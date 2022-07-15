ALLEGHENY Robert Eugene Young to Katelyn Awes at 32 Alice Ln for $87,000.
ARNOLD
Ronald McNabb to Christi Dezort at 2018 Ridge Ave. for $83,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP Estate of Helen Gozdick to Shawn and Angelina Ezell at 1702 Latrobe Derry Road for $40,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Gregory Shearer to Philip Jones and Susan Marshall at 135 Shearer Ln for $40,000.
GREENSBURG
Robert James Bentley Jr. to Zachary Zane Zagorski at 58-60 Depot St. for $110,000. Nadia Anne Stroz trustee to Dante Russo and Taylor Jane Deverse at 594 Hamel Ave. for $174,900.
HEMPFIELD Douglas Field to Steven Parrish and Brandy Berreth at 4521 Evergreen Drive for $265,000. Glenn Shirer Jr. to William Daugherty Jr. and Tracy Daugherty at 94-96 Rockwell Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $39,756).
JEANNETTE O & O Property Ventures GP to Pitt Vision LLC at 507 Gaskill Ave. for $52,500. Nancy Schoffstall to Estelita Pifer at 914-918 Lewis Ave. for $144,900. Solomon Orr Jr. to Jed Berry at 401 Morningside Ave. for $89,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Joseph Kotvas to LSB Ventures LLC at 1392 State Route 30 for $120,000. Dolores Derk to Harold and Theresa Murphy at 512 Trout Ave. for $130,000. Gregary Dowling to Thomas and Sally Bahler at 109 Westview Drive for $245,500.
LOWER BURRELL
John Mitch to King Friday Properties LLC at 3185 Vermont Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $17,358).
MANOR Danny Dillman to A2U Properties LLC at 102 Longview Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $115,609).
MONESSEN
Terry Bobin to Wealth Capital Group LLC at 928 Athalia Ave. for $25,000. Tyler Hoberman to David Crews at 7 Delrose Drive for $10,000. GENCO Development Inc. to Roberto and Maria Felicitas Hernandez Organista at 1211 Graham Ave. for $35,000. Power Playaz Investment Group LLC to Wealth Capital Group LLC at 973 Leeds Ave. for $20,000.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH Mary Jane Farino Marker to Juan and Janie Lugo at 32 Cherry Ave. for $75,000.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP David Johns to Gavin Swartz and Madison Fagan at 271 Mt. Joy Road for $260,000. Travis Sanner to Krystal Rose Pizarchik at 162 Springertown Road for $135,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Estate of Lawrence Geraci to Vesely Properties LLC at Beighley Road for $75,000. Gary Myers to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. at 4817 Greenhead Ct for $675,000. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to David Orlin at 4817 Greenhead Ct for $675,000. Windough DE L.P. to 3700 Haney Court LLC at 3700-3710 Haney Ct for $2,472,000. Charles Reitmeyer to Stephanie Bortoluzzi at 3397 Meadowbrook Road 1635 for $75,000. Mai Ly to Matthew and Lia Lieu at 2221 Woodmont Drive for $310,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Richard DiMascio to William Malie at 109 Baltimore St. for $58,000. Leslie Harris to Zachary Eisler at 851 Washington St. for $200,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON Harry Cade to Joseph Maystrovich at Kee Road for $909 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $8,537) by sheriff’s deed. Mary Jurgevich to David Andrascik at 961 Whitehead Ln for $21,500. Roots Property Solutions Inc. to North Huntingdon Township Municipal Auth at Wright Drive for $8,500.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1093 Blackthorne Drive for $101,000. Charles Blotzer to Nicholas and Peyton Ferragonio at 115 Buck Run Drive for $406,000. Danny Dillman to A2U Properties LLC at 3402 State Route 130 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $109,755). Danny Dillman to A2U Properties LLC at 3509 State Route 130 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $173,332). NVR Inc. to Ridge William and Henriette Joanna Altman at 1074 Wedgewood Drive for $510,775.
ROSTRAVER Mary Jane Krosoff to Paul Salopek and Betty Cavanaugh at 252 Rosewood St. for $336,500. E. Lewis to Olympus Energy LLC at State Route 51 for $5,000.
SCOTTDALE Randy Cable to Aaron Van Fleet at 30 Second Ave. for $115,000.
SEWICKLEY Cynthia Barton to Three Rivers Royalty II & III LLC at 130 Shaner Road OG for $11,426. Marcey Perkins to Three Rivers Royalty II & III LLC at 130 Shaner Road OG for $11,426. Donald Walter to Three Rivers Royalty II & III LLC at 313 Slaughter Hollow Road OG for $17,916.
SUTERSVILLE Cipra Holdings LLC to Zig Ventures LLC at 137 Third Ave. for $180,000.
TRAFFORD
Joseph Painter to Michael Flynn and Tayla Rouse at 801 Fifth St. for $157,000. Justin Tunstall to Evan and Taylor Stoner Lucas at 884 Eighth St. for $95,000. James Blawas to Brian and Nora Larson at 534 Cavitt Ave. for $120,400. Matthew Semplice to Ryan James Garlitz at 262 E Fairmont Ave. for $138,000.
UNITY John Immel to Richard Miller at 140 Obryan Road for $150,000.
VANDERGRIFT
William McClarnon to David Wilson at 520 Hancock Ave. for $145,000.
WASHINGTON Keith Davis to Brent and Judy Davis at 4755 State Route 66 for $178,000.
