ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP
Real Estate Growth Fund LLC to Valerie Lynn Davin at 309 Evergreen Court for $219,000. Joshua Smiesko to Robert Elliot Jr. and Lindsay Elliot at 4264 Frederick Drive for $148,000. Estate of Jean Stouffer to Charles Edward Stemler Jr. at 912 Hyde Park Road for $267,000. Jean Greenlee to David Greenlee at 1360 1364 LaBelle Vue Road for $200,000. Christine George to John Fruechtel at 351 Rebecca Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $83,662). Atanos Management LLC to Laurie Krawczykiewicz at 894 Talon Court for $124,900. Douglas Opalka to Edward and Sarah Holzwarth at 505 Westberry Drive for $339,900. Jason Hummel to Erik Lee Hummel at 124 White Oak Drive for $188,000.
ARNOLD
Leona Neurohr to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 2015 Kimball Ave. for $1,314 by sheriff’s deed. Shawn Deslauriers to Branda Lee Bonzani at 1726 Victoria Ave. for $75,000. David Pappas Jr. to Wells Fargo Bank at 1800 Woodmont Ave. for $1,445 by sheriff’s deed.
AVONMORE
MTGLQ Investors L.P. to Spencer Rogozinski at 28 Indiana Ave. for $23,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Lisa Chedrick et al. to Shawna Lyn Costa at 495 Bell Point Road for $160,000.
DELMONT
Fabrizio Ferraro to Curt and Janine Priest at 29 Heritage Court for $239,900. Sean Dreher to Deepak Tiwari and Preeti Bhardwaj at 545 Monticello Drive for $233,000. William Troy to Pamela Gardner at 142 Stotler Drive for $156,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
James Anthony Zulisky Jr. to Brian Keith Palmer Jr. at 159 E Second St. for $70,000. Westco Homes LLC to Garrett and Maranda Vindish at 501 N Chestnut St. for $95,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Kenneth Mickinac to Nicholas and Elaine Mickinac at 35 Clover Drive for $210,000. Mark Gray to David and Sue Welch at 1104 Hillcrest Ave. for $135,000. Estate of Robert Rolla to Timothy Antolik at 2436 Locust St. for $98,900. Fred Carlson to Pine Flats LLC at 748 Rod and Gun Road for $40,000. Charles Arnold Jr. to James Landsbach at 1020 Roosevelt Way for $45,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to KML Law Group PC at 1302 Spring St. for $74,900. Estate of Marlane Williams to Richard and Celeste O’Hanlon at 599 Sunview Cir for $180,000. James Thomas Jr. to Andrew and Margaret Uhrmacher at 559 Sunview Circle for $214,400.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Cory Krebs to Brian and Jennifer Miller at 835 Camp Run Road for $180,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Mary Pfeifer to Joshoha and Autumn Hodgkiss at 126 Hixson Kintigh Road for $150,000. Marlene Silk to Christian and Heidi Fedorko at Hostoffer Road for $13,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Debra Hall to Richard Easter at 527 Clark Hollow Road for $110,000. Tonya Bloom to Peggy Lee Howard at 106 Shomo St. for $35,000.
GREENSBURG
Jonathan Santavy to Vanessa Venincasa at 620 Jack St. for $117,900. Cit Dubreucq to Valley 1st Community FCU at 40 Meadowbrook Ave. for $9,169 by sheriff’s deed. DeVaux Rentals LLC to Nicholas and Lindsey Kennedy at 402 Sells Ln for $112,800. Sisters Charity to Seton Hill University at 258 Seton Hill Road for $6,700,000. Domonique Maria Detrick to Charles Choi at 319 Walnut Ave. for $146,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
James Pence to Shannon and Timothy Riley at 1762 Arona Road for $147,800. Mark Pavetti to Paul and Diane Nickoloff at 1010 Augusta for $40,000. Edward Gazdag Jr. to Tyler Hoffman and Carolyn Yennerell at 602 Baughman Ave. for $149,900. Thomas Batronis Jr. to Michael Cherrington at 233 Braveheart Drive for $407,000. Jonathan Dellecave to Daniel Fletcher at 345 Brush Creek Road for $84,500. Steven Brett Stempfer to Segavepo LLC at 904 Castlegate Circle for $220,000. David Cox to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 5549 Columbus St. for $1,915 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Gary Riffle to John and Karen Hall at 144 E Side Drive for $75,000. Suzanne Slaugenhaupt to Izzulap LLC at 436 Hickory Drive for $80,500. Eric Pino to Ryan McHugh and Maria Fletcher at 101 Kalmar Way for $158,000. Michael Hickenbottom to Maletin Inc. at 465 Lakewood Road for $270,000. Realty Aspects Group LLC to Michael and Jennifer Lindeman at 4553 Lincoln Ave. for $157,500. Joseph Pinskey Jr. to Jonathan Pinskey at 143 Old SR 66 for $150,000. John Brooks to Alan and Ashley Quinn at 312 Satinwood Ln for $250,000. Linda Frye to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 1170 Swede Hill Road for $2,390 by sheriff’s deed. Bruce Myers to Cody Brougher at 206 Sweitzer Road for $80,000. John Hensell to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 17 Trolley St. for $2,051 by sheriff’s deed. Howard Paul Rose to Daniel Torri at 2616 Vancouver St. for $12,000. Estate of Laurence Plischke to Adam Zyvith at 137 Walton Tea Room Road for $165,000.
HYDE PARK
Estate of Mary Frank to JAF Properties LLC at 358 Chestnut St. for $29,000.
JEANNETTE
Robert Christopher Rokicki to Kevin Brajdic at 408 Cedar St. for $128,000. Joseph Demarchis to Andre Williams at 307 Charles Ter for $35,000. Daniel Agapito to Troy Lee McKee and Leanna Thomas at 1608 Harrison Ave. for $79,900.
LATROBE
David Shirey to Crestview Rental Properties LLC at 36-38 E First Ave. for $105,000. Louise Quitko to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB at 1801 Laveen St. for $3,193 by sheriff’s deed. Trevor Swedeen to Vanessa Ramos at 616 Lehmer St. for $152,500. Loreley Imbarlina to Lincoln Ave Apartments LLC at 1748 Lincoln Ave. for $375,000. Mark Shivetts to Wade Perry and Madolyn Thompkins at 429 St. Clair St. for $89,900.
LIGONIER
George Conte to Laurel Highlands at 113 E Main St. for $550,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Margaret Gorman et al. to TJ & JM Brown LLC at Unknown Address for $1,500. Laurel Real Estate Holdings LLC to Amberson Investments L.P. at 533 Old Lincoln Highway for $135,000. Theodore Erickson to Hollie Brown at 1419 Route 30 for $100,000. Gavin Byich to James Anthony Zulisky Jr. and Beth Ann Zulisky at 102 Weber Ln for $180,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Eugene Linza to Jonathan Dean at 552 Braeview St. for $83,000. Estate of Paul Hrivnak to David Buyaki III at 3433 Garvers Ferry Road for $130,000. Robert Hammill to Myles Nigel Waltonbaugh Clements at 2797 Hastings Drive for $110,000. Andretta Kobik to John Gonella at 2792 Leechburg Road for $45,000. Damyanti Luthra to Clifford and Jacqueline Dube at 100 Nanak Drive for $365,000. Estate of Carol Turney to David Diguglielmo at 2737 Van Buren Drive for $115,000. Larry Yingling to William Rhea Jr. and Susan Rhea at 766 Wildlife Lodge Road for $2,000.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP
Katherine Cicio to US Bank NA at 867 County Road for $1,467 by sheriff’s deed.
MADISON
Lori Ray Zajdel to Collin Poth at 301 Main St. for $103,000.
MANOR
Jaime Hidalgo to Refuge Inc. at 16 Broadway Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $18,044).
MONESSEN
Derek Lepresti to Megan Boger at 1109 Dennis Ave. for $46,500. Estate of Ann Dyky to Martin and Michelle Turkovich at 1210 Graham Ave. for $60,000. Sherry Clark to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 201 Linden Ave. for $2,175 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Kathleen Cathers to Wells Fargo at 116 Luce Ave. for $1,848 by sheriff’s deed. Riva Ridge Enterprises LLC to LD Real Estate LLC at 631 Reed Ave. for $5,000. David Smith to Michael Jerome McDavis at 717 Rostraver St. for $5,000. Michael Seftas to John and Charlette Reed at 335 Shady Ave. for $168,900. Estate of Madeline McCollum to Marcy English at 1318 Sycamore St. for $69,900.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Jeremy Clark to Samuel and Valerie Griffith at 314 College Ave. for $124,000. Richard Paul Meason to Kayla Jones at 676 N Geary St. for $126,900. Deborah Overly to Daniel Miller at 16 N Shupe St. for $15,000. CR2 Realty LLC to Tyler Newill at 776 W Vine St. for $155,000.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Richard Fearer to Nicholas Rise Hogue at 169 Roadman Road for $378,000. Henry Caruso to Allen Kolar at 114 Shady St. for $127,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Homer Kline to Robert and Gwen Shepherd at Unknown Address for $45,000. Jared Kamerer to James and Samantha Woods at 6945 Berkshire Drive for $329,000. Stanley Oslosky et al. to Alexander Nicholas Vallo at 5060 Cline Hollow Road for $135,000. Zachary DePellegrin to Money Source Inc. at 4077 Colorado Court for $1,730 by sheriff’s deed. Carol Nebel Panaia to Peter and Lauren Collins at 3817 Daniels Lane for $121,750. Reed Commerce LLC to West View Development Group LLC at 2623 Linda Drive for $79,000. Andrew Hicks to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC at 4501 Ludwig Road for $1,349 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Marion Beers to Shane Eichinger at 3303 North Hills Road for $62,500. Jerome Schafer Jr. to Ralph and Darlene Beatty at 254 Rainprint Lane for $164,000. Raymond Renda to Michael Bothwell and Amanda Padula at 3975 Sunflower Court for $449,900. Edward Sandsmark Jr. to Joseph and Janice Bodnar at 5805 Torrance Drive for $265,000.
NEW FLORENCE
Gary Bash to Wells Fargo at 164 15th St. for $1,443 by sheriff’s deed.
NEW KENSINGTON
Richard Rullo to Michael Smith at 719 Sixth Ave. for $5,000. Estate of Clarice Nicholson to Thomas Hedfors at 1156 Constitution Blvd. for $15,000. Evelyn Leckwatch to B Nee Home Renovations LLC at 714 Earl Ave. for $53,000. Estate of Mary Magrini to Edward and Anne Wojcik at 172 Esther Ave. for $2,500. Estate of Lucille Homoki to I&Y Partners LLC at 1327 Kenneth Ave. for $13,000. Caryn Lloyd to Stephen and Emily Sweitzer at 1243 Martin Ave. for $153,900. Estate of Lois Billy to Joseph Milliron and Sarah Jane Morrison at 341 Vernon St. for $105,000. Alan Benson Fuquay to Amanda June Shaffon at 1001 Woodberry Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $155,248). Mary Carmen Barch to Cynthia Turner at 103 Woodstone Lane for $103,500.
NEW STANTON
Armbrust Weslleyan Church & Christian Ac to J Paul Schofield and Bonnie Hoffer at 201 Florence Drive for $142,400. Paul Hampton to Nathan Anthony Iezzi and Caitlin Anne Neiderhiser at 105 Stanton Drive for $165,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Richard Metz to Georgi Rentals LLC at 607 Broad Ave. for $100,000. Derrick Carroll to Christopher and Morgan Webb at 402 Hill St. for $129,900.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Jesse Ballantyne Jr. to Paul and Jeff Schade at Unknown Address for $3,750 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $5,552) by sheriff’s deed. MAC Realty Management LLC to Scalzitti Properties LLC at 409 Bethel Road for $1,050,000. Thomas Cruder to John David and Susan Renee Altieri at 8971 Broadway St. for $10,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1070 Giulia Drive for $90,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1213 Giulia Drive for $90,000. Iris St. Ventures LLC to Bigger & Better Rental LLC at 1191 Iris Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $52,085). Susan McKinzie to Theodore Gibala and Brittany Jones at 9999 McClellan St. for $171,000. Diane Lynn Woods to Ryan Brannagan at 14060 Oakview Drive for $150,000. Mark Blair to Robert and Elaine Farmer at 12265 Sedona Drive for $410,000. Henry Massung Jr. to Carla Bell at 14710 US Route 30 for $250,000. Anthony Marseglia to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 559 Westchester Drive for $1,694 by sheriff’s deed. Ryan Lynn to Christina Chasko at 11665 Wilshire Drive for $163,408.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Betty Jean Viecelli to EMJ Associates LLC at Unknown Address for $5,000. Chupka Revocable Trust to James and Dawn Daggett at 140 Cool Springs Ln for $300,000. Estate of Rheda McGarry to Gary Mumper Jr. and Evelyn Mumper at 1108 Dutch Hollow Road for $175,000. Betty Suchora to Stephen and Mary Kramer at 34 Fritchman Drive for $185,000. Lawrence George III to Joseph Slick at 112 Maplewood Drive for $310,000. Ronald Hawranko to Heather Wisnick at 18 Martha Ave. for $215,000. Estate of Joseph Katkowski to Joseph and Jennifer Blaze at 76 Meadow Drive Ext. for $135,000. Robert Caruso to Brian and Rebecca Rose at 715 SR 130 for $152,600. RWS Development RC Ltd. to Michael and Katherine Birringer at 1006 Skyline Drive for $100,000. NVR Inc. to Chia Wei Fang at 4000 St. Andrews Court for $254,145. NVR Inc. to Gary and Ruth Michaliszyn at 1020 Wedgewood Drive for $367,715.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP
Estate of Louis Antonucci to Jeffrey and Tracy Lynn Schlegel at 116 Clarence Ave. for $42,500. Timothy Matthews to Angela Lusk at 736 Fellsburg Road for $120,000. Clyde Gouker to A-1 Rostraver Mini Storage LLC at 5145 SR 51 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $92,094).
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Mary Lee Askins to Joshua Gongaware at 300 Second Street Ext. for $83,000. Estate of Donna Korchok to Mitchell Vance Mary at 138 Depot St. for $67,900. Shaun Cmar to Wells Fargo at 225 Keaggy Ave. for $1,637 by sheriff’s deed. Joseph Paouncic to Robert Hagins II at 108 Lily Lane for $320,000. Estate of John Brinker to Charles Arnold Jr. and Angela Cianciotti at 626 Trees Mills Road for $179,000.
SCOTTDALE
Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC to Rick and Lori Ann Chaussinand at 604-606 Mulberry St. for $92,000. Dolan & Keefer Real Estate LLC to Kenneth and Krista Kaczperski at 1004 Pittsburgh St. for $87,450.
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP
Mildred Borosky to John True Jr. and Stacy True at 621-623 Sewickley Ave. for $40,000. Jonathan Turik to Stephen and Michelle Buzas at 145 Wilps Drive for $239,900.
SMITHTON
Elsie Lampl to Richard McCune at 612-614 Center Ave. for $50,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
James Banocy to Roland and Lisa Smith at 1312 Broad St. for $50,000. Westmoreland County Land Bank to Travis Charles and Alyssa Moulayianis at 1431 Broad St. for $84,900. Bank New York Mellon to Michael Wilson at 1615 Broad St. for $14,000. Estate of Elizabeth Shrader to Matthew and Cynthia Scarpa at 809 Coulter Ave. for $100,000. Nicole Hochendoner to Victoria Elizabeth Kernan at 1620 Elm St. for $105,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Barton Skerlec to Joshua and Ashley Parana at 145 Brickyard Hill Road for $188,900.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Marc Ross to Alexis Pratt at 705 Cribbs St. for $64,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Nicholas Saula to Nicholas and Emma Saula at 609 Barbara St. for $50,000.
TRAFFORD
Mary Gates Abraham to Steven Birge and Alicia Baughman at 135 Seventh St. Ext. for $84,900. Nang Lieu to Midfirst Bank at 318 Short St. for $1,237 by sheriff’s deed.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Rose Acceptance Inc. to James Mickinak at 1304 Third Ave. for $22,000. Estate of Andrew Martelli to Steve Bly Jr. and Heather Bly at 211 American Legion Road for $137,000. Thelma Lois Frye to David Tomko Jr. and Vivian Tomko at 457 Frye Farm Road for $318,000. Estate of Terrence Tracey to Jonathan and Katherine Dopkowski at 159 Hillton Road for $225,000. Cheryl Boytim to Kurt Firestone and Lindsay Takitch at 301 Lauraine Court for $280,000. Palmer Place Development Co. L.P. to Michael Makrevski and Laureen Barretto at 3007 Masters Ln for $102,000. William Hill to Rachel Lee Coches at 17-18 Middle Row for $74,500. Thomas Taylor to Corinne Fearer at 948 Rolling Meadows Drive for $240,000. Karl Sluga to Catherine Sluga at 602 Rose Garden Terrace for $77,085. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Kris Lee Weinschenker at 4257 Route 982 for $64,000. Charlene Pospisil to Daryl and Kelly Lopes at 130 Smolleck St. for $59,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Dale Bowman to Pennymac Loan Services LLC at 150 Franklin Ave. for $1,662 by sheriff’s deed. Thomas Bernat to HSBC Bank USA at 111 1.2 Hamilton Ave. for $2,496 by sheriff’s deed. Frank Butch Jr. to Tia Rae and Chad Shearer at 116 W Virginia Ave. for $184,900.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Gearld Salomon to Patrick Arabia at 935 Monroe Court for $244,000. Tracy Rago to Bruce Weldon Harris and Wanda Harris at 237 Old Mill Road for $192,500. Jeffrey Miller to Benjamin and Renee Gorski at 1006 Shaner Acres Drive for $236,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Leslie White to Armstrong County Building & Loan Assn. at 407 Fourth St. for $7,303 by sheriff’s deed. Paula Visnovsky to Kayla Shirley at 775 Seventh St. for $111,250. Estate of Richard Williams to Richard Lynn and Teresa Mahlon at 855 Eighth St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $150,875).
WEST NEWTON
Vinnie Lou Ardillo et al. to Thomas and Bryan Berch at 230 N Second St. for $70,000. Stephen Buzas to Jacqueline Pawlik at 203 S Sixth St. for $124,900. ———
