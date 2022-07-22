ALLEGHENY David Black to Cody Robert Peace at 840 La Belle Vue Road for $119,900. John Runco to Richard Macioce and Emily Krezan at 244 Laura Drive for $277,500. Elizabeth Marie Jones to Michael Fredley at 41 Oak Drive for $150,000. Kent Morford to Shauna Carnahan at 1765 State Route 356 for $60,000. Timothy Previni to Christian and Eily Petrak at 53 Wilkins St. for $210,000.
ARNOLD
Julianne Williams to Richard William Knox at 1520 Fifth Ave. for $67,886. Matthew Feroce to Dennis Davis at 1602 Fifth Ave. 4416 for $4,000. Vincent James Tarli to Auntiko Robert Cook at 204 Richmond St. for $85,000. SVE4Invest LLC to DS PA Properties Inc. at 1736 Victoria Ave. for $30,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Travis Lenhart to Mark and Kathleen Gray at 413 Brennan Ave. for $359,000. James Thomas Jr. to Cynthia Baltzer at 717 Crimson St. for $252,900. George Patterson to George Patterson and Joy Merritt at 113 Front St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $26,707). EAST HUNTINGDON
Wade Williams to Samantha Baldosky at 1019 Franklin St. for $95,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Patrick Zelonka to Shawn Stankus at 802 McKinley St. for $30,000. FAIRFIELD
Helen Chappell to Eric and Kimberly Shank at Creek Road for $3,500.
GREENSBURG
Pamela Smeal to Chad Medved at 6 Glenoak St. for $140,000. Pine Tree Investments Inc. to Adam Mitchell and Jeane Musser Cahill at 135 Madison Ave. for $142,500. Earle Guffey to Pittsburgh Metro Properties LLC at 233-247 Main St. for $225,000. Barbara Jaram to Holly Sullivan at 452 N Pennsylvania Ave. for $180,000.
HEMPFIELD Patricia Martino to Brian and Janelle Arthrell at 207 Bashforth Drive for $295,000. Irma Rich to Craig Gordon at 604 Baughman Ave. for $10,000. Brooklane Assoc. GP to Brooklane Apts LLC at 100-200 Brooklane Drive for $1,750,000. Robert Longsdorf to David and Shawn Kunst at Clawson Ave. for $5,000. Edward Butler to Joseph and Diana Marie Kingston at 186 Goodlin Drive for $252,000. R James Froggatt Ltd. LLC to Jonah Yunker and Alaina Pitzer at 198 Penn Adamsburg Road for $108,000. Tedd Webb Jr. to Sarah Parry at 186 S Thompson Ln for $149,900. Rene Besse to Rick Long at St. Clair Avenue Ext. for $2,000. Richard Long to Janice Pellis at 2014 St. Clair Avenue Ext. for $99,000. Margaret L Roland Kashin to Lonny and Heather Kashin at 123 Shryll Heights Drive for $129,000. Estate of John O’Connell to Thomas and Susan Litzinger at 112 Turnpike St. for $215,000. Patrick Karnash to Matthew DeVries at 532 Wendel Road for $170,000. Joseph Rulli to Laurel Highland Woodlands LLC at 50 Zellers St. for $98,000.
JEANNETTE Kyle Noel to Tuyet Phuong and Jesica Nguyen at 520 Beech St. for $185,000. Estate of Mary Frances Sarnelli to Jena Redish at 601-603 Clark Ave. for $15,000. Estate of Elinore Baker to John Beason Jr. at 610 Maple St. for $161,000. Mark Scalzitti to P & B Property Investments LLC at 223 N First St. for $100,000. Alex Stewart to Kayla Marie Beatty at 414 S Sixth St. for $114,900. Jennifer Pennington to Steel City Services Inc. at 802 Western Ave. for $38,900.
LATROBE
Stephan Copelli to Wade Criswell and Kellie Vantassel at 174 Eleanor Drive for $205,000. Pitt Wolverine LLC to Centaur 31 LLC at 1604 Jefferson St. for $1,440,000. Estate of Elizabeth Veto to Jacqueline Ann DePree at 130 Joanne Drive for $150,000. David Smith to Beverly Ann Andrews at 223 Lloyd Ave. for $62,000. Wesley David Bronson to David and Victoria Poska at 335 Oak St. for $40,000. Pitt Fury LLC to MB Properties PA LLC at 208-214 Thompson St. for $1,585,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
George Davidson Jr. to Michael Shay at 641 Darlington Road for $500,000. David Comer to Paul and Anna Lund at 216 Giesey Road for $127,500.
LOWER BURRELL
Regina Rossi to Paula Thomas at 12 Elena Ave. for $285,000. Ray Pieranunzi to James and Stephanie Collodi at 405 Glenmore St. for $283,200. Eric Davis to Aaron and Catherine Scott at 2724 Lehigh St. for $280,000. Anthony Campana to Robert Nies Jr. at 3009 Wallace St. for $219,000. LOYALHANNA
Carolyn Lee Evon to Christopher and Brandy Darnell at 503 Robinson Road for $122,000. MANOR Beatrice Mary Haubrich to David McKenzie Sinclair at 17 Hill St. for $50,000.
MONESSEN
Michael Howell to Dennis Edward and Belinda Ann Kuskie at 1333 Allison St. for $179,900. Estate of John Sobran Jr. to Juanita Bickerton at 420 Forest St. for $45,000. Arlee Dulak to Patrick and Dannielle Skrypak at 414 Ridge Ave. for $216,000. George Mikita trustee to HPD Flip 2019 L.P. at 1436 Rostraver St. for $10,220 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $125,365) by sheriff’s deed. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Robert Davis to Mark Funk at 307 Shenandoah Ln for $225,000.
MURRYSVILLE
David Sladky to Kevin and Colleen Tidd at 3109 Johnston Ct for $270,000. Estate of Evelyn Delouris Keibler to Kim Mohr at 5716 Kemerer Hollow Road for $101,300. Heather Kohl to James and Lisa Matta at 3293 Lake Ridge Drive for $393,000. Randy Kruger to Molly O’Toole at 4691 Mill Stream Ct for $166,200. Charles Yeloushan to Jacob Miller at 6163 Saltsburg Road for $200,000. Mary Alice Berton to Tamara Cooley at 3145 School Road for $219,000. Estate of Frances Marie Bartlett to John Macaluso at 3502 School Road for $190,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Andrew Perriello to Tyrone Brewington IRA at 361 Fifth St. for $30,000. Jason Spencer to David Ruggiero at 532 Greenbriar Ave. for $155,000. NEW STANTON
Jason Stamm to David Matthew Sexton at 276 Arona Road for $137,000. Broadview Estates L.P. to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC at 300-306 Dana Drive for $319,696.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Leah Massey to Arron Morgan at 630 Green St. for $165,900. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Debra Evans to Debra Evans trustee at 341 Garden Center Ct for $401,703. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 954 Giulia Drive for $91,500. Gloria Krzywiec to Blaise and Erin Santoriello at 1920 Mickanin Road for $268,900. Brian Egan to Joseph Casciato at 2079 Northview Drive for $155,000. Carol Ann Paul to Alloy Investments LLC at 10761 Old Trail Road for $102,000. James Shields to RP2ALL LLC at 7662 Pennsylvania Ave. for $152,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Kurt and Diane Vogelsberger at 9183 Riley Way for $362,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
David Shuler to Kyle and Deana O’Meara at 3061 Boxcartown Road for $532,000. Robert Vucelich to Joseph and Kerri Kotvas at 1002 Infinity Ln for $575,000. Ryan Bailey to Dillman Holdings LLC at 533 Manor Harrison City Road for $161,000. Jill Susan Kaplan trustee to David Bickford at 25 Pheasant Run Road for $225,000. Hector Olivera to Michael Connor McGowan at 420 Pine Hollow Road for $151,200. NVR Inc. to Ryan Matthew Mackowski and Karla Jane Persia at 1039 Wedgewood Drive for $488,850. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1072 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844. ROSTRAVER
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 112 Azalea Cir for $61,550. Forlove Construction Inc. to William and Caitlyn Bennett at 109 Elm Ave. for $207,500. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 571 Gardenia Drive for $128,400. Anne Marie Rohaley to John and Patricia McCabe at 122 Grandview Drive for $322,000. Sprednsunshine Rentals LLC to WYN Rentals LLC at 217 Otto St. for $99,000. Sprednsunshine Rentals LLC to WYN Rentals LLC at 802-804 Park Ave. for $181,000. Estate of Cathy Johnson to Joshua Skirda at 102 Roosevelt St. for $85,000.
SALEM Nicholas Makrides to CNX Gathering LLC at Route 22 Jughandle for $241,500. SEWICKLEY BZ Real Estate LLC to Ryan McCurdy at 9-11 Evans St. for $72,945. Estate of Jane Ilene Kassler to Sara Lynn Wood at 1448 Van Kirk Road for $85,000.
