ADAMSBURG
Housing & Urban Development to JSamuels LLC at 231 Main St. for $90,000.
ALLEGHENY
Dan Waldenville to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trustee at 114 Burns Ln for $6,423 by sheriff’s deed.
Richard Hovanec to Ernie Sipolino at 6309 Leechburg Road for $6,500.
Robert Peake to Robert Wayne and Ethel Jacqueline Peake trustee at 279 Park Road for $424,139.
James Sober to John and Ann Starr at Shaner Road for $189,172.
James Sober to Starr Valley Enterprises LLC at Shaner Road for $362,252.
Tyler Wolfe to Michael and Courtney Schwartzmier at 2382 White Cloud Road for $525,000.
ARNOLD
Community Education Centers Inc. to Teach From Dehart Foundation at 1704 Fourth Ave. for $60,000.
Terranova Ventures LLC to Verum Holdings LLC at 1724 Fifth Ave. for $75,000.
Central Development LLC to Patrick and April Barnes at 1729 Freeport Road for $100,000.
A & J Real Estate Investments LLC to Bella Maxx LLC at 1919 Kenneth Ave. for $30,000.
Cody West to Thomas Hill at 2147 Kenneth Ave. for $110,000.
AVONMORE
Anthony Kunkle to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC at 612 Cambria Ave. for $1,453 by sheriff’s deed.
BELL
Estate of Herb Beckett to Brandon and Susan Mangus at 730 Bell Point Road for $170,900.
Whitesell Family Farm LLC to Adam Gregory and Lucas Alan Weaver at Substation Road for $255,000.
BOLIVAR
Brittany Miller to BM Bolivar Properties LLC at 738 Lincoln St. for $77,446.
COOK
Robert Lenhart to Craig and Dannelle Liberoni at Bethel Church Road for $10,000.
Christopher Ferry to Tracey Pelesky and Jean Case at 1190 Bethel Church Road for $90,000.
Dennis Lukatch to Andrew and Alyssa Lukatch at 897 Bethel Church Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $140,000).
James Dunn to Christopher and Susan Rihn at 137 Foggy Mountain Ln for $11,970.
Darlene Pagnanelli to Deena Ross at 170 Little Duquesne Ln for $109,000.
James Dunn to John and Beth Wallace at 109 Springhouse Ln for $8,120.
Rodney Riggs to Mountain Way LLC at 1673 State Route 711 for $170,000.
DELMONT
Bryan Koronowski to Stephen and Jessica Jurinko at 1118 Volek Ct for $505,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Erika Louise Stouffer to Rachel Dahlmann at 309 E Second Ave. for $117,000.
Champion Homes & Rentals LLC to Jesus Vicente Tirado and Sophia Jacqueline Vicente at 313 E Second Ave. for $4,762.
Wesley Siko to Robyn John at 423 E Second St. for $117,000.
Conrad Storey to Robert Thomas DiGenova at 143 E Owens Ave. for $40,000.
MIB Real Estate Investments LLC to Robert Feeder Jr. and Kelly Hoffman at 405 N Chestnut St. for $131,500.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Gregory Dorough to US Bank Trust NA trustee at Unknown Address for $5,196 by sheriff’s deed.
Brian Clemons to US Bank Trust NA trustee at Unknown Address for $1,658 by sheriff’s deed.
Tabitha Taylor to Laelia LLC at 606 26th St. for $5,101 by sheriff’s deed.
ONR LLC to Timothy and Carol Bernabo at Bairdstown Road for $2,000.
Richard Caviggia to Molly Bruner at 229 Clover Drive for $229,000.
PADE Dogwood MHP LLC to Dogwood MHP Lindale LLC at 503 Earl Drive for $5,794,873.
Ryan Kromel to Jocelyn Marie Eaglehouse and Katelyn Elizabeth Geary at 710 Everview Ln for $330,000.
Joy Merritt to George Patterson at 113 Front St. for $61,357.
Housing & Urban Development to Duncan Lundberg at 138 Loyalhanna Ave. for $161,959.
Thomas Gilligan to Timothy and Megan Komar at 372 Red Cut Lodge Road for $44,230.
Joseph Skoloda to Renee Warholic at 417 Smith St. for $205,100.
Kathleen Rudy to Aaron Timothy Lutz at 1031 St. Clair St. for $123,000.
Estate of Mary Anne Marolt to Justin Buchinsky at 4811 State Route 982 for $108,900.
Betty Jane Schoming to Joseph and Margaret Kuba at 1500 Timothy Drive for $150,000.
Richard Gradischek to Lauren Alexis and Trever Hugh Daugherty at 541 Toms Ln for $385,000.
Lindsay Moore to Brent Skibinski at 131 Twin Oaks Road for $152,000.
Nathan Kubistek to Renea Melago at 103 Water St. for $167,990.
EAST HUNTINGDON
Ligonier Property Development to Victoria Comer at 294 Hunter Drive for $50,000.
Angela Butt Sisson to Jennifer Vance at 414 Mt. Nebo Church Road for $218,000.
Richard Johnson to Luke David Hill at 242 Neal Ln for $205,000.
Estate of Norma Montgomery to Paul Tempest at Tempest Road for $3,508.
Mark Peachey to Lisa Shorter at 1317 W Pittsburgh St. for $15,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Jenny Young to Gary and Lisa Minik at 511 McKinley Ave. for $80,000.
Sandra Tana to Joshua Hileman at 702 McKinley Ave. for $70,000.
FAIRFIELD
Donna West to Daniel Miller and Deborah Bloom at 123 Maple St. for $7,000.
Eddie Short to Dale Scott and Rosemarie Hartz at 2995 Route 259 for $55,000.
GREENSBURG
North Main Street Investors Inc. to ALJ Charleston LLC at 321 Culbertson Ave. for $695,000.
Kathleen Valkovic to Pitt Partners LLC at 244 Fayette St. for $270,000.
Kelly Contracting Services LLC to Dennis Hurwitz at 338 Hancock St. for $105,000.
Margaret Dutchko to Donna Dutchko at 130 Hawksworth Road for $301,969.
Marc Pianko to The Burgh LLC at 1065 Highland Ave. for $150,000.
Estate of Donna Eileen Veshosky to BZ Real Estate LLC at 934 Hillcrest Drive for $132,500.
Michael Welsh to Aeron Welsh at 79128 Jefferson Ave. for $90,000.
Estate of Silveria Campagna to Charlene Wolff at 86 McLauglin Drive for $242,500.
John Trevellini to PGH Cash Buyers LLC at 235 N Hamilton Ave. for $30,000.
Jody Johnson to John Gray and Rebecca Fosbrink at 319 Painter St. for $97,500.
Okey Reese to Recor Properties LLC at 230 Reed Ave. for $77,810.
Overly Door Co. to Westmoreland Regional Hospital at 574 W Otterman St. for $1,500,000.
Margaret DiVirgilio to John and Bettye Jo Burbank Krizbacker at 126 Westmoreland Ave. for $330,000.
HEMPFIELD
Joseph Yunetz to Thomas and Cynthia Reiley at 703 Casa Vita Drive for $274,900.
Gregory Gromley to Dalton Evans at 1980 Clawson Ave. for $257,725.
Erika Halvorsen to Kirk and Josephine Owens at 10 Cree Drive for $217,000.
Keisha Jeffries Sweeney to Thomas and Leslie Sweeney at 204 Crescent Drive for $120,000.
Madria Hepner to Timothy Edward and Beth Ann Stradling at 8 Deerfield Drive for $270,000.
Candice Graytok to George Matthew and Kimberly Lynn Yasenosky at 907 Essex Drive for $261,000.
Rosensteel Enterprises LLC to Greg and Darla Mori at 11 Fosterville Road for $251,000.
James McMahan to Donald Fritz Jr. and Susan Fritz at 34 Fosterville Road for $153,000.
Timothy Dunlevy to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. at Franklin St. for $1,232 by sheriff’s deed.
Adam Gibson to Arthur and Aileen Ridgway at 255 Greenridge Road for $305,000.
Lynn Herring to Dean DiCristofaro at 1008 Innisbrook Drive for $397,333.
Dakine Properties LLC to Bethany Sansonetti at 102 Kathy Drive for $252,500.
Teresa Latourette to Jeffrey Phillip and Marianne Bucci Anzovino at 23 Lakeridge Drive for $304,000.
Joy Polet to Lisa Ann Hildenbrand at 55 Lakeridge Drive for $349,900.
Sharon Dompa to Donald and Theresa Bolby at 69 Lakeridge Drive for $340,000.
Michael Rhoads to Robert Bernard at 401 Lexington Drive for $437,000.
Estate of Jean Bitner to Michael and Susan Schmitt at 625 Lynn St. for $119,000.
Gary Monsour trustee to Michael and Cynthia Lukart at Millersdale Road for $308,385.
Brandon Richard Zak to Evan Kovarik at 186 Penn Manor Road for $126,800.
Mary Magdic to Paul Warner and Haley Lyons at 202 Robin Hood for $199,900.
Terri Fenters to David Rieg at 200 Robin Hood Drive for $282,500.
Frank Farzati to Lawrence Brick at 1120 Rosedale Drive for $173,905.
Angelo Kepchia to David John Dillman Jr. at 2465 Route 119 for $129,000.
Cheryl Ritson to Bonnie Clemens at 3709 Route 136 for $12,000.
David Peach to LMJ Partners L.P. at 5032 Route 30 for $475,000.
Robert Patterson trustee to Elliott and Angela Wilson at 223 Roxbury Drive for $259,000.
Richard Dale Orr III to Kenneth and Roberta DeVilling at 23 S Rolling Hills Ave. for $245,000.
Kristofer Smith to Citizens Bank NA at 512 Salisbury Drive for $1,676 by sheriff’s deed.
Elizabeth Scarpa to Travis Hill and Erika Halvorsen at 213 Shady Ln for $389,900.
Phillip Brunty to Brett Yennerell at 537 Shoup Ave. for $104,300.
Smithfield Trust Co. to Paul and Kristin Kubicek at 2563 Skidmore Road for $253,644.
Maureen Scaramuzza to David and Ashley Brice at 1117 Skyline Drive for $236,000.
Mark Sobota to Chase Alcorn at 125 Slate Run Road for $200,000.
Estate of Kathy Petrosky to Greta Regitz at 133 Spanish Villa Drive for $45,000.
Estate of Dorothea Motto to John William Motto III and Eric Robert Motto at 8080 State Route 819 for $627,664.
Saundra Lavchick to John and Janet Toomey at 132 Twin Run Road for $5,000.
Bruce Hudak to One Property Group LLC at 54 Zellers St. for $50,000.
HYDE PARK
Estate of Beverly Garrity to Scott Waltenbaugh at 523 Murphy St. for $17,000.
IRWIN
Bradley Ryba to Justin Williams and Kayla Ohler at 517 Greene St. for $150,000.
Andrew Koloshinsky to Joshua Monzo and Cailin Calub at 639 Walnut St. for $250,500.
JEANNETTE
SFR3 040 LLC to Hosam Jbawi at Unknown Address for $7,000.
Linda Grabb to DiCerbo Properties Real Estate Inv/Sem L at 719 Arlington Ave. for $45,000.
Michele Romano to Kenneth and Lucinda Serago at 408 Beal St. for $224,913.
Community Living Care Inc. to Mahlon Byler at 1213 Bennett Ave. for $25,000.
Robert Franklin Contino to Robert Franklin and Bruce John Contino at 7 Broad St. for $46,300.
Linda Kerlin to Jason and Lindsy Garner at 420 Cassett Ave. for $50,000.
M & J Property Holdings LLC to Michael Unnone Jr. and Judy Unnone at 307 Elm St. for $220,000.
Zerfoss Property LLC to Robert Berkepile at 413 Harrison Ave. for $30,000.
Estate of Mafalda Goesch to Jeanne Omlor at 102 Maryland Pl for $190,000.
James Brasco Jr. to Plank Properties LLC at 644 S Sixth St. for $42,000.
Rachael Dietrich to DeMar Enterprises LLC at 402 Sloan Ave. for $107,500.
Vance Edward Phillips to Anthony Cortazzo IV at 406 Vine St. for $195,000.
Adam Burwell to Christina Faltz at 804 Wylie Ave. for $100,000.
Conor Rodgers to Alejandro Daniel Rivera Garcia and Maria Martha Rivera Carias at 807 Wylie Ave. for $44,000.
Eric Humberger to Carrie Lorinc at 905 Wylie Ave. for $88,300.
LATROBE
Rosemarie Agostino trustee to Anita Diaz at 134 Avenue D for $42,500.
GDIB LLC to Scott Mensch and Hayley Haile at 31 Avenue D for $205,000.
REO Trust 2017 RPL1 to CUDA Investments Inc. at 112 D Ave. for $49,900.
Brian Edmiston to Regis Matthew Pavlinsky at 44-50 E Second Ave. for $155,000.
Andrew McBroom to Jill Theresa McBroom at 601 Fairmont St. for $90,000.
Kathryn Shaffer to Travis Varchetti and Jessica Baer at 321 James St. for $190,000.
Marrita Sarver to One Property Group LLC at 211 Lloyd Ave. for $18,000.
Garret Lipecky to Shan Beard and Abigail Michelle Kubistek at 410 Lloyd Ave. for $34,900.
Rhonda Shepler to Alexander Lakin at 316 Loyalhanna Ave. for $106,000.
Sarah Johnston to GDIB LLC at 1902 Sloan Ave. for $95,000.
Fay Pierdominici to Carabin Properties LLC at 315 Tyler St. for $62,000.
Elizabeth Ann Belan to A1A Enterprises LLC at 104 Wagner St. for $83,000.
Nightrain Properties LLC to Tiffany Stanley at 600 Weldon St. for $165,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Joseph Pasternak to Devon Walter and Savannah Michelle Jones at 102 Amherst Ln for $145,000.
Edward Michael Barnhart to Richard and Kelly Gurney at 194 Edgemont Road for $230,000.
Jeremy Brubaker to John and Veronica Kozar at 608 Edwards Ln for $82,900.
Paul Ashy to William and Arlene Lowry at 800 Forbes Drive for $220,000.
Citizens Bank NA to LUX Properties + Designs LLC at 120 Hermitage Cir for $161,000.
Michael Marinchak III to Ryan and Audress Cesario at 853 Nature Run Road for $155,000.
Estate of Barbara Wallace to RTW Resources LLC at 320 Wallace Ln for $140,000.
Martin Mourer to Kristopher Bowman at 508 Wonders Ln for $110,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Ronald Dolny Jr. to Panacea Grazier at 132 Adamchik St. for $96,081.
Neal Clements to Gianna Lombardo and Thomas O’Leary at 3017 Artfield St. for $173,000.
Robert Hofscher to Jeffrey Allenberg at 120 Carnegie Drive for $180,000.
Richard Glogowski to Reno and Barbara Farina at 74 David Drive for $215,000.
Estate of Dorothy Ann Ryan to Joseph and Mary Beth Marcoline at 2850 Edgecliff Road for $164,500.
Estate of Florindo Bello to Thomas Klebine at 1203 Greensburg Road for $12,000.
Loafin Limited to Bake Properties LLC at 2865 Leechburg Road for $147,700.
Charles Namey to Leon and Linda Arcuri at 213 McLaughlin Drive for $120,000.
Kenton Plastics International Inc. to Jacob and Mary Feroce at 2652 Norma Drive for $48,000.
Deutche Bank NA Tr to Castle 2020 LLC at 2979 Phillips Drive for $16,300.
Tyler Swatchick to Zachary and Shawna Jenniches at 509 Scanga Drive for $386,000.
HPD Flip 2019 L.P. to ThinknGrow Partners LLC at 2996 Sycamore Ave. for $90,000.
Estate of Paulette Cirigliano to Robert Deemer and Annalise Monfredi at 112 Sylvan Drive for $135,000.
LOYALHANNA
Kathleen Maiolie to Donald Maurice at 106 Deer Road for $95,000.
Sandra Hainan to Veronica Ent and Leonard Dombrowski at 141 Juniper Drive for $150,000.
Adam Galmoff to Teri Kirsch at 432 Moween Road for $149,000.
MANOR
Christopher Habura to Matthew and Shawna Burger at 3017 Meadow View Ct for $565,000.
Jeffrey Lott to Sean and Karen Sadler at 335 Rowe Road for $610,335.
MONESSEN
Estate of Linda Mascetta to Power Playaz Investment Group LLC at Unknown Address for $7,000.
Warren Wheeler to Shannon White at 1119 Alexander Ave. for $31,200.
David Bergstedt III to Louis Mavrakis Jr. at 1120 Alexander Ave. for $50,000.
LuAnn Onufer to R & R Care Plus LLC at 1009 Athalia Ave. for $48,500.
Darnell Howell to Shawn and Tonya Gephart at 1150 Athalia Ave. for $99,900.
Joseph Yurko to Fayette Resources Inc. at Grand Blvd. for $14,000.
Maurice Rice to City of Monessen at Knox Ave. for $2,000.
Thomas Cline Jr. to Douglas James White at 1260 Knox Ave. for $48,000.
Donald Byron to Moness L.P. at 230 Knox Ave. for $55,000.
Joan Novakovich to Christopher Garry at 1322 Leeds Ave. for $27,000.
J & R Real Estate Holdings LLC to Kenneth and Heather Silva at 110 Luce Ave. for $32,000.
J&R Real Estate Holdings LLC to Lindsey Thomson at 900 Maple Ave. for $38,000.
Madeline Barron to Toni Bucci and Deborah Barron at 37 Montraver Drive for $176,982.
Frank Jay Hnatko to Jerome Kifus at Parente Blvd. for $2,800.
James Pelissero to Kenneth and Carol Duda at 105 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $115,000.
Mary Elenitsas to Matthew Agostoni and Grace Goodwin at 355 Ridge Ave. for $193,000.
Lauren Dirling to Prime Properties USA LLC at 1012 Rostraver St. 2046 for $23,000.
Thomas Jolley to Amy Barfield at 1312 Summit Ave. for $55,000.
Michael Brandt to Mark Benyak at 611 Summit Ave. for $20,000.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Richard Oddo to Dalton Wood at 100 Braddock Road Ave. for $192,000.
JP Morgan Acquisition Corp. to Stacy and Carrie Dix at 39 Cherry Ave. for $30,000.
William John Caruso to Kristi Fike at 304 Uhrin Wy for $100,000.
Petra Parquette to Zachary Butz and Madison Lyn Moore at 413 Warden St. for $106,000.
Janet Marie Pfeifer to Michael Pacolay at 309 Washington St. for $72,500.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Kevin McFeaters trustee to Sonia Turnamian at 842 Armbrust Hecla Road for $130,450.
Michael Martino to Bruce and Diane McNealy at Baker Road for $135,000.
Justin Peretti to Angela Klosky at 113 E Vine St. for $110,000.
Kimberly Overly to Jessie Leonard at 764 Hecla Road for $154,500.
PHH Mortgage Corp. to Dorothea Lint at 285 High St. for $25,000.
David Nitkiewicz to Eva Sherrick at 110 Hubert Road for $175,000.
Diane Trout to MIB Investments LLC at 1 Penn St. for $45,000.
Pine Run Associates L.P. to Laurel Ville Mennonite Church Center at State Route 76 for $36,882.
Casey Spargur to John Whistler III and Hannah Whistler at 112 W. Iris Drive for $229,000.
MURRYSVILLE
James Tobin to Ruslan Sokolov at Unknown Address for $10,130.
Robert Raposa to Tiffany Hall at 102 Apple Blossom Ct for $270,000.
Kevin Jakiela to Alexander and Stacey Burns at 4578 Ashbaugh Road for $690,000.
Ginger Worley to Robert and Stephanie Kacin at 3518 Chapel Hill Ct for $440,000.
Foxlane Homes At Villa Ciano LLC to Kassim Traore and Fatou NDiaye at 4307 Ciano Ct for $1,033,252.
Barrington Heights LLC to Brian and Jennifer Heberle at 5400 Cline Hollow Road for $164,900.
Therese Kirchner trustee to Michael and Amanda Neff at 4214 Colonial Drive for $285,000.
Francis Colangelo to Bradley Trevenen at 105 Crosswinds Ln for $207,000.
Scott Lambrecht to Bryson Harper at 1164 Delaware St. for $115,000.
Ronald Meledandri to Jeffrey and Meagan Vincent at 3949 Laurel Oak Cir for $385,300.
Estate of Ronald Siebert to Brophy Co. Inc. at 3798 Meadowbrook Road for $147,250.
Heidi Katonak to Gerald Bartolomucci at 1764 Mountainview Drive for $650,000.
Patrick Kochanowski to Cheryl Kochanowski and Stella Samosky at 3779 Newton Ct for $473,316.
Bruce Livengood to Amy and William McHugh at 4520 Old Wm Penn Highway for $420,000.
Michael Marcinizyn to Anthony and Monika Mastermonico at 3115 School Road for $310,000.
LSF8 Master Participation Tr to Christopher Sestini at 5033 Sequoia Ct for $285,000.
Jeffrey Hill to William Hall at 5900 Steele Road for $45,000.
Estate of John Smith to Darin Smith at 4257 Toohey Road for $204,161.
Arsalan Siddiqui to Robert James and Shannon Nicole Bergamasco at 4118 Verner Ct for $369,000.
George Romig to Julie Anspach and Joyce Trice at 2780 Walker Ct for $485,000.
Criterion Properties LLC to Brittany Lyyne and Kyle Alan Peterson at 2418 Wheatland Cir for $470,000.NEW KENSINGTON
Joanne Cherban to SFR3 060 LLC at 1510 Seventh St. for $66,200.
Gary Sobota to Regina Kelly Santi at 746 Campbell Ave. for $160,000.
Valley Heights Carl LLC to Autumn and Mary Blystone at 701 Carl Ave. for $165,000.
Evangelical Lutheran St. Pauls Congregati to In Faith Holdings LLC at 1001 Knollwood Road for $125,000.
SFR3 LLC to SFR3 020 LLC at 501 Riverview Drive for $47,500.
NEW STANTON
Broadview Estates L.P. to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC at 330 Dana Drive for $164,372.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Sparrow Property Holdings LLC to Brush Pro Painting Co. at 415 Broad Ave. 1403 for $80,000.
Ronald Nelson Crouch to Talan Properties LLC at 622 Graham St. for $25,000.
John Stark to Shane Davis at 424 Henry St. for $67,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON
Estate of Patricia Hardman to Rosanne Slates at Unknown Address for $151,712.
Gabriel Peters to Our Home Realty LLC at 1330 Second St. for $11,385.
Dalton Francik to Stephanie DeMaro at 1390 Second St. for $168,000.
Estate of Linda Lee Crookston to Courtney Vannoy and Roger Diehl at 12260 Adams Drive for $239,000.
Knights Landing Inc. to Richard and Corinne Toth at 7445 Alvina Ct for $107,000.
NVR Inc. to Michael and Kristen Sperduto at 6317 Antonio Drive for $568,745.
Cynthia Akins to Rick Murray and Tony Corsa at 9690 Barnes Lake Road for $85,000.
Le Quy Le to Jacob and Jennifer Lamar at 2028 Bernice Drive for $209,900.
Jason Shenefelt to Emily Momich at 391 Butterfield Drive for $191,000.
Yvonne Moore to JP Land Holdings LLC at 1492 Clay Pike for $24,452.
Michael Depew to Adam Ereditario and Catherine Ponterio at 8994 Delaware Ave. for $330,000.
Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 7857 Dominick Drive for $90,000.
Irwin Self Storage LLC to Irwin Self Storage Facility LLC at 10750 E. Lincoln Highway for $775,000.
Estate of Lucy Mary Gracan to Dicerbo Properties Real Estate Inv/Sem L at 2076 Evans St. for $80,000.
Gregory Bittner to Travis and Alexandra Bittner at 10471 Farview Drive for $420,000.
Lynn Bell to Andrew Hromiko at 11830 Frieda Drive for $380,000.
NVR Inc. to Brian Matthew Arnold and Chelsea Catherine Scherer Arnold at 1026 Giulia Drive for $475,755.
Kalyn Marie Miller to Tyler and Lea Rowe at 2411 Lynnrose Drive for $315,000.
John Fairbaugh to Travis Sanner and Ashley Slivka at 10369 Madison Ave. for $69,000.
Maronda Homes LLC to Matthew John Gillott and Courtney Rose Crupie at 1024 New Hope Drive for $435,800.
Richard Farina to John and Linda Torquato at 800 Oakside Drive for $310,000.
Alma Patterson to Savanna Ludwig and Trevor Grace at 10901 Old Trail Road for $103,000.
Pasquarelli Property Management LLC to Edgar Hunt and Jessica Merchant at 7865 Oscar Ct for $1,731,709.
Deborah Connelly trustee to Dwayne Edwin and Dana Marie O’Barto at Park Hill Road for $45,000.
Molly Ann Anthony to David and Karen Rosenberg at 9331 Pembroke Cir for $331,000.
Estate of Lois Ann Myers to Lacsey Mowry and Tatum Nuckels at 8040 Pennsylvania Ave. for $194,000.
Travis Spiaggi to Ramon Milke and Megan Nicole Manion at 12440 Roth Drive for $197,000.
Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 5720 Sabato Drive for $98,000.
Alexandra Knepper to Ronald Emidio Flex at 13630 St. Clair Drive for $220,000.
Anna Smith to Trisha Faith at 220 Skellytown Road for $319,000.
Fannie Mae to Joseph and Alexandra Wright at 2439 Willow Drive for $217,000.
PENN BOROUGH
Joseph Myers to Juliana Rose Destein at 206 Church St. for $82,500.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Catherine Saari to Kristina Lamanna at 1006 Augusta Drive for $280,000.
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR at 1097 Blackthorne Drive for $101,000.
Estate of Patricia Dulemba to Gregory Vincent Gamrat and MacKenzie Jean Meyers at 1042 Bushy Run Road for $105,000.
Gregory Dalle Tezze to Hannah Louise and Ann Greta Gaertner at 3041 Church St. for $112,000.
Matthew Alsop to Richard Paton III and Carrie Ann Paton at Damian Ct for $18,000.
Jamie Kistler to Nolan and Madison Shula at 6 Fawn Ln for $301,500.
RA Snoznik Construction Inc. to Ryan Austin and Claudia Evans at 1005 Honey Locust Drive for $544,871.
NVR Inc. to Marsha Cromartie at 8001 Kapalua Ln for $398,940.
NVR Inc. to Cristian Eduardo Soto Olivos and Gisselle Scarlet Castellon Capetillo at 4007 Lampl Ln for $349,395.
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 5001 Lampl Ln for $105,000.
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR at 1004 Lynx Ct for $73,844.
Jeffrey Kerr to Be Vision Homes LLC at Patriot Ln for $8,800.
Jeffrey Kerr to Be Vision Homes LLC at 1111 Patriot Ln for $129,000.
Christopher Cima to Josette Kurey at 132 Penn Woods Drive for $190,000.
William Cole III to Sean and Valerie Cicco Walters at 1059 Redoak Drive for $450,000.
Rachel Sekora to Sheri Lynn Czak and James Anthony Czak Jr. at 2074 Ridge Road for $200,000.
William Newcomb to Taylor and Millicent Kasabian at 200 Summit View Drive for $315,000.
Donna Marie Bernatowicz trustee to Frederick Will and Kimberly Smith at 125 Sunrise Drive for $275,000.
Lawrence Brammell to Sean Kozielec at 110 Warrior Ct for $255,000.
NVR Inc. to Tracy Lynn Derganz and William Reno at 1064 Wedgewood Drive for $567,835.
NVR Inc. to James and Jennifer Ann Rager at 1072 Wedgewood Drive for $521,645.
Estate of Richard Mort to Tyler and Caitlin Leigh Mastay at 752 William Drive for $290,000.
ROSTRAVER
Maronda Homes LLC to Dinh Le and Thi Ngoc Han Ho at 111 Azalea Cir for $389,990.
Audrey Jean Lynn to Donald Higinbotham III and Jill Higinbotham at Cobble Ln for $2,000.
Estate of Michael Swiantek to Tyler Leach at 721 Fellsburg Road for $120,000.
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 417 Gardenia Drive for $64,200.
PNC Bank NA to Vincent Conti at 605 Hamilton Ave. for $44,900.
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Kris Pokhrel and Sara Adhikari at 208 Landon Drive for $88,000.
Amy Jo Cromling to Todd Miller and Amanda Sedor at 219 Larson Blvd. for $200,000.
Shannon Patrick Kennedy to Mark and Christine Henkel at 120 Municipal Drive for $454,000.
Westmoreland County Land Bank to Joe and Cheryl Nagy at Otto St. for $5,000.
Lemon Enterprises LLC to Crispin and Andrea Suzanne Havener at 102 Roberts St. for $275,000.
Sandra Davis to Pennsylvania Land And Farm LLC at 4874 S. State Route 51 for $190,000.
DDM Development Inc. to Daniel and Carla Blackwell at 758 Sandstone Way for $325,000.
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 262 Stump Drive for $115,400.
SALEM
Laura Valerio to LNJ Capital LLC at 201 Bardine Road for $343,000.
Estate of James William Christy to Richard Bundy Jr. and Lori Bundy at 1102 Brick Hill Road for $67,000.
Howard Swank to Anthony and Ashley Miele at 118 Charles St. for $40,000.
Estate of Geraldine Long to Dennis and Janet Castelli at 101 David Drive for $187,500.
Totteridge Properties LLC to David and Diane L Svec George at 2037 Totteridge Way for $75,000.
Phyllis Hilty to Richard Bundy Jr. and Lori Bundy at 150 Winchester Ln for $85,000.
SCOTTDALE
PNC Bank NA to Secretary Of Housing And Urban Developme at Unknown Address for $86,264.
Barbara Banasick-Zavatsky to Debra Burkholder at 117 Orchard Ave. for $148,800.
Brent Shallenberger to Trudy Kera at 508 Spring St. for $183,000.
Brandon Hamrock to Norvelt Pizzeria Inc. at 811 Water St. for $79,000.
Michael Stokes to Jenna Stokes at 720 Williams Ave. for $233,000.
SEWARD
Maudelynn Redilla to Joy Robbins at 216 Van Horn St. for $65,000.
SEWICKLEY
Estate of James Glenn Fennell to Roger and Rhonda Anthony at 106 Highland Ave. for $52,080.
Estate of Sondra Dull to FNB Oreo LLC at 210 Madison Ave. for $71,083.
Dominic Terranella to Daniel Terranella at 221 Oak St. for $40,000.
Jon Miller to Benjamin Ostroha at Pinewood Road for $120,000.
Richard Bosko to Aegis Park LLC at 702 Sewickley Ave. for $240,000.
Thomas Bonner Jr. to Dane Moskala and Miranda Knee at 211 Skyview Drive for $310,000.
SMITHTON
Michael Armentrout to Eric Planey and James M Donnelly at 141 First St. for $60,000.
Leslie Lunt to Hannan Rentals LLC at 230 Second St. for $47,500.
Rocket Mortgage LLC to Secretary Of Housing And Urban Developme at 833 Smithfield St. for $140,804.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Jeffrey Burzawa to Youness Ridani and Monica Anne Festa at 1213 Broad St. for $110,000.
Estate of Dennis Kunkle to Keisha Sweeney and Joshua Kunkle at 1332 Elm St. for $95,000.
Alexander Stoner to Mandie Rose Reusch at 1526 Poplar St. for $175,000.
Charles Belavic III to Lori Joseph at 117 Shaley Drive for $265,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Estate of Lucius Manns to Daniel and Britta Cammarata at Unknown Address for $320,000.
David Poole to Christopher and Leeanne Walko at 363 Charlies Road for $35,000.
George Dietz Jr. to Gina Long at 143 Kott Ln for $67,000.
Rosalie Schneider to W Theodore and Lacie Parker at 141 Parker Road for $220,000.
Amy Ruth Melego to David and Laura Miscovich at 186 Turkeytown Road for $25,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Gloria Long to Benjamin William Kable at 614 Chestnut St. for $80,000.
ST. CLAIR
Eleanor Cooper to Edward and Karel Sutter at Unknown Address for $4,000.
Estate of Mary Rager to Edward and Karel Sutter at Unknown Address for $4,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Jason Shuey to Reed Commerce LLC at Unknown Address for $57,000.
TRAFFORD
Estate of Loretta Bowden to John Bowden at 529-531 Sixth St. for $60,539.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to RMAC LLC at 864 Eighth St. for $21,580.
UNITY
Jim Thomas Construction to Brent and Beth Shallenberger at Unknown Address for $322,000.
Michael Robert Rowe to Evergreen Real Estate Fund V LLC at 118 Arbor Ln for $585,000.
Ronald Campbell to Greater Latrobe School District at Arnold Palmer Drive for $50,000.
James Pollard Jr. to Jayne Mencer at 529 Bell Memorial Church Road 5907 for $20,000.
PAGR Deer MHP LLC to Deer Woodside MHP Ch LLC at 316 Briarcliff Road for $1,057,357.
Pellis Holdings LLC to Reid Emerson and Pamela Lee McCormick at 427 Castle Mountain Ct for $70,000.
Cary Octavio to Joshua Bickel and Brittany Lee Biddle at 125 Chelsea Drive for $597,400.
Integrity First Home Buyers LLC to Scott Spencer at 2860 Forest Ave. for $34,995.
Frank Novak Jr. to Richard Merichko and Carol Harhai at 477 Frye Farm Road for $282,000.
PAGR Woodside MHP LLC to Deer Woodside MHP Lindale LLC at 709 Greyhound Ln for $2,594,765.
Beverly Snyder trustee to Hunter Cammarata at 3013 Harcourt Drive for $215,000.
Jim Thomas Construction Co. to Lucas Hochard at Kemerer Road for $32,250.
William Billings to Jonathan and Jessica Hottle at 209 Limberline Drive for $355,500.
Darlene Hissem to Pro Homes LLC at 1032 Lloyd Ave. for $47,600.
Dennis Deverse to E & D Co. HVAC LLC at 732 Lloyd Ave. for $250,000.
Michael Payne to ENYAP LLC at 227 N Shenandoah Drive for $227,704.
Timothy O’Mara to SCMJ Properties LLC at 307 N Shenandoah Drive for $210,000.
Nicholas Christopher Kerr to Robert and Emily Tatsch at 547 Renee Drive for $25,225.
Todd Graham to Michael Hootman and Amanda Mattioli at 2067 State Route 130 for $440,000.
James Donald Rossi to Jo Ann Rossi trustee at 193 Sugarbush Drive for $436,047.
UPPER BURRELL
Estate of Jonathan Todd to Elias and Melissa Ofsa at 2212 Turkey Ridge Road for $170,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Gary Minik to Tyler Wolfe at 335 Beech St. for $120,000.
Rina Gering to Stephen and Ekaterini Paes at 126 California Ave. for $35,000.
Brianne Ledbetter to Joshua and Paige Love at 156 Columbia Ave. for $119,900.
Renewed Life Church to Armind Investments LLC at 303 Emerson St. for $30,000.
Brothers Development & Improvement LLC to Abigail Grace Younkins at 137 Franklin Ave. for $74,900.
Rosemarie Douglass to Style Right Homes LLC at 513 Franklin Ave. for $140,000.
James Daniel Sheives to Alyssa Bruno Walls and Jesse Walls at 182 Grant Ave. for $168,000.
Joshua Rowe to Raymond Craig Gottshall and Ashley Nicole Drobke at 109 Indiana Ave. for $128,000.
Daniel Ash to Heather Irene Werner at 121 Longfellow St. for $81,500.
Edmund Skwirut to Brian Skwirut at 401 Longfellow St. for $5,000.
Natalie Sanner to JP Morgan Chase Bank NA at 510 Longfellow St. for $2,172 by sheriff’s deed.
Victoria Geahry to Dean Gill Jr. and Taylor Shea Craven at 506 Sycamore St. for $84,000.
WASHINGTON
William Hilliard to James Joseph and Tammy Jo Lang at Bowman Ln for $4,000.
Margaret Kaufman to David Michael and Vera Ann Heilman at 829 Kiski Park Drive for $205,000.
Daniel Austin Deutsch to Ryan and Byron Holman at 74 Kiskiminetas Drive for $144,227.
Dennis Dirkmaat to Dylan Dirkmaat at 348 Lockwood Road for $225,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Joseph Sulava to Hill Farm Properties LLC at 208 Summit St. for $60,000.
WEST NEWTON
Estate of Michael Gunchuck to Lori Karner at 243 N Second St. for $37,500.
Demetrius Carter to Strong Rock LLC at 203 N Third St. for $8,000.
YOUNGSTOWN
Gregory Wano to Nicole Lea Craig at 203 Main St. for $165,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Estate of Eugene Saloom to Ashley DX NYE Cremation Care & Funeral H at 405 Depot St. for $50,000.
Estate of Charlotte Rush to Merle Rahl II and Catherine Rahl at 607 N Seventh St. for $190,000.
