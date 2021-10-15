ARNOLD
Kathleen M Fantino Kaminski to Terranova Ventures LLC at 1722-1724 Fifth Ave. for $36,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Estate of Edwin Wilmot to Eric Seabury at 429 Bell Point Road for $89,900.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Patricia Peterson to Chelsea Faye Moore at 1024 Industrial Blvd. for $145,000. Laura Jones to Stacey Kelly Enos at 2219 Route 217 for $200,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Christine Barnhart to Bart Sawyers at 211 Paul Drive for $190,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Kristi D Dixon Bills trustee to Eric Crosby and Thomas Nelson at 805 Austraw Road for $350,000.
GREENSBURG
Janice Pellis to Joshua and Jessika Brown at 145 Alexander Ave. for $137,000. Joy Goodnough to Yoder Equity LLC at 209 Foster St. for $9,500. Jeffrey Arndt Jr. to Levitate Properties LLC at 209 Harrison Ave. for $100,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of Lorraine Paxton trustee to Nathan and Lara Reilly at 205 Craig Drive for $195,000. David Kemerer to Lorin and Billie Jo Kowalsky at 26 Elgin Drive for $209,000. PHOCC LLC to Anthony Petrosky at 725 Hearthstone Cir for $545,000. Daniel Yandle to Steven Douglas and Stacee Kirkwood at 404 Lexington Drive for $280,000. Heather Allison to Dennis and Karen Henry at 1328 Middletown Road for $105,000. Robert Martin Jr. to Donald and Nicole M Ballard Robinson at 802 Rembrandt Cir for $475,000. Jeffrey Weber to Brian O’Connor at 1318 Swede Hill Road for $217,500. Joylee Marciniak to Ronald Cruder at Tollgate Hill Road for $50,000. William Ruffner III to Robert Vince Jr. and Patricia Vince at 766 Whitehead Road for $475,000.
HYDE PARK
Ronald Skalski to 361 Chestnut Land Tr at 361 Chestnut St. for $15,000.
JEANNETTE
David Kidd to Amber Lynn Barton at 912 Evans St. for $65,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Estate of Connie Deeds Baptiste to Robert and Lois Harkcom at Thrufield Way for $3,470.
LOWER BURRELL
Amanda Lydic to Chance Pittman at 2990 Sycamore St. for $165,000. Paula M Cecchi Bertetto to Suzanne Prescott at 493 Toledo Drive for $164,000. Estate of James Gay to Donglas McNutt at 438 Violet Drive for $138,100.
MONESSEN
Bay Bay Inc. to Wilson & Crew LLC at 425 First St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,065). Jeffrey Oliver to Robert Edward Glover Jr. and Christine Lee Davis at 68 Center Drive for $107,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Virginia Lee Hacker to Mary Lou Hacker at 193 Lenox Road for $106,250.
NEW KENSINGTON
Athena Maria Villella to Lowcountry Building Solutions LLC at 1120 Victoria Ave. for $7,250.
NEW STANTON
Clay Schoaf to Shaun Schoaf at 833 S Seventh St. for $3,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Estate of Joel Bridge to Jack Bridge at 422 Speer St. for $70,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
2021 Clay Pike LLC to DVP Management Group LLC at 2120 Clay Pike for $1,050,000. DMS Group Inc. to Peter and Debra Cooper at 736 Elliot Ln for $469,650. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Joshua and Melissa Wolf at 854 Sgt Don Kattic Way for $80,000. Estate of Harry Lee Couchenour to Preston and Allison Pascale at 11371 Tioga Road for $170,000.
OKLAHOMA
William Fawcett to 156 Thorne Land Tr at 156 Thorn St. for $5,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Connie Lynn Anderson at 1091 Wedgewood Drive for $436,485.
ROSTRAVER
Thomas Clark trustee to Gasper Militello and Phyllis Hendrix at 6211 Highview Drive for $310,000. Stanley Berazzon to Stargazer Land Conservancy LLC at Tyrol Blvd. for $10,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Olga Bindas Olenick to Edith Coleman and Donna Garcia at 114 Keaggy Ave. for $115,000.
SEWICKLEY
William Malik to Matthew Lovelace at Greensburg Pike for $5,000. Estate of John Soyka to Basic Carbide Corp. at 335 Lowber Road for $225,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Loretta Forkey to Dale Howard Goldberg at 1825 Jefferson St. for $29,900.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Mon Valley Community Federal Credit Unio to Carl Nicolaus IV at 10 Coyle Road for $80,000. Donald Cochenour to RKT Management LLC at 222 State Route 31 for $215,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Nicholas Waterhouse to Cody Michael and Lydia Pearl Hill at 5774 Route 711 for $149,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
David Sacks to Scott and Daneen Hayden at 1106 Chaucer Drive for $474,000. John Labick to Lucas and Gabriela Schilling at 211 Elk Ln for $439,000. Terry Baird to Michael Vucish at 301 N Shenandoah Drive for $285,000.
UPPER BURRELL
James Mueller to Lisa Distilo at 848 Merwin Road for $260,000.
WEST NEWTON
NNG DE 2 LLC to James Pelissero at 302 S Fifth St. for $38,221.
YOUNGWOOD
Ronald Strong to Ryan Beck at Third St. for $8,000. ———
