Real Estate Transfers
ALLEGHENY David Black to Cody Robert Peace at 840 La Belle Vue Road for $119,900. John Runco to Richard Macioce and Emily Krezan at 244 Laura Drive for $277,500. Elizabeth Marie Jones to Michael Fredley at 41 Oak Drive for $150,000. Kent Morford to Shauna Carnahan at 1765 State Route 356 for $60,000. Timothy Previni to Christian and Eily Petrak at 53 Wilkins St. for $210,000.

ARNOLD

Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.

