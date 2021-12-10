ALLEGHENY
Jason Koziatek to Dennis Haramic at 4290 Fostoria Drive for $285,000. Dale Anthony to Austin Garrett Shermenti at 206 Ruth St. for $87,000.
ARNOLD
SVE4Invest LLC to 11 Real Estate LLC at 1520 Woodmont Ave. for $25,000.
AVONMORE
Larry Michael Wenk to Sunshine Rental Properties LLC at 701 Indiana Ave. for $30,000.
DELMONT
Chris Yuen to Alexis Scott at 229 Apple Hill Drive for $355,000. Michael Fabriz to Gregory and Anne Neumann at 164 Rock Springs Drive for $265,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Gayle L Morris Zagar to C & PT Enterprises LLC at 2152 Lincoln Ave. for $22,000. Estate of Donald McDowell to Shawn McDowell and Tonya Metalla at 305 McDowell Road for $145,000. Heather Kountz to Jillian Amber Miller at 104 Pebbles Ln for $198,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Steven Savor Jr. to Frobouck Group LLC at 1119 Old State Route 119 for $4,000,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Nadine Fusillo to Kenneth and Patricia Fouse at 243 Quay St. for $10,000.
GREENSBURG
Thomas Kimble to Matthew Finley and Jaden Luhovey at 501 George St. for $165,000. Glenna Shaw to Danyl Shaw at 340 Goodwin Ave. for $134,000. Nathan Reilly to John and Elida Nalevanko at 515 Harrison Ave. for $158,000. Estate of Linda Sarpolis to Tyler Mathias at 450 Locust St. for $106,000. Joelle M Dann Barozzini to Sean C Paul Cook and Joelle Barozzini at 26 Morningside Drive for $363,899.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Timothy Ross to William and Karla Gregg at Arlington Pl for $6,500. Timothy Ross to Jason and Kaci Santamaria at 208 Arlington Pl for $6,500. Daniel Griffin to Anthony and Dena Pugliano at 19 Corbett Ave. for $270,000. James Scanlon to David DeFloria at 222 John St. for $96,000. Timothy Ross to John Schein Jr. and Coletta Schein at Lexington Drive for $20,000. Marino DeNunzio Marino LLC to Todd and Cherrie Cindric at 3030 Ravenwood Drive for $85,000. Harold Lepro to Marisa Yaniszeski at 238 Simpson Road for $350,000. Richard Singo to Lauren Piper at 135 Tippecanoe Drive for $244,500.
JEANNETTE
Estate of Frances Faulk to Izzulap LLC at 1009 Blair St. for $80,000. Housing & Urban Development to Thomas Hull at 719 Ellsworth Ave. for $29,000. James Kepple Jr. to Adam Sciulli at 1709 Harrison Ave. for $127,000. Nite Owl Holdings LLC to MTD Investment Group LLC at 700 N Third St. for $112,500.
LATROBE
James Crossan to James Kohl Jr. at 124 Irving Ave. for $157,250. Samantha Washnock to Joel McKlveen at 1607 Virginia St. for $127,000. Danielle M Repko Court to TCE Properties LLC at 116 Wagner St. for $65,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Gretchen Conn to Richard and Carrie L Morgan Davis at 2524 State Route 381 for $190,000.
MONESSEN
Sarah Verlinich to Stephen Nyiri and Amber Serratore at 908 Second St. for $14,000. Eugene Buccilli III to Nico and Elizabeth Antonio at 19 Euclid Drive for $189,900.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Naomi Riggs to Richard Ahlborn at 155-167 Hecla Road for $1,500. Sally Kline to Richard Ahlborn at 155-167 Hecla Road for $1,500. Dorothy Long to Richard Ahlborn at 155-167 Hecla Road for $1,500. John Shaw to Kevin and Melissa McFeaters trustee at 6837-6839 Low St. for $86,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Timothy Clark to Timothy and Julie Clark at 5111 Baker Ln for $329,082. Robert Benjamin Allen to Andrew Denton and Mary Josephine Harbin at 1010 Lexington Drive for $511,225. Craig Knabe to Michael and Katelin Heckathorn at 4008 Remaley Road for $375,000. James Zaccardi to Parry Bruno Jr. and Allison Bruno at 4906 Simmons Cir for $459,070.
NEW KENSINGTON
Raymond Kort to Christine McIntyre at 721 Earl Ave. for $164,000. Homebound Properties L.P. to VKS Homes Inc. at 1395 Leishman Ave. for $62,500. Estate of John Matisko Jr. to Jason and Melissa Fry at 155 Warren Drive for $155,000. Betty Marsico to Walter Runski at 101 Woodstone Ln Apt 24 for $126,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Estate of Nancy Bridge to Valere Ventures Inc. at 519 Speer St. for $40,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Daniel Markovich to Kingdom Properties South Florida Inc. at 259 Bethel Road for $135,000. Regis Surmacz to Red Meteor Studio LLC at 10330-1033 Center Highway for $220,000. Kingdom Properties South Florida Inc. to Luis Humberto Mayancela Castro and Maria Nieves Paguay Pomavilla at 427 Clay Pike for $200,000. Larry Regotti to JP Land Holdings LLC at Guffey Road for $1,400. Ronald Harskowitch to JP Land Holdings LLC at Guffey Road for $2,000. Barbara Howard to Karen Petros at 1449 Jeffrey Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $176,990). Clayton Copeman to Ernest and Lynne Throckmorton at 1221 Robbie Drive for $210,000. Farrel Gerber to Irwin Professional Properties LLC at 12814 Route 30 for $218,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Resources Group L.P. to Olympus Energy LLC at Boxcartown Road for $241,667. Ryan Gonder to James Spade at 349 Hemlock Road for $323,750. Teresa Cerne Fox to Keith and Rona Miller at 318 N. Skyview Drive for $330,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Ricciuti Enterprise Inc. to Kenneth and Sandra Parker at 1013 Ashfield Way for $354,500. Estate of William John Hohman to Navarre Statam at State Route 819 for $105,000. Carol Miller to Camron Bartholomew at 590 Trees Mills Road for $70,000.
SEWICKLEY
William Gulassa to Urey Mortimore at 2557 Mars Hill Road for $165,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Vision Real Estate Holding LLC to Ronald Edward and Kristy Lynn Rinaldi at 202 Lucas Pipeline Road for $260,000. Ruth Miley to 248 Motordrome LLC at 248 Motordrome Road for $795,000. Bryan McGee to Shawn Mihal at 2385 Mt. Pleasant Road for $95,000. Mary Jame Romomosky to Zackary Dunn at 1118 State Route 981 for $200,000. Darren Walters to Michael and Melaina Reuss at 480 Turkeytown Road for $132,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
John Scott McWalter to Patricia Swab at 530 Green St. for $110,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Amanda Weeks to Joseph Gillo Jr. at 327 Spackman St. for $56,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Elyse Bogner to Gilbert Ankney III at 306 Third St. for $59,500. Dennis Deverse to Jorge and Sharie Rodriguez at 1566 Buffenmeyer Road for $465,000. Papkow Family L.P. to Brian and Amy Beeghly at Raven Drive for $131,000. Izzulap LLC to William and Denise Hewitt at 42 Unity Sq for $224,500.
UPPER BURRELL
Jason Gregg to Richard Sauers Jr. at 130 Whitten Hollow Road for $75,000.
WASHINGTON
Bella Vita Investments LLC to Jacob Musco and Haley Greenwald at 1661 Gilmar Road for $180,000.
WEST NEWTON
Michael Schompert to David McGee at 407 S Fifth St. for $130,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.