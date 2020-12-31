ALLEGHENY
Larry Rusnock to West PA Properties LLC at Arrow Head Drive for $11,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $25,561) by sheriff’s deed. Stephen Jones to Andrew Voyten at 123 Fawn Drive for $310,500. J. Steve Banco to Chad White and Terri Ann Patterson at 891 Lynch Road for $145,000.
ARNOLD
Carl Robinson to Hongmei Li at 600 14th St. for $75,000. Jeffrey Mrozek to Mark Stierheim and Filomena Bongartz at 1731 Fourth Ave. for $79,900. Michael Long to Kareem Straughn at 1825 Kenneth Ave. for $7,894 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $46,848) by sheriff’s deed. Jeffrey Bordell to Wendy Ann Fleischman at 1704 Kimball Ave. for $65,900. Salvatore Chiusano Jr. to Lions Leishman LLC at 1906 Leishman Ave. for $16,395 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $104,455) by sheriff’s deed. JD Development Co. Inc. to Kenneth and Judith Ogilvie at 102 Rankin St. for $45,000. Thelma Haudon to Joseph Bia II at 2005 Ridge Ave. for $9,237 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $94,078) by sheriff’s deed. John Keener to Nathan Santucci at 1120 Warren Ave. for $99,750.
ARONA
Ken McManus to Champion Homes & Rentals LLC at 1979 Main St. for $3,942 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $49,214) by sheriff’s deed.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Andrew Jay Williams to Terry Bollinger at 2030 Second St. for $9,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $38,150) by sheriff’s deed. Andrew Jay Williams to Terry Bollinger at 2070 Second St. for $3,900.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Estate of Vernon Ulery to William Costabile and Josie Ginter at 116 Horseshoe Bend Road for $199,900.
DELMONT
Steven Smith to Michael Daverio at 5 W White Oak Drive for $180,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Estate of Ida Rose Herda to Craig Lawrence Campagna at 420 Broad St. for $125,000. Harry Borbonus to Joshua Nagy at 415 Charles St. for $137,500. Roxanne Piper to Timothy Irvin at 616 W First Ave. for $96,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Kaja Holdings 2 LLC to Jordan Omlor at 1235 Latrobe Derry Road for $4,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $126,200) by sheriff’s deed. PPJM Properties LLC to CHE Realty LLC at 8282 Route 22 for $2,850,000. David Kontor to John Smoker Jr. and Shirley Smoker at 749 Victoria Way for $49,900.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Antonette McElfresh to Donald Lee Miller and Antonette McElfresh at 2794 SR 981 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $24,569).
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Estate of Beverly Salego to Denise Salego at 307 Kennedy Ave. for $40,000. Mark Tarosky to Andrew Stover at 717 Kennedy Ave. for $78,000.
EXPORT
Kim Eberman to Robert McGrath at 2797 Italy Road for $79,700. Christopher Schmader to Farbarik Enterprises LLC at 5829 Madison Ave. for $27,000. Ken Blunkosky to Garry and Jennifer Chambers Tom at 5928 Truman St. for $250,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Richard Pack to William Trowbridge and Stephanie Champenois at 152 Parker Ave. for $55,000.
GREENSBURG
Keith Bailey to Terri Bjorklund at 420 Center Ave. for $148,500. Brandon Buys Houses LLC to Matthew and Summer Earle at 78 Glenview Ave. for $125,000. James Maxson Jr. to Norma Japalucci at 517 Hamel Ave. for $173,000. John McDonough to Ronald Bergman and Richard Redmerski at Hillcrest Drive for $2,696 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $31,893) by sheriff’s deed. George O’Brien III to Empowerment Real Estate & Investing LLC at 122 Madison Ave. for $150,000. North Main St. Investors Inc. to Chelsted Limited Family Partnership at 101 N Main St. for $925,000. RH Properties LLC to Steven Jay Powell at 425 S Maple Ave. for $1,141 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $10,835) by sheriff’s deed. Robert Kessler to Dylan Kessler at 638 W Otterman St. for $50,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of Rosella Flodin to Mary Ann Badar at 3 Alta Vita Drive for $145,000. Tina Lunn to Matthew Farrell at 10 Beech Hills Road for $135,000. Katherine Swartz to HSBC Bank USA at 446 Blank School Road for $1,227 by sheriff’s deed. Dora Uncapher to James Uncapher at Brown Ave. for $6,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $13,810) by sheriff’s deed. Philomena Caldwell to Michael Morgan at 22 Buzzardtown Road for $345,000. Donald Helman to Dave and Christine Cline at 136 140 Eden Hollow Road for $125,000. Paul Steiner to Michael Gregg at 103 Garrett Ln for $125,000. Nathaniel Hazlett to Alison Lubay and Charles Lubay IV at 135 Kifer Hill Road for $219,900. Caroline Picciano to Brianne Arcuri at 148 Kifer Hill Road for $132,000. David Herrholtz to Penn Line Real Estate Holdings LLC at 290 Ligonier Drive for $1,100,000. Patricia Sorice to Carol Cammuso at 730 Melvin Drive for $217,000. Hildenbrand Lime & Fertilizer to FMH Properties LLC at 424 Middletown Road for $200,000. Estate of William Paul Lang to Ryan and Amy Steffey at 288 Old Route 30 for $35,000. William Highberger to Heartland Restaurant Group LLC at 6524 Route 30 for $350,000. Fred Frank to John and Diane Testa at 8072 SR 819 for $80,000. Estate of Helen Smith to Richard Smith at 47 Seneca Drive for $145,000. PHOCC LLC to Richard and Theresa Calcara at 626 Summerwalk Drive for $57,500. Estate of Carolyn Moyer to Barry Kuhn at 121 Tyson Ln for $167,000. Michael Goretzka to Brock Peltier at 23 W Hempfield Drive for $222,500. Jack Mancuso to James Maxson Jr. and Angela Maxson at 614 Westshire Drive for $289,500. Kenneth Perney Jr. to Thomas and Cheri Acita at 22 Zellar St. for $77,900.
IRWIN
Select Property Solutions LLC to Mia Rose Miller at 1700 Eighth St. for $175,000. 424 Investors LLC to Christopher and Laura Campus at 1222 Ninth Ave. for $186,500. Charles Artman et al. to Lauren Rae Swisher and Vincent Disante at 514 Pennsylvania Ave. for $173,000.
JEANNETTE
Duane Lint to West PA Properties LLC at 305 Charles Terrace for $4,574 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $64,855) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Paul Arthur to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB at 906 Ellsworth Ave. for $3,077 by sheriff’s deed. First National Bank PA to Steel City Imports & Exports LLC at 931 Gaskill Ave. for $27,779. Grim Investments Inc. to Joshua Everette Reno LLC at 34 S 12th St. for $35,000. Ryan Morrison to Maxwell Newmyer at 608 Sellers Ave. for $87,900.
LATROBE
Andrew Yuschak to Trevor White at 115 Ave. D for $114,000. RA PHPA Owner LLC to CPG Latrobe LLC at 304 Depot St. for $1,700,000. Rebecca Diane Busch to Jordan Omlor at 30 E First Ave. for $5,858 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $45,933) by sheriff’s deed. Douglas Sam to Michael Reffo at 119 Forbes Drive for $28,000. Richard Christeleit to Nightrain Properties LLC at 912 Lincoln Ave. for $9,200 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $92,247) by sheriff’s deed. DSV SPV2 LLC to Pajer Properties LLC at 335 Oak St. for $7,700 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $66,915) by sheriff’s deed.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Jeremy McCall to Joseph Notto at 1353 Route 30 for $209,900. David Taylor to Fredrick and Ricky Clark at Route 381 for $11,200. Mary Margaret Snyder to Joseph Knowles at 582 Weaver Mill Road for $172,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Clarence Gamble to Pajer Properties LLC at 3119 Ben Davis Ave. for $45,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $104,989) by sheriff’s deed. Clark Keller to H&M Property Holdings LLC at Edgeview Road for $637 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815) by sheriff’s deed. John Fedon to Samuel Anoh at 1216 Greensburg Road for $217,000. Jeffrey Taylor to Cody and Tajane Ty Nolen at 3024 Wachter Ave. for $201,000.
LOYALHANNA
Joseph Yurigan Jr. to Jill Croushore at King Fisher Drive for $20,000. RSC Development LLC to Jill Croushore at Kingfisher Drive for $20,000.
MADISON
Estate of Sandra Maughan to James and Bonnie Matthews at 1101 Maughan Ln for $200,000.
MANOR
Richard Heithaus to Brian Andrew Henderson at 219 Manor View Drive for $179,900.
MONESSEN
Robert McFaddin to Kareem Straughn at Hillcrest Ave. for $696 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815) by sheriff’s deed. Carolann Denny to Daniel Kennedy II and Denise Ratcliff Kennedy at 34 Jefferson Drive for $142,000. Robin Guseman to Alyssa Madison at 258 Linden Ave. for $83,000. Craig Stark to Maria Planey at 44 Montraver Drive for $105,000. Velvet Clover LLC to Matthew Harrity at 300 Onedia St. for $1,724 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815) by sheriff’s deed. Antoinette Tarquinio to Matthew Mornak at 26 Overhill Drive for $120,000. Billy Thomas to John Kerestesi at 118 Pacific Blvd. for $10,000. Paige Kayfus to Tyler James and Jennifer Lee Hoberman at Rex Blvd. for $3,100 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $11,827) by sheriff’s deed. Matthew Cobb to 401-403 Rostraver St. Inc. at 403 Rostraver St. for $9,417 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $103,310) by sheriff’s deed. Stephen Kruse to David Trilli at 2 Westmoreland Drive for $105,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Alexis Ozoroski to Neil Sain and Kayla Leasher at 701 Orchard Ave. for $118,000. DeBar LLC to T & J Nelson LLC at 756 760 W Main St. for $125,000. Richard Stahl to Amy Menefee at 760 W Smithfield St. for $1,342 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $15,260) by sheriff’s deed. David Bando to Joseph Brandt at 67 W Vine St. for $108,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Estate of Julius Yuhouse to David Yuhouse II at 637 Armbrust Hecla Road for $80,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Domenic Tarantini to Madiha Aboosi at 3885 Brookside Ln for $249,500. Bashir Akhter to Happy Kumar and Dharmika Patel at 2301 Broomsage Ct for $690,000. Angela Saybel to Brian Paronto and Angela Petroski at 3303 Fawnway Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $91,713). Linda Morris to Ian Lavanish and Courtney Brenner at 3657 Forbes Trail Drive for $319,000. Allegheny Valley Habitat For Humanity to Joshua and Kathryn Micenko at Greensburg Road for $2,500. Brian Tommasini to Lucas and Jeanine Kowalski at 3827 Hills Church Road for $540,000. Earl Seitz to Carl and Catherine DiPietro at 2575 Linda Drive for $390,000. Michael Wolinsky to Blaise and Jenna Dinatale at 7012 Lyons View Ct for $445,000. Jared Cheripka to Artyom Aminov and Jena Sisco at 4705 Mill Stream Ct for $221,000. Blaise Dinatale to Terri Ann Mastovich at 342 Nature Trail Ln for $166,000. Antonio Lodovico to Dino Anthony DeFlavio II at 292 Rainprint Ln for $176,500. Peter Iacovelli Jr. to Amy Klaman at 6936 Spring Valley Ln for $155,000. William Biesecker to Daniel Natale Jr. and Linda Marie Sheets at 2774 Spring View Ct for $330,000. Skyler Burkland to Shane Barrett at 3324 Tarr Hollow Road for $357,000. Steve Vitale to Anthony Greco at 3170 Windgate Drive for $257,500.
NEW KENSINGTON
Lee Guida to Theodore and Michael Saganis at 1018 Third Ave. for $4,007 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $39,600) by sheriff’s deed. Ledora Guida to Theodore and Michael Saganis at 1036-1/2 Third Ave. for $3,225 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $29,757) by sheriff’s deed. Charles Guida to Theodore and Michael Saganis at 1042-1/2 Third Ave. for $6,113 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $69,052) by sheriff’s deed. Corina Ploski to Theodore and Michael Saganis at 442 Fourth Ave. for $13,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $81,870) by sheriff’s deed. Leo Paterak to H&M Property Holdings LLC at 1615 Seventh St. for $5,457 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $78,360) by sheriff’s deed. Theodore Runski to Theodore and Michael Saganis at Freeport Road for $2,912 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $34,030) by sheriff’s deed. Timothy McCutcheon Jr. to Cheryl Choice at 233 Highland Ave. for $76,000. UCG Thirty Five LLC to Nicholas Bates at 111 Lancy St. for $80,000. Nelson Burton to Wynter Lyle at 1212 Leishman Ave. for $4,148 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $59,209) by sheriff’s deed. Richard Oswalt to Wrights Properties LLC at 1227 Leishman Ave. for $9,700 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $108,956) by sheriff’s deed. Debra Gregar to Think N Grow Partn. LLC at 887 North St. for $8,142 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $107,354) by sheriff’s deed. Joseph Bielata to Edward Seamon at 344 Riverview Drive for $154,900. Victor Shaw to Owecorp Industries LLC at 717 Ross Ave. for $1,267 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $21,288) by sheriff’s deed. Thomas Salem to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC at 1238 Taylor Ave. for $1,272 by sheriff’s deed. NEW STANTON Gabriela Mimi Terente to Kayla Keiper at 590 Woodmere Drive for $125,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Bernard Murphy to Equity Trust Co. at 1430 Second St. for $65,700. Estate of Michael Chomanics to Julie Gardner at 12469 Adams Drive for $149,900. Edward Sam to Champion Homes & Rentals LLC at 10750 Airview Drive for $47,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $148,098) by sheriff’s deed. Robert Gadagno to Champion Homes & Rentals LLC at 14890 Cherry Ln for $5,821 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $91,026) by sheriff’s deed. Willow Glenn Development Co. to Jeffrey and Judith Ann Caldwell at 14890 Cherry Ln for $79,500. Estate of Sally Lou Fleming to Milini Diaz at 1671 Craig Drive for $179,000. Benjamin Eddy to Marina Alfera at 1115 Crestwood Drive for $259,000. DMS Group Inc. to Michael Roland at 747 Elliot Ln for $379,900. NVR Inc. to Patricia Baumgartner at 1152 Giulia Drive for $444,405. James Mardell to Think N Grow Partn. LLC at 159 Grant St. for $28,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $65,389) by sheriff’s deed. Katie Stahl to Cody Koscielski and Nicole Proctor at 90 Grant St. for $139,900. Chelsea Lyle to Raymond and Barbara Kirkland at 2091 Guffey Road for $115,000. Estate of Dorothy Inks to LaGorga Holdings LLC at 2125 Guffey Road for $68,000. Edward Schade to Nicole and Jay Frendzel at 514 Jackson St. for $143,000. Rose Ann Hyde to Evan Rohaley at 1280 Julius St. for $155,000. James Stratigos to Cody Palady at 11260 Larwin Ln for $240,000. Scott Snyder to Scott and Jaime Miller at 12740 Lincoln Way for $191,000. Midfirst Bank to Douglas Alan and Cynthia Davis Leeper at 470 Meadow Road for $51,500. Yvonne Stetson to Champion Homes & Rentals LLC at 428 Mineral St. for $10,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $53,257) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Newana Hann to Barbara Arrington at 1188 Richard Road for $120,000. Estate of Zigmund Barton to Norwin APA RE LLC at 10580 Route 30 for $700,000. Estate of John Swacus to Darland LLC at 12310 Route 30 for $225,000. Darroch Ventures LLC to Norwin APA RE LLC at 11599 SR 30 for $725,000. Estate of Caroline Swanson to James and Melody Reuss at 1836 Sandy Hill Road for $130,000. Tonya Maxx Properties LLC to Deborah Connelly at 508 Sherrick Drive for $212,500. Estate of Charles Hershey to Bethany Jesick at 2148 Warren Ave. for $109,900. Michael Thomas Palmer to Megan Hensler and Kevin Younkin at 481 Westchester Drive for $163,000.
OKLAHOMA
Patricia Diven to Brass Knob Properties LLC at 1460 Hancock Ave. for $12,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $54,402) by sheriff’s deed. Patricia Diven to Vincent Cogley at 152 Thorn St. for $2,749 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $19,380) by sheriff’s deed.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Estate of Elizabeth Croce to Joshua Mastruserio at 4025 Bushy Run Road for $430,000. Barney Kistler to Annoria Shah at 1010 Crab Apple Ct for $536,059. Paul Pazehoski to Jennifer Lynn Jeffries at 14-16 Koter Drive for $180,000. Samantha Linsenbigler to Ryan Bohn at 10 Marie Drive for $180,100. NVR Inc. to Deborah Connelly at 1005 Moria Ct for $293,935. NVR Inc. to Ann Baczkowski at 1007 Moria Ct for $280,720. Richard Mallik to Ginger Taylor at Murrysville Road for $140,000. Daniel Grant to Eric Anton and Amanda Bridges at 501 N 14th St. for $225,000. Amy Yurko to Nicholas Yurko and Rachel Popovich at 101 Olive Drive for $105,000. John Waldron to John and Marissa Balog at 342 Raymaley Road for $440,000. June Martini to Carrie Lee Newsom at 39 Raymaley Road for $65,000. NVR Inc. to Kenneth and Beth Mika at 1008 Rohan Ct for $342,185. NVR Inc. to Dorothy Swank at 1021 Rohan Ct for $334,015. Robert Ripple to Joshua and Ashley Miller at 153 Saunders Station Road for $250,000. Jeffrey Kuhns to HPD Flip 2020 L.P. at Trotwood Ct for $115,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $255,300) by sheriff’s deed. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1089 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189. NVR Inc. to Michael and Mary McFarland at 1094 Wedgewood Drive for $458,395.
ROSTRAVER
Nathan Anderson to Charles Philip and Christy Fritch at 719 Cedarwood Drive for $325,000. Donald Tasser to Robert Bacha at 738 Cedarwood Drive for $480,000. Cynthia Malaga to Kat Capital LLC at 315 Ohio St. for $40,000. James Ondulick to Tyler James and Jennifer Lee Hoberman at Peach Ave. for $4,300. James Martin Ondulick to Jennifer Lee Hoberman at 332 Peach Ave. for $6,244 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $84,617) by sheriff’s deed. Carolyn Neff to Richard Nagel at 1642 Rostraver Road for $88,000. Mila Lucero to Edward Cunko Jr. and Jann Cunko at 320 Rostraver Road for $75,000. Robert Vertacnik to Robert Daigneault and Crystal McBee at 108 Wood St. for $111,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Elizabeth Phillips to Robert and Cynthia Ripple at 122 Berlin Ln for $126,900. Lane Krupitzer to Marc McGee at Brown Ln for $4,500. Estate of Donald Brinker to Daine Mangery at 157 Defrances Drive for $225,000.
SEWICKLEY
Ronald McMillen to Joseph Weimer at 104 Vinsick St. for $66,500.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Creative Living Today Inc. to Daniel and Marianne Bolling at 1633 Broad St. for $18,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $87,135) by sheriff’s deed. Dorothy Sheridan to Darlene Griffith at 31 Overview Drive for $197,500. Phylis Defloria to Alycia Adams at 1451 Poplar St. for $144,900.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Yvonne Stetson to West PA Properties LLC at 222 Yukon Ave. for $6,837 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $93,162) by sheriff’s deed.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Isabel Sonnie to Nightrain Properties LLC at 417 Sewickley St. for $7,100 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $66,839) by sheriff’s deed. Kenneth Baldonieri to William Stein and Erin Lohr at 709 Welty St. for $133,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Judith Merritt to Kyle Robert Boyce at 156 Northview Heights for $255,000. Mark Dowdell to Thomas and Kathy Wagner at 241 253 Shrum Hill Road for $50,000.
TRAFFORD
Abraham Martinez to Tyrrell Raymon Herbert at 438 Cavitt Ave. for $30,000. Patricia Lenart to Celeste Delaney at 141 E Homewood Ave. for $125,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Mary Jane Bangor to Maria Phipps at 338 Black Hills Drive for $88,000. Daniel Watson to Wayne and Cynthia Koller at 1010 Blue Ridge Drive for $279,900. Travis Varchetti to Brandon Galley and Jenna Morgan at 413 Lemmon Road for $269,000. Suburban Advantage LLC to Brittany Riann Bueche at 1036 Lloyd Ave. for $137,000. Carissa Morris to John and Valerie Vanderhoff at 182 Pattern Shop Road for $702,000. David Ryan Depetris to Riely Grabiak at 469 Ridilla Road for $160,000. John Stynchula to Brian Porter at 1819 Route 130 for $60,000. Estate of Richard Morrison to Barbara Huber and Becky Pospisil at 2399 Route 130 for $25,000. Deborah Mickinak to Jonathan and Kelsey Stickle at 204 St. Cecilia Road for $330,000. E & W Real Estate Holdings LLC to Chad and Alexis Ozoroski at 343 White School Road for $211,000. Knights Landing Inc. to Steven and Maria Sulosky at 830 Wildcat Way for $65,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Spring Capital Partners LLC to Jennifer and Brandon Evans at 4772 Seventh Street Road for $225,000. Dennis Matto to Stephen and Corey Rae Uber at 437 Chapeldale Drive for $287,000. Chad Thompson to Unity and Kimberly Oviasogie at 443 Chapeldale Drive for $324,000. Estate of June Cramer to Kim and Sherryl Rhea at 409 Hillview Drive for $165,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Patricia George to Alexis Celender at 309 Hancock Ave. for $125,000. Russell Jack Jr. to Elbert Lewis Thompson II at 121 Lowell St. for $3,100 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $28,460) by sheriff’s deed.
WASHINGTON
S. Lewis to Bella Vita Investments LLC at 1661 Gilmar Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $89,118). Brian Sadler to Joshua and Kathryn Micenko at 513 Mahen Ln for $2,545 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $30,215) by sheriff’s deed. Robert Arbuckle et al. to Patrick Eugene and Heidi Christine Carl at 790 Zubal Road for $479,500.
WEST LEECHBURG
Estate of Stephen Pityk to Neil Hickman at 1200 Edgewood Drive for $165,000.
WEST NEWTON
Terence Dale Blosser Jr. to West PA Properties LLC at 157 N Third St. for $2,538 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $32,504) by sheriff’s deed.
YOUNGWOOD
David Silvis to Matthew Sylvester at 705 Helman St. for $19,000. Shirley Freidhof to Zachary Brown at 713 Kennedy Drive for $130,000. Estate of James Steffey to Andrea Vaughan at 713 Skyline Drive for $150,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.