed. Linda Reisner IRA to Duane Ponko at 3884 Route 30 for $915,000. BAMS Development LLC to Emily Chucko at 999 Solomon Temple Road for $175,000. Douglas Brant to Ralph Stanley Ignasky at 137 Unity Sq for $203,000. Bernadine Brazill to Robert Bartchy at 311 Vista Drive for $170,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Arlene Staller trustee to Grant Dakota Lange at 510 Angelcrest Ln for $150,000. Estate of Thomas Richey to Joshua and Andrea Weaver at 172 Maple Drive for $330,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Logan Cuppy to AGA Homes L.P. at 159 Columbia Ave. for $40,000. Estate of Rose Marie Jewart to AGA Homes L.P. at 213 Sherman Ave. for $30,000. Jared Williams to Raymond and Jacquelynn Hill at 104 W Madison Ave. for $20,000. David Pisone to Robert and Laurie Smith at 159 Washington Ave. for $25,000. WASHINGTON
Estate of Anna Leone to Michael and Tina Bucci at 108 Orchard St. for $170,000. WEST NEWTON
Geoffrey McCreary to Keelie Rae Selvoski at 317 Dewey St. for $155,000. Jesse Maund to Troy White at 425 Pittsburgh St. for $165,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Larry Yonish Jr. to Alan Yonish at 212 N Third St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $76,000).
