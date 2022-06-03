ALLEGHENY Shawn Brell to Anthony and Brianne Campana at 195 Finnin Road for $410,000.
BELL Cheryl Klingensmith to Peter Lambert at 1934-1938 State Route 286 OG for $60,935.
COOK Jennifer Ann Stockberger Zappone to Clark McColly at Felgar Road for $23,775.
DELMONT Thomas Meyer to Brandon Douglas Pushic at 150 Stotler Drive for $227,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Joy L Baum Wilber to Patrice and Marcia Nunez at 214 Park St. for $126,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
John Bellish to Jonathan Panizzi at 493 Pittsburgh St. for $247,000. Chad Reed to David and Charlene Ellis at 356 State Route 217 for $320,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
Frank Santamaria to Louis and Nikai Hout at 554 Ridgeview Road for $285,000.
GREENSBURG
Annette Boyer to Ryan and Andrew Dzurko at 422 N Maple Ave. for $132,000. Blue Mountain Homes LMG Inc. to Izzulap LLC at 344 S Spring Ave. for $123,500.
HEMPFIELD Judith Wiessbock trustee to Jeffrey Harrison at 112 Forbes Trail Road for $206,500. Mark Kencbok to Joseph Bernard at 407 Lejeune Drive for $316,000. Estate of Emma Lois Hails to Tyler Proudfit at 7999 Route 819 for $110,000. Estate of Lucienne Skelly to Kathleen Susan Skatell at 201 Rutherford Drive for $174,900. Daniel Schake to Deborah Kenter trustee and Robert Weber FBO at 122 Turkey Run Ln for $325,000. Amanda A Zimmerman Musser to Jennifer Hyde at 118 Underwood Ave. for $140,000.
JEANNETTE William Kolenc to Geraldine Haines at 711 Darlington St. for $72,900. Mia Michelle Casagrande Kinney to Kirkland Campbell at 1215 Ellsworth Ave. for $175,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Donald Kosker Jr. to David and Paula Snyder at Binkey Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,065).
LOWER BURRELL
341 Grove LLC to Jenna Marney at 341 Grove Drive for $186,600.
MADISON Blaize Bazzo to Nathan and Jayme Herrle at 42 Mill Street Ext. for $375,000.
MONESSEN
Jose Martin Pacheco to Drake and Marissa Sabedra at 602 Reed Ave. for $89,000. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Estate of Joseph Bush to Jennifer Manglos at 20 Braddock Road Ave. for $65,000. Dale Walker Jr. to Timothy Allen and Vicki Lynn King at 245 S Sycamore St. for $120,500. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Ronald Krynicky to Thomas Homulka and Charles Gentles at 2756 State Route 982 for $189,900.
MURRYSVILLE
Tim Avampato to Terry Jackson at 1004 Hunt Club Road for $510,000. Estate of Shirley Gardetto to Jason Finley at 5331 Old Logan Ferry Road for $180,000. K Vaccari LLC to Mark and Jill Tomasic at 6072 Saltsburg Road for $210,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
James Gatto to Lawrence Bittner II and Erica Bittner at 1063 Edgewood Road for $275,000. 2669 LLC to Douglas Richard and Patricia Minor Crump at 240 Elmtree Road for $275,000. Jerred Novotny to James Monz Jr. and Lara Hayden at 1311 Orchard Ave. for $137,500. NORTH HUNTINGDON
NVR Inc. to Corey James Deasy and Christy VonRedman at 1059 Giulia Drive for $631,575. US REO Fund 7 LLC to Title Holding Trust 551 2021-09-14 at 551 Main St. for $12,584. Joshua George to Jason and Rande Serbanjak at 500 Perigrine Drive for $290,000. Audrey Pealstrom to Nathaniel Olsen and Madison Budd at 691 Turnpike St. for $182,250.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Estate of Kathleen Diane Hammill Stafiej to Lauren Kielbasa at 20 Marilou Drive for $165,000. Lois Schlanger to Ryan Thomas McGrail at 114 McMahon Drive for $182,000. NVR Inc. to Jason Todd and Jamie Lynn Barkman at 1044 Wedgewood Drive for $438,485.
SALEM Estate of Joanne McCloskey to Dawn Savinda at 262 Thorn Run Road for $209,900.
SEWICKLEY Clifford Couchenour to Jacob Hannen at 517 Sewickley Ave. for $47,700.
