ALLEGHENY Raymond Hileman to Chelsea Elaine Kording at 1834 Lucesco Road for $216,500. AVONMORE
Phyllis Thounhurst to Matthew Joseph Jozefczyk at 705 Indiana Ave. for $84,900. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Dorothy Basay to Westmoreland Federal Savings and Loans Assn. Latrobe at 945 Pizza Barn Road for $35,235 by sheriff’s deed. David Lear to FNB OREO LLC at 1918 Wood St. for $5,434 by sheriff’s deed. EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Helen Rush to Zachary Petrakovich at 319 Rocktown Road for $100,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
John Mathis to Luke Silvio and Alyssa Scialabba at 1067 Bailey Farm Road for $149,900. Karen Boehme to Jodi Lynn Ritenour at 446 Donohoe Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $87,235). Andrew Harvilla to Craig and Jodi Breinig at 5045 Eagle Pointe Drive for $105,000. Kristen Robinson to Andrew and Amanda Biava at 1366 Spyglass Hl for $355,000. Carl Ann Hewitt to Steven Black at 4203 State Route 136 for $165,000. Robert Rau to Laura Rau at 274-282 Walton Tea Room Road for $45,000. Rhonda Kitch to John and Shannon Saltarelli at 635 Westland Drive for $275,000. Robert Bloom to Elaine Agnes Malec at 414-420 Willow Crossing Road for $45,000.
IRWIN
J. Wayne Shoaf trustee to Justin Troy Ferrier at 805 Cedar St. for $93,000. JEANNETTE Estate of Gladys Marcheta Ramler to Kye Ethan Martin and Frances Margaret Pugner Piper at 1010 N Third St. for $145,000. Estate of Eric George McCandless to US Bank Trust NA trustee at 226 S Fifth St. for $3,939 by sheriff’s deed.
LATROBE
Daniel John Rowsick to Daniel John Rowsick Jr. and Jennifer Rowsick at 2110 Raymond Ave. for $150,000. Jocelyn Pynos to James Barnett at 209 Unity St. for $17,000. LAUREL MOUNTAIN BOROUGH
Marcus Croley to Kellen Detar and Carole Paterson at 8 Locust Road for $260,000. LIGONIER BOROUGH
Jaimeson Arnone to Jeffrey and Lorie Lee Surgent at 113 Franklin St. for $219,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Anne Elliott to Charles Boyle Jacobina trustee at Fairview Road for $47,000. Julia Marie Bray to Citizens Bank PA at 120 Hermitage Cir for $1,570 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $499,832) by sheriff’s deed.
LOWER BURRELL
Floyd Greco to John and Lauren Fink McCullough at Bair Road for $1,493 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $18,211) by sheriff’s deed. John Toney to Timothy Selders at 1213 Greensburg Road for $69,000. Estate of Barbara Kaminski to Derek and Kristina Farione at 453 Toledo Drive for $165,000.
MONESSEN
Nico Homes Inc. to Robert Denman at 219 Aliquippa Ave. for $4,000. Gretchen Bausch to Nico Homes Inc. at 412 Delaware St. for $3,500. Carl Clingenpeel IV to Alexis Horrell at 16 Elm St. for $2,500. James Edward Sumner to Jennifer Westfall at 905 Leeds Ave. for $63,100. Jean Ann Belak to George Robert Belak at 1537 Mellon Ave. for $85,000. Kirk Luko to Shawyahna Bell at 405 Motheral Ave. for $18,000. Estate of George Povich to Marcy Desak at 33 Overhill Drive for $87,400. Randall Charles to James Pelissero at 105 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $46,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Ann Miele to American Homemasters Inc. at 670-680 W Main St. for $145,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Earl Hoover to James Hoover at 2488 Route 982 for $116,500. Craig Poorbaugh to Eric Ritenour at 4041 Slope Hill Road for $240,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Terry Smith to Thomas and Diedre Whalen at 5124-5126 Cherry Drive for $525,000. Thomas Whalen to Wendy Smith at 103 Crosswinds Ln for $190,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Doreen Gray to Brittani Malik at 418 Seventh Street Ext. for $120,000. Citizens Bank NA to Corey Edmund Borczuch and James Mioduski at 348 Ridge Ave. for $35,900.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
North Main Street Investors Inc. to Ryan O’Donnell and Emily Price at 139-141 Front St. for $108,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 970 Giulia Drive for $91,500. Arthur Berg to Jason and Kim Gillespie at 1840 Lynch Drive for $45,000. Mary Jane Henry to Matthew and Jennifer Wilson at 13723 Ormsby Drive for $170,000. Kim Stawicki to Andrew and Andora Weglein at 2191 Robbins Station Road for $365,000. Michael Schmidt to Judith Ashbaugh at 1016 Wainwright Drive for $241,000. Kevin Calcara to David Bradley Nesmith Jr. at 1419 Willow Heights Drive for $420,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey Marchand to John Lokay at 1084 Bushy Run Road for $82,000. Thomas Liprando to James Howard Mitchell Jr. at Paintertown Road for $75,000. DeStefano Construction LLC to Lee and Robin Sloan at 210 Seanor Road for $165,000. Ruth Mohr to Larry and Loreli Lovering trustee at 701 Silvis Way for $246,000. Anthony Collura to Dillman Holdings LLC at 938-940 State Route 130 for $210,000. Saul Morgan to Shaun Morgan at 1026-1028 Tray Road for $150,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1080 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844.
SEWICKLEY Mitchell Walker to Michael Lockwich at 45 Seventh St. for $138,500. Joseph Eori to Dustin Lee and Shannon Lorraine Janzef at 1400-1430 Van Kirk Road for $68,688.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Matthew McKenzie to Mitchell and Alexa McCloskey at 151 Layman Road for $489,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
John Marino to Harry and Cynthia Hosack at 1103 Chaucer Drive for $385,000. Donald Botbyl to Nicholas and Kailee Venzin at 1310 Clearview Drive for $282,000. Steven Fetch to Jason and Hannah Brinker at 1028 Faulkner Way for $510,000. James Edwards trustee to Donald and Alison Zappa at 133 Honey Suckle Ln for $417,500. Kenneth Parker to Gregory Kemerer and Katelyn Hill at 3238 Ridgeway Drive for $265,000. WEST NEWTON
Wilmington Trust NA trustee to Summer Springs Homes LLC at 1019 Vine St. for $89,900.
YOUNGWOOD
Kathi Zaidan LLC to HSJS Holdings LLC at 65 Oak Ln for $380,000. Myron Hay to Joshua Gregory at 226 S Fifth St. for $75,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.