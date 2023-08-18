ADAMSBURG
JP Morgan Chase Bank NA to Joy Marie Enterprises LLC at 178 Main St. for $98,805.
ALLEGHENY
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. trustee to Heller Management Investments LLC at 147 Community Park Road for $35,500.
Hyde Park Plaza PPM LLC to LEECHPA LLC at 491 Hyde Park Road for $1,057,500.
Mary Lou Schreffler to Joseph Charles and Kimberly Ann Pattinson at 215 Mt. Vernon Drive for $177,000.
Trever Talberg to Nicholas and Emily Gabrielle Salak at 872 Red Tail Ct for $290,000.
Linda Kay Fryer to Tesa Hauser at 250 Rhoda Ave. for $159,900.
Kimberly Pollick to Rick Madison at 506 Rovnak Ln for $40,000.
Estate of Margit Kupas to Thomas Eugene Magness and Holly Marie Thomas at 272 Teakwood Drive for $205,000.
ARNOLD
Estate of Donna Jean Domin to Kimberly Smith at 206 Richmond St. for $19,000. Charles Duboy Jr. to Michael Rivi at 1926 Ridge Road for $50,000. Todd Brown to Ahmed Jefferson Jr. at 1405 Taylor Ave. for $75,000. AVONMORE
Kelly Corridoni to Associated Real Estate Holdings LLC at Cambria Ave. for $12,500. Kelly Corridoni to Associated Real Estate Holdings LLC at 400 Indiana Ave. for $237,500. BELL
Kathryn Lambrecht to David Kocher at 400 Bell Point Road for $35,000. Amy Galley to Nicholas and Amanda Sharek at 234 Curcio Road for $260,000. Ian Hagaman to Vicki Blystone at Stewart St. for $5,000.
BOLIVAR
Estate of Louise Degano to Christopher Troop at 803 McKinley St. for $155,000. COOK
Cedarcreek Properties LLC to Brian and Ashton Verwelst at 161 Swallow Haven Ln for $70,000. DELMONT
Linda Susanne Zlogar to Christin Schroeder at 703 Cherry Blossom Ct for $250,000. Daniel Sherbondy to Emily Mains at 12 Greensburg St. for $80,628. Travis Cope to John Michael and Megan Lynne Prunier at 239 N. Rose Ct for $411,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Hillary Olson to Ashley Addison at 316 E Fourth St. for $105,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Luther Koring to Charles Dean Hutter at 308 Brennan Ave. for $150,000. US Bank Trust NA trustee to Michael Arndt and Adam Galmoff at 109 Co Co Pop Ln for $181,727. Estate of Susann Armel to John and Sharon Smetanka at 754 Everview Ln 9787 for $147,000. Estate of Walter Lute to Robert and Dawn Lauber at 166 Kingston Club Road for $205,000. Richard Bihon to Kyle and Elizabeth Farneth at 106 Newhouse Road for $50,000. Shane McCune to George Allman at 145 Panizzi Road for $75,447. Jeffrey MacCarelli to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 100 Richmond St. for $2,945 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Clyde Edward Barnhart to Troy Dolan at 226 Squibbs Road for $810,000. Sean Bolish to Benjamin Tyler Dorko at State Route 982 for $75,000. Sandra Marks to John Marks III at State Route 982 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $50,000). Stephanie Varholak to Jeffrey Chancy and Sharon Coronado at 114 Water St. for $190,447. David Slifka to Jessica Smiley at 317 Watt Ave. for $140,000. DONEGAL BOROUGH
Calhoun Grimes Inc. to Mountain Ridge Ventures LLC at 201 Main St. for $20,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Russell Musgrove to Jody and Valerie Shaffer at 458 Donegal Lake Road for $6,000. Geary Wadsworth to John Borchin at 133 Rodgers Hideaway for $20,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON
Estate of Annette French to Craig Martin at 1119 Franklin St. for $165,000.
Craig Allen Martin to Julia Butler at 213 Hockey Road for $109,900.
Sara Bechtel to Kevin and Beth Humbrecht at 287 Ruffsdale Road for $370,000.
James Allen to Howard and Debra Walter at 1048 State Route 31 for $20,000.
Timothy Peter Sager III to Paul Tempest at Tempest Road for $30,724.
Paul Tempest to Timothy Peter Sager III at Tempest Road for $24,088.
EXPORT
Estate of John Oslosky to Steven McNeil Jr. at 5749 Lincoln Ave. for $135,250. FAIRFIELD
David O’Hara to Garrick Pontarolo at 361 Cabin Drive for $2,000. James Thomas Critchfield to Michael Ryan and Judith Ann Christner at Hypocrite Creek Road for $60,000. Paul Bair Jr. to Jill Ann McGinnis at 2954 State Route 259 for $1,265. Margaret Betz to William and Anne Eileen Betz at 555 Stiffler Road for $167,619. Margaret Betz to William and Anne Eileen Betz at 563 Stiffler Road for $83,537.
GREENSBURG
Donald Costilow to Mandy Wultsch at 441 Arch Ave. for $71,500. Estate of Mary Kathryn Pousa to Basil and Jacquelyn Bennett at 18 Baughman St. for $259,900. Regis McHugh to Linda Yaley at 411 Bovard St. for $115,000. Betty Doner to Seth Mley and Natalie Else at 25 Brattleboro Drive for $160,000. Timothy Mikos to Toth Rentals LLC at 221-222 Brown Ave. for $150,000. Andrew Samloff to Sean Shea at 314 Grant St. for $109,900. Zachary Cilli to Citizens Bank NA at 607 Grove St. for $1,370 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Steven Brown to Leighann Marie Dominick at 170 Hawksworth Road for $212,500. Twilla Marckioni to David Zink at 555 Hickory Drive for $195,000. Robert Gonze to Daniel Sole and Noel Baker at 24 Oakhill Ave. for $220,000. US Bank Trust NA trustee to Cola Real Estate Investments LLC at 35 Oakhill Ave. for $175,000. Tracy Courtney to Seth Jefferson Astorino and Kenneth David Berberich Jr. at 417 Perry Ave. for $225,000. Cynthia Garvin to Blaise and Shana Holzer at 97 Prestwick Drive for $235,000. H. James Flickinger to Zavvie Power Buyer LLC at 604 Ridgeway St. for $285,000. Betty Pacienza to Haines Your Home LLC at 335 Rohrer St. for $40,000. Jeffrey Rouse to Michael Don and Heidi Lee Bryant at 423 S Maple Ave. for $106,000. Michele Ferrari to Christopher Wise and Kaley Smith at 1047 Saybrook Drive for $267,000. Sharon Ann Logesky to 134 Pine St. LLC at 414 Sells Lane for $129,440. Chaney Rockwell to Richard Mark and Tricia Lin Gaia at 404 Silvis Way for $110,000. Estate of John Jablonsky to PGH Cash Buyers LLC at 759 W Otterman St. for $32,000.
HEMPFIELD DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Scott and Jane Sistek at 3066 Audrey Drive for $430,490. DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Christopher James and Maureen Hakala Miller at 3068 Audrey Drive for $400,000. Edward Graham to Alex and Chelsea Althoff at 450 Blank School Road for $333,500. Estate of Edward Paul Ruffner Jr. to Nathan Peeble at 311 Bovard Luxor Road for $19,500. Estate of Dawn Orange to Daniel and Stephanie Victor at 112 Bryan Drive for $330,000. John Kovatch to Jay and Jeniece Schildkamp at Buckboard Ln for $16,500. Sharon Moose trustee to Jacob Courtley and Abigail Gabauer at 32 Corbett Ave. for $210,000. John Keith Hart to Marcus Morelli at 339 Crescent Drive for $262,000. Dorothy Repasky to Charter Oak United Methodist Church at Garden St. for $190,000. Rockstar Real Estate LLC to 1152 Garden Street LLC at 1152 Garden St. for $1,200,000. Chad Parker to Wesley and Adrianna Smith at 3 Greenview Drive for $307,000. Elizabeth Daverse to H James and Marianne Flickinger at 1403 Hunt Club Drive for $320,000. Lindsey Cooper to Rachel Rojtas at 1204 Lewis Ave. for $90,000. Kevin Paul Bragg to Evan Reed and Mikenna Lynn McCombs at 34 Mohawk Drive for $289,000. Lee Ann Forrester to Tyberius Washinski at 837 Mt. Pleasant Road for $140,000. Estate of Dolores Cancino to Jeremy and April Kubistek at 120 Rockwood Ave. for $154,500. Stacey Kozak to Stako Properties LLC at 3234 Route 136 for $41,904. Estate of Stephen Arthur Anthony to Justin Rice at 223 S Lincoln Ave. for $45,000. Estate of Keith Coon to Michael Zimmerman and Krystyna Rauenswinder at 14 Seneca Drive for $228,000. Joan Toomey to Stephen Bonsell at 28 Seneca Drive for $212,000. Thomas Oswald to Andrew Tapias and Jordan Riley at 129 Spanish Villa Drive for $205,000. John Connors to John Kenneth and Margaret Latsko at 1439 Spyglass Hill for $65,000. D Henry Properties LLC to Twin Mini Convenience Shops LLC at 4618 State Route 136 for $445,000. Walter Tarasky Jr. to James and Joseph Harris at 410 Tillbrook Road for $330,000. Elaine Kristan to Michael Cullo Steinbrenner and Jordan Christi Rogachesky at 260 Vermont Ave. for $225,000. Nancy Swartz to Alexander Wales at 53 Wayne Ave. for $185,000. Sharon White to Deutsche Bank National Bank Co. trustee at 446 Wendel Road for $1,883 by sheriff’s deed. Emily Chiu to Ralph and Tanja Barbieri at 223 Westland Drive for $214,251. Patricia Pocratsky to Steven and Kathleen Maximo at 1112 Windcrest Drive for $360,000. G Salandro Real Estate LLC to Michael and Dana Cluss at 28 Windhill Drive for $30,000. HUNKER
Johnathan Barnhart to James Hricko and Natalie Dareen Zaid Abouzaki at 242 Olive St. for $150,000.
IRWIN
Jeanne Omlor to Melissa Seibel at 619 Chestnut St. for $110,000. Cartaylan LLC to Jaxharloc LLC at 409 Main St. for $302,000. Ada Smith to Thomas and Barbara Shrump at 1505 Pennsylvania Ave. for $290,000. JEANNETTE
US Bank Trust NA trustee to Michael and Megan Malinak at 403 Agnew Road for $115,000. Isaac Hugh Kemper to Diane Farnell at 453 Cedar St. for $160,000. Matthew Kuhns to Infirst Bank at 520 Clay Ave. for $9,569 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Jeffrey Shotts to Gerald and Santina Cilli at 1122 Grandview Drive for $140,000. Nathan Denillo to Victoria Livolsi at 211 Johnston St. for $112,500. Christopher Miller to Rebecca Renae Schrauder at 803 N First St. for $75,600. Jeffrey Alsippi to Sean Quinlan at 420 N Second St. for $100,000. Estate of Vivian Smith to Barry Douglas Gazdag and Alexandra Johnson at 311 Reed St. for $98,000. Patricia Podobensky to Hunter Altman at 10 Vale St. for $2,000.
LATROBE
Laura Del Sordo to Eric and Jacqueline Kisslinger at 136 Fifth Ave. for $180,000. Miles Brungardt to Devin Hart at 125 Adams Ln for $156,000. Jeffrey Clair to John Lauffer and Jocelynne Barnett at 26 Avenue A for $164,300. John Moore to Steven Rosenberger at 220 Avenue B for $160,000. Josephine Ginter to Brandon Moore at 224 Gertrude St. for $101,970. Barbara Gazdik to Samuel and Hayley Leach at 924 Hamilton Ave. for $190,000. Alycia Spagnolo to Susan Veto at 619 Highland Ave. for $190,100. Timothy Semuskie to Chow and Ol Lin Juan at 1522 Jefferson St. for $150,000. Mark Miller to Scott and Jennifer Muir at 110 John St. for $127,000. David Lee Davidson to Joshua Gump and Anna Smeltzer at 1719 Sloan Ave. for $160,000. Kenneth Jones to Luke Shaffer at 1915 Sloan Ave. for $136,500. Scott Holden to Ginger Gardner at 217 W Monroe St. for $69,900. Kathy Chain to Heather Tingle at 419 Washington St. for $97,803. LIGONIER
Susan Grill to Brenda Capobianco at 264 Angela Ln for $134,000. Mary Lou Fleming to Stephany Frede at 116 E Main St. for $439,000. Estate of Nancy Truitt to Douglas and Laura Dick at 238 Plum St. for $225,500.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Francis DeLallo trustee to Thomas and Jaime Sickora at Boone Hollow Ln for $995,000. William Gross to George Peterson and Kathy Pancoe at 101 Charleston Drive for $301,000. Sherry Boyd to Thomas and Melanie Naugle at 912 Nature Run for $239,000. Deutsche Bank Tr Co. trustee to TM Holding LLC at 194 Ross Mountain Park Road for $355,701. Waterford United Methodist Church to Evangelical United Brethren Church at 624 Weaver Mill Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $15,590).
LOWER BURRELL
Gary Ross to Stephen and Qamara Luff at Carson Drive for $1,500.
Frank Baker to Joseph Anthony Reinheimer Jr. and Jennifer Lott Reinheimer at 445 Chester Drive for $259,900.
Gary Studeny to Brannon and Angela Harnish at 456 Donnell Road for $180,000.
Antony Grillo to Kyle Abram and Aubrey Schmeider at 3271 Dorothy St. for $250,000.
Matthew Dunleavy to Patrick and Teresa McHale at 324 Dutchmans Run Road for $184,900.
Kara Fularz to Conor Bernazzoli at 193 Fairhaven Drive Apt 116 for $109,125.
Stephen Jurinko to Adam Wenger at 3008 Fairway Drive for $210,000.
Dolores Choltko to Tom and Maria McAfoose at 2822 Hastings Ave. for $175,000.
Kathleen Kaczkowski to Floyd and Darlene River at 2750 Iowa Drive Apt 12 for $140,000.
John Gary Fedon to John Douglas Marencik at 1300 Leechburg Road for $185,000.
Estate of Louis Victor Deleo to 2644 Leechburg Rd LLC at 2644 Leechburg Road for $220,000.
Natalie Richards to Eric Norlander and Emily Stiteler at 235 Reimer St. for $180,000.
LOYALHANNA
Corey Jenkins to James Pratt Jr. and Logan Knesh at 744 Country Road for $20,000. MANOR
Joanne Rose to Devon Campbell at 35 Third St. for $17,000. La Carozza L.P. to Thomas and Dana Althoff at 18 Butler St. for $128,600.
MONESSEN
Theresa Egidi to Bart and Dianna Ferrara at 806 Crest Drive for $155,000.
Matthew Warfield to Jennifer Lynn and Ashleigh Coffman at 625 Delaware St. for $35,000.
Maria Marquez to JK Home Investments LLC at 220 Donner Ave. for $12,000.
Olawunmi Olajobi to Lamyae Barham at 509 Ontario St. for $25,000.
Jeffrey Scott McDonald Jr. to Philip Paskert at 411 Rostraver St. for $18,500.
Keaundre Crews to Dana Keller at 651 S 14th St. for $80,000.
Estate of David Sala to Power Playaz Investment Group LLC at 717 S 14th St. for $10,000.
Rosemary Vatakis to Ukrainian Literary & Beneficial Assoc. at Schoonmaker Ave. for $9,500.
Brittany Smitley to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC at 1182 State Road for $1,655 by sheriff’s deed.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Hunter Kropp to Brenna Glowacki at 412 N Church St. for $246,520. Westmoreland County Land Bank to Michael and Ashley Barcovtch at 26 N Shupe St. for $5,500. Douglas Maughan to Evan Ozmelek at 248 Oak St. for $159,000. Richard Wayne Teeters to Laura Way at 540 Pine St. for $141,000. John Perchinsky to Michael and Lindsay Smetak at 111 S Hitchman St. for $130,000. Thomas Forsythe to Iron Bridge No 2 LLC at 212 Washington St. for $70,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Estate of Thomas Brant Hemminger to Richard and Stacy Logan at 1014 Second St. for $46,248. Kimberly Eisaman to Kenneth Edward and Rebecca Lou Kovalchuk at 312 Clay Ave. for $9,453. Joseph Laughlin to American Escrow & Closing Co. at 162 County Park Road for $251,900. American Escrow & Closing Co. to Johnny and Cathey Wyant at 162 County Park Road for $251,900. Dolores Nagle to Gary and Janice Bankovich at 163 Larkspur Cir for $5,000. Kathryn Ann Sobinsky to Jesse Hauser at 2786 Route 982 for $235,000. John Scarpitti to Arch Masonry Real Estate LLC at 3880 State Route 981 for $450,000. Estate of Janet Hontz to J&D Successors LLC at 1109 United Way for $98,500. Estate of Margaret Detling to Nathan Durst at Weinman Road for $185,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Colleen Kresic to Brandon and Nicole Swinteck at 3124 Antheo Ct for $385,000. Patrisa Corp. to Bianca Rose Owners Assn. at Bianca Ct for $6,000. Manuel Guerrero to David and Jennie Youell at 3457 Burnett Drive for $365,000. Hillstone Village Development L.P. to Dale and Lisa West at 1106 Clubhouse Ct for $642,420. Mark Yoder to Hunter Hosaflook at 1106 Delaware St. for $96,000. Carmen Gionta to Vincent Tumminello and Maria Gabriella Gionta at 3605 Forbes Trail Drive for $240,000. Annemarie Valko Marschik to Samuel and Sarah Greulich at 5941 Graybrooke Drive for $424,900. Estate of Kay Liss to Chester and Kathleen Ostrowski at 5117 Hemlock Ln for $385,000. Susan Daine Tanner to Richard Cameron and Louise Fisher at Italy Road for $5,000. Steven Paugh to Michael and Elizabeth Milstead at 5871 Kemerer Hollow Road for $365,000. Dominic Nicoletta to Bathija Homes Inc. at 6455 Lindsey Ln for $293,000. Elizabeth Gibbon to Jason Eugene and Candice McManis at 3334 MacIntyre Drive for $315,000. Estate of Michael Osiecki to Lawlor Real Estate Holdings LLC at 10 Manorfield Cir for $110,000. Polly Sue Tamburro to Yingmeng Xiang and Yiwen Zhang at 304 Rainprint Ln for $230,000. Elegant Home Restoration LLC to D & Y Real Estate Investors LLC at 7412 Ringertown Road for $69,900. George Korbakes to Justin and Ashley Dalbey at 5051 S. School Road for $529,000. Karen Tichenor to Melissa Gerhart at 4971 Simmons Cir for $488,000. Estate of Mary Moorhead to Alex Glenn and Kimberly Ann Stanzione at 4730 Stewart Ct for $253,000. Zachary Crawford to Nicholas and Tabitha Soike at 2868 Sunset Circle for $227,000. Bo Allen Griffith to Jeffrey Brooks at 6390 Thompson Road for $875,000. Estate of Helen Meehan to Aaron and Leigh Ann Lucas at 5389 W Pike St. for $301,500. Estate of Gus Orphanos to Sevylla Wilder at 110 Williamsburg Ln Unit 110 for $145,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
AJ Rassau to New Ken Social LLC at 1101 Fifth Ave. for $148,864.
Jeremy Flinn to Toriano Wilson at 524 Fifth Ave. for $12,000.
Estate of Gerald Vokes to Faywest Holdings LLC at 209 Catalpa St. for $35,000.
Shane Dunlap to Serenity Unlimited Inc. at 1022 Leishman Ave. for $26,500.
Estate of Gary Reith to Kostek Construction LLC at 502 Locust St. for $7,500.
Martha Felt to Frederick Regis and Lucette Hohman at 508 Reinert Road for $139,500.
Patricia Juliano to Ashton Timothy Gallagher at 1144 Strawn Ave. for $150,000.
Carmella Jean Penta to Frederick Castro at 1351 Strawn Ave. for $134,000.
Suzanne Martin to Thomas Richard and Melissa Bozman Jackson at Woodstone Ln for $127,500.
NEW STANTON
Patricia Carlson to Daniel and Theresa Lutton at 1007 Thermo Village Road for $151,150. NSPA Suites LLC to MEHSUN Hospitality LLC at 127 W Byers Ave. for $2,350,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Barry Rach to Michael Benczo at 604 Blind Ln for $4,500.
NORTH HUNTINGDON
Cindy Steele to James Ayres and Jill Vertes at 1288 Sixth St. for $202,879.
Felipe Perez to Kathleen Mary Botkin at 190 Carpentar Ln for $220,000.
Kenneth Cipra to Michael and Megan Yunn at 11600 Cipra Ln for $509,900.
Clint McBride to Teresa Latourette at 10151 Deerfield Drive for $235,000.
Phillip Carter Jr. to Pennymac Loan Services LLC at 594 Dianthus St. for $1,866 by sheriff’s deed.
Carol Radakovich trustee to Carol Radakovich at 620 Entry Road for $114,250.
Douglas Smith to Bryce Lauer and Anna Stephens at 395 Fairwood Drive for $171,500.
Patrick Jessup to Harry and Luzviminda Berman at 12440 Herold Drive for $185,000.
Gerard Raible to Gary and Jennifer Earhart at 561 Janet Drive for $555,000.
Lori McCauley to Stacy McGonigal at 14292 Jonathan Drive for $250,000.
Chief Financial LLC to Alyssa Dellasalla at 746 Niagara Drive for $179,000.
Delores Hartland to Douglas and Jerianne Benish at 2030 Northview Drive for $105,000.
Kyle Jespersen to Randall and Joyce McDonald at 14475 Roberta Drive for $280,000.
David Andrascik to Michael Nye and Brandon Kull at 482 S. Buttermilk Hollow Road for $445,000.
Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 5721 Sabato Drive for $98,000.
NVR Inc. to Prajakta Pimprikar and Kaushik Joshi at 5794 Sabato Drive for $495,215.
NVR Inc. to Joseph and Chelsea Nichole Volpe at 5816 Sabato Drive for $583,250.
Salessa Berk to Berk’s Property LLC at 12210 State Route 30 for $504,495.
Alan Berk to Berk’s Property LLC at 12210 State Route 30 for $177,500.
Donna Oesterling to Robert Paul Klump Jr. and Calley Faye Tinley at 1559 Travis Drive for $230,000.
Jodi Yanan to Joseph Pina at 12730 Virginia Ave. for $239,500.
Estate of Judy Ponitz to John Coopie IV at 12731 Virginia Ave. for $152,000.
Madalyn Caperell to Amy Galley at 14133 Wayne Drive for $165,000.
Estate of Robert Baldridge to Jesse and Ashley Radakovich at 2350 Willow Drive for $280,000.
Theodore Gaich trustee to Timothy Colangelo at 11200 Wren Drive for $155,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Jay Hardy to Hardy Enterprises I LLC at 14 Foster Ave. for $235,521.
Yarnovich Capital LLC to Luke Sabo and Hannah Schade at 3 Franklin Ave. for $130,000.
OKLAHOMA
Marcus Mazur to Richard and Melanie Sader at 112 W Penn Drive for $149,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Barbara Sadler to Marc and Alejandra Cartwright at 3116 Blocks Road for $25,000. Estate of Joyce Allyn DeNillo to Nathan DeNillo at 4 Brenda Ave. for $185,000. Estate of Geraldine Ankney to Blair Ankney at 291 Elliot Ct for $185,000. Rob Gaeta to Robert Miller at 12 Heritage Ln for $305,000. RA Snoznik Construction Inc. to Daniel and Nicole Toohey at 1006 Honey Locust Drive for $623,293. Barney Kistler to Michael and Karen Stewart at 1014 Honey Locust Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $792,415). Barney Kistler to Justin and Sarah Ludwig at 1016 Honey Locust Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $759,262). RA Snoznik Construction Inc. to Robert and Susan Braun at 1017 Honey Locust Drive for $527,566. Robin Spiecha to Ryan and Samantha Polak at 26 Levin Drive for $235,000. Waterpoint L.P. to Richard and Jean Hajnosz at 6701 Mellon Road for $118,000. Estate of Ann Lukasik to Edward Barbish III at 415 Oakford Park Road for $297,000. James Fields to Timothy and Justine Ruefle at 106 Pheasant Run Drive for $260,000. Gerald Irwin to Winbar Legacy LLC at 2065 State Route 130 for $184,890. Robert Kardos to James Hunt Jr. and Victoria Nichol Ramos at 748 State Route 130 for $215,000. Rosanne McNeilly to Melissa Keenan at 105 Summerhill Ln for $318,000. Joseph Caesar to Randy and Darlene Stewart at Sunbirch Drive for $11,000. Jennifer Earhart to Nicholas and Jessica Hammon at 201 Sunrise Drive for $325,000. SCOTTDALE
Christopher Lynn to Alex Evangelista at 2312 Cowling Road for $184,500. Mary French to Amanda Stone Henderson at 402 S Hickory St. for $50,000.
SEWICKLEY
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trustee to Vincent Lee and Lawanda Lee Johnson trustee at 16 Dexter St. for $60,000.
Linda Roskey to Brooke Orange Ranegar at 3 Gloria Drive for $150,000.
Minerva Family L.P. to Adrian Allen Savani at 4023 Guffey Road for $9,000.
Patricia Parkinson to Richard Garufi Jr. at 568 Herminie Road for $161,892.
PNC Bank NA to Ruth Ann Barron at 515 Highland Ave. for $115,000.
Thomas Stanish to Colton McNaney at 123 Hutchinson Road for $173,000.
John Ustazewski Jr. to Prime Properties USA LLC at 602 Madison Ave. for $49,904.
Lynn Best to Joseph John Hampton at 1230 Pinewood Road for $189,900.
Todd Lord to John Geletei and Alyssa Beegle at 228 Wolfe Ln for $180,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Claudiu Enascut to Matthew Francis and Elizabeth Quinn at 113 Holly Hill Drive for $255,000. Kathryn Rose Lingelbaugh to Andrew and Catherine Clinger at 1214 Poplar St. for $144,900. Brenda Lee Lovis to Peggy and William Briggs at 1920 Western Ave. for $171,920.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Dollar Bank Federal Savings Bank to Wilbert and Gail Closkey at 194 Manns Road for $20,000.
Colton McNaney to Stanton Farm LLC at 2201 Mt. Pleasant Road for $225,000.
Kenneth Brown to Christopher Brown at 2356 Mt. Pleasant Road for $160,000.
ST. CLAIR
Philip Henderson to Ronald and Stacie Kelly at Elm St. for $4,000.
Estate of Kathleen Trimble to James and Ellen Brant at 413 Furnace Ln for $260,000.
Richard Trottier to Samuel Henderson Jr. at 287 Shrum Hill Road for $5,000.
TRAFFORD
Sean Kerrigan to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. at 230 E Fairmont Ave. for $1,245 by sheriff’s deed.
Estate of Daniel Vuic to Zachary Baker and Mackenzie Dye at 102 Earl Drive for $174,000. UNITY
Pellis Holdings LLC to Robert and Joan Paskowski at 425 Castle Mountain Ct for $65,000. Pellis Holdings LLC to John Michael and Janice Lee Kozusko at 428 Castle Mountain Ct for $65,000. David Adams to Josh and Sara Beth Banner at 508 Charles Houck Road for $300,000. David Tomko Jr. to Brennan Philip and Mary Frances McMahon at 1123 Chaucer Drive for $420,000. Alan Thornburg to Susan Mahady at 1500 Clearview Drive for $491,500. Estate of Drew James Skoff to Michael Ridilla at 201 E Ridilla Road for $10,000. Ronald Evans to Diane Coligan at 37 Grayhawk Ct for $429,900. Frank Schimizzi Family L.P. to Michael Capuzzi at 37 Grayhawk Ct for $330,000. Donald Loveridge to Colleen Newhouse at 105 Greenwalt St. for $2,500. Lawrence Weimer to Zachary and Amber Boring at 3002 Harcourt Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $265,000). Stacy Beaken to Autumn Taylor at 63 Howard St. for $220,000. Anthony Matuszky to Johnson Rentals LLC at 1129 Manor Ave. for $8,000. Carol Steele to Kevin and K Amy Guskiewicz at Quail Run for $375,000. Stanley Kurek to Dalton James Boord and Michaela Janina Ledonne at 1132 Ridgeview Drive for $192,000. Wells Fargo Bank NA to Woodstone Land LLC at 1520 State Route 130 for $163,500. Joshua Thomas Banner to Jacob Short at 3972 State Route 982 for $122,000. James Peer to Raymond and Carrie Hunter at 1103 Sullenberger Road for $32,500. Jim Thomas Construction Co. to Stacy Beaken at 1345 Trent Drive for $316,700. James Thomas to Carol Steele at 1351 Trent Drive for $289,900. Jim Thomas Construction Co. to Nancy Blake at 1353 Trent Drive for $311,900. Jeffrey Tiesi to Edward Kilkeary III at 1318 Woodbridge Drive for $825,425.
UPPER BURRELL
Robert Fuhrer to AMP V L.P. at Lower Drennen Road for $95,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Jeffrey Uhing to Jamoca LLC at 316 Jackson Ave. for $5,000.
Bryan Fanning to April Smith at 124 LaFayette St. for $85,000.
Colin Rearick to Eric and Nadine Shaffer at 509 Linden St. for $35,000.
Ronald Szymczak to Deutsche Bank National Bank Co. trustee at 109 Longfellow St. for $1,450 by sheriff’s deed.
Tracy Madigan to John Marcoccia at 412 Longfellow St. for $89,900.
Darlene Danka to Sierra Fouse at 714 Wallace St. for $75,000.
