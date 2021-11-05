AVONMORE
Jean Pagane to US Bank NA trustee at 604 Cambria Ave. for $1,375 by sheriff’s deed.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Estate of Jeffrey Shaffer to James and Brittany Golden at 774 Bethel Church Road for $50,000.
DELMONT
Estate of Dorothy Lee Stefanick to Marcia Chicka at 66 Suncrest Drive for $180,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Justin Patz to Rose Smith at 519 Braden Ave. for $114,900.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
James Thomas Jr. to Edward and Juanita Andrejcik at 714 Crimson St. for $189,900. Jenny Wano to AS Homes LLC at Fawn Ct for $25,000. Mark Remaley to Alexander Snyder at 778 Pittsburgh St. for $325,000. Michael Campbell to CMH Homes Inc. at Route 217 for $25,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
William Steele II to Frank Artuso at 219 Deer Fern Drive for $45,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Dian Tempest to Timothy Peter Sager III at 429 Tempest Road for $3,000.
GREENSBURG
Daniel Zangaro to William and Terry Paterson at 58 Barry Ct for $259,900. Daniel Green to Jo Real Estate LLC at 314-318 Harrison Ave. for $200,000. Donald Bair Jr. to Luke David Stahl at 8 Mechling Way for $105,000. Estate of Sophie Jubec to John Jubec Jr. at 317 Seminary Ave. for $55,659. Mark Hoback to Casey German and Kaitlyn Waltman at 223 W Second St. for $175,000. Mary Cay Ross to Qaisar Khan and Wasaf Naz at 128 Winston Way for $135,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Samuel Householder Jr. to US Bank NA trustee at 421 Fosterville Road for $1,806 by sheriff’s deed. Ruth Marie Beighley Moore to Marion Lackey and Jamey Stewart at 101 Manchester Drive for $208,000. Frederick James Riebel to Al Liandro and Kimberly Ann Mamaril at 219 Maple Drive for $468,000. Bernard Tinsley Jr. to Daniel Zangaro and Chelsi Bartlow at 227 Murdock Way for $425,000. Scott Sears to Paula Elaine Chedrick at 553 Newport Drive for $165,000. Ryan Firestone to Kevin and Heather Hanks at 115 Sherwood Drive for $331,000. Forlove Construction Inc. to Segavepo LLC at 465 Willow Ave. for $155,000. Christine Leigh Mobilia to Garrett and Elysia Busato at 202 Woodbury Drive for $290,000.
HUNKER
Estate of Ronald Mickey to Mark Fix at 284 Bridge St. for $21,551.
JEANNETTE
Gary Wolfe to Lloyd and Nicholas Lauffer at 817 Allwine Ave. for $20,000. Jeffrey Chicklo to Nick Chicklo II and Karen Chicklo at 203 Mary St. for $70,000. Scott Reisch to Melissa Thomas at 302 N Second St. for $149,000. Gregg Anne Cline to Vincent Pototo at 405 N Fourth St. for $149,000. Matthew Burghman to Jordan Edmunds at 535 N Eighth St. for $87,000. Kimberly Bailey to Robert Cunningham Jr. and Dana Cononico at 1317 Thompson St. for $140,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Sandra Grabiak to Shawn Sam at 122 Dickey Road for $58,000. David Emert to David Pistella at 508 Pebble Ln for $135,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Patricia Ann Klems to Kristen Klems at 4126 James Drive for $120,000. Albert Casagranda to Michael Strouse and Christy Musser at 221 Widmer Ave. for $179,000.
MANOR
Timothy Holler to Kenneth Dobosh Jr. at 200 Oak St. for $175,000. Randolph Thomas to Mark and Patricia Bednarofsky at 56 Observatory St. for $123,000.
MONESSEN
Sarah Verlinich to Stephen Nyiri and Amber Serratore at 908 Second St. for $14,000. Albert Taylor to Vicky Chadwick Jones at 113 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $86,750.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Henry Dailey to Eric and Holly Smith at 107 Cort St. for $36,000. Emma Catherine Shaffer to David Gostic at 128 N Hitchman St. for $80,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Robert Bielecki to Randy and Cconnie Leeper at Clay Pike for $1,470. Jeffrey Pfoutz to Randy and Connie Leeper at Clay Pike for $2,940. Gerald Menart to Derrick and Lauren Chan at 106 Green Meadow Ln for $350,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Timothy Grealish to Raymond Setaro III and Brittany Setaro at 6984 Berkshire Drive for $340,000. Mehru Nikhil Singh to Robert Barnes at 4120 Dundee Drive for $355,000. Timothy Florian to Benjamin Eaton and Rachel Ann Smith at 3813 Edinburg Drive for $360,000. Susan T Snyder Gilmore to Joseph and Valerie Mullen at 4064 Hart Ct for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $102,844). Peter Svetan Simonoff to Odai Amer at 4943 Lasher Ct for $80,000. William Murphy to Joseph and Kimberly Bell at 5024 Saltsburg Road for $40,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Estate of Joy Lynn Erb to Heather Erb at 620 Fifth Ave. for $4,000. Philip Malobicky to Joseph Malagon at 306 Arrowhead Ln for $260,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Justin Robert Herko and Kailey Resnik at 1064 Woodberry Road for $126,900.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Anthony Paterra to Christopher Hogue and Michaela Jasko at 12340 Adams Drive for $225,000. RNRJ Properties LLC to Philip Cawthorn and Sarah Luttner at 1289 Armstrong St. for $85,000. Alphonse Murer to Glenn Reed Jr. at 11300 Guffey Rillton Road for $357,000. Mark Humenansky to Denny Luce at 292 Hannah Drive for $265,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Clint Roche and Clara Veltre at 9170 Riley Way for $352,000. Alexander Pepper to Kevin Ritchie at 1946 Sandy Hill Road for $180,000. Estate of James Smidansky to Thomas and Narda Funk at 14570 Watson Drive for $212,310.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Louis Bohince Jr. to Douglas and Kristin Reilly at 1144 Bushy Run Road for $45,000. Louis Bohince Jr. to Douglas and Kristin Reilly at 1144 Bushy Run Road for $135,000. Estate of Jacob Erdeljac to Julian Freedman and Elizabeth Yerecic at 2100 Claridge Elliott Road for $400,000. Danna Burmeister to Aaron Joseph and Amanda Marie Spangler at 308 Mt. Manor Road for $265,000. Elaine M Wiehagen Pieffer to Joseph DiGangi at 372 Rose Ave. for $301,000.
ROSTRAVER
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Ghana and Dasharath Phuyel at 136 Municipal Drive for $71,000. Skyler Fransko to Brett and Ashley Newbould at 573 Rosewood St. for $415,000. Richard Nagel to Corrin Renee Smith at 1642 Rostraver Road for $149,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Ronald Mickey to Mark Fix at 303 Hoya St. for $54,783. Ricciuti Enterprises Inc. to Rosemary Lopushansky at 1129 N. Ashfield Way for $351,000. John Corsaro Jr. to Mark Garofola and Doreen Yasenosky at 2603 Route 119 for $10,000. Estate of Irene Frances Trumbetta to Joseph Trumbetta III and Kenneth Trumbetta at 2684-2686 Route 119 for $45,609. Carl Valero Jr. to Valero Property Development LLC at 2718 Route 66 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $28,805).
SCOTTDALE
Charles Ellis to One Zero Five LLC at 301-307 Mulberry St. for $140,000.
SEWICKLEY
Janet Carter to Tanner Predajna and Brande West at 114 Buford St. for $62,845. Estate of Charles Robert Hoadwonic to John Feltes and Terri Friez at 117 Dutchtown Road for $50,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
William Forbes to Denise Sarsfield at 715 Forbes Ln for $5,400.
TRAFFORD
Donald Caruso trustee to Kristina Chichilla at 773 Seventh St. for $79,593.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Tooling Specialists Inc. to David Compton at 222 Allegheny Ave. for $90,000. David Roach to Beverley Danusis at 202 Celeste Ct for $40,900. Thomas Couch to Donna Tidwell trustee at 1517 Latrobe St. for $153,000. Estate of Josephine Banner to KPLJ Properties LLC at 1017 Spruce St. for $110,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Ronald Lubiniecki to Maria Zilinski at 3379 Seventh Street Road for $115,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Steven Riddle to Keith DiMaio and Stephanie McKee at 188 Grant Ave. for $129,000. Estate of Joseph Johngarlo to Cindy Phillips at 211 Pennsylvania Ave. for $165,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Samuel Wineman to Justin and Kristen Fagert at N Grandview Ave. for $150,000. Donald Brown to Joshua Detar at 219 S Fifth St. for $30,500. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
