ALLEGHENY
Vicky Leo to Lawrence and Kathy Flis at 803 Montclair Drive for $530,000. Denise Adamski to Michael Sweeney at 900 Talon Ct for $155,000.
ARNOLD
Estate of Raymond Kaluzny to Ryan Bieranoski at 1812 Kenneth Ave. for $59,000. Lorraine Maytan to Jennifer Toney at 1930 Leishman Ave. for $15,000. Gregory Barker to John Ziegler Jr. and John Ziegler at 803 Rankin St. for $94,900. Anthony Campana to Justina Venturino at 1810 Victoria St. for $85,000.
AVONMORE
Estate of Eleanor Elizabeth Means to Rebecca Murphy at 212 Indiana Ave. for $44,000.
DELMONT
Eric McKeever to David and Heather Mann at 43 Circle Drive for $198,300.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
James Thomas Jr. to James and Sharon Roman at 725 Crimson St. for $266,900. Estate of Deborah Carota to Dorothy Heacox at 788 Everview Ln for $170,000. Cheryl MacWilliams to Frank and Margaret Guzik at 1306 High St. for $20,000. John Johnson to Leo James Bates at 124 Keystone Estate Road for $289,000. PTV 1158 LLC to Derry DG LLC at 1367 Route 217 for $1,706,040.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Richard Ritenour to Joseph Kutch at Hellein School Road for $14,000. Roaring Run Resort Inc. to Joseph and Christine Papson at Roaring Run Resort for $4,995.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Scott Craig to Curtis Hal Jackson at 154 Central Road for $243,000.
EXPORT
John Dolan to Tyler Dolan at 5718 Lincoln Ave. for $160,000.
GREENSBURG
Jay Thomas Grabiak to Greensburg Rentals LLC at 120 E Otterman St. for $55,000. Chad Mellott to Timothy Barkley and Hannah L Barkley Mastalski at 409 Ridgeway Ave. for $159,000. Hollister McNeal to C & PT Enterprises LLC at 206 Stark Ave. for $30,000. Frank Marscelli to George Mariani at 429 Willow Ave. for $145,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Timothy Ross to Ralph and Sandar Cardella at 206 Arlington Pl for $6,500. Estate of Mark Krampitz to RSC Development LLC at 100 Edith Drive for $145,000. Estate of Maria Cirbus to Natalie Dreskler at 103 Hunt Club Drive for $305,000. Miles Nelson to Jonathan Dohner and Dorothea Virginia Maskrey at 599 Old State Route 66 for $160,000. Kenneth Feltenberger Jr. to Kimberly Martin at 28 Patricia Drive for $240,000. James Rule to Susan Zellner at 1130 Rosedale Drive for $161,000. Estate of William Marion to Justin Matson and David McCallister at 822 Route 119 for $45,000. Romano Key Property Tr to Patten Rare Woods & Design LLC at 6803 Route 30 for $33,600. Jason Yuhas to CZJZ LLC at 541-543 Steel St. for $71,500. Melissa A Young Paouncic to Tommy Tran at 490 Warwick Drive for $310,000.
JEANNETTE
Westmoreland Real Estate Holdings LLC to DJM Homes LLC at 19 Magee Ave. for $4,065. Cristy Lester to Joshua and Brittney Bauer at 714 N First St. for $25,000. Shannon M Synan Burch to Jacquelyn Sobel at 325 Stewart St. for $50,000.
LATROBE
Cheryl Koloshinsky to Hua Yang at 434 Lloyd Ave. for $30,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Francis DeLallo trustee at 345-353 Cobblestone Ln for $185,500. Estate of Jane Hope Harbord Semler to Colin Prensky and Alyson Cluck at 460 Darlington Road for $581,405. Robert Lavely to Russ and Lisa Rosenberg at 2428 Route 381 for $367,000.
LOWER BURRELL
TRS Property Services LLC to Morgan Dube at 507 Arizona Drive for $200,000. Nancy Landman to Joel and Adrienne Mohney at 2850 Edgecliff Road Apt 34 for $115,000. James Nicholson II to David and Alison Jackson at 236 Reed St. for $210,000.
MONESSEN
Desmond Davis to TeQuerra Lorett Turner at 410 Fourth St. for $8,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP.
Ronald Pletcher to Luke Liprando at 1708 Kecksburg Road for $185,000. Amelia R Firns Hubert to IP diet LLC at 1209 Old Falls Road for $125,363.
MURRYSVILLE
Estate of Franklin Stuck to BHL Development LLC at 3206 Brison Ct for $80,000. Estate of Sharon Chambers to Lacey Young at 5346 Logans Ferry Road for $150,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Robert Borowski to Joseph Flotta at 544 Ridge Ave. for $31,000. Matthew Chobanian to Dwayne Edward and Aimee Hinkle at 500 Summit St. for $199,000. John Carnahan to Donna Maier at 364 Vernon St. for $20,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $58,374).
NEW STANTON
Estate of Walter Jackson Armstrong to Denise Carol Spern at 357 Arona Road for $144,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Alexander Alfred Nemeth Jr. to Keystone Homes Group LLC at 1919 Colleen Drive for $74,550. Peter Oliver to Charles Berkhouse at 149 Front St. for $76,000. Ursela Gerhard to Billy and Kylie Freed at Meadow Road for $35,000. Patricia M Gamble Andrison to Christopher and Nicole Winters at 14265 Michael Drive for $240,000. Keith Taylor to Austin Nicholas Taylor at 13290 Pam Ct for $150,000. HB Property Ventures LLC to Lincoln Corner Plaza LLC at 7671 Route 30 for $255,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Passavant Memorial Homes to Timothy Beck at 100 Beaver Ct for $143,000. Michael Brivchik to Abby Mae Wilkinson at 6279 Claridge Export Road for $90,400. Lorraine Nobles to Robert and Lorraine Nobles trustee at 200 Oakview Ln for $182,031. John Lojas to Alex and Mary Schultheis at 1008 Small Road for $279,000. NVR Inc. to Donald Winkie and Amy Schlonski at 7000 Turnberry Ln for $336,535. NVR Inc. to Scott James Carr at 7002 Turnberry Ln for $290,635.
ROSTRAVER
Jeffrey Stiffy to Emilee Bonus at 615 Webster Hollow Road for $38,000. Framar Inc. to Marc Biagini and Tanya Danko at 1257 Willowbrook Road for $15,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Patricia Ann Opsitnick to Harry Murtha Jr. and Sandra Murtha at 215 Kennedy St. for $10,000. Michael Obney to James and Brianne Summy at 153 Lake Drive for $349,900. Gloria Pennesi Manzi to Michael and Ashley Smallwood at 160 Sonnie Drive for $206,000.
SCOTTDALE
Peter Benedict III to Michael Graft at 219 Mt. Pleasant Road for $32,520. Robert McGuinness to Nancy Landis at 5 Moyer Ave. for $105,000.
SEWICKLEY
Marcella Turkovic to Oliver and Mia Kinney at 8 Harris Drive for $192,500.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Thomas Murphy Jr. to Segavepo LLC at 107 Shaley Drive for $225,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Jo Lynn Lowanse to Lennie and Priscilla Vinsick at 518 Greensburg Pike for $227,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Rudolph Keck to Samuel Whitesell at 608 Jan L St. for $146,500.
TRAFFORD
M & N Capital LLC to Nicholas Daniel and Chelsea Jannelle Border at 765 Seventh St. for $112,000. Darlene Cannillo to Matthew Harry Kobulinsky and Nicolet Salany at 421 Duquesne Ave. for $155,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Knights Landing Inc. to Paul Gray Jr. and Beth Gray at 502 Birchwood Ct for $45,000. Kathleen Dominick to Denis Howell at 261 Calvary Hill Road for $240,000. Michael Makrevski to Zachary and Kayla Bach at 5011 Havenwood Drive for $515,000. Estate of Rose Planinsek to Edward Planinsek Jr. and Marilyn Planinsek at Solomon Temple Road for $70,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Anson Jones to Eric Hammer at 170 Grant Ave. for $24,999.
WASHINGTON
Donald Kacin to Kerry Jackson and Brenna Orriola at 121 Pinetree Drive for $220,000. Edmund Skwirut to Brian Skwirut at Reservoir Road for $8,130. Alexander Raymond Sharick to Bradley Louis Astolos at 256 Reservoir Road for $205,000. Kenneth Neil George to Donna Smith at 232 Turack Road for $392,500.
WEST LEECHBURG
Robert Geer to Matthew and Amanda Johnson at 1747 South Ave. for $189,900.
YOUNGSTOWN
David Galando to Chelsey Patterson at 14 Kingston St. for $105,000.
