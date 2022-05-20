ARNOLD
Daniel Dubnicay to Dominique Kemp at 2024 Kenneth Ave. for $80,000.
COOK Alan Wayne Blystone trustee to Michael Smith trustee at State Route 711 for $295,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Howard Covey Jr. to Erika Reott at 330 W Second Ave. for $122,900. Jordan Giannini to Benjamin Mountan and Emily Tyson at 324 W Third Ave. for $145,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Donna Short to Justin Steffey and Jodi Upole at 288 Shady Hollow Road for $136,000. Estate of Treg Forrest Wentling to Richard and Myra Lenz at 1537 State Route 981 for $150,000. FAIRFIELD
Juliann Belchyk to Erika Elias at Parker Ave. for $20,000.
GREENSBURG
Ventrice Group Properties GP to S & J Enterprises LLC at 505 Harrison Ave. for $18,000.
HEMPFIELD Estate of Kathryn Mears to Michael and Delores Milliron at 1441 Brinkerton Road for $174,000. PHOCC LLC to Joseph and Karen Frederick at 717 Hearthstone Cir for $70,000. Paul Reed to Kenneth and Kathlyn Lewis at 1850 State Route 119 for $294,500. Richard Terek to Joanna Boldurian at 1504 Thistle Drive for $160,000. Christoph Hurley to Jason and Molly Pronti at 141 Tippecanoe Drive for $210,000.
JEANNETTE James Artman IV to Robert Cook at 812 Arlington Ave. for $165,000.
LATROBE
Delroy Moore to Christopher Stauffer at 233 Avenue A for $134,900. James Tobin to KGCC Investments L.P. at 112 Lloyd Ave. for $78,500.
LOWER BURRELL
Eileen Lettrich to Joseph Cox and Makenzie Okopal at 2501 Braddock Drive for $220,000. Estate of Maureen Adele Gigler to Cory Malaspina and Janet Menhart at 116 Clarendon Ave. for $282,000. James Collodi to Vincent and Aleandra DiCarolis at 455 Dakota Drive for $250,000. Erik Matthew Thurheimer to Paul Lee Lane at 140 MacBeth Drive for $110,000.
MONESSEN
Bertha R Guzzie Usher to Adam Kenny at 1530 Cross St. for $111,500. Paul Ramsey to NDF1 LLC at 309 Rebecca St. for $4,414 by sheriff’s deed. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
William Amdy Jr. to John Halloran and Kerry Stafford at 407 N Church St. for $285,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Kurt Bauer trustee to Michael and Tiffany Herrmann at 148 Deer Creek Drive for $640,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Richard Thomas to Ben and Heidi Pritchard at 5910 Oak Hill Ct for $462,000. Victorian Finance LLC to Boyce Property Holdings LLC at 3967 William Penn Highway for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $607,230). NORTH HUNTINGDON
Maronda Homes LLC to Cuahutemoc Antonio Torres and Diana Palacios at 993 New Hope Drive for $405,245. Walter Lyman to Vincet and Kathy Salvador at 1391 Peachtree Ln for $305,000. Gary Kesser trustee to Richard Zeek at 13210 Ridge Road for $180,000. Estate of Rebecca Jones to US Bank NA Tr at 8711 Walnut St. for $4,779 by sheriff’s deed.
PENN TOWNSHIP
ANR Investments LLC to Robert and Linda Milko at Harrison Ave. for $25,000. Bonnie Castellion to Richard Terek at 408 Murrysville Road for $175,000. NVR Inc. to Daniel Gozdick Jr. and Dawn Marie Gozdick at 1076 Wedgewood Drive for $543,735.
ROSTRAVER Maronda Homes LLC to Michael and Kathleen Shimko at 2062 Lake View Drive for $263,300. Daniel Engstrom to Deborah Sutch at 429 Vernon Drive for $237,500. Sarah Forbes to Carl Clingenpeel IV at 274 Walnut Ln for $140,000.
SALEM JP Morgan Chase Bank NA to John and Barbara Matyonosky at 119 Kunkle St. for $12,000. SCOTTDALE
Western PA Dist Christian & Missionary A to New Hope Christian & Missionary Alliance at 229-237 Pittsburgh St. for $174,217. SEWICKLEY
Hartley King trustee to Three Rivers Royalty 2 LLC at 200-202 Dyson Ln OG for $22,852. David Sidun to Jacob Woodward at 206 Hood St. for $162,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Estate of Lillie Mae Sanders to Pine Property L.P. at 401 Alexander St. for $72,500.
UNITY Pellis Holdings LLC to Ronald and Pauline Makoski at 444 Castle Mountain Ct for $70,000. Estate of Patricia June Smith Tait to Deborah Tabita at 213 Glacier Drive for $350,000. Jeffrey Miller to Marcela DiPiazza at 1247 Latrobe Crabtree Road for $175,000. Jamie Biller to Amy Schultheis at 110 Novotny Road for $115,000. Estate of Joseph Henry to Thomas and Huong Marks at 5342 Pleasant Unity Road for $170,180. WASHINGTON
