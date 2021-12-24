ALLEGHENY
Estate of Howard Cline to E230 LLC at 105 Pitrow Ln for $20,000. HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Andrew Heinen to Carl and Margaret Vater at 899 Beacon Valley Road for $260,000. Lisa Martin to Segavepo LLC at 16 Cree Drive for $172,500. Gary Fisher to Scott and Virginia Harrold at 258 Lakeview Drive for $121,500. LATROBE
Christine Cawood to Ronald Hixson Jr. and Stacey Hixson at 818 St. Clair St. for $250,000. LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Steven Rhoads to BayLee Michael Kimmel at 345 Laurel Summit Road for $285,000. MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Vaun Hile to Matthew and Christina Hayden at 3134 Route 982 for $225,000. NEW KENSINGTON
Louise Washlaski to Kevin and Karen Robare at 66 Seventh Street Ext. for $65,000. PennInvest Group LLC to Luis Sandoval at 340 Ridge Ave. for $30,000. Brock Klutts to SFR3 020 LLC at 814 Walnut St. for $31,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Cornerstone Properties & Investments LLC to Wayne Kevin Chrestay Jr. at 11410 Brook St. for $239,900. David Miklos to Mark Morgan at 1868 Diane Merle Drive for $255,000. NORTH IRWIN
Jeffrey O’Brein Wells to LaGorga Holdings LLC at 80 Broadway Ave. for $145,000. PENN TOWNSHIP
Estate of Betty Grant to Premier Realty Holdings LLC at 2048-2050 Boquet Road for $150,000. Kevin Karazsia to Henry and Hope Burnori at 8 Thomas Jefferson Ct for $644,150. ROSTRAVER
EquipmentShare.com Inc. to FSC EQS Master LLC at 203 Finley Road for $3,750,000. Michael Brandt to Keshabi Adhikari at 183 Valley View Drive for $350,000. Jason Rodebaugh to Bellevue Partners L.P. at Willowbrook Road for $10,000. SALEM TOWNSHIP
Pristine Ground Co. LLC to Philip and Kollin Trombetta at 2093 Totteridge Road for $86,750. SOUTH GREENSBURG
Estate of Patricia Good to Debra Myers at 103 Overview Drive for $210,000. TRAFFORD
Judith Chamberlin to Collado Property Management & Co. LLC at 302 Duquesne Ave. for $3,000. UNITY TOWNSHIP
Harry Boskamp III to Lisa Solis at 147 Meadow Spring Road for $195,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATS. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
