ALLEGHENY
Lorenzo Frazzini to JAF Properties LLC at 218 Victoria Way for $60,000.
ARNOLD
Rebecca Pagano to Roberto Conde Jr. at 1814 Victoria Ave. for $80,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Thomas Brecht to Tyler and Lori Jubec at 157 St. James Church Road for $10,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Franklin Kwak to Christopher and Erica Ferry at 1190 Bethel Church Road for $35,000. George Francis to George Francis and Matthew Miecznikowski at 435 Powder Mill Village Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $32,123). Shawn Proskin to Scott Jasper and Lauren Elizabeth Eury at 1728 SR 711 for $189,900.
DELMONT
Robert Kudray to Bruce and Denise Swarner at 117 Barrington Rdg for $246,000. Daniel Lew to Rose Marcus at 213 Valley Stream Drive for $125,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Chris Maus to Jeri Mains at 318 S Chestnut St. for $86,520.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
James Thomas Jr. to Leann Falbo at 726 Crimson St. for $185,900. James Thomas Jr. to Richard and Sarah Sally Bryga at 498 Sunview Cir for $229,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Mary Hixenbaugh to Daniel and Karen Tracy at 1103 Fayette Ave. for $78,000. Southmoreland School District to East Huntingdon Township at 842 Route 31 for $150,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Otis Case at 950 SR 271 for $50,000.
GREENSBURG
Estate of William Heubel to Nicholas Roth and Jesse Kurnava at 123 Franklin Drive for $138,000. Assured Home Closing LLC to Sarah Ruth Stutz at 352 N Pennsylvania Ave. for $85,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Anthony Cepeda to Cody Samuel and Jessica Ellen Domasky at 119 Glenn Ave. for $307,500. Cody Samuel Domasky to Christopher Allen and Destinee Hawk at 121 Glenn Ave. for $220,000. Genevieve Hite to Amber Larson at 212 Linda Drive for $155,000. Peter Dragich to Matthew and Amanda Berkebile at 701 Lindwood Drive for $701,900. Joseph Zruno to Richard Xander Jr. and Valerie Xander at 151 McCabe Drive for $200,000. Marion DeRose to SegaVepo LLC at 530 New Market Drive for $120,000. Diane Diable to Devon Smith and Sarah Griffin at 564 Newport Drive for $159,900. Estate of Arlene Lewis to SegaVepo LLC at 32 S Rolling Hills Ave. for $160,000. Carol Brown to Bryan and Kristen Brown at 160 Senchur Road for $47,000. Leonard Geier Jr. to Mark Krivjanik at 127 Spanish Villa Drive for $137,000. Vincent Zachetti to Rene Wootton at 1126 Spruce St. for $260,000. Key Bank NA to Global Premier Asset Management NJ LLC at 816 Thornton Ave. for $9,500. Estate of Clara Majors to Lindsay Chamberlain at 14 W Glennis Drive for $130,000.
IRWIN
David Plank to John Berger at 1900 Highland Ave. for $162,000. Andrea Capozzi to Brian and Daniel Sutton at 1501 Pennsylvania Ave. for $258,000. 7 Eleven Inc. to Miramar Brands PA Holdings LLC at 9428 Route 30 for $340,000.
JEANNETTE
Estate of Mildred Kregecz to Kimberly Murrman Pasquino at 1107 Arch St. for $171,500. Estate of Linda Minto to Kyle Noel et al. and Melissa Merriman at 520 Beech St. for $60,000. Victor Zippi to Andrew Stolz and Jessica Janoscrat at Darlington Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $12,437). Justin Matson to Kazi Management LLC at 315 Harrison Ave. for $25,000. Estate of Mildred Joann Kregecz to Thomas Althoff at 534 N Sixth St. for $33,700. Kenneth Morris to New Day Coalition Inc. at 319 S Fifth St. for $14,000.
LATROBE
John Hoffman to James and Michelle Desanders at 21 E Harrison Ave. for $7,000. Margaret Cawoski to Ryan James and Sarah Kay LaBryer at 233 Loyalhanna Ave. for $90,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Robert Cooper to Clint Lee Quay Cooper at 1393 Darlington Road for $79,000. Anita Jeanne Court to Ellen Ann Klaus at 171 Hermitage Cir for $181,200. Steve Lynch to Mark Fetsko at 105 Ross Road for $2,473 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $34,182) by sheriff’s deed. Enterprise Bank to 1376 Route 30 LLC at 1370-1376 Route 30 for $550,000. Estate of Michael Sleasman to Ligonier Valley Historical Society at 1390 Route 30 for $70,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Timothy Solomon to Tyler Jacob Allen and Leah Rose Flickinger at 2615 Anne Way for $243,000. Harold Titus to Robert Johnson Jr. at 2568 Carl Ave. for $117,500. Kristof Properties LLC to Jonnetta Flinn at 2555 Reed St. for $284,000. Estate of Elizabeth Sabo to Margaret Falkner at 434 Violet Drive for $125,000.
LOYALHANNA
Kevin John Kogot to Samuel Richard Bates at 278 Robinson Road for $30,000.
MANOR
Brian Walker to Michael and April Ginsburg at 365 Brandywine Drive for $499,000. Justin Susich to Kelly Washko at 104 Fairview Drive for $259,400.
MONESSEN
Anthony Bisceglia et Al to Megan O’Kain at 6 Delrose Drive for $100,000. Alan Koury Jr. to LH Electric Machine Co. at 541 Donner Ave. for $2,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Christine Campbell at 628 McKee Ave. for $29,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
C. Paul Baird III to Charles and Cheryl Wertz at 209 W Vine St. for $132,500. Estate of Sharon Ann Valencheck to William and Judith Lindberg at 200 Yoder Ave. for $41,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Michael Barham to Laurel Highlands Farms LLC at 816 Blue Spruce Drive for $24,000. Laurel Highland Meadowlands Inc. to Laurel Highlands Farms LLC at 200 Misty Meadow Road for $876,000. Lilyan McCann to Thomas Katry Jr. at 3949 SR 981 for $165,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Edward Spier to Bennett Hamilton and Kelli Noelle Upshur at 3507 Calton Drive for $290,000. Estate of Mary Perry to Eileen Marie Trimble at 4490 Kilmer Ct for $255,000. Patrisa Corp. to Joseph and Katie Matrisch at 1010 Molise Ct for $215,500. Murrysville Professional Partnership to 0627 Holdings LLC at 4373 Old William Penn Highway for $350,000. Mark Schade trustee to Margaret Lew at 2338 Wheatland Cir for $255,000. Anuradha Gowda to Daniel and Shelby Lew at 4624 Windbrook Drive for $340,000.
NEW ALEXANDRIA BOROUGH
Anthony Martello to Kenneth and Melissa Martz at 8227 Route 22 for $150,000.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
John Bradford II to Ricky Wells at 204 Walnut St. for $125,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Beth Kane at 2010 Seventh St. for $12,101. Raymond Hohn to Nick Cyphers at 645-647 Bell St. for $60,000. Flippin Fabulous PGH LLC to Olde Town Overhaul LLC at 261-1/2 Freeport Road for $25,000. NKBK LLC to Sierra River Associates LLC at 215 Tarentum Bridge Road for $537,500. James Miller to Troy and Lisa Hill at 1122 Woodmont Ave. for $55,000.
NEW STANTON
CBNSPA001 LLC to Oak Street Investment Grade Net Lease at 154 W Pennsylvania Ave. for $1,931,827. Nicolo Lee Pagano to Tropical Island Tanning & Nails LLC at 111 Westmore Ave. for $235,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
George McIndoe Jr. to Ronald and Margaret Lewis at Unknown Address for $123,110. Pauline Russell to Joshua Boyd at 551 Carpenter Ln for $249,900. Stanley Kozlowski to Kody Grabik and Taylor Churchfield at 11690 Dennis Cir for $186,000. Rose Mary Surgent to David Kocis at 14230 Hiland Pl for $179,900. Paulette Harvey to David Alfred and Jennifer Lee Hargraves at 328 McDonald Drive for $136,600. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Arthur and Sharyn Fleming at 9226 Riley Way for $332,900. Dale Borowski to Katelyn Borowski at 261 Robbins Station Road for $116,500. James Ritz to Ali and Layel El Atrache at 7552 Sierra Drive for $750,000. Mark Jackson et al. to Ronald John and Debra Yates at 14550 Winchester Road for $207,500.
PENN BOROUGH
Estate of Charles Brandenstein to PNC Bank at 706 Locust St. for $2,655 by sheriff’s deed.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Nathan Dufresne to Morgan and Amanda Grayce Cottrill at 117 Alexander Drive for $187,000. Charles Seman III to Michael Stephen Kramer at 147 Byerly Drive for $112,000. Sandy Hill Meadows Builders LLC to Charles and Margaret McGibbeny at 5A Ciocco Ct for $299,000. Aaron Robinson to Dylan James Clark at 3009 Claridge Export Road for $70,000. PTV 1067 Inc. to Jeannette DG LLC at 1070 Harrison City Export Road for $1,707,417. Linda Fornataro to Justin and Brooke Susich at 100 McDermott Road for $385,000. Kane Stein to David Baustert Jr. and Kathleen Baustert at 102 Murrysville Road for $252,500. Penn Pioneer Enterprises LLC to Cody Ryan Hettler at 7052 Pleasant Valley Road for $27,800. Jack Lyman to Tony and Stephanie Kottelich at 110 Rizzi Drive for $365,000. Richard Kragness to Nicholas and Lauren Brancati at 125 Rizzi Drive for $206,000. RWS Development RC LTD to Robert and Megan Liscio at 1001 Skyline Drive for $85,000.
ROSTRAVER
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes Inc. at Gardenia Drive for $57,700. Chad Yerkey to Robert Kotch Jr. and Melissa Kotch at 4071 SR 51 for $63,600. Clarence Bailey to Diwakar Thapa and Goma Tiwari at 502 W Spring Grove Blvd. for $284,900.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Janice Kramer to Kirk Patterson at 36 Fairway Drive for $175,000. Eugene Bert to Timothy and Caroline D’Aurora at 307 Hoya St. for $45,000.
SCOTTDALE
Thomas Szczygiel to Jennifer Patton at 34 Fourth Ave. for $115,000. Estate of John Salko to William and Kelly Shaffer at Porter Ave. for $55,000. Michele Riley to Joseph Formato at 319-321 S Broadway St. for $36,000.
SEWICKLEY
John Fedorko to Jeffrey Watters at 215-217 Church St. for $32,000. Robert Bentley Jr. to Brandon Chase and Taylor Maughan at 1917 Greensburg Pike for $205,000. MSPW Real Estate Holdings LLC to William and Susan Rominski at Scott Haven Road for $10,500.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Housing & Urban Development to Trevor Turin at 609 Oakland Ave. for $24,000.
TRAFFORD
Thomas Schmidt to Thomas Schmidt et al. and Mary Kwiecinski at 130 Seventh St. Ext. for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $134,022). Jess Lambert to William James and Amy Waibel at 161 Seventh St. Ext. for $240,000. Entech Bradford Square LLC to Maronda Homes Inc. at 216 Ridgecrest Ct for $76,000. David Tasselli to Corey and Lauren Dedomenic at 232 Woodlawn Drive for $230,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Michael Barchesky to Tyler Cravener at 556-568 Don St. for $140,000. R & M Properties LLC to Willie Richard Jordan IV and Andrea Renee Jordan at 298 Lentz Road for $120,000. Thomas Lentz to Wendy Jo Hause at 1114-1116 Manor Ave. for $8,000. Norma Scherer to Colin and Brittany Johnson at 3014 McClellan Drive for $210,000. Michael Sudia et al. to George Street III at 1244 Monastery Drive for $149,900. Innovative Supply Inc. to Westmoreland Cleanways at 355 Pleasanty Unity Mutual Road for $480,000. Scott Critchfield to Scott Critchfield II at 1251 W Fir Drive for $180,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Thomas Timura to James Patrick Brantner and Tammy Martin at 3875 Baxter Drive for $208,000. Bernadine Hobi to Grant Antonio and Sarah Angela Imbarlina at 7186 Guyer Road for $351,500.
VANDERGRIFT
John Popovich to BAKEInvest LLC at 502 Hancock Ave. for $37,000.
WASHINGTON
Paul Tomlinson to Dean Martin Frederick Jr. and Meghan Susan McNally at 1013 Blueberry Drive for $325,000. Larry Marks to Emily Smith at 105 Ray St. for $107,000.
WEST NEWTON
Joshua Yencik to Alta Rose Little at 417 Allison St. for $60,000. Richard Baroni Jr. to Erin Feehan at 502 E Main St. for $101,000. Keith Thornton to Jason and Michelle Marchewka at 213 Hiland St. for $122,500. DR Korber Properties LLC to Stephen Hoak at 218 N Water St. for $125,000.
YOUNGSTOWN
Edward Uhring to Michael and Leslie Rossi at 436 Main St. for $42,000.
