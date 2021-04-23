ALLEGHENY
Thomas Zullo to Corey and Stephanie Wier at 4152 Frederick Drive for $262,000. Jason Femc to David and Jeanne Lewis at 432 S Gosser Hill Road for $30,000.
ARNOLD
Delano Property Management LLC to Timothy and Tracy Klanica at 1808 Leishman Ave. for $37,500.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Diana Jannetta to Terrance Shallenberger Jr. at 184 High Meadow Ln for $1,000,000.
DELMONT
Lee Adams to James Tobin at 138 Freeport St. for $99,900.
DERRY BOROUGH
Clarissa Quidetto to Daniel Piper at 417 Short St. for $89,000. Rita Fink to Barbara Phillips and Jerris Weller at W Third St. for $8,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Thomas Irwin II to Kenneth Cole at 2066 Alexandria St. for $35,000. Erma Nicol to Steven Taylor at 116 Countryside Ln for $135,000. James Thomas Jr. to Robert Kartychak Jr. and Maureen Kartychak at 720 Crimson St. for $258,000. Estate of Beverly Diane Daw to Thomas Hewitt at 646 Dinco Road for $162,500.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Derrick Hays to Edward Barbish III at 728 Camp Run Road for $465,000. Roger Coy Kreinbrook to Marana Matrozza at 3856 Route 31 for $152,200.
EXPORT
Matthew Humes to James Tobin at 2838 Italy Road for $22,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Joel Hoffer to Garrick Pontarolo at 349 Cabin Drive for $8,000. Joseph Ferragonio to Mark Shannon and Debarati Bhattacharya at 311 Derry Ridge Road for $825,000.
GREENSBURG
Shawn Smith to Eireichen LLC at 245 E Pittsburgh St. for $12,500. Penglyn Properties to BG266 Properties LLC at 613 Farview Road for $2,068,000. Larry Cooksey to Joshua Seabol at 17 Glenmeade Road for $320,000. Heather Schultheis to Kerri Davis at 403 Harrison Ave. for $192,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Shelby Calderone to Stacey Morrison at 120 Armbrust Road for $1,800. Daniel Fulgenzio to Joseph and Casey Malone at 1102 Blue Stone Drive for $140,000. Chris Ann Clem to Cody Panos at 512 Bucktown Road for $156,300. Charles Banchiere to Russell Bussard Jr. at 1001 Cornet Ln for $340,000. Jacob Woodward to Christopher Claney at 1372 Denton St. for $200,000. Michael Stewart to BG266 Properties LLC at 501 Farview Drive for $4,367,000. Justin Crisi to Brehen Marquis at 751 Harvey Ave. for $160,000. Phocc LLC to Anthony Santone III and Cynthia Santone at 835 Hearthestone Cir for $65,000. Robert Dell to Justin and Amy Crisi at 175 Hunting Ridge Drive for $340,000. Michael Stewart to BG269 Properties LLC at 113-114 Noble Vista Drive for $1,801,750. Mary Brinton to Peggy Graziano Miller at 219 Prisani St. for $15,000. Carmen Spallone to Daniel Fulgenzio at 216 Quial Drive for $162,000. Zimlr Inc. to HWT Properties LLC at 2155 S Route 119 for $270,000. Dennis Henry trustee to John and Jocelyn Sandstrom at Templeton Pl for $82,000. Donald Rhome to Burt and Pamela Fazi at 539 Waterbury Drive for $170,000. Peter Buchan to Keelin and Linda Butler at 245-247 Wendel Road for $24,000. Alicia Belli Overly to Michael and Ramona Diehl at 194 Wyoming St. for $153,000.
HUNKER
Estate of Edith Murkley to Deborah Wilson at 318 Belson St. for $65,000.
JEANNETTE
Todd Bartlow to Thomas and Viola Parris at 2 Cuyler Ave. for $10,000. Cory Coffey to Victoria Bunton at 213 N Fifth St. for $105,000. Rita Fink to Clayton Commercial Properties LLC at 515 S Sixth St. for $73,550. Charles Stough to Nathan and Jennifer Stipetich at 308 Sycamore St. for $144,000.
LATROBE
Donna Radacosky to Adam Collier at 118 Ave. A for $99,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Jon Lundquist to Mark Stephen and Melissa Ann Matesich at 220 E Loyalhanna St. for $295,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Richard McMarlin to Kevin and Jane Dougherty at 618 Hillside Ave. for $111,000. David Norris to Chad and Catherine McMullen at Route 711 for $85,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to Thomas Jascak at 300 Angel Ln for $235,000. Clyde Burton to SFR3-020 LLC at 419 Chicago Ave. for $25,000. Lloyd Susini to Nichole Lynn Zaborowski at 311 Claremont Drive for $399,500. Sandra Bercel to Jordan and Tara Greathouse at 2913 Leechburg Road for $92,000. Dollar Bank FSB to Patricia Willis at 108 Sylvan Drive for $115,000.
MONESSEN
Curtis Moore to Brendan Cook at 326 Helen Ave. for $79,000. Joseph Righetti to William Hans Jr. and Kimberly Lynne Hans at 234 Linden Ave. for $4,000. Richard Francowic to Brandon Johnson at 10 Montraver Drive for $134,000. Estate of Betty Lee Lencio to Kimberly Anderson at 22 Rex Blvd. for $101,760.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Colin Gnibus to Virginia Paige Elinsky at 139 N Diamond St. for $188,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Restoration Rewind LLC to Brandi Bush at 304 E Smithfield St. Ext. for $136,000. Allen Williams Investments LLC to Scott Reichard at 3134-3138 SR 982 for $155,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Brian Benjamin to Patrick and Taryn Shuler at 1014 Hunt Club Ct for $567,000. Zachariah Sharek to Robert and Carol Furgurson at 3322 Lake Ridge Drive for $630,000. William Hanna III to William Hanna IV at 2240 Manordale Drive for $350,000. TPL Income Property Corp. to Martin Konopka Jr. and Christielynn Konopka at 3463 Mayer Drive for $312,500.
NEW KENSINGTON
Rege Carney to AK Valley Quality Rentals LLC at 241 Fifth Ave. for $30,000. Anthony Fantuzzo to John and Sharon Chepelsky at 662 Kimball Ave. for $78,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Austin Wilson to Martin and Kelcey Sons at 14053 Clyde Drive for $186,500. Evelyn Elaine Deliman to Robert Payne Jr. at 1925 Colleen Drive for $150,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Luigi and Tara Fusco at 2100 Morris Ave. for $85,000. Kimberly Strashensky to Thomas Patrick and Holly Cie Bazzone at 8134 Oxford Ct for $565,000. Housing & Urban Development to Brittany Miller at 1201 Robbie Drive for $116,385.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Tyler Horgan to Matthew Saeger and Alyssa Sukay at 300 McWilliams Road for $389,000. Kevin Malkos to Paul Cheripka Jr. and Kara Cheripka at 1113 Redoak Drive for $332,500. Ricky Goga to Jarrett Breegle and Laurel Holliday at 1936 Route 130 for $3,000. NVR Inc. to Erik and Alexandra Rasky at 1089 Wedgewood Drive for $442,565.
ROSTRAVER
Maronda Homes Inc. to Khem Timsina and Bandana Khanal at 552 Gardenia Drive for $375,124. Estate of Fern Pitts to DR Korber Properties LLC at Route 981 for $72,000. Logan Sczerba to Paul and Amelia Kelly at 210 Sweeney Circle Drive for $206,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Michael Gabrielson to Justin Cogley at 190 Fennel St. for $245,000.
SCOTTDALE
James Wells to Ken Michael and Lynn Ann Stern at 400 Orchard Ave. for $131,250. US Bank NA to CATG LLC at 322 S Broadway St. for $22,024. CATG LLC to Nationwide Community Revitalization LLC at 322 S Broadway St. for $22,024.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Natalie Lillie to Stephen Small at 113 Mizpark Drive for $182,500.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Timothy Regrut to Holly Henderson at 335 Hoover St. for $56,000.
TRAFFORD
Christine Corrales to McClure St. Partn. L.P. at 522 Cavitt Ave. for $26,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Kuldeep Singh and Supinder Kaur at 220 Ridgecrest Ct for $451,869.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Christopher Hale to Brian and Kayla Erret at 3222 Attleboro Road for $240,000. Justin Dikeman to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. at 720 Janwood Drive for $349,900. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Dennis and Patrice Blaszkowski at 720 Janwood Drive for $349,900. Achieva Family Trust to Timothy and Emily Farkas at 238 Lentz Road for $300,000. Estate of Mary Murdock to Jared Lee and Jennifer Marie Bitz at 311 Marigold Drive for $345,000. Robert Rockwell to Travis and Amanda Pierce at 649 Rachelle Ct for $396,000. Timothy Leone to Fred and Jennifer Williams at 2475 Route 130 for $48,000. Lauro Realty Holding Co. LLC to Carpe Diem Property Management LLC at 5840 SR 981 for $1,100,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Edward Mroz to Sara Simpson at 217 Easy St. for $41,300.
WASHINGTON
Mary Jo Traficante to Dennis and Jessica Nakutis at 304 Maple Hill Drive for $269,900. Brady Bertetto to Robert and Lauren Black at 157 Martin Drive for $142,500.
YOUNGWOOD
Ronald Ingelido to Samuel Raneri V and Jennifer Raneri at 27 S Fifth St. for $195,000. First Commonwealth Bank to Scott Sabol at 403 S Seventh St. for $68,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.