ARNOLD
Lawrence Family Construction & Rentals L to Wilson & Crew LLC at 1708 Fifth Ave. for $2,500. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Bokta Leasing LLC to Sobota Leasing LLC at 2223 Dailey Ave. for $590,000. Estate of John Thomas Marron Jr. to Martha Marron at 9639-9667 Route 22 OG for $6,910.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Charles Ebaugh to Thomas Kelly at 238 State Route 711 for $100,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
Estate of Alice Rinier to Donald Dillinger at 531 Wesley Chapel Road for $100,000. PennWest Industrial Trucks LLC to Toyota Material Handling PennWest Inc. at 168 Westec Drive for $2,100,000.
GREENSBURG
John Murphy to Rebecca Harr at 609 Harvey Ave. for $157,500. Scott Statler trustee to Scalzitti Properties LLC at 321 Hawthorne Ave. for $378,000. Westmoreland County Land Bank to GreySignal Holdings LLC at 241 W Otterman St. for $5,000. Westmoreland County Land Bank to 243 West Otterman OP LLC at 243 W Otterman St. for $5,000. HEMPFIELD
Guang Ming Chen to RJMC Investment LLC at 906 Academy Heights Drive for $118,000. TKC CCCXXIV LLC to Rostraver Estates Inc. at 901 E Pittsburgh St. for $1,115,000. Washington Street Property Management LL to LMJ Partners L.P. at 285 Route 30 for $181,000. Jamie D Hall Chapman to Gregory and Jamie Fritz at 804 S Fourth Street Ext. for $190,000. Syed Kamran Zaidi to Vincent Rocco Cerra and Kristin Elizabeth Ferretti at 125 Sherwood Drive for $322,000. Mark Krivjanik to Katherine Nuckels and Keli Popp at 127 Spanish Villa Drive for $142,500. Timothy Barrax to Miller Property Enterprises LLC at 836 State Route 119 for $25,000. Estate of Kari Ann Katic Sekora to Shane and Amanda Hamby at 111-113 Tipple Row Road for $60,000. LIGONIER
Estate of Denise Ann Zeman to Jaison and Julie Liebro at 268 Angela Ln for $125,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Alyssa Plum to David Needham at 333 Weimer Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $10,000).
LOWER BURRELL
Randall Shank to Brandy Roland at 145 Korina Drive for $128,000. Wendy Ehrlich to David and Deborah Blair at 212 Montana Ave. for $190,000. Ryan Eror to Morgan Szafranski at 261 Montana Ave. for $23,500.
MONESSEN
Estate of Angela Lancas to Daphnee Charles at 613 McMahon Ave. for $25,000. Estate of George Matthew Papantonakis to Amelia Investments LLC at 97 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $79,900. Estate of Robert Jon Suomela to Lori Ann Maman at 1558 Shrader Ave. for $129,900. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Charles Smith to Steven and Sharon Kachmarek at 8 Highland Ave. for $10,000. John Modar Jr. to James Crise at 3730 Route 981 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $20,732). Larry Wilkins to Adam Scott Golkosky at Route 982 off for $135,000. Adam David Mohar to Isaac Fulton and Abigail Ritenour at 3682 State Route 981 for $1,600.
MURRYSVILLE
Carmela Behr to Joel Alexander and Jessica Lace Burrell at 21 Bel Aire Drive for $286,000. Barrington Heights LLC to Sidramappa Vidyanand and Kavitha Panduranga at 4000 Bloomsbury Ct for $149,900. Cory Ieni to Ryan Gumbita and Jessica Buchheit at 3209 Forest Ln for $340,000. Bayard Crossing Corp. to Bushy Run Investments L.P. at Manor Road for $205,000. Sasi LLC to Stephanie Durrett at 3511 Regent Ct for $835,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Lisa McAninch to Ben and Tracy Vogan at 1311 Meade Ave. for $77,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Emma Kotch to James and Scott Sepesky at 433-435 Bluff St. 1207 for $50,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Forlove Construction Inc. to Aaron and Christina Long at 690 Adele Drive for $370,000. Ronald Lloyd to Kelly and Karen Widmaier at 1725 Friar Tuck Drive for $215,000. Robert Wakefield to Champion Homes & Rentals LLC at Kenscott Drive for $1,307 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $8,636) by sheriff’s deed. Robin Simmons to Ryan Kaverman at 13711 Marven Drive for $236,000. F & H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 975 New Hope Drive for $75,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Michael Banda to Michael Golensky and Meredith Manofsky at 1015 Noble Pine Ct for $465,000. ROSTRAVER
Estate of Martha Ann Kovaly to Justin and Danielle Bosetti at 235 Rostraver Road for $200,000. Colleen Triffanoff to James Metzger and Paula Ward at 4992 S. State Route 51 for $390,000. Stacy Ray to Krishna Lal and Keshabi Adhikari at 110 Sweeny Circle Drive for $240,000. Richard Nagel to Justin and Brianne Sellew at 316 Wildwind Drive for $350,000. SALEM
Patricia Lakin to Jacob Artman at 325 Citgo Ln for $70,000. Kristen M Myers Yandora to Holly Ashbaugh at 50 Fairway Drive for $180,000. Danielle Young to Mathew Baynham at 130 Scenic Drive for $126,900. SEWICKLEY
John Wright Jr. to Donald and Andrea Baker at 245 Fire Hall Ave. for $231,000. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Joan Kodrin to Caleb T and Corrine Baker at Bells Mills Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $7,805). ST. CLAIR
Bank America to Wayne Robidoux at 437 Hedges St. for $46,000.
TRAFFORD
Pecora Properties LLC to Sean Neiley at 529 Duquesne Ave. for $153,000. Ryan Vinglas to Brent and Angela Smith at 239 Woodlawn Drive for $245,000. UNITY
Justin Spencer to William and Taryn Racin at 108 Barcellino Way for $365,000. Charles Boal to Mark Reamer and Sammy Jo Avvampato at 1308 Clearview Drive for $340,000. Nabil Jabbour to Blue Mountain Homes LMG Inc. at 1156 Lauralynn Drive for $13,000. Martin Perez to American Escrow & Closing Co. at 441 Lemmon Road for $280,000. American Escrow & Closing Co. to Matthew and Nicola McDonald at 441 Lemmon Road for $280,000. Anthony Boldurian Jr. to Karla Villafan at 2004 Skyline Drive for $355,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Estate of Angela Palermo to Brandon Dewosky at 308-310 Lowell St. for $25,000. Estate of Robert Kovalik to Michael Bowser at 113 Maryland Ave. for $116,000. WASHINGTON
Gary Wehrle to Adam and Heather Karelitz at 1051 Shaner Acres Drive for $510,800.
YOUNGWOOD
Valere Ventures Inc. to Adam Weinsheimer and Jennifer Morrison at 107 N Fourth St. for $185,000. Clarence Willis to Marian Kubli SEP IRA at 112-110 N Fifth St. for $151,000.
