ALLEGHENY
Estate of Dan Waldenville to Robin Coyne and Sherry Ann Moscak at 106 Burns Ln for $25,000. Kristy Robertson to Zachary Daniel Bartolotta at 909 Talon Ct for $165,000.
ARNOLD
Craig Campbell to Syndy Lascase at 1529 Fifth Ave. for $67,000. Estate of Stephen Dorinsky to Barry Dorinsky at 202 Richmond St. for $84,446. Estate of John Harnish to PNC Bank NA at 2006 Victoria Ave. for $1,574 by sheriff’s deed. BELL
Estate of Robert Ivan Nelson Jr. to Timothy and Deborah Townsend at 157 Nelson Road for $18,500. COOK
Estate of Lawrence Walter Jr. to Jacqueline Walter at Old Distillery Road for $8,632. DELMONT
Trinita Araullo Cruz to Ryan and Katie Shaffer at 312 Dogwood Drive for $292,000. P & J Rentals LLC to Mark and Courtney Scalzitti at 55-57 Greensburg St. for $430,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
John Eaglehouse to Xavier Bowman at 801 Burns St. for $65,000. David Ednie to Neely Polo at 1023 Lehmer St. for $210,000. Vicky Wallbaum to Robet Ressler Jr. and Roberta Ressler at 198 Pipers Road for $5,000. Estate of Darlene Floss to Robert Freedman and Janet Dubick Freedman at 1427 Spring Crest Cir for $145,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
WK & G Ltd. to David and Michael Johnston at Whispering Pines Ln for $200,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
Summit Valley L.P. to Fourbros LLC at 1329 Water St. for $875,000.
EXPORT
Rachelle Grubb to Shelby Lynn Hubert at 5795 Roosevelt Ave. for $115,000.
GREENSBURG
Mary Levine Penn to Greensburg Property Partners LLC at 214 Brown Ave. for $53,500. Melissa Davis to Joy Marie Enterprises LLC at 134 S Washington Ave. for $75,500. PKJ Dream Homes LLC to Brian and Laura Fine at 232 Tremont Ave. for $160,620. HEMPFIELD
Estate of John Charles Schweinberg to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. at 1591 Arona Road for $1,627 by sheriff’s deed. Maureen Hubbs to Gregory Williams Jr. and Jordan Richards at 101 Casa Vita Drive for $196,000. Russell Leroy Bussard Jr. to Jessie and Neila Milliken at 304 Churchill Drive for $460,000. Jeffrey Burzawa to Samuel Gregory and Suzanne Louise Vickovic at 106 Hour Ln for $528,000. Fleet Equipment Inc. to Three Rivers Royalty 3 LLC at 3286 PA-136 for $103,126. 424 Investors LLC to Gary Leschner at 210 Robin Hood Drive for $230,000. Estate of Karl Lee Carlson to Rambo’s Realty LLC at 2475 Route 119 for $20,000. Michael Andrew Savage to JP Land Holdings LLC at 197 S Thompson Ln for $111,000. Estate of Mary Agnes Hughes to Michael Sean Delaney at 507 Salisbury Drive for $166,000.
IRWIN
Jack Fraser to Wei Yong Zheng at 637 Chestnut St. for $167,000. JEANNETTE
Veterans Affairs to RJL Rentals LLC at 308 Cedar St. for $27,000. Izzulap LLC to Andrew and Erin McIntire at 410 Cedar St. for $160,500. Quasar Enterprises LLC to AntGlobal Enterprises LLC at 610 Clay Ave. for $20,000. Andrea Chelan to Quincy Mays at 14 E Gaskill Ave. for $117,000. Estate of John Panichella to John and Jacqueline Wassel at 411 Park View Ct for $26,179. Estate of John Panichella to Dan D’Orazio and Mafalda Goesch at 107 Spruce St. for $142,258. LAUREL MOUNTAIN
Harry Sichi to Nicholas and Alicia Cafardi at 20 Dogwood Road for $240,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Roy Monsour to Howard and Suzanne Monsour at 309 Freeman Road for $953,000. Estate of Ralph Edwin Gill to Glen Gill at 938 Gravel Hill Road for $121,715. Todd Graham to Jose Solis Garcia at 1867 Route 30 W 9239 for $240,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Mary Ellen Leslie to James Leslie at Off Leechburg Road for $50,000. Roger Rodriguez to Shane and Taylor Valko at 658 Vance Drive for $265,000. MANOR
James Snyder to Robert Pistella Jr. and Michelle Spynda at 1415 First St. for $155,000.
MONESSEN
Lori Spina to Lacey DeGrange at 1119 Second St. for $68,000.
Estate of Stephen Major to Stephen Major Jr. at 59 Center Drive for $125,000.
Russell Molar to Debra McLaughlin at 1300 Leeds Ave. for $34,500.
William Bailey Jr. to MCLP Asset Co. Inc. at 20 Spring Drive for $1,737 by sheriff’s deed.
MURRYSVILLE
Eric Buchan to Tyler Confer and Sonia Schuler at 41 Bel Aire Drive for $369,000. Estate of William Figurelli to Nicholas Allen and Karly Marie Howell at 6978 Berkshire Drive for $340,000. Albert Lardo to Majestic Estates LLC at Hodson Ln for $57,721. SASI LLC to Greenspace Realty LLC at 3304 Logan Ferry Road for $300,000. June Silvestri to Joseph and Joy Paradise at 1251 Murry Chase Lane for $250,000. Tamas Tanto to 3DH LLC at 4091 Saltsburg Road for $1,450,000. Arthur Golembiewski to Edward Joseph Tworek Jr. and Kelsey Rose Tworek at 3958 Sardis Road for $570,000. Estate of Nancy Ann McClements to Kenneth Bromberger at 4825 Sardis Road for $110,000. Karen Renee Steiner to Heartfelt Homes LLC at 210 Williamsburg Ln for $63,500.
NEW KENSINGTON
Dolores Swanger to PNC Bank NA at 514 Fifth Ave. for $1,574 by sheriff’s deed.
Taylor Hilliard to Trevor Scherer and Haley Ter Linden at 644 Earl Ave. for $150,550.
Estate of Margaret Heller to Nicholas and Stephanie DiCarolis at 222 Pershing Drive for $114,000.
Virginia Imm to US Bank NA Tr at 1501 Stewart St. for $95,081 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $136,358) by sheriff’s deed.
