ALLEGHENY
Allegheny Phoenix Co. LLC to Suncrest Homes Inc. at 632 Cedar Ridge Drive for $25,000. Nicole Baker to Robert and Nicole Baker at 444 Finnin Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $164,312). Wesley Martin to Andrew Barker at Garvers Ferry Road for $350,000. Marissa Michelle Walkup to Samuel DeAngelo III and Angel Renee Jenereaux at 1214 Hancock Ave. for $95,000. Kevin Glendenning to Danielle Hickey at 828 Labelle Vue Road for $92,000.
ARNOLD
Sharon Hanisak to SFR3-030 LLC at 1708 Kenneth Ave. for $20,000.
DELMONT
John Edward Cunningham Jr. to Stephen Balas at 24 Freeport St. for $108,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Douglas Gordon McGillivray to Myco Real Properties VIII L.P. at 194 Chesnut Ridge Road for $650,000. Alan Rebar to Mary Jane Musnug at 781 Everview Ln for $166,000. Estate of Elmer Hoffer Jr. to William Hoffer and Julia Palmer at 3091 Ligonier St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $34,700). Central Penn Capital Management LLC to Taylor Sumansky at 141 Loyalhanna Ave. for $170,000. John Kropilak to Brandon Tepley at 114 Mania Ave. for $220,000. Kenzel Bigler to Scott and Laurie Dowdell at Monte Ln for $19,000. Estate of Ralph Smith to Eric Ecker at SR 217 for $2,400. Estate of Elizabeth Martin to Paul and Patricia Baum at 1472 Spring Crest Cir for $125,000. Calvary Temple Assembly God Latrobe to Nathaniel Moff and Ashley Hofmann at 1313 St. Clair St. for $185,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Pike Run Country Club to Eric Schwotzer at SR 31 for $150,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Kenneth Wesley Patton Jr. trustee to Jeffery Penberthy at 1001 Liberty Ave. for $237,900.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of William Simpson to Adam and Lora Bills at 447 Clark Hollow Road for $318,000. Lisa Bowen to Paul Schwartz and Jill McConnell at 207 Whitetail Drive for $310,000.
GREENSBURG
Greensburg Council 169 Jr. Order Mechanic to Geoffrey Hanna at 308 Alwine Ave. for $75,000. Ronald Dicriscio to David Gorski at 411 Bierer St. for $123,000. Joseph Rutkowski to Adam Ballish at 17 Brattleboro Drive for $220,000. Heather Olwell to Earl and Beverly Fair at 521 Bush Way for $112,000. Estate of Nina Camille Adams to Cuda Investments Inc. at 307 Grant St. for $69,100. Patricia Schultz to US Bank NA at 556 Hamel St. for $1,274. Estate of Lillie Mae Sanders to Roger and Maureen Murphy at 218 Laird St. for $13,500. BZ Real Estate LLC to Ryan and Maegan Kelly at 11-13 N Hamilton Ave. for $165,000. Robert Westberry to Melvin Andrew Fiel III at 411 Perry Ave. for $154,000. Stephen Rodgers to Tucker Sommi and Greg Kocinski at 140 S Hamilton Ave. for $120,000. Robert Noviello to Ronald Mellinger Jr. and Angela Mellinger at 302 S Urania Ave. for $600,000. William Ofcansky to Bjorn Rock LLC at Steck St. for $40,000. Joan Land Davi to James Vincent Rizzo et al. and Pamela Livolsi at 41 Woodland Ave. for $200,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Paul Smeltzer to Robert and Angela Nehila at 565 Agnew Road for $130,000. Delgrosso Remodeling & Construction to Timothy Oblak at 2615 Cromwell St. for $139,900. Tony Sesti to George Johnston IV at 711 Humphrey Road for $195,000. James Silvis to Kayton Shields at 220 Linda Drive for $160,000. Dale Gornall to Matthew and Brianna Gornall at 779 Linmore Drive for $250,000. Jerry Berkley to Steven Black at Old Route 119 for $225,000. Marianne Fox to James Marcinik II and Lisa Marcinik at 125 Rustic Ln for $98,500. Estate of Helen Zello to Michelle Caldwell at 227 S Lincoln Ave. for $135,000. Damion Reinke to Marcus and Heather Ragland at 1168 SR 130 for $338,000. Harry Wareham to Maura Peyton and William Nalepa at 113 Sheffield Drive for $190,000. Dennis Yeager to Joseph John and Judith Ann Niedzalkoski at 521 Southfield Drive for $350,000. Pellis Homes Inc. to Scott Sepesky at Southway Drive for $25,000. Pellis Homes Inc. to Richard Allen and Victoria Jeanne Shaheen at Southway Drive for $44,900. Estate of Dorothy Henry to Brian and Stefanie Elliott at 310 Victoria Ln for $18,475. Ernest Demonte Jr. to Christine Anthony at 18 Washington St. for $127,650. Anthony Santone III to Allen and Melissa Brothers at 527 Westchester Drive for $320,000.
IRWIN
Keith Smetak to Alan and Cheyanne Horne at 814 Elm St. for $220,000. Robert Deguffroy Jr. to Pamela Deguffroy and Robyn Bottesch at 517 Lombard St. for $180,000. Estate of Kathleen Montrose to Gary Knapp and Kelly Yarrison at 733 Pennsylvania Ave. for $131,800. Stephen Schonbachler to Juliette Pavlick at 912 Sherman Ave. for $128,000.
JEANNETTE
Estate of Rudolph Fiorino to Susan Elizabeth McFarland and Rosemary Sheridan Lewis at 811 Arlington Ave. for $120,000. John Parsons Jr. to Alyssa Rae Stinebiser at 306 Cedar St. for $135,000. Estate of Robert Miller to Chad Miller and Glenda Rupert Mester at 448 Cedar St. for $50,500. Linda Davis to US Bank NA at 330-332 Good St. for $2,180 by sheriff’s deed. Jodi Sible to Kim Christopher and Alane Susan McCann at 709 Jefferson Ave. for $137,250. Huntington National Bank to Paul Allen Baker Jr. and Sabrina Diana Baker at 409 Sloan Ave. for $47,000. William Pieniadz to Kenneth and Julie Busony at 413 Welker St. for $80,000.
LATROBE
Harold Wilson Jr. to US Bank Trust NA at 112 D Ave. for $1,584 by sheriff’s deed. Mark Canterna to Charles and Jacalyn Huska at 731 Fairmont St. for $195,000. Kayla Errett to Alexis Nicole Chockla at 30 W Harrison Ave. for $103,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Gary Diorio to Vedran Okilj and Matthew Artz at 230 Indian St. for $174,000. Jerold Manges to Richard Addison Heil Jr. and Judith Ellen Knapp at 218 Washington St. for $205,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
James Buterbaugh to Alyssa Bassi Brunatti Boyd at 549 Brigade Ln for $65,000. Paul Gamble to John Morbitzer et al. and Deirdre Morbitzer at Rockcliff Ln for $1,750.
LOWER BURRELL
Tyler Jacob Allen to Adam Sudano and Brooke Ruffner at 2615 Anne Way for $300,000. Estate of John Engler to Tyler Vincent and Jaclyn Mae Harris at 2653 Chestnut St. for $122,300. Housing & Urban Development to Cynthia Corradene et al. and Iva Joanne Corradene at 237 Crescent Drive for $124,000. Ronald Welker to William and Katie Jones at 155 Edward St. for $206,000. Pathway Capital Alliance LLC to Jonathan and Michelle McKee at 2823 Hastings Drive for $227,000. Richard kwalski to Joseph and Patricia Van Tine at 3041 Valjo Drive for $260,000. Estate of Marjorie Montanari to Bradley Kostewicz and Linday Meyer at 3188 Vermont Drive for $160,000.
MANOR
Dennis Galligan to Michael and Candace Lawson at 392 Brandywine Drive for $326,000. Scott Harding to Ashley Clark at 24 Oak St. for $135,000. Andrew Rhoades to Rhoades Family Trust 46 at Railroad St. for $39,151.
MONESSEN
Wealth Capital Group LLC to Terry Bobin at 928 Athalia Ave. for $7,500. Samuel Spina to Joyce Wilson at 417 Frye Ave. for $52,000. Andrew Pacak to James Singer II at 1108 Graham Ave. for $31,000. Mark Pach to Moneysun LLC at Parente Blvd. for $1,313 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $8,927) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Carole Amoroso to Thomas and Tamara Bojsen at 147 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $73,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Michael S Pritts LLC to Jason Glover at 404 Braddock St. for $116,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Chestnut Equity Partners LLC to Howard Edgar at 538 Ankney Hill Road for $41,150. Victor Owen to Kelley Walton and Sheila Albright at 5264 Brinker Road for $80,000. Timothy Shields to Neva and Timothy Schandel at 1951 Buttercup Ln for $250,000. Lawrence Miller to Jeffrey and Kerri Klocek at 148 Carpentertown Mine Road for $296,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Ronald White to Melissa Rose Liddell at 54 Bel Aire Drive for $273,000. Charles Tragesser Jr. to Rocky Sung Chi Tuan and Ceclia Wen Ya Lo at 4461 Bulltown Road for $144,800. Charles Tragesser Jr. to Rocky Sung Chi Tuan and Ceclia Wen Ya Lo at 4463 Bulltown Road for $914,500. Estate of Norman John VonAllmen to Kraig and Cynthia VonAllmen at 3175 Chalmers Ave. for $155,000. John Mikach to John and Ellen Rack at 5100 Cline Hollow Road for $620,000. Anthony DiFulvio to Nathan Bell at 5014 Clydesdale Ct for $505,000. Reed Commerce LLC to Asia Lilley and Ronald Craig at 3675 Forbes Trail Road for $360,000. Ravikanth Gadicherla to Bharat Mhatre and Sneha Gokulakrishman at 5018 Harvest Drive for $445,000. Deborah Nance to Marco Lodovico at 4202 Lochner Ct for $350,000. Barrington Heights LLC to Joseph and Susan Fey at 3702 Millstone Ct for $189,900. Vicki Helgeson to Kelsey Rack at 2381 Mt. Vernon Ave. for $475,000. Clifford Pokol to FLAS Trade LLC at 4915 Simmons Cir for $209,000. Christopher Stolish to John and Rebecca Jane Kara at 4216 Tamarack Ln for $363,500.
NEW ALEXANDRIA BOROUGH
Susan Caldwell to Dennis and Carol Zdrojkowski at 1608 Keystone Park Road for $259,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Emil Hanulik Jr. to Arslan Ovezgylyjov at 624 Bell St. for $25,000. Jacque Curll to Judith Poff at 635 Frank Drive for $185,000. Justin Tyler to Clara Heston at 1 Jones St. for $64,000. Gabriel Clark to James Shields at 440 Pershing Drive for $145,000. Estate of Betty Adams to SFR3 030 LLC at 1348 Woodmont Ave. for $47,500.
NEW STANTON
Jennifer Shively to Daniel and Addriane Allison at 141 Melrose Drive for $178,500.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
David Burrows to Jennifer King at 320 Roley St. for $60,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Rodd Pribik to Rebecca Jill Morcheid at 1030 First St. for $282,500. Bolton Boskovitch to Segavepo LLC at 640 Brownstown Road for $138,000. Eirik Bendiksen to Alexander and Katherine Kasprzak at 451 Buttermilk Hollow Road for $150,000. Patrick Arndt to Joseph Francis and Shelley Lyn Hershberger at 1356 Byerly Pl for $210,000. Kay Mandalaskas trustee to Richard Greenwood and Rachel Greenwood Gricar at 11459 Drop Road for $225,000. James Hemmerle trustee to Matthew and Nicole Merranko at 981 First St. for $300,100. Damiano Pasqualino to Mary Ann Divecchio at 2074-2076 Hahntown Wendel Road for $58,750. Betty Tekavec to Megan Marie Algeri at 306 Huntingdon Ave. for $125,000. F & H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 7891 Isabella Drive for $75,000. F & H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes Inc. at 7896 Isabella Drive for $75,000. Steven Lipp to Ty Alexander Lipp at 9181 Lakeview Drive for $105,000. Shane Carr to Mark Mullen Jr. and Kelley Kristine Mullen at 11714 McKee Road for $205,000. F & H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes Inc. at 1050 New Hope Drive for $75,000. Johnna Sleith to John and Rebecca Shakoske at 11227 Pershing Drive for $465,000. Cathy Grudowski to RP2ALL LLC at 835 Quaker Drive for $165,000. Tracey Price to Damein Rayman at 13783 Redwood Drive for $151,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Timothy and Dorothy Smith at 9216 Riley Way for $352,260. JAAAM Inc. to Terry Harrison and Tara Jordan at 384 Robbins Station Road for $299,900. Jason Troyer to John Maurin and Milene Brennan at 570 Robbins Station Road for $205,000. Matthew Gracan to Matthew and Nicole Nader at 14090 Torie Drive for $267,000. Deborah Gaab to Timothy and Jennifer Eisengruber at 670 Vincent Drive for $372,000. Frank Servello Jr. to RP2ALL LLC at 14056 Wayne Drive for $179,000. RWS Development Co. Inc. to Paul and Haley Wulff at 1309 Weber Ct for $105,000.
OKLAHOMA
Toney Chess to Marcus and Jennifer Mazur at 121 W Penn Drive for $119,900.
PENN BOROUGH
Pamela Barton to Randal and Suzanne Dreistadt at 510 Emma St. for $4,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Susan Wojtaseski at 8003 Augusta Ln for $331,480. James Ponitz Jr. to Brent McCauley and Edward McDowell at 45 Barri Drive for $245,000. Jim Skourlis to Brian Bohn and Olivia Brinker at 1100 Blackthorne Drive for $630,000. Scottsdale REI LLC to Jacob Armand Bell and Kaysi Ann Dahlstrom at 498 Burrel Hill Cir for $210,000. R A Snoznik Construction Inc. to Michael and Christy Maruca at 1018 Crab Apple Ct for $530,796. Kara Tiani to Ronald Fleck Jr. and Sandra Fleck at 1001 Garrison Ln for $225,900. Kenneth Slifer to Matthew and Margaret Kaninberg at 119 Lorien Drive for $310,213. Citizens Service Corp. to FREG 101 Orchard LLC at 101 Orchard Drive for $365,000. NVR Inc. to Daniel and Nadine Siler at 1018 Rohan Ct for $348,740. Wendy Sutter to Kristy Pany at 517 Simpson Road for $62,790. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1002 Valinor Drive for $61,000. NVR Inc. to Justin and Samara Rubin at 1086 Wedgewood Drive for $486,661. Blackthorne Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1091 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844. NVR Inc. to Ralph Santilli and Liana Kaufman at 1101 Wedgewood Drive for $399,340.
ROSTRAVER
Estate of Helen Bucci to Tristan Michael Sandrosky at 532 Beazell Road for $130,000. Russell Henry to Zachary and Lisa Long at 326 Peach Ave. for $175,000. Tyler James Hoberman to Terry Bobin at 332 Peach Ave. for $5,000. Dennis Mohan to Andrew and Paige King at 105 Sage Ln for $225,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
RMK Properties LLC to Leonora Kepple estate at Hannastown Road for $36,000. Harold Duncan to Mark and Patricia Venturella at 307 Jaclyn Ct for $300,000. Paul Bollinger to Kevin and Heather Patton Csuhta at Route 819 for $119,000.
SCOTTDALE
Anthony Bando to Bryce and Amanda Nicholson at 1001 Loucks Ave. for $215,000. Estate of Mary Margaret Melillo to Dianne Mailluox at 704 Parker Ave. for $137,000.
SEWICKLEY
James Zimmerman et al. to Frank and Elicia Zimmerman at Clay Pike for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $15,010). Marsha Morozowich to Donald and Carol Maughan at 1530 Greensburg Pike for $35,000. Rita Fink to Marnie Carlson and Michael Stefko at 139 Wilps Drive for $181,920.
SMITHTON
Chad Greenawalt to Ryan Dongilli and Monique Balmer at 346 Third St. for $50,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Suchitra Barua to Ellis Barfield at 1519 Ashland St. for $135,000. Arthur Bell to Mary Butina at 1212 Cedar St. for $130,000. Sean Borris to Amy Yuhouse at 1814 Jefferson St. for $77,500.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Evelyn Bobbs to Ronald and Marie Bobbs at 507 Greensburg Pike for $23,333. Richard Bobbs to Ronald and Marie Bobbs at 507 Greensburg Pike for $23,333.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Scott Beresford to Debbie Vuletich at 529 Welty St. for $115,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Central Penn Capital Management LLC to Kenneth and Wendy Wolfe Moore at 131 N View Heights for $156,000.
TRAFFORD
Estate of Elizabeth Ann Henderson to Shaina Drapala et al. and Mathew Tranter at 609-609 1/2
Sixth St. for $115,000. Kevin Dick to Roy and Slavina Dorosh Faust at 109 Belleauwood Blvd. for $235,000. Barry Frydrych to Mark Frydrych at 7 Meadow St. for $80,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Ruth Eversole to Michael and Kayla Dando at 3124 Attleboro Pl for $235,000. David Clark to Andrew David Clark at Fred Rogers Drive for $80,000. Shirley Ann Kelley to Jacquelyn Beth Davis at 1508 George St. for $72,000. Estate of Elizabeth Aukerman to Mark and Sandra Kencbok at 106 Golf St. for $179,900. Jonathan Cuneo to Timothy and Tonya Riggs at 225 Kingston St. for $269,900. Mary Lou Hacker to Courtney Burger et al. and Paul Schmidt III at 247 Lakewood Road for $649,000. Joerg Groel to Wayne Unks and Kathryn Cologne Unks at 110 Lentz Road for $333,100. Evan Harr Jr. to LAF Holdings LLC at 4318 Route 982 for $162,750. Brent McCauley to Shane and Janet Carr at 809 S Shenandoah Drive for $235,000. J. Eleanor Womack to Patrick and Elaine McConnell at 1103 Scenic Drive for $330,000. Eveline Schott to Joshua and Rachel Spano at 1219 Shady Hill Road for $279,000. Rose Slater to Michael Eckel at 121 Slater Ln for $111,300. Tracie Huffman to William Beecy Jr. and Michelle Beecy at 208 St. Cecilia Road for $420,000. Madison Ave Homes LLC to Primo Rentals LLC at 352 Unity Cemetary Road for $86,000. Adam Gail to Denise Fancella at 27 Unity Square Drive for $239,000.
UPPER BURRELL
William Moten Jr. to Richard Torres at 226 Mosaic Blvd. for $557 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,120) by sheriff’s deed.
VANDERGRIFT
Janet Scanlon to John Suprano Jr. at 111 Lafayette St. for $89,799. James Prause Jr. to Grissom Brothers Properties LLC at 204 Linden St. for $9,250.
WASHINGTON
Estate of Vincent Galicic to Kenneth and Susan Walter at 5051 Beech Road for $325,000. David Rich to Tyler Kugler and Bryanne Roberts at 338 Jackson Drive for $260,000. Gary Long to Ashleigh Tobin at 4372 Route 66 for $158,000. William H Moore Family L.P. to Smith Rental L.P. at 142 State Route 356 for $1,000,000.
WEST NEWTON
Suzanne Glasgow to Fred Lennert at 111 Broadway St. for $58,000. Harry David Stoner to Darren Vargo at 112 Monath St. for $108,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Elvira Weiss to Daniel Caulfield Jr. at 10 N Third St. for $113,000. Deborah Hair to Devon Snyder at 1 N Fifth St. for $149,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.