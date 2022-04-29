ALLEGHENY
Murray Thompson to Jeffrey Ewing Jr. and Anna Ewing at 390 Markle Road for $109,000.
ARNOLD
Arnold Redevelopment Authority to D & E Real Estate Holdings LLC at 1619-1621 Fifth Ave. for $4,000.
AVONMORE
John Meighan to Jeremy and Vincenzina Olszewski at 500 Allegheny Ave. for $259,900.
BOLIVAR
Barbara Detwiler to Jason McCloskey at 849 McKinley St. for $92,200.
DELMONT
Lois Keenan to Thomas Felmley and Annette Merlino at 127-129 Manor Road for $170,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Paul Sieminkewicz to Robert and Laura Knupp at 206 N Ligonier St. for $120,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Linda Stadler to Specialty Holdings LLC at 2149 Harrison Ave. for $40,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON
Travis Showman to Terry and Brenda Hurst at 201 Old Meadow Mill Road for $150,000.
GREENSBURG
Jeffrey Duff to Laura Fine at 422 Harvey Ave. for $124,500.
SPP Citizens NLREF 5 LLC to Brotherhood L.P. at 406 S Main St. for $1,379,000.
Stephen Blatney to Karen Bensema at 136 Stark Ave. for $165,000.
Sapone Family Partn. L.P. to G Salandro Real Estate LLC at 138-198 Yont Way for $575,000.
HEMPFIELD
Estate of Betty Crock to Jessica Marie Uhring at 521 Bloomfield Drive for $170,000.
Marisa Yaniszeski to Daniel and Alexandra Rae Raible at 935 Castlegate Cir for $375,000.
Estate of Delores Shirey to William and Kristin Tomasic at 1954 Clawson Ave. for $130,000.
Kirk Pasquale to Elizabeth McDonald at 2112 Keystone Ave. for $89,900.
Stacey Wahoski to Richard and Kristen Beard at 507 Sells Ln for $112,000.
Christine Nease to Haley Thomas at 635 Stamford Drive for $195,000.
IRWIN
Estate of Patricia Raynor to Sangill Properties LLC at 1004 Eighth Ave. for $112,500.
LATROBE
Patrick Reeves to Megan Cheek at 305 Gertrude St. for $142,000.
William Eline to Zachary and Ashley Bowman at 711 Spring St. for $246,000.
John Dalton to Xing Chen and Feng Jiao Zhao at 2007 Sylvan Ave. for $153,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Cathy Lucchetti Peters to Eric Smith and Krystle Lynn Fitzpatrick at 117 Dreamdale Ln for $126,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Robert Hamilton to Parker Vincent Shehab and Sara Huth at 130 Delberta Road for $453,500.
Scott Brouwer to Lynn and Amy Buckley at 412 Donnell Road for $225,000.
MANOR
Estate of Elmer Schade III to Zachary Crankshaw at 36 Railroad St. for $9,300.
MONESSEN
Thomas Rocco to Nicole Byron at 344 JoAnn Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $170,811).
Anthony Spadafore trustee to Tonya Westerbeck at 19 Montraver Drive for $97,600.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Marlene Ahlborn Wagner to Richard Ahlborn at 155-167 Hecla Road for $6,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Ryan Ziegler to David Edward Williams at 6402 Lindsey Ln for $247,000.
Nicholas Mangretta to Horace Engel Jr. and Narleen Engel at 4415 Logan Ferry Road for $310,000.
Patrisa Corp. to Robert and Cassandra Armstrong at 1006 Molise Ct for $210,000.
Natalie Caruso to Christopher and Kelly Miskis at 356 Nature Trail Ln for $188,500.
Tamas Tanto trustee to Tamas and Susan Tanto at 4091 Saltsburg Road for $300,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Love Property Management LLC to Frank Jones and Matthew Buchak at 558 and 1/2 Third Ave. for $62,500.
Melissa D Kipp Struhar to Lucas Tatar at 1331 Burrell Ave. for $130,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Frank Klowcho to Joseph Schwerha IV at 808 Monongahela St. for $15,000.
Mark Druciak to Donald and Beverly Belczyk at 401 Vernon St. for $190,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON
Estate of Lowell Greene to Painter Property Development LLC at 11097 Brokers Ln for $68,000.
Gary Pearson to Sandra Baker at 12106 Center St. for $234,900.
Kathleen M O’Hara Laychak to Kayla Marie Gelpi at 1210 Clay Pike for $165,000.
Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 7033 Gio Drive for $91,500.
Maronda Homes LLC to John and Jessica Renee Varga at 7891 Isabella Drive for $339,729.
Jeffrey Meyers to Scott and Miriam Spillar at 2194 Mickanin Road for $240,000.
Mercedes Mathias to Rittenour Property Solutions LLC at 120 Naponic Ln for $23,995.
Jason Serbanjak to Mark Adrian Patterson Jr. at 7679 Pennsylvania Ave. for $125,500.
OKLAHOMA
Estate of Betty Camp to Mark and Patricia Ann Tarosky at 1635 Hancock Ave. for $80,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Anthony Sicari to Matthew and Melanie Bartolozzi at 6010 Brookside Drive for $439,610.
Edward Nicolette to Anitia Wagner at 6261 Claridge Export Road for $177,000.
Laurie Kiss to Jenna Elkin at 28-32 Dolly Ave. for $274,900.
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1003 Lynx Ct for $73,844.
James Andrew Martin to James and John Niggle at 2097 State Route 130 for $47,750.
ROSTRAVER
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Ambika and Namrata Bhattarai at 232 Landan Drive for $90,000.
Estate of Lucindamas Carlson to Robert Lees Jr. at 136 Main St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,065).
SMITHTON
P. Ronald Mariani to Leon Minerd Jr. at 446 Fourth St. for $42,400.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Jennifer Constantine to Segavepo LLC at 108 Mizpark Drive for $203,000.
ST. CLAIR
Estate of Grace M Cameron Frank to Richard and Roxana Flickinger at 108 Connecticut Ln for $160,000.
TRAFFORD
TPL Income Property Corp. to Ryan Matthew Catalogna and Chelsea Breanne Metro at 119 Belleauwood Blvd. for $326,100.
UNITY
Bernard Rodgers to Hometap Investment Partners 3 SPV LLC at 407 Primrose Drive for $120,000.
Lester Sutton to Aggressive Grinding Service Inc. at 4413-4421 State Route 982 for $2,165,000.
Max Pedicone to Danette Meredith and Desiree Patterson at 799 Youngstown Ridge Road for $348,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Valerie Allen trustee to Robert and Kristen Hamilton at Frederick Drive for $37,000.
Andrew Kish to Todd and Angela Campbell at 6021-6025 Schafer Drive for $125,000.
WASHINGTON
Fred Schiffer III to Kelly McWilliams at 270 Thompson Road for $16,089.
WEST NEWTON
Scott Pigeon to Michael Persichetti at 510 Vine St. for $90,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Samuel Henderson to Daniel Cirell at 603 Wilson St. for $160,000.
