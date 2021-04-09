ALLEGHENY
John Secrist to John Secrist at 192 Levine St. for $123,000. Estate of Jerry Lee Baylor to Alicia Pastva at 1066 SR 356 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $56,538). John Robert Guercio to Donna Stringer at 893 Talon Ct for $185,000. Artilio Campisano to Jessica Byrd at 107 Terrace Ave. for $160,000. Capital Landholdings LLC to Timothy O’Neil and Brittany Nolder at 4212 Waco Drive for $252,000.
ARNOLD
August Anthony Campana Jr. to V&A Properties LLC at 1818 Fifth Ave. for $25,000. Dorothy Jane Karson to Ronald Aaron Adamiak at 2025 Kenneth Ave. for $85,000. CCC Holdings to Mike Erdlen at 1911 Leishman Ave. for $8,000. Richard Generelli to SFR3-020 LLC at 2131 Leishman Ave. for $65,000.
ARONA
John Anthony Jones to Timothy William English at 1980 Main St. for $75,500.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Mary E Piper Family L.P. to Jacob and Sabrenia Boyd at Bethel Church Road for $40,000. Nicole Stulginskas to Summer Springs Homes LLC at 31 Stom Road for $53,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Pamela Gerusky to Daniel and Nicole Cramer at 228 Tenth St. for $104,500. James Thomas Jr. to Karen S Little at 710 Crimson St. for $262,900. James Thomas Jr. to Barbara Vadas at 712 Crimson St. for $243,900. Brian Rhodes et al. to Robert and Emily Ray at Route 217 for $55,000. Raymond Berkey to PTV 1158 LLC at 1367 Route 217 for $120,000. Michael Zitt trustee to Dorothy Wood at 570 Route 217 for $135,000. Garret Lipecky to John Channing and Carla Ann Matrunics at 190 W Railroad St. for $5,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Anna Kalp to John Edward Lloyd at 609 Austin Blvd. for $32,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
PDQ Israel Family Countryside L.P. to Mt. Pleasant Realty Assoc. LLC at 300 Countryside Drive for $8,500,000. Timothy Snyder trustee to Edward and May Miedel at 149-151 Hilltop Drive for $340,000. Deborah Wilson to Martin Berdik at 524 Overholt Drive for $25,000.
EXPORT
Joel Eichinger to Linfang Wu at 5865-5867 Madison Ave. for $78,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
LSF8 Master Participation Trust to Kenneth and Jill Ann McGinnis at 235 Johnston St. for $8,000.
GREENSBURG
Brian Brown to Christopher and Misty Kunkle at 33 Alice Cir for $280,000. Michael Edwards to Jason and Moya Maust at 10 Chestnut Hill Drive for $255,000. Christopher Kunkle to Feng Wang and Xinyu Li at 945 Highland Ave. for $115,000. Aaron John Goughnour to Dustin Charles Goscinski and Andrea Rose Farally at 1010-1012 Orchard Ave. for $162,000. Linda Ranella to Nicole Gowen at 402 Willow Ave. for $193,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of Carolyn Harrold to Aaron and Kayla Thoma at 131 Burbank Drive for $119,000. John Sidehamer to Adam Sidehamer at 1210 Business Route 66 for $193,500. Raymond Krueger to Zachary and Jennifer Delligatti at 507 Donatello Drive for $435,000. James Craig to Adam David Miller at 132 Kilarney Drive for $276,000. Lawrence Fusco to Ronald Wesley Lawson Jr. and Michele Dorene Lawson at 29 Lakeridge Drive for $325,000. Donald Funnell to Michael Hochendoner at 255 Lancewood Pl for $545,000. Dorothy Copper to Andrew McWilliams and Lindsey Copper at 1204 Lewis Ave. for $80,000. Ernest Eugene Davis to Rex and Donna Zerbe at 1017 Middletown Road for $5,000. Dorothy Repasky to Pittsburgh Sheds LLC at 5088 Old Route 119 for $190,000. Robert Shick Jr. to Barry and Brenda Sebring at 246 Old Route 66 for $231,000. Garret Lipecky to Brian Leo Reichert and Courtney Marie Patterson at 310 S Lincoln Ave. for $165,400. Lewis Amicone III to George and Constance Reinstadtler at 131-141 Seanor Church Road for $45,695. Carol Grant to Hope Esther Hill Umber at 314 Wren Drive for $185,000.
IRWIN
Sandra Lee Nyberg to Matthew and Megan Hamilton at 801 Greene St. for $215,000.
JEANNETTE
Ricky Stough to Kenneth and Melissa Martz at 106 Cottrell Ave. for $50,000. Coralie Blackburn to Larry Maddox Jr. and Dawn Maddox at 615 N Third St. for $99,900. Jacqueline Kriner to Nicholas Lauffer at 404 N Seventh St. for $1,388 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $65,465) by sheriff’s deed. Robert Struhala to Regnum LLC at 10-12 S Seventh St. for $1,500.
LATROBE
Estate of George Sweeney to Bryan Grejtak at 11 E Second Ave. for $20,000. Scott Malnofski to Baylee Riggle at 313 James St. for $122,400.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Dennis Bernabo to Eric and Margot Hoerner at 8 Arbor Gate for $230,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Eric Stein to Jonathan Sheridan at 927 Cavalry St. for $157,900. Ligonier Property Partners LLC to Jason and Michelle Smith at Overlook Drive for $240,000. Barbara Gray to Heather Shirey at 426 Wilpen Road for $141,900.
LOWER BURRELL
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to Redeemed Enterprises LLC at 523 Chester Drive for $119,900. Michael Bubenheim to Lindsey Piatek at 108 Clinton Ave. for $141,000. Joshua Acre to Nathan Ehrlich and Katie Pesci at 2784 Grant St. for $245,000. Janet Berdar to Stearns Lending at 3332 Harvard St. for $2,843 by sheriff’s deed. Margaret Gaydac to Jason Howard Wastchak and Cassandra Wagner at 154 Michigan Ave. for $149,500. Steven Penn to Natalie Richards at 235 Reimer St. for $138,000. Amber Dawn Eiler to Jeff Carden at 427 Violet Drive for $162,500. Agostino Distilo to Justin Hatbob and Brittany Tygielski at 5106 Watters Road for $263,000. M Cap LLC to Trevor and Amber Carmichael at 5141 Watters Road for $290,000.
LOYALHANNA
Rodger Shaffer to Gregory and Debra Babyak at 110 Clubhouse Drive for $138,290. Estate of Eleanor Palmiscno to Lynn Wier at 136 Elrico St. for $78,000. Jennifer Chambers to Eugene Williams and Lisa Hall Williams at 527 Stewart St. for $133,000.
MADISON
David Troutman to Robert Wilkins at 509 Mill St. for $52,000.
MANOR
Lori Brisbine to Kristen Kost at 220 Manor View Drive for $164,900. Edward Campbell to Edward Campbell Jr. at 119 Mt. Pleasant Blvd. for $180,000. Thomas Burns to Andrew and Kaitlyn Rodriguez at 2046 Stone Bridge Ct for $510,000.
MONESSEN
Lorraine Cheroki et al. to Gianna Cheroki and Ronalyn Apodiakas at 920 Somerset St. for $5,000. Wayne Jones to Jillian Behanna and Alan Wareham at 923 Somerset St. for $35,000. Douglas Opalko to Steven and Chapree Pagliari at 1185 State Road for $149,900. Sharon Konwinski to Andre and Monica Smith at 631 Summit Ave. for $15,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Estate of Stanley Dombrosky to Thomas and Pasty McKinley at 409 E Sycamore St. for $220,000. Estate of Chad Treber to Paul and Christine Snyder at 236 Orchard Hill Drive for $85,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Justin Miller to Nathaniel Davello at 97 A and B United Road for $110,000. James Chenoweth to Luke and Chavenus Struble at 324 Evergreen Ln for $45,000. Elizabeth Heide to Samuel and Tricia Hutchinson at 113 Oakwood Ln for $45,000. Sharon Huff to Aaron John and Jessica Lee Goughnour at 500 Pleasant View Drive for $200,000. Sinclair Realty Inc. to Astrinos Karagiorgakis at 903 Wimbledon Drive for $185,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Robert Morris Jr. to Brandon and Melissa Allen at 2305 Broomsage Ct for $525,000. Li Di Chi Xiao Mei Chi to Terri and Jeffrey Sewall at 38 Buena Vista Drive for $195,000. Nighat Muhammad to Derong Lian and Hui Hua Chen at 3904 Laurel Oak Cir for $287,500. Jill Direnzo to Alan and Patti Burks at 6437 Lindsey Ln for $249,900. Stephen Frost to Fayez and Kathleen Issa at 3100 McCloy Ave. for $63,500. Gary Hempel et al. to Jacob Hempel at 5075 Pennsylvania St. for $190,000. Christopher Fletcher to Aaron Payne and Maura Brehl at 261 Rainprint Ln for $179,900. Barry D O’Block Builders & Remodelers In to Criterion Properties LLC at 3418 Wheatland Cir for $64,000. First Commonwealth Bank to Rick Rivardo DMD LLC at 6428 William Penn Highway for $162,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
K. Lawrence Kemp to Eugene Gary Thomas and Peggy Matassa at 559 Fourth Ave. for $28,000. James Cirincione to Parker Shearon at 220 Fifth Ave. for $2,000. Estate of Mildred Makowski to LeQuisha Williams Chaudhry at 1615 Fairmont Drive for $189,900. Estate of Helen Sublinski to Brett Lesko at 1671 Garfield St. for $25,000. John Joseph Wilhelm to Alexzandra Wilhelm at 2533 Leslie Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $187,927). Estate of Arlene McCutcheon to Alexander Stramaski and Julia Cibik at 778 Wood St. for $133,000. Estate of Dorothy Grass to Four Wolf Properties LLC at 101 Woodstone Ln Apt 15 for $139,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Jonathan Delaney to Kristopher and Jordan Misey at 9930-9932 Broadway Ave. for $80,000. Johnna Sleith to Christopher and Ceora Michelle Ganster at 540 Buttermilk Hollow Road for $179,000. Huntingdon Development Inc. to Brian and Sarah Butti at Forest Oaks Trl for $55,000. Jonathan Shuster to Donald Pilarski Jr. and Kristin Pilarski at Gina Drive for $70,000. Michael Tadich to Edward and Melissa Taylor at 1867 Guffey Road for $291,250. Albert Bergman to Dennis and Tammy Fix at 7813 Pennsylvania Ave. for $55,000. Derrick Edwards to Troy Anthony and Lori Weems at 11416 Percheron Cir for $309,900. Shawn Kauffman to Anthony Joseph Procida at 460 Robbins Station Road for $199,900. Frieda Gutt to Joda Gutt et al. and Frieda Gutt at 2630 Scotch Hill Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $106,566). Robert Sistek to Joseph Campbell at 13320 St. Clair Drive for $141,000. Joshua Tadich to Jacob Faust at 1975 Tara Drive for $175,000. Regina Lucky to Brittany Jones at 14299 Valley View Drive for $170,000. Roots Property Solutions Inc. to Robert and Nancy Forney at 10080 Vermont St. for $145,500. Angela Mazur to Joceline James Viola at 328 Whitney Chase Ln for $262,000. Willow Glenn Development Co. to John and Deborah Winebrenner at 1623 Windsor Road for $68,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Josh Chiado to Adam Palmer at 169 Ashbaugh Road for $155,000. Nicholas Richard Marie to Linda Marie at 2046 Bushy Run Road for $25,500. Munyurwa Ngirimana to Joseph Volpe and Chelsea Dowling at 37 Janette Cir for $289,500. NVR Inc. to Gary Paul and Deborah Ann Sciullo at 1014 Rohan Ct for $306,845. William Sandrick to Bernard and Lauren Hobi at 3398 SR 130 for $140,500. Daniel Gozdick Jr. to Daniel and Kira Eyler at 503 Shady Drive for $260,000. NVR Inc. to Joseph and Claire Float at 1069 Wedgewood Drive for $492,700. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1084 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189. NVR Inc. to Richard and Leah Buck at 1108 Wedgewood Drive for $452,060.
ROSTRAVER
Nicholas Ohler to Timothy Woznick and Frieda Gutt at 119 Beaumont St. for $143,000. Kacy Dean to Nicholas Shannon and Haley Quidetto at 20 Franklin Drive for $162,000. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 449 Gardenia Drive for $57,700. Maronda Homes LLC to Lukas Felix and Christina Lynn Langel at 548 Gardenia Drive for $333,105. Richard Erickson to Anna Michelle Pitonyak at 1101 Graham St. for $123,000. Benjamin Schultz to Richard and Kimberly Davis at 114 Marco Drive for $310,000. Troy Stork to William Charles Stein III and Jessica Ann Stein at 125 Marco Drive for $309,900. Dean Bisceglia to Jason and Kelda Danielle Stauber at 261 Nicholls Hill Road for $290,000. Gary Santimyer to DiCerbo Properties Real Estate Investmen at 118 Wood St. for $30,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Chad Zorn to Dawn Alexander at 212-214 General St. for $95,900. Shane Cotton to Kylee Fabiszewski at 129 Kunkle St. for $114,000. Seth Feroce to Robert Caine and Kimmarie Dautrich at 249 Shaw Ct for $710,000.
SEWARD BOROUGH
Richard Sparks to James Jones III and Grace Taylor at 241 Indiana St. for $7,500.
SEWICKLEY
Q & R Enterprises L.P. to Jared and Tracey Filapose at Unknown Address for $50,000. Cameron DiPerna to Thomas and Lee Ann Stanish at 123 Hutchinson Road for $134,900.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
James Sileo to Crestview Rental Properties LLC at 708-710 Coulter Ave. for $120,000. Claude Petroy to Michael Anthony and Mary Pat Draghi at 113 Overview Drive for $250,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
William Sherbondy to Jack and Kimberly Harris at 1325 Mt. Pleasant Road for $10,500.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Robert Fox to Carol Anderson and Mary Lynn Depalma at 729 Green St. for $10,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Estate of Patricia Hull to Steven Sutton and Bailey Cekovich at Shannon Creek Road for $44,000.
TRAFFORD
Charles Bessone to Christopher and Joncelyn Abbott at 521 Sixth St. for $48,500.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Paul David Sinsley to Robert Twaddle at 1003 Aristotle Drive for $340,000. David Tobias to Seth Kohuth at 540 Calvin Ln for $155,000. Estate of Robert Baranowski to Dustin and Mary Pizarro at 1007 Faulkner Way for $505,000. Caroline DeMao to William and Helga Nuzzo at 213 Limberline Drive for $273,000. Estate of Bonnye Noonan to Nathan Kauffman at 520 Marguerite Road for $175,000. Marlene Cecchini to Lucille Zimmer at 237 Meadow Spring Road for $242,500. Dierdre Grundy to Katherine Stewart at 156 Skyview Drive for $235,000. Lisa Bevan to R&M Properties LLC at 122 Sparrow Ln for $225,000. First Commonwealth to Jason Inc. at 1606 Theatre St. for $37,500. Knights Landing Inc. to Mark Watkins at 824 Wildcat Way for $65,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Donald Logan to Christina Zimmerman at 397 Upper Drennen Road for $460,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Audrey Roberto to Blue Lynk LLC at 179 Washington Ave. for $54,000. Estate of Norma Jean Pettigrew to Kory Kirchartz at 228-230 Whittier St. for $80,900.
WASHINGTON
David Loreski to Joseph and Dana McWilliams at 729 Pine Run Road for $264,900.
WEST NEWTON
Ronald Rossetti to John Balego at 234 N Water St. for $110,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.