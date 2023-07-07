ALLEGHENY
Estate of Reta Klingensmith to Michael and Sherri McCleary at 220 Dolores Drive for $119,300. Marilyn Sharknis to Marie Glanz at 4324 Fostoria Drive for $13,500.
ARNOLD
Mary Greco to David and Marian Villani at 1405 Drey St. for $60,000. Harold McGinnis to Eugene Hockenberry Jr. at 1921 Ridge Ave. for $61,500. COOK
Sharon Ann Kitcho to Jesse and Kimberly Grubb at 342 U P Church Road for $110,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Brenda Nicely to Sandra Koshinsky at 328 Wineman Way for $64,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Paul Rohrer to Roger and Mary Ann Watt at 120 Cogans Way for $79,000. Stephen Dreischalick to Lawrence Family Construction & Rentals L at 31 Poplar St. for $2,600. Wyatt Piper to Mark and Debra Zello at 1359 SR 981 for $12,500. James Thomas to Diana Bailey at 549 Sunview Cir for $220,900.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Alan Christopher Seigle trustee to Laurelei Lodge LLC at 114 Beas Way for $200,000. Mark Brownfield to Robert Charles Baker at 146 Fort Hill Road for $50,000. Robert McCalmont to Trevor and Jordyn McCalmont at 114 Kunkle Ln for $290,000. Richard Shaffer to Lakshmi Realty LLC at 3903 SR 31 for $550,000. Terry Shaffer to Green Acres Laurel Highlands LLC at 3930 State Route 31 for $130,000. Nicholas Scigliano to Valley View Vet LLC at 322 State Route 711 for $375,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
Cassandra Lynn Madison to Paul Chester Wolfe III and Terri Wolfe at 1419 New Stanton-Ruffsdale Road for $336,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Kindred Properties LLC to Baum Home Services LLC at 248 Kennedy Ave. for $14,000. FAIRFIELD
Earl St. Clair trustee to Zachary Allen Shafer and Megan Paige Findley at 118 Center St. for $68,500. Bridge The Gap Inc. to Sleeping Bear LLC at Love Hollow Road for $520,000.
GREENSBURG
Kenneth Miller to Walter and Marelyn Gross at 634 Stanton St. for $40,000. Amanda Crick-Parrish to Katrin Fieser at 427 Walnut Ave. for $138,000. Estate of Mark Nosko Jr. to Rosensteel Enterprises LLC at 414 Willow Ave. for $74,000. HEMPFIELD
Gerald Ellsworth Thomas to Eugene Dennis Thomas Jr. and Samantha Jo Piper at 109 Armbrust Road for $33,000. Ryan Gilkey to Andrew Koenig at 728 Arona Road for $135,100. Estate of Florence Jenkins to Jessica Mehalick at 196 Bonita Drive for $100,000. James Namestka to Painter Property Develop LLC at 157 Buffalo Hill Road for $35,000. Estate of William Kline to Jesse Hudec at 1048 Carbon Road for $164,000. Chad Cordial to David and Susan Morrow at 808 Cleardale Drive for $365,000. Clifford Miller to Joseph Rodenz Jr. at Edna Road for $16,500. Robert Johnson to Thomas and Jacqueline Brangard at 892 Georges Station Road for $180,000. Secretary Veterans Affairs to Kelly Dinh and Ralph St. Clair at 241 Iowa St. for $150,000. Matthew Belan to Nicholas Andrews at 4 North Rolling Hills Ave. for $188,000. Mark Lentz to Michael John Spinneweber at 4104 State Route 136 for $117,000.
IRWIN
Mark Augoustidis to Anthony LeDonne at 305 Sixth St. for $138,000. JEANNETTE
Karen Steeley to Brianna Lynn Peters at 718 Allwine Ave. for $75,500. Estate of Gerald Eakin to DJM Homes LLC at 813 Ellsworth Ave. for $33,000. Angel Chiappinelli to Michaela Marie Cerra at 201 Mapleton Ave. for $72,500. Vincent Tanyer to Nicole Marie Rice at 808 Scott Ave. for $89,900. Nicholas Kumanchik to Hannah Schaffer and Jordan Pulkownik at 422 Sloan Ave. for $101,000.
LATROBE
Harry Ambrose to John Moore at 220 Avenue B for $18,000. LAUREL MOUNTAIN
Sean Murphy to Jeremy and Moira Smith at 26 Walnut Road for $250,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Dawood Gauba to Seth and Kristin Dixon at 1471 E SR 30 for $200,000. Darby Shields to Ryan and Kathleen Croyle at 316 Lone Star Ln for $53,500. 566 Old Lincoln Highway Industries LLC to David Croop at 566 Old Lincoln Highway for $222,000. Bethlen Home Hungarian Reformed Federati to Pamela Tito Harney and Sean Harney at 240 Overlook Drive for $269,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to Betty Jean Stull and Diane Wiles at 100 Aiden Ln Unit 4 for $225,000. Clifford Neal Silliman to Rebekah Glushenko at 2708 Harvey Ave. for $142,000. MANOR
Ashley Clark to Steven Jeffries at 24 Oak St. for $149,900.
MONESSEN
Brandon Vadella to Gary David Wilson at 1420 Harrison St. for $159,000. Estate of Diane Coughenour to April Tomay at 1012 Leeds Ave. for $30,000. William Eyler to Rashid and Andrea Khan at 329 Ontario St. for $27,000. Richard Lieb to Kenton Shatzer at 1825 Service Ln for $70,000. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Francesca Parisi to Cristopher Sosko at 196 Lincoln Ave. for $205,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Kirk Russel to Cameron and Gayle Young at 343 Austin Blvd. for $65,000. William Potoka to Joshua Potoka and Megan Dutzman at 340 Bridgeport Road for $485,000. Richard Bair to Scott Salvatore at N Hazelnut Drive for $39,000. Pechin Leasing Co. Inc. to Keck Neil Mowry at Sawmill Road for $216,724.
MURRYSVILLE
Central Penn Capital Investment LLC to Joshua and Hannah Rowe at 2135 Carolina St. for $195,000. Rohit Jadia to Bradley and Jennifer Busse at 6720 Fieldcrest Drive for $500,000. Estate of J. Robert Stemler to Joshua Russell and Samantha Biss at 2383 Flagstaff Drive for $355,000. Joshua Micenko to Richard and Sandra Oskin at Greensburg Road for $10,000. Waqas Amin to Anthony and Jennifer Grebinoski at 3020 Juniper Ct for $400,000. Estate of Robert Merryman to Michael DiCocco and Angela Della Sala at 4709 Stewart Ct for $223,000. William Harold Weir III to Roy Paul and Kimberli Marino at 3881 Windover Road for $23,000.
NEW FLORENCE
Andru Boring to Brenden Machak at 172 15th St. for $100,000. Huntington National Bank Tr to Trystan Harrison at 204 Chestnut St. for $59,900.
NEW KENSINGTON
Gregory Wojton to Jennifer Toney at 411 Fifth Ave. for $16,709. Gregory Wojton to Jennifer Toney at 411 Fifth Ave. for $18,735. Edward Wojcik to Ashley Orzechowski at 161 Esther Ave. for $2,500. Rachel Hickey to Saavedra Gorman and Gehazel Muse at 781 Freeport Road for $154,500. Arthur Stienstra Jr. to Tyler and Brooke Abad at 1733 Kensington St. for $10,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Mary Ann Lukasik to Anna Marie Matovich at 1290 Biddle Ave. for $59,500. David Pisarek to Capital First Trust Co. at 11090 Bouldin Road for $234,900. Estate of Dolores Safran to Joanne Rose at 1043 Brush Hill Road for $183,225. Kenzieric Equities LLC to K Family Rentals LLC at 2011 East Drive for $264,000. Donato Pasquerelli to NVR at 7048 Gio Drive for $91,500. Estate of Myron Elder to Thomas Cordis at 235 Glendale Drive for $192,000. Jacquelyne Ann Gesler to John Montross at 11650 Haywood Road for $139,000. Terry Painter to James Norrelli and Tara Rainey at 860 Iris Drive for $109,500. Rory McCutcheon to David Rose at 1888 Ivanhoe Drive for $229,900. Chad Warhold to Jarreth and Megan Ackerman at 9689 Laurel Ave. for $198,000. Michael Wallace to Michael and Jamie Depew at 9510 Pembroke Cir for $526,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Carol Johnson at 9140 Riley Way for $65,000. Joseph Boros Jr. to 1318 Carson Streets LLC at 14900 US 30 for $26,752 by sheriff’s deed.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR at 1089 Blackthorne Drive for $101,000. Bruce Cloutier to Douglas Pazehoski at 1138 Dry Dam Road for $670,000. Patrisa Corp. to Paul Fischione at 1008 Holland Road for $116,500. Fannie Mae to Scott and Victoria McCune at 349 McWilliams Road for $215,000. Jessica Angert to Michael Romano at 2001 St. Andrews Ct for $152,234. Estate of Agnes Leonard to James Tobin at 3387 State Route 130 for $86,500. Clayton Slivko to Julie Mossing at 1008 Trail Side Ct for $250,000. Holly Nabors to Holly Nabors at 115 Warrior Ct for $248,000. Holly Nabors to Steven Sieber and Brianna Showman at 115 Warrior Ct for $248,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR at 1055 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844. ROSTRAVER
Dylan Batchko to Justin Topley at 423 Atwood Drive for $167,400. Estate of Cometta Vincenzes to Kevin and Barbara Alvarez at 1049 Cedar Hills Blvd. for $240,000. Phoenix Land & Leasing Inc. to Talon Asset Management LLC at Gallitin Road for $37,000. Donald McQuillan to Jakob Coneybeer at 268 Owls Nest Ln for $6,000. SCOTTDALE
Jack Schomer to PNC NA at 508 S Chestnut St. for $1,264 by sheriff’s deed. SEWICKLEY
Brian Guerrieri to Kamlin Davis at 3241 Clay Pike for $215,000. George Krolick Jr. to Brian Keally and Allison Miske at 426 McGrogan Road for $480,000. Amber Ghion-Vargo to Kassi Hogue at 203 Sewickley Ave. for $115,000. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Westmoreland Land LLC to Jeremy and Nicole Shea Hough at 149 Charles Road for $330,000.
TRAFFORD
Joanne Haitz to Ilija Klipa at 739-1/2 Seventh St. for $88,000. Brian Stutsman to Melinda Roselia Olive and Jesse Michael Dick at 515 Duquesne Ave. for $205,000. Michael Willochell to Jason Smith at 109 Hird Road for $40,000. UNITY
Joseph Imler to Donald and Faith Burton at 931 Jamell Drive for $475,000. Barron & Hutchinson Develop LLC to Ashleigh Skwirut at 207 Kemerer Road for $190,000. William Palmer Jr. to Daniel Howell and James Wirt at 340 Lakewood Road for $600,000. R & M Properties LLC to Matthew and Tiffany Elliott at 298 Lentz Road for $65,000. Sharkys Drive Latrobe LLC to RFC MFC 2801 Sharkys Drive LLC at 2801 Sharkys Drive for $5,500,000. Barry Halula to Jacob Halula at 771 Youngstown Ridge Road for $15,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Bonnie Harmon to Timothy Harmon and Melanie Phillips at 4200 Seventh Street Road for $210,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Thomas Lookabaugh to Kody Burkett at 516 Longfellow St. for $79,000. James Sowers to Alexa Hannay at 1007 Poe St. for $53,000. WASHINGTON
Estate of James Claar to William Scott Sarver at 212 Patricia Drive for $456,700. WEST NEWTON
Richard Keyes III to et al at Walnut Ln for $350,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Vincent Testa to Cody Evan Charles at 206 S Sixth St. for $149,900. Aaron Hatok to Reno Michael Ustazewski at 233 S Sixth St. for $110,000. David Niber to Nicole Miller at 200 Sherwood Cir for $82,500.
