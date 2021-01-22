ARNOLD
Brackley Autowerks LLC to Gagan Deep Saini at 1532 Constitution Blvd. for $72,000. Mayan Properties LLC to Lydia Reed at 1588 Ridge Ave. for $32,000.
AVONMORE
David Berlin to Sunshine Rental Properties LLC at 217 Indiana Ave. for $30,000. David Berlin to Sunshine Rental Properties LLC at 605 607 Indiana Ave. for $30,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Mark Nista to William Burkland at 0 for $370,000. Robert McClintic II et al. to William Burkland at 90 Caven Road for $1,930,798.
DERRY BOROUGH
Garret Lipecky to Diana Fillmore at 209 E Fourth St. for $26,900. Christopher Small to Ryan Mickinac at 303 W Sixth Ave. for $152,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Keith Allen Gaskill to Korey Reed at 529 Pizza Barn Road for $160,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Charlotte Keller to Mark and Shari Neiderhiser at 248 SR 711 for $207,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Susan Foster to Ronald Prescott at 154 Ruffsdale Road for $115,000.
GREENSBURG
Rachel Shoup to Gabrielle Skillings and Terri Bundridge at 437 Arch Ave. for $162,900. Greensburg Lodge 1151 Loyal Order Moose to Start Of Something Great at 20 E Otterman St. for $54,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $216,082) by sheriff’s deed.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Adam Eidemiller Inc. to Menard Inc. at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $825,000). Raj Gopal Kansal to Baily Keilbach at 969 Academy Heights Drive for $71,000. Lisa Ann Jamison to Daniel Bartosh II and Danielle Bartosh at 144 Baltic Ln for $8,000. Darlene Heitman to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB at 224 Blackwood Drive for $9,180 by sheriff’s deed. Katherine Laird to Michael and Jennifer DiBiasi at 4109 Cambridge Drive for $210,500. Jason Voltz to Gabriel and Emma Acuna at 910 Clayton St. for $330,000. Estate of Rocco Buffone to Madria Hepner at 8 Deerfield Drive for $189,900. Estate of Jeanne Rowe to Christopher Lars Held at 390 394 Donohoe Road for $120,000. Rosemary Kochis to Tammy Shields at 1958 Gay Ave. for $15,500. Robert Boscarino to Fred and Beth Kitchen at 412 Greenwood Drive for $239,000. Nancy Elizabeth Fauth to Nicholas Krivoniak at 509 Harvey Ave. for $45,000. Richard Wallace to Brandon and Laura Brown at 254 Lakeview Drive for $249,500. Estate of George Koelsch to Forlove Construction Inc. at 191 Monkey Wrench Road for $184,911 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $459,173) by sheriff’s deed. Greensburg Hospitality LLC to Menard Inc. at 100 Ramada Inn Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $7,750,000). Madria Hepner to Robert Taylor Jr. and Heather Taylor at 535 Rial Ln for $225,000. Thomas McGuire to Gregory and Christina Cammerata at 602 Summerwalk Drive for $420,000. MC Development Inc. to Samuel and Suzanne Gates at 542 Waterbury Drive for $175,000.
IRWIN
Michael Yunn to Ryan and Tawnya Sherbondy at 1105 Tenth Ave. for $219,000. Francis Gregris to Brian Close at 1510 Ninth St. for $258,000. Eric Yenerall to Robert Michael and Kelli Lyn Alexander at 626 Cedar St. for $262,000. Sandra Lavrine to Dicerbo Nama Properties LLC at 627 Maple St. for $133,500. Douglas Peterson to Preedhar LLC at 623 Oak St. for $60,000.
JEANNETTE
Chelsie Binda to Matthew King at 931 Arlington Ave. for $110,000. John Arduini to Robert and Cynthia Regina at 1007 Patterson Ave. for $30,000.
LATROBE
Kyle Foster to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 143 College Ln for $70,201 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $106,286) by sheriff’s deed. Justin McCready to Lenor Rivera at 411 St. Clair St. for $105,000. David Kontor to V III Inc. at 217 Washington St. for $413,900.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Robert Shusko to Linda Plowman at 244 W Church St. for $342,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
David Wilcox to Jason Cushion and Brittany McKeel at 116 Flint Ln for $239,900. Donna Garrison to Glenn and Anne Garrison at 659 Kissell Springs Road for $84,000. Estate of Dolan Rummel to John Hoffman at 1222 Old Forbes Road for $50,000. Adam Gardner to Scott Shearer trustee at 486 Settler Road for $1,008,500. Theodore Rose to Michael and Jennifer Dzvonik at Woodhaven Ln for $32,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Martin Miller to Kristof Properties LLC at Beverly Drive for $30,000. David Chatak to James Provins at 2850 Edgecliff Road 39 for $159,000. Edward Lydick to Megan Rose Pelican at 204 206 Macbeth Drive for $240,000.
MANOR
Mark Botti to Justin and Michelle Terek at 114 Orchard Drive for $265,000.
MONESSEN
Estate of Bernard Johnson to Terri Lee Keeling at 1016 Athalia Ave. for $5,000. Alysia Klingovsky to Danielle Slider at 1120 Dennis Ave. for $79,724. Toni Ann Tetteris to Reginald Hagood and Regina Lynn James at 1420 Lincoln Ave. for $135,000. SWK Investments LLC to Julia Phillips at 1128 Reservoir Ave. for $25,000. Estate of Julie Ann Richie to Zachary Gallik at 315 Robinson St. for $52,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Clair Paul Baird III to PKCP LLC at Smithfield St. for $45,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Matthew Yatsko to Joan Ann Graft at 263 E Main St. for $99,900. John Stilley to Kurt Struble and Maria Walton Struble at 285 Mennonite Camp Road for $299,900. Estate of Albert John Macko to Haley Devin Hutchinson at 435 Mt. Joy Road for $119,500. Gutti & Edna Assoc. LLC to One Center Independent Oil Real Estate L at 550 N Church St. for $900,000. Kurt Landen Struble to Eric Johns at 2966 Route 982 for $160,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Estate of Adam Mark to Manolo and Leonardo Castano at 3007 Hills Church Road for $50,000. Krishnan Narasimhan to Robert Eric and Laura Jo Hudock at 312 Jefferson St. for $480,000. Robert Klingensmith to Charles and Carol Reitmeyer at 3397 Meadowbrook Road for $69,900. Patrisa Corp. to Ibrahim Fanous and Eman Fadhel at 1001 Molise Court for $194,500. Anne Tyler Devine trustee to Bashir and Aisha Akhter at 4001 Pine Oak Ct for $215,000. Michael Linderman trustee to Richard Soxman at 4737 Sardis Road for $250,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
John Zavadak to Tamara Turner at 530 Fifth Ave. for $130,000. MR Management LLC to John and Connie Meinert at 732 Bridge St. for $50,000. James Tramonte to Common Ground Investments LLC at 502 Clyde St. for $12,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $74,200) by sheriff’s deed. Helen Spadaro to Angelica Guzzo at 256 Elmtree Road for $165,500. Robert Olbeter to Christopher Knapp at N Oates Blvd. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,730).
NEW STANTON
Estate of Michael Lacey to Patrick Lacey at 1151 Thermo Village Drive for $170,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Estate of Lisa Toth to Bryan Lynn at 442 Henry St. for $80,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
William Murray to Zvieras LLC at 10621 Barnes Lake Road for $350,000. Ernest Thompson to Lloyd McIntosh Jr. and Rennae McIntosh at 10209 Broadway St. for $4,401 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $43,263) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Paul John Togyer to Benjamin Dickson at 1223 Hedy Lynn Drive for $185,000. Selma Duncan to Painter Property Development LLC at 12419 Herold Drive for $92,000. Ronald Bettencourt to Ryan Peter and Shana Marie Roberts at 11586 Kensington Pl for $390,000. Matthew Steen to Albert Olesko at 9823 Mark Ave. for $170,000. Esther Whitehead to Kelly Lindke at 13229 Ridge Road for $145,000. Estate of Helen McGrew to Richie and Ashlyn Danielle Manko at 13771 Ridge Road for $129,900. Christopher Nemes to Kimberly Strashensky at 2636 Robbins Station Road for $399,999 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $400,000). RWS Development RC Ltd. to Joshua Joseph and Amber Lee Saunders at 1319 Weber Ct for $99,000.
OKLAHOMA
David Corey Ridenour to Heather Woodhall at 105 Cherry St. for $78,500. Joseph Miller to Richard Galzerano at 1448 Hancock Ave. for $44,300.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $76,666. NVR Inc. to Terrelle Pryor and Shalaya Briston at 6001 Augusta Ln for $333,000. NVR Inc. to Jonathan Kozlesky at 8000 Augusta Ln for $308,570. NVR Inc. to Thomas and Christin Bashioum at 8002 Augusta Ln for $272,870. NVR Inc. to Morgan Dolinar at 8004 Augusta Ln for $259,235. William Zurlo to Janis Durick at 100 Meadow Ct for $365,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1070 1072 Moria Ct for $92,000. RWS Development RC LTD to Gordon and Kimberly Sauers at 1005 Skyline Drive for $95,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1077 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189. NVR Inc. to Timothy and Laura Fetch at 1079 Wedgewood Drive for $418,870.
ROSTRAVER
Maronda Homes LLC to Charles and Joni Roberts at 132 Azalea Cir for $279,900. Hildegard McShane trustee to Nancy Turis at 2116 Lakeview Drive for $237,000. Nicole Koons to Zachary and Kayla Poling at 109 Roberts St. for $116,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Jason Sturtz and Sara Hardy at 187 Lake Drive for $160,000. Pristine Ground Co. to John Noble and Beth Ann Iezzi at 2071 Totteridge Drive for $83,750.
TRAFFORD
Dana Gerega to Tyler Hochman at 242 Woodlawn Drive for $195,500.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Grace Murphy to Philip Guy Rosensteel III and Sarah Lynn Rosensteel at 1007 East Way for $144,200. James Pratt Jr. to Nathan and Rachel Kemp at 149 Haines Road for $55,000. Gregory Johnson to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB at 207 Kemerer Road for $1,518 by sheriff’s deed. Mark Dent to Michelle McCracken at 419 Lemmon Road for $334,900. Ronald Marko to Mark and Amanda Picoulas at 398 McChesney Road for $494,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Estate of Jonathan Best to Jennifer Thimons trustee and S Caitlin Morelli Tuscano trustee at 305 Walker Road for $25,000.
WASHINGTON
Ronald Eshenbaugh Jr. to James Michael Winiesky III and Hollie Marie Compton at 242 Beaver Run Road for $225,000. Robert Cochran II to Robert Bierly Jr. at Dance Hall Road for $10,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
L. Melody Pierce to Luke Larko and Lindsey King at 1447 Main St. for $88,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
