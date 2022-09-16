ALLEGHENY
John Sobran to Justin and Holly Reiter at 154 Lillian Road for $5,500. James Cella et al. to RTM Operating Co. LLC at 16 Towne Center Drive for $1,906,667.
ARNOLD
Kenneth Watson to Benjamin Hank and Amanda Bussard at 1511 Kenneth Ave. for $106,000. David Sopcak to 350 McCandless LLC at 1604 Woodmont Ave. for $42,500. Michael Naviglia to Commonwealth Investments LLC at 1701-1703 Woodmont Ave. for $14,250. AVONMORE
ACM Vision V LLC to Avail 1 LLC at 208 Indiana Ave. for $18,776. COOK
Richard Musser to Holly Sass at 2213 State Route 711 for $247,500. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Alan Braden to Raymond West and Deborah Lenhart at 608 McFarland Road for $40,000. Westmoreland Federal Savings and Loans Assn. Latrobe to Ligonier Stone & Lime Co. at 945 Pizza Barn Road for $170,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Christopher John Wysocki to Jason Michael Grimm at 314 Vandergrift Ln for $17,000.
EXPORT
Linfang Wu to Vital Holdings LLC at 5865-5867 Madison Ave. for $124,000. FAIRFIELD
Karen Morgan to Bruce Ulery Jr. and Jennifer Ulery at 228 Orchard Hollow Road for $20,000.
GREENSBURG
Sophya Zaphyr to Donald Balenovich at 150 Morrison Ave. for $270,000. HEMPFIELD
Neal Dana to Melanie Ann Schaeffer at 613 Buckingham Drive for $300,000. Paul Wolfe III to Edwin Henry III at 176 Bus Garage Road for $25,000. Estate of Donna Lee Hornick to Bryan David Alcorn at 2003 Gay Ave. for $155,000. Katelyn Wtorkowski to Sigfredo Ortiz Ortega and Zulma E Rosario Orta at 2216 Keystone Ave. for $125,000. Jason Gamble to Christopher Michael Nasri at 121 N Locust Drive for $244,000. David Mills to Dotty Lynn Kuhns at 268 Simpson Road for $250,000. MES FILS LLC to Turgeliai Real Estate Holdings LLC at 201 Woodbury Drive for $150,000. JEANNETTE
Jennifer Dyer to Brian Bakey at 308 Good St. for $50,000. Estate of Constance Lynn Smith to Matthew Lawrence Powell at 616 Sellers Ave. for $89,900.
LATROBE
GDIB LLC to Whitney Sandin at 2410 Laveen St. for $170,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Fifth Avenue Property Group LLC to Juliana Morris at 213 Darr St. for $95,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Dorothy Mator to Duc Hunter LLC at Leechburg Road for $61,540. MADISON John Montross to Jessica McWells at 124 Main St. for $115,000.
MONESSEN
Lori Spina to Carmella Howell at 1010 Alexander Ave. for $80,000. John Kerestes to Isaac Post and Kayla Hockenberry at 7 Boyd St. for $49,955. Dennis Richie to Adam Bridge at 1056 Graham Ave. for $119,900. Eugene Hankey to Brian Plants and David Earlywine at 1109 Graham Ave. for $46,021. Got Cleaner LLC to Robert Fleming at 125 Pacific Blvd. for $135,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
John Joseph Duchess to Michael and Donna Lee Wilps at 132 Rosewood Ave. for $375,000. Roy Murphy to John and Nicole Reilly at 135 Sportsman Road for $372,100.
MURRYSVILLE
Jeanne Helen Daly to Gregg and Tracey Weber at 4259 Sky Vue Drive for $266,000.
NEW FLORENCE
David Sheriff to Daniel Scot and Cynthia Bowers at 177-179 S Ligonier St. for $95,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Ronald Zilner to Larry Hooks at 885 and 885 1/2
Kenneth Ave. for $23,000. John Francis Valley to Maxwell and Brianna While at 887 Seventh Street Ext. for $82,700. Estate of Ellen Faye Mullen to Jennifer Toney at 807 Camp Ave. for $5,000. James Finley to Paiges Places LLC at 1019 Leishman Ave. for $22,000. Riverview Project LLC to 100 Riverview L.P. at Tarentum Bridge Road for $225,000. Dynasty Homes III LLC to Jada Caraballo at 1239 Taylor Ave. for $100,900. NEW STANTON
Edward Nau to Jamie Marchese at 144 Stratford Ct for $313,500. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Robert Idele to Ryan Lee and Katie Fair at 9940 Chatham Cir for $550,000. Mark Zewe to Matthew and Jaclyn Belan at 14161 Easy St. for $262,000. NVR Inc. to Zachary Tyler Krejdovsky and Colleen Elizabeth Kiss at 951 Giulia Drive for $477,160. Hunter Grafton to Eric Theiss at 2079 Guinivere Drive for $260,000. Joan Wilson trustee to Lucas Szekely and Alyssa Pollak at 601 Lime St. for $90,000. Dennis Fix to Alan Silverio and Leah McGhee at 149 Skellytown Road for $465,000. Estate of Mary Grace Lawther to Joshua Rzepniak and Megan McEwen at 261 Woodside Road for $120,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Marlene Tilson to PHSP LLC at 1044 Harrison City Export Road for $40,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 2000-2004 Lampl Ln for $129,999. Laura Land Co. L.P. to Weaver Investments Inc. at 1300 Randall Ct for $428,935. David Johnson to Caitlin Jordan at 1013 Tulip Drive for $362,700. NVR Inc. to Devon Scott and Meghan Louise Pale at 1051 Wedgewood Drive for $463,565. Kristen Czajkowski to Shawn Michael and Michael Scott Conner at 105 Willow Way for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $40,542).
ROSTRAVER Maronda Homes LLC to Anandamaya Das and Michelle Laoag Monge at 122 Azalea Cir for $328,335. Vance Rumbaugh to William Gorham Jr. and Rhonda Gorham at 203 Central Ave. for $270,000. Craig Livengood to Kenneth Hamlin Jr. at 307 Forest Drive for $259,000. Donald Girasia to Eric Porter and Karly Bennett at 140 Kelly Ave. for $170,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Michael and Stephanie Quinn at 310 Lynn Road for $87,000. James Wagner Jr. to Jason Atkins at 332 Peach Ave. for $21,500. SEWICKLEY
