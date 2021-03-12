ALLEGHENY
Brian Hupe to Jesse and Kayla Stauber at 305 Daniela Drive for $382,500. Kevin Ray Pinner to David and Kayla Marie Erdner at 808 Hawk Valley Drive for $266,500. Martin Rattay trustee to Nicholas Esola at 5550 Shearsburg Road for $190,000.
BOLIVAR BOROUGH
Lucky Garland to Kenneth Stiffey Jr. at 530 Market St. for $2,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
David Lee Hixson to Jeffrey Levic at Mansville Road for $130,000. Estate of Joan Alene Withrow to Burkland Family Partners at 2541 SR 711 for $265,000.
DELMONT
Estate of Carol Castellano to Barry and Tammy Kelley at 6 W Pine St. for $190,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Joseph Kohuth to Jeremy Millantz at Sixth Ave. for $30,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Neil Resslar to Natame Partners L.P. at 238 Carol Drive for $135,000. David Durika to Ryan Parrish and Deanna Durika at 134 Laughlin Farm Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $47,916).
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Rosemarie Keefer to Garrett Forejt at 1005-1044 Chaintown Road for $525,000. Joel Lowe to Kaitlin Spallone at 1537 Mt. Pleasant-Connell Road for $117,000. Patricia Rolison to Daniel Chewning et al. and Megan Decker at 1006 Poorbaugh Ln for $261,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Benjamin Putnam to Chancellor Woitas at 226 Quay St. for $42,500.
GREENSBURG
Kenneth Teacher to David and Kristen Slezak at 15 Glenmeade Road for $270,000. Estate of Norma Hewitt to William Douglas Hewitt at 53 Glenview Ave. for $80,000. Patricia Pallitta to S&T at 412 Harrison Ave. for $1,557 by sheriff’s deed. Charles Burkholder III to James Francis and June Alice Caramanna at 336-338 Harvey Ave. for $185,000. Shannon Smith to New Leaf Holdings LLC at 107 Liberty St. for $210,000. Estate of Bruce Woodward to Amy Berger at 1015 Orchard Ave. for $142,000. Frank Doris III to Amy Bayura at 504 Union Cemetery Road for $88,250. Peter Cuda to Lisa Arndt at 131 Westminister Ave. for $131,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
John Torrero III to Waylon and Kaylee Fink at 139 Cannon Drive for $185,000. J. Dean Miller to Todd and Pamela Caughey at 1244-1250 College Ave. for $345,000. Douglas Arndt to William and Lauren Koker at 338 Kemerer Drive for $225,000. Arthur Earl III to Katelyn Vogel at 107 Mohawk Drive for $180,000. William Goodlin to Ernest and Peggy Dipko at 425 Southfield Drive for $385,000. Larry Brock trustee to John James and Anita Popella at 6091 Triple Crown Cir for $350,000.
HYDE PARK
John Corna to Nico Dongiovanni at 451 Center St. for $90,000. Central Penn Capital Management LLC to Melinda Ann McCarthy at 717 Main St. for $106,500.
JEANNETTE
Darlene Veltre to Kyle Bradley George at 402 Cedar St. for $67,000. Jamie Shogan to Heather Dawn and Michael Rasky at 911 N Second St. for $128,900. US Bank NA trustee to Craig Gordon at 705 N Third St. for $17,000. Sharon Kottelich to Brett and Niki Stoll at 411 Welker St. for $70,000.
LATROBE
Joseph Ferlin to Patrick Long at 132 E Second Ave. for $97,000. Kenneth Seremet to Cameron Walters Karadus at 309 Pine St. for $168,000. Latrobe City to St. Joseph Missions at 311 Spring St. for $5,000. Stacy Bates to Lynn Ruffner at 1418 Sylvan Ave. for $8,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Todd Graham to Sarah Rowe at 215-217 E Church St. for $125,000. Thelma Iscrupe to Michael Matrunics and Beth Golembiewski at 499 N St. Clair St. for $175,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Mary Jane Bolter to Robert Gleason III and Jane Gleason at 105 Armour St. for $342,500. Lucas Boyd to Lucas Knupp at Kinsley Farm Road for $35,000. Rita Fink to John and Robert Beaufort at 108 Pole Bridge Ln for $74,000. Karen Mourer to Charles Crumrine Jr. and Sandra Crumrine at 104 School St. for $117,000. Jennifer Anto to Emily Davis and James Krasinski at 210 Westview Drive for $255,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Westmoreland Co. Land Bank to Kevin Hayden at 426 Chicago Ave. for $3,000. Mary Kay Modaffari to Donald Samosky at 49 Indian Fields Trl for $102,000. Richard Wiegand to Breydon Dean and Kelly Condict at 2750 Iowa Drive for $188,000.
LOYALHANNA
Robert Thomas to Grant Everett Dunmire at 423 Plum St. for $22,500. Estate of Randall Shrader to Michelle Keller at 229 Saw Mill Road for $182,500.
MANOR
Jeffrey Leonatti to Joel and Erica Kamensky at 359 Rowe Road for $94,900.
MONESSEN
Marcia Chiaravalle to Jonathan Krepps at 1508 Cemetery St. for $164,000. Amun Handa to Paul Gregory and Fritzi Kimball at 1120 Patton Ave. for $25,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Cherry Wood Development LLC to Steven William and Cathy Jo Savage at 611 Jason Ct for $39,000. JJB Enterprises LLC to Salon Thirty One LLC at 1106 Old Route 31 for $45,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Justin Lieb to Christopher and Elaina Mae Jada at 4305 Bulltown Road for $300,250. Estate of Barbara Sampson to Larry and Anna Senor at 4020 Hills Church Road for $330,000. Joseph Liput Jr. to Jason and Allison Spinneweber at 5037 Impala Drive for $360,000. Edward James Ross to Michael Walker at 3495 Ivy Drive for $290,000. Bryan Sarti to Joshua David and Natalie Marie Morgan at 1310 Kentucky St. for $139,000. Estate of Edwin Wagner Jr. to Andrew and Laura Lewis at 3433 MacIntyre Drive for $205,000. John Lange to Cartus Financial Corp. at 4623 Northridge Ct for $242,000. Cartus Financial Corp. to Roots Property Solutions Inc. at 4623 Northridge Ct for $242,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Donna Ross to Robert Lasser at 1100 Constitution Blvd. for $74,900. First National Bank PA to Madison Maydak at 300 McCargo St. for $50,000. Patrick Petit to Dana Howell at 426 Spring St. for $212,000. Peter Corwin to One Fish Two Fish LLC at 1330 Taylor Ave. for $35,000.
NEW STANTON
A. Thomas Quindlen to Penn Residential Inc. at 319 Paintersville Road for $500,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
DMS Group Inc. to Mary Jo Bowman trustee at 751 Elliot Ln for $379,900. William Phillips to Chase and Lauren Rosenbayger at 140 Falcon Ridge Drive for $375,000. Mary Moonis to PGH Cash Buyers LLC at 1719 Friar Tuck Drive for $90,000. Edward Schade to Jay and Nicole Frendzel at Jackson St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $16,558). Estate of Dorothy Heard to Georg and Claudia Main at 691 Lincrest Drive for $420,000. John Salopek to James Hageder at 510 Niagra Drive for $250,000. Huntingdon Development Inc. to Corey and Shannon Stascak at 14560-1458 Wisperwood Ct for $100,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Alvin Radeshak Jr. to MaryAnn Kinkella at 17 Donna Drive for $197,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1054-1056 Moria Ct for $92,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1018 Rohan Ct for $61,000. NVR Inc. to Joseph Liput Jr. and Roberta Liput at 1090 Wedgewood Drive for $503,096. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1101 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189.
ROSTRAVER
Rita Fink to Russell Henry and Susan Amos at 318 Peach Ave. for $7,500.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
All Star Building Inc. to Wayne Greenwood and Kathleen Eckert at 1218 Bellfield Ct for $387,000.
SEWICKLEY
David Cole to Colin Dalrymple at 2491 Mars Hill Road for $127,500. Floyd Michael Colvin to Betty Jo Diperna and Summer McCurdy at 402 McClerge Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $84,235).
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
Russell Mitchell to Joshua Baker and Brooke Bertani at 1117 Plummer School Road for $225,000. Eland Property LLC to Michael Boyer at Route 981 for $7,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Weatherton Farm Est Inc. to Arthur Earl III and Cortnee Earl at 311 Lauraine Ct for $39,900. Richard Tolliver to Anthony and Brenda Reno at 1509 Orchard Drive for $200,000. Richard Donatelli to Juli and Ann Cehula at 122 Unity Square Drive for $210,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Jonathon Carricato to New Rez LLC at 202A Homles St. for $1,268 by sheriff’s deed. Joseph George to Adrian Boyer at 419 Longfellow St. for $112,500.
WASHINGTON
Estate of Robert Thompson to Robert Thompson Jr. at 3626 Route 66 for $40,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.