ALLEGHENY
David Shoupe to Robert and Sarah Powell at 302 Community Park Road for $235,000. Michael Stevenson to Luke and Jessica Frtiz at 260 Finnin Road for $290,000.
ARNOLD
JMV Reality LLC to Rapheal Thompson and Brittany Shelton at 1510-1/2 Kenneth Ave. for $55,000.
BOLIVAR BOROUGH
Estate of Samuel Kae Magnani to DJD Properties at 706 Lincoln St. for $36,500.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Beverly Sullenberger et al. to Jeffrey Jenkins at 138 Hoffer Plan Road for $133,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Anthony Cmar to Timothy and Samantha Fuller at 323 E Second St. for $140,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Donald Kovac to Matt and Tracy Hrubes at Clinton St. for $10,000. Estate of Louise Datsko to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. at 213 Greenfield Road for $2,022 by sheriff’s deed. R & L Development Co. to Richard Mark and Karla Nolt at 367 Rushwood Road for $217,422. Gerald Veltre to Christopher and Elizabeth Powers at 508 State Park Road for $296,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Fern Mountain Development LLC to Michael and Shannon Venditti at 2043 Bluffs Trl for $155,000. William Steele II to Richard and Dawn Moody at 270 N Deer Fern Drive for $105,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Howard Clark Permar Jr. to Brook and Gina Fisher Caldwell at 5438 Route 711 for $170,000. Lloyd Erb Jr. to Michael Rose at 222 Rudder Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,709).
GREENSBURG
Bernadette Fondy to Kathryn Mary Rother at 210 Brady Ln for $180,000. Bruce Harrison to Chip Group LLC at 724 Lemington St. for $54,000. Pauline Shermar to David and Sandra Schimizzi at 622 Park Ln for $90,000. Downtown Commons LLC to UCSV Greensburg I L.P. at 205-211 S Pennsylvania Ave. for $460,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Anne Maxwell to Michael and Lynne Laubham at 550 Austin St. for $327,000. Timothy Mitchell to David Vereb and Alicia Wolfe at 584 Beech Hills Road for $145,000. Fred Shaler et al. to Joseph and Pamela Negri at Bridge St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,683). John Karle III et al. to Christian and Patricia Daehler at Crestview Drive for $150,000. John Stephens to Brian Lee Johnson and Kelly Ercole at 186 Glenn Ave. for $257,000. Michael Brklycica to Tara Gadish at 3 Holly Drive for $200,000. Luxor Development Co. LLC to Nick and Gail Uliano at Kill Deer Hill Road for $2,500. Estate of Harry Cope to Matthew Edward Atchison and Catherine Bernadette Gurksnis at 35 Millersdale Road for $151,400. Revest Properties to NPC2 Realty LLC at Nature Park Road for $450,000. Fred Shaler et al. to Alexander Shaler at 1582 New Stanton Ruffsdale Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $12,633). Fred Shaler et al. to Joseph and Pamela Negri trustee at 1598 New Stanton Ruffsdale Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $17,887). Alexander Shaler et al. to Fred and Susan Shaler at 1635 New Stanton Ruffsdale Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $16,695). EL & Property to Douglas Bryga and Pamela Smith at Old Route 30 for $27,500. Timothy DeFloria to Steven and Catlyn Bailey at 929 Sandalwood Drive for $139,900. Richard Pellerito to Dustin Lee Gursky and Lauren Marie Butler at 4132 Stratford Drive for $189,900.
IRWIN
Melissa Knapp to Evan Mori and Mariya Belchikova at 901 Pennsylvania Ave. for $325,000.
JEANNETTE
Charles Farris to Zachery Neish at 1210 Green St. for $129,900. Joseph Conway to SFR3 020 LLC at 110 N First St. for $61,000. TS Quatro Inc. to 101 N 4th St. LLC at 101 N Fourth St. for $400,000.
LATROBE
Michael Reffo to Brandon Fandel at 119 Forbes Drive for $135,000. Sue Elkin to Times Square Reo LLC at 2308 Ligonier St. for $10,346 by sheriff’s deed. Erma Sobinsky to Garret and Marilyn Lipecky at 101 Miller St. for $35,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Thomas Rezak to Daniel Cunningham Jr. and Pamela Morrison at 3404 Aloha Drive for $240,000. Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to Paul Castorina at 303 Angel Ln for $260,000.
MANOR
Estate of Melvin Cassidy to Kenneth and Rachel Lintelman at 116 Wynwood Ct for $370,000.
MONESSEN
Estate of Mildred Magatz to Nancy Ann McKenna trustee at 14 Shaw Drive for $125,000. Valley Property Partn. to Sean Spurney at 33 Washington Drive for $199,900.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Richard Hitlan to Jarrod and Kayla Roe at 235 S Sycamore St. for $75,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Richard Cross to Laurel Highlands Farm LLC at Pole Cat Road for $350,000. Cherry Wood Development LLC to Kathy Jean Canose at 482 Shannon Drive for $45,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Jason Julius to Sean and Heather Fennick at 4855 Mamont Road for $1,275,000. Bruce Bruns to Victor and Carol Santoro at 1232 Murry Chase Ln for $240,500.
NEW KENSINGTON
Estate of Richard Decker to US Property Partn. LLC at 224 Fifth Ave. for $18,000. US Property Partn. LLC to SFR3-020 LLC at 224 Fifth Ave. for $40,800. Vicki Roolf to Todd Pilston and Nicole Wehler at 1036 Edgewood Road for $148,000. Javier Fontal to Daniel Rappe at 910 Walnut St. for $23,000.
NEW STANTON
Craig Trout et al. to Celena Koza at 220 Broadview Road for $95,400. Katheryn Fry to Bruce Fry at 1013 Thermo Village Road for $50,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Lisa Jo Berdar to Kellan and Michelle Revetta at 9531 Downing Pl for $397,000. Joshua Kopper to William Brash at 14351 Jonathan Drive for $215,000. Paul Hardison to Tracy May at 765 Main St. for $55,000. Andrew Ziros to Rebekah Moss at 3240 Old Spring Road for $110,000. Jeffrey Long trustee to Jason and Carrie Bazala at 1461 Peachtree Ln for $309,900. Paul Mularski Jr. to Gary and Darlene Mazak at 1033 Sarah St. for $155,000. Estate of Myra Yuna to Travis Carson at 14024 Valley View Drive for $179,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Jacqueline Walter to Edward Barbish III at Laura St. for $3,500. NVR Inc. to David and Diane Murray at 1070 Moria Ct for $291,810. Riddle Family Revocable Trust to Mary Huber and Michele McFeely Huber at 1090 Redoak Drive for $425,000. NVR Inc. to Robert and Pamela Laird at 4003 St. Andrews Ct for $297,740.
ROSTRAVER
Maronda Homes Inc. to Puspa Lal Acharya at 543 Gardenia Drive for $327,290. Clarence Brown to Mountaineer Natural Gas Co. at Porter Road for $45,000. Randy Ohler to Nicey McMillen at 878 S Route 906 for $7,500.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Henry Stough Jr. to Meghan and Kevin Dunmire at 232 Second St. for $85,000. Westmoreland Partn. to John Smerkar at 501 Caroline St. for $24,000. Thomas Perrin to Tydanis Re Holding Co. at 176 Roosevelt Way for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $35,556).
SEWICKLEY
Rebecca Beltz to SFR3-020 LLC at 38 Fifth St. for $49,400. Ricky Lee Beers to Annmarie Gianfrancesco at 278 Oak St. for $200,000.
SMITHTON
Myrtle Harvison to Kayla Jessup and Alexander Hall at 442 Fourth St. for $73,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Helen Hensberger to Joshua and Loren Fox at 138 Kostella Hill Road for $25,000. Vickey Dolton to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 159 Mendon Road for $135,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $184,951) by sheriff’s deed. Irene Shott to Ryan Markle at 828 Rolling Hills Road for $119,500. Katherine D’Orto to Frederick Paul and Danelle Marie Koval at 407 Turkeytown Road for $270,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Anthony Moneta Jr. to Start Of Something Big LLC at 540 Oakland Ave. for $49,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Gerald Burke to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 1318 Beech Drive for $92,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $140,697) by sheriff’s deed. Robert Twaddle Jr. to Joshua John Biller at 2858-2860 Forest Ave. for $117,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Richard Loperfito to Brennan and Nicole Foster at 122 E Madison Ave. for $69,900.
WEST NEWTON
Estate of Martha Markle to Tylor Kimberly at 110 Walnt Lane for $16,250. Estate of Martha Markle to Angie Kimberly at 108 Walnut Ln for $16,250.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
