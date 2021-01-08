ALLEGHENY
Victor Choltco Jr. to Charl and Linda Walker at 357 Glencove Drive for $395,000. Joseph Ferguson to Leonard and Cynthia Agnor at 2383 Melwood Road for $300,000. Patricia Kondratovich to Tyler and Cheyenne Wolfe at White Cloud Road for $37,500. James Edward Jones to Stephen and Brittany Jones at 360 Woodberry Drive for $363,000.
ARNOLD
L&L Development LLC to Brevey Boy LLC at 1316 Third Ave. for $384,600. David Adams to Gary Spacht Jr. at 2005 Victoria Ave. for $85,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
William Todd Hepler to Robin Matonic Lambermont and Thomas Kowalczyk Jr. at 261 Rea Road for $175,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Joseph Hirko to Wittmont LLC at 3799 SR 130 for $9,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $26,476) by sheriff’s deed.
DELMONT
Paul Lapcevic to Kevin and Gia Edwards at 37 Terrace Drive for $48,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
James Thomas Jr. to Gary and Lisa Liston at 724 Crimson St. for $189,900. Keith Enos to Patrick Nicol and Leonard Kevin Reeves at 480 Green Park Ln for $96,800. Keith Enos to Patrick Nicol and Leonard Kevin Reeves at 223 225 Latimer Ln for $185,969. Housing & Urban Development to Robert Cucciardo at 331 Pittsburgh St. for $21,400. Edward Jones to Elmer and Rhonda Lyn Derry at Tannery Hollow Road for $70,000. Douglas Wilson to Joshua David and Bille Jean Ebert at 458 Ten School Road for $180,000. Paul Heitman to Bryan and Cynthia Hall at 829 W First Ave. for $2,327 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $40,668) by sheriff’s deed. Gina Waldron to Sara Louise Masters at 1004 W Third St. for $40,000. Terri Myers to Patricia Chaplin at 1906 Wood St. for $129,900.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Phyllis Hunter to Donna Griffiths at 1115 1117 Liberty St. for $85,000. Duane Lint to Austin Smith at Lou St. for $686 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,654) by sheriff’s deed.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of Louis Emmanuel to Leonard Baird at Grave Yard Hill Road for $24,000. Lynne Troyan to Rosetta McNeal at 515 Mountain View Road for $148,000.
GREENSBURG
Estate of James Secrist to Celeste Ebonice Jones and Caitlin Miranda Hensel at 545 Delbane Way for $90,000. Blom & Byrne LLC to Chelsted Limited Family Partnership at 101-105 E Pittsburgh St. for $1,180,000. Joseph Manion to Start Of Something Big LLC at 356 N Pennsylvania Ave. for $125,000. Brittany Gasparro to Segavepo LLC at 414 Ridgeway St. for $112,500. Estate of Thomas Hower to Taylor Ulery at 320 S Main St. for $150,000. Estate of David Robinson to TRM Hospitality LLC at 106 108 W Pittsburgh St. for $364,000. Chris Suppo to Thomas and Shannon Shrum at 11 Westminster Ave. for $100,000. Estate of W. Michael Olbeter to GG Properties LLC at 215 Westminster Ave. for $128,000. Elise Moore to Colleen Pickens at 106 Winston Way for $154,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Margaret Mensch to Steven and Ashley Downey at 407 Armburst Brinkerton Road for $5,537 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $69,967) by sheriff’s deed. Charlotte Drury to Nicholas Carini at 902 Beacon Valley Road for $252,000. Charles Kleiner to James and Sylvnia Schirf at 139 Bowstring St. for $801 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $7,020) by sheriff’s deed. Hanna Parry to Terry and Laurann Marie Moore at 31 Brookdale Drive for $278,000. Todd Corbett to Brian and Nicole Fox at 15 Dell Drive for $179,900. Mellesa Watson to Steven Martin at 2059 2063 Evanstown Road for $130,000. Terry Howard to Timothy Edward Gootz at 105 Frontier Ln for $14,974 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $223,178) by sheriff’s deed. Jeffery Chapla to Cartus Financial Corp. at 924 Giovanni Ln for $412,601. Cartus Financial Corp. to Stephan Carl and Dorianne DiGregorio at 924 Giovanni Ln for $412,601. Woodman Construction Inc. to George Moreland III and Gwendollynn Moreland at 413 Goodwin Ave. for $31,500. Ronald Miller to Kurt Datz at Greengate Road for $40,000. Jeffrey Batsa to Arturo and Katherine Alamo at 7013 Kestrel Ln for $825,000. Michael Draghi to Justin and Amanda Schell at 459 Lexington Drive for $240,000. Chad Stallard to Jason and Dana Winters at 403 Lorenzo Ln for $340,000. Estate of Carrietta Berger to Lauren Renee Harris at 100 Pearl Heights Ln for $85,000. William Kaylor to Shane Warden at Rattan Ln for $900 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,044) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Geraldine Ruff to Christopher Michael Keegan at 611 Rial Ln for $125,000. Anthony Casini to Eric and Kristin Chellman at 104 Ruth Drive for $190,000. Richard Eicher to Evan and Ashley Anne Bauder at 213 Sandworks Road for $250,000. Travis Welch to Robert and Patricia Wazeter at 516 Stirrup Drive for $261,000. Jason Winters to Willard McReynolds Jr. and Carol McReynolds at 4237 Stratford Drive for $240,000. Michael Albright to Robert Thompson and Kayla Cook at 1357 Swede Hill Road for $210,000. Xiaoping Wang to Christopher and Katie Aretta at 102 Thistle Drive for $47,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $147,641) by sheriff’s deed. Annoria Shah to Matthew and Dana Lynn Grimes at 49 Windihill Drive for $250,000.
JEANNETTE
Ricky Goga to GBRG Properties LLC at 510 Clark Ave. for $7,500. Estate of Steven Hayden to Mark Dobrick at 814 Gaskill Ave. for $41,000. Carl Christofano to Joseph and Terri Plank at 601 Jefferson Ave. for $45,000. Estate of Anna Conte to Tatum Tocco at 923 N Second St. for $80,000. Charles Stull to Courtney Smith at 435 Sloan Ave. for $99,900.
LATROBE
Estate of Joanne Short to William Anderson Jr. at 123 Avenue D for $116,000. Allen Dzambo Jr. to Farmgirl Flowers LLC at 1200 Jefferson St. for $112,500. Maria Fox to Robert and Meghan Albertelli at 508 Main St. for $145,000. Susan Yealy et al. to Michael Deland at 712 Sylvan Ave. for $160,000. Tyler Cravener to Brandon Layden at 332 Washington St. for $91,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Thomas Rihn to Karen Ann Sekora at 716 Hillside Ave. for $226,500. Albert Hayes to Wittmont LLC at 576 Old Lincoln Highway for $8,103 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $35,403) by sheriff’s deed. Eric Heimberle to Wittmont LLC at 600-602 Old Lincoln Highway for $9,641 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $121,241) by sheriff’s deed. Daniel Sleasman to Randolph Charles Lechner at 4186 SR 711 for $7,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $47,611) by sheriff’s deed. Carol Smith trustee to Jennifer Lynn Snyder at 615 Westerly Ln for $164,900.
LOWER BURRELL
Christian & Missionary Alliance Church to Redemption Church PA Inc. at 240 Hillcrest Drive for $250,000.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP
CNX Land LLC to Megan McQuaide at 631 County Road for $92,200. C. Earl McCall to Robert James Paouncic at 110 Jamison St. for $1,692 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $28,078) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Judith Maruca to James and Cori Bellows at 200 Jamison St. for $95,000. William Weimer Jr. to Wade and Melinda Weimer at 559 Weimer Road for $142,000.
MADISON
Jennifer Glister to Mary Maebeth Cunningham at 120 Main St. for $110,000.
MANOR
Linda Kober to Nicholas Good at 24 Butler St. for $74,000. Brandon Gibellino to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. at 1006 Sunset Blvd. for $468,000. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to John and Amanda Lentz at 1006 Sunset Blvd. for $468,000.
MONESSEN
Estate of Delores Cheroki to Matthew Warfield at 2 Columbus Drive for $134,000. Estate of Brian Bartosik to John Christopher Maisano at 1422 Cross St. for $2,900.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Violet Shibilski to William and Anna Murphy at 135 St. Clair St. for $139,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Edward Mikkelsen to Ryan and Rhiannon Skelton at 137 Mellingertown Road for $229,900. Darrin Lint to Thomas and Veronica Rozycki at 151 Saw Mill Road for $257,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Richard Pearlman to Jason Hitchman and Lesley Sillaman at 110 Bella Vista Ct for $650,000. Joel Carolla to Sutanu Misra and Sapna Jagtiani at 4801 Cherry Drive for $760,000. Cobedo LLC to Jason and Jessica Bittel at 5575 Cline Hollow Road for $369,500. Nicholas Wilson to Thomas Beach III and Ruth Beach at 3206 Evergreen Drive for $255,000. Jeffrey Hovanec to Timothy Rodgers at 310 Georgetown Ln for $335,000. G. William Power to Herbert and Deborah Eisele at 4901 Logan Ferry Road for $170,000. Ronald Zdrojkowski to Christopher and Krista Marsh at 4310 Michel Ct for $950,000. Patrisa Corp. to Ameet and Snehal Upadhyaya at 1009 Molise Ct for $215,500. Paul Gionta to Glenn and Lori Rozeck at 3903 Murry Highlands Cir for $315,000. Andrew Reese to Erin Coughlan and Joshua Elliott at 3384 N Hills Road for $367,000. Estate of Olga Ahacic to John and Amy Waldron at 2753 Roselyn Drive for $160,000. Lorraine Lanzino to Kenneth and Kristy Meier at 3927 Sardis Road for $510,000. Harcharan Patheja to Joshua and Hanna Parry at 2787 Walker Ct for $589,000. William Ott to Jasper Price and Maureen Reilly Price at 3369 Windgate Drive for $279,900. James Muri to Robert Hoffmann III and Christine Hoffmann at 4307 Woodbine Ct for $334,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Robert Earl Davis to Balding & Grey Realty LLC at 249 Fifth Ave. for $6,436 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $96,596) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Clara Mae Salem to Angela Ruth Phillips at 305 Fifth Ave. for $70,000. Rosemary Shearer to Gina Marie Lamia at 241 Sixth Ave. for $45,000. Mary Ellen Leslie to Anthony and Lynn Ferracano at 511 Edward St. for $220,000. Doreen Bollinger to Krista Lynn Konopisos at 452 Esther Ave. for $95,000. Trevor Medlang to Bryanna Nicole Viviani at 301 Home St. for $137,000. Joseph Nick Bia to Albert Simon at 475 Locust St. for $28,000. Elijah Kristek to Angela Morelli at 1008 Manor Road for $150,000. Sonia Hall to SFR3 LLC at 1340 Orchard Ave. for $27,000. John Yeamans to William Yeamans at 309 Riverview Drive for $70,000. Aurenice Alves Propecio to SFR3 LLC at 501 Riverview Drive for $47,500. New Kensington Greek Orthodox Church to Jerry and Taquiya Jefferson at 803 805 Walnut St. for $55,000. Benjamin Davis to Brock Klutts at 814 Walnut St. for $19,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Cory Puckey to David Lee and Mary Beth Craig at 436 Henry St. for $46,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Tuba Family Trust T1 to Paul and Jeff Schade at Baker School Road for $80,000 by sheriff’s deed. L. Malcolm Hamilton to Randal and Cynthia Reece at 91 Bonnie Drive for $3,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $31,130) by sheriff’s deed. Helen McCracken to Dean and Linlyn Dobransky at 832 Brownstown Road for $2,234 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $29,910) by sheriff’s deed. Steven Cassley to Michael Paul Brady at 240 Christine Drive for $385,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Anthony Maroadi and Christina Thayer at 377 Durst Road for $85,000. Estate of John Simon to David Gallagher at 14181 Easy St. for $126,000. Ovidio Brugnoli to Minerva Family L.P. at Guffey Road for $724 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $5,265) by sheriff’s deed. Richard McConnell Jr. to Jeffrey and Shannon Zimmerman at 2103 Haflinger Drive for $335,000. Costa Industries LLC to Gerik Jenco and Millena Ellis at 1457 Hemlock Drive for $74,900. Christopher Roth to Segavepo LLC at 320 Marbury Drive for $159,000. Lauren Lubinsky to Katelyn Missig and Jesse Frederick at 610 Pettigrew Road for $193,000. Dillon Biesuz to Robert and Melissa Berger at 12980 Ridge Road for $168,000. Merrilyn Daune Mannarino to Segavepo LLC at 14201 Ridge Road for $165,500. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Christine Detorre at 9234 Riley Way for $332,900. Richard Stanczak to Jeffrey and Donna Detar at Travis Drive for $4,100 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $17,778) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Frances Eki to Timothy and Lyssa Gazdich at 920 Whitehead Ln for $180,000.
OKLAHOMA
Elizabeth Fryer to Christian Waller and Alexis Regina Lombardi at 1491 Hancock Ave. for $92,500.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Michael and Susan Priola at 6003 Augusta Ln for $298,695. NVR Inc. to Ryleigh Vertes and Kade McClure at 6005 Augusta Ln for $299,185. John Lentz to Cory James Holmes at 6028 Baker School Road for $219,900. Edward Schmidt to Dominic Grenaldo and Tanisha Smith at Boquet Road for $79,800. Kathleen Mills to Jodi Marie Jefferson at 126 Chris Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $233,097). Martin Jacobson to Timothy Martin at Church St. for $1,231 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $11,598) by sheriff’s deed. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Brad Thomas and Holly Lynn Reinhart at 1002 Dallas Ct for $120,000. Joseph Potocnik to William George Newell Jr. and Valerie Jean Newell at 207 Deborah Ln for $315,000. Susan Burger to Jason and Kelly McDonough at 127 Janet St. for $349,000. Housing & Urban Development to White House Development LLC at 35 Martha Ave. for $125,000. Cory Holmes to Maureen Bourke at 236 McWilliams Road for $168,900. Linda Boyd to Reid Rotzler at 1 Stonehaven Drive for $192,500. Elizabeth Byerly to Brandon Nedley at 111 Warrior Ct for $82,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $135,585) by sheriff’s deed. Kevin Morris to Edward Schmidt at Waugman Road for $30,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1083 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189. NVR Inc. to Salvatore Sheffo Jr. and Erin Sheffo at 1096 Wedgewood Drive for $462,610.
ROSTRAVER
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Robert and Karen Campbell at Unknown Address for $85,000. Eleanor Reginelli trustee to David and Carole King at 6222 Highview Drive for $200,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Scott and Christa Ricciuti at 160 Municipal Drive for $82,000. Thomas Smith to Mark Roberts and Hillary Hails at 224 Salem Church Road for $30,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $161,451) by sheriff’s deed. Mary Andrea Mitchell to Wealth Capital Group LLC at 413 Somers St. for $4,738 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $37,463) by sheriff’s deed.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Debra Reynolds Gibson to Timothy Jumper at 141 Hawes Drive for $710 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,578) by sheriff’s deed.
SEWICKLEY
Robert Sinay to Sunoco Pipeline L.P. at Unknown Address for $336,330. Peter Huss to Jason McWilliams at Almond St. for $8,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $31,741) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Catherine Molovich to Robert and Cora Coles at 513 Greenhills Road for $75,000. First National Bank PA to Robert Wise and Juliann Monteparte at 110 Sabrina Road for $14,500.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Scott Diehl to Wood Edge Holdings LLC at 1401 Ashland St. for $107,500. Gregory Pacienza to Roger and Maureen Murphy at 1811 Rear Franklin St. for $42,000. Raymond Bell to Segavepo LLC at 710 Sheridan Ave. for $176,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Ronald Yex to Jennifer Stephens at 119A and B May St. for $81,500. William Forbes to Lesley and Tina May at Stants Road for $15,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $24,874) by sheriff’s deed. Brenda Rekouche to Rajeshkumar Kanani at 14 Thelma Drive for $53,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $131,312) by sheriff’s deed.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Justin Schell to Michael Ruschak and Lacey Weiner at 601 Foster St. for $185,500. Cody Edwin Mars et al. to Our Home Realty LLC at 613 Oakland Ave. for $53,700.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
David DePrima to West PA Properties LLC at 5676 Route 711 for $4,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $15,260) by sheriff’s deed.
TRAFFORD
Mark Seifert to Larry and Aileen Kester at 277 E Edgewood Ave. for $95,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Francis Xavier Pessolano Jr. and Dana Louise Pessolano at 224 Ridgecrest Ct for $389,830. Roger Reichenbach to Dustin Kalkstein at 236 Timber Road for $150,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Ethel Jean Salandro to Greg Allen and Nowell Hope Blatt at 1338 Latrobe Crabtree Road for $159,900. Dennis Mazzagetti to Mikael Lee Mazzagetti at 315 Lewis Road for $4,700 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $43,491) by sheriff’s deed. Francis Harvey et al. to KPLJ Properties LLC at Rt 30 and Rt 982 for $80,000. Estate of Edward Miller to Carey Auctions LLC at Solomon Temple Road for $16,000 by sheriff’s deed. Kathryn Steele to Loveli Property Solutions LLC at 243 Tudor Manor Road for $185,000. EFR L.P. to GG Lang Properties LLC at 106 Turnberry Cir for $1,700,000.
UPPER BURRELL
William Moten Jr. to Devin Lee and Sigrid Lee Moore at Mosaic Blvd. for $4,300 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $5,951) by sheriff’s deed. William Moten Jr. to Richard Torres at 228 Mosaic Blvd. for $2,300 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815) by sheriff’s deed.
VANDERGRIFT
Elizabeth Smail to James and Leeona Smail at 413 Franklin Ave. for $81,000. David Pisone to Phillips Property Rentals LLC at 309 Linden St. for $65,000. Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Lane Court Townhouses LLC at 526 Longfellow St. for $30,500. Matthew Sakaluk to Erica Sibley at 173 Washington Ave. for $122,000.
WASHINGTON
Susan Gardner to Dillon Biesuz at 3464 Route 66 for $305,000.
YOUNGSTOWN
Thomas Matthew McCune to Ronald Stephen and Ana Nicole Sholock at 22 James St. for $105,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Mildred Vudragovich to Darlene Silvio at 11 S Seventh St. for $120,000. ———
