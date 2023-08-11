ALLEGHENY
Landcraft LLC to Suncrest Homes Inc. at 628 Cedar Ridge Drive for $5,000.
Landcraft LLC to Suncrest Homes Inc. at 510 Dogwood Ct for $37,900.
Donald Kauffman II to John Michael and Magdalena Marie Wilson at 240 Karen Drive for $230,000.
Albert Thompson Jr. to Louis and Mary Lee Naccarato at 240 Laura Drive for $247,450.
Estate of Stanley John Tygielski to Michael WA Mitchell at 614 Pine Run Road for $230,000.
Cheryl Ferrier to Lee and Megan Hanyo at 199 Rebecca Ave. for $169,900.
Valerie Copeland to James Copeland and Jinger Wilkins at 571 State Route 356 for $40,000.
ARNOLD
Estate of Stella Robuck to Jordan Walters at 2018 Alcoa Drive for $105,000.
Richard Greco to Jennifer Toney at 1916-1/2 Constitution Blvd. for $12,000.
Samuel Lombardo to 1715 Fifth Ave LLC at 1813 Horne Blvd. for $10,000.
Larry Barber to Vikram Choudhury at 1508 Kenneth Ave. for $50,600.
Kaley Bowman to Mark Nicholas at 1604 Kimball Ave. for $99,500.
JMG Partners 2021 L.P. to Farhan Aslam at 103 Mohawk Drive for $40,000.
Estate of Helen Meso to NAC Enterprises LLC at 305-307 Mohawk Drive for $60,000.
Estate of Marie Kudlock to Joseph Grillo at 1701 Victoria Ave. for $11,400.
Eric Cesaratto to Tamika Allen at 1625 Woodmont Ave. for $96,900.
AVONMORE
Estate of Mary Jane Marchitelli to John and Kara Stanowski at 720 Allegheny Ave. for $180,000.
Nicholas Sikora to Joshua Zelonka and Lexa Lockhart at 817 Railroad Ave. for $168,000.
COOK Andrew Imhoff to Jesse Parker at 1394 Bethel Church Road for $263,500. Ella Lenhart to Timothy Queer at 550 Bethel Church Road for $13,969. Kenneth Reeder to Reeder & Co. LLC at 120 Dorsey Ln for $101,626. Jill Miller to Joshua and Rossitza Griffin trustee at 257 Four Mile Run Road for $382,000. Estate of Ray Peper to Jonathan Mark and Kimberly Ann Wilson at 207 Piper Gross Road for $492,500.
DELMONT
Breannon Postell to Chad Fischer and Michele Bichko at 125 Apple Hill Drive for $345,000.
Estate of Joseph Rebitch to George Visnick Jr. and Judith Visnick at 201 Church St. for $10,000.
Estate of Thomas Brinker to Alex Bengel at 200 Manor Road for $187,500.
DERRY BOROUGH
Eileen Myers to MIB Real Estate Investments LLC at 206-208 N Chestnut St. for $110,000. Blue Door Rentals LLC to Michael Reffo III at 724 Railroad St. for $10,000. Norma Griffiths to Seth Donnelly at 116 W Owens Ave. for $119,900.
DERRY TOWNSHIP Kathie Dempsey to Lexis Malnofski at 217 Tenth St. for $47,000. John MacCarelli to Mary Regina Boland at 822 Abbott St. for $184,000. Dolores James to Dolores James at 127 Briar Ln for $220,341. Anna Lund to Carl Fetters Jr. at 302 Clinton St. for $135,000. Estate of Donna Jacqueline Kengerski to Deanna Leone at 822 Everview Ln for $180,000. Joshua Gardner to Sarah Winski at 1157 Geary Way for $272,500. ATS Property Holdings LLC to Eileen Anderson at 325 George St. for $184,900. Banjamin Check to Todd Montgomery Jr. at 146 Guerrier Road for $186,000. Kathleen Johnston to David Warren and Kathleen Johnston at 402 Johnston Drive for $5,000. David Cochran to Leo James Bates at 124 Keystone Estate Road for $15,453. Edith Harris to Ralph and Diane Kay Kunkle at Lincoln St. for $185,000. Richard Bihon to Dennis and Deborah Newhouse at Newhouse Road for $62,000. Estate of Dorothy Rosborough to Justin Bronson at 8497 State Route 22 for $160,000. June Vicola to Ryan Matthew and Lauren Marie Kromel at 8846 State Route 22 for $270,000. Paul Dalansky to Blake Sheffler at 2351 State Route 981 for $169,900. Joseph Maguire to Ian and Carl Bonn at Tannery Hollow Road for $4,817. Estate of Douglas Scott McCracken to Donald Thomas Dudley Jr. and Debra Lee Fabrizio Dudley at 577 Tannery Hollow Road for $235,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Brian Berrey to John and Susan Coleman at 1044 Tabletop Drive for $930,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON
Guttman Realty Co. to Mapleview Partners at 230 Bessemer Road for $308,000.
Ronald Hawk to Christian and Heidi Fedorko at 235 Hostoffer Road for $7,454.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Dennis Morlacci to Steven Whitman and Dawn Smitley at 309 Chambers St. for $3,500.
Nathan Black to Caleb George at 437 McKinley Ave. for $76,000.
EXPORT
Jenelle Calisti to Michael and Patricia Gilbreth at 6012 Calisti Drive for $198,000.
James Seighman to J & A Custom Builders LLC at 6095 Kennedy Ave. for $28,500.
Adam Norris to Zachary Recklein at 2639 Puckety Drive for $100,000.
FAIRFIELD Estate of Ruth Felton to Krista Platt and Jenifer Loveridge at 107 Empfield Drive for $122,078. Citizens Bank NA to Casper Libranti at 106 Pin Oak Drive for $49,900. Nancy Buckles to Scott Buckles at 2867 Route 259 for $40,000. Estate of Myrna Betton to James Gregorakis and Martyn Gefsky at 5485 State Route 711 for $246,900.
GREENSBURG
JoAnn Germadnik to Chris and Jennifer Braman at 41 Brattleboro Drive for $288,000. Nancy Seaton to Llewelyn McClamy at 238 Fayette St. for $129,900. Estate of Timothy Donahue to William and Martha Minogue at 5 Glencove Drive for $310,000. Nancy Everson to James Dougherty and Ellen Monahan at 12 Greenleaf Ave. for $167,000. Richard Rosensteel to JV Property Development LLC at 657 Grove St. for $135,000. Jason WS Rusilko to Garrett Woodmancy at 351 Harrison Ave. for $101,000. Estate of Clifford Lightner to Steven David and Lois Lee Schindler at 1141 Harvey Ave. for $255,000. Robert Robosky to Aaron and Stacy Holt at 1032 Highland Ave. for $180,000. The Chip Group LLC to Shea Senella at 724 Lemington St. for $54,000. Cathy DeVaney to Kenyon and Lynn DeVaney trustee at 728 Lemington St. for $164,000. Estate of John Sekuta to GDIB LLC at 745 McArthur Drive for $50,000. Marcia Detore to Roberto Gonzalez and Kelsey Stanford at 235 Mitinger Ave. for $112,000. RSI Home Investors LLC to Miraculous Acquisitions LLC at 601 Mt. Pleasant St. for $105,000. Marlene Gulisek to Russell Cleaver Jr. and Shirley Jean Cleaver at 79 S Hamilton Ave. for $120,000. Christopher Malik to Michael Don and Heidi Lee Bryant at 631 Stanton St. for $83,000. Jenna Fullem to Valerie Tantlinger at 507 Taylor St. for $105,000. PNC Bank NA to Laura Jeanne Bauer at 6 Torrington Drive for $265,222. Marianne Anzovino to Adam and Emily Weyandt at 8 Torrington Drive for $335,000.
HEMPFIELD Robert Noviello to Regis and Elaine Murtha at 3 Alta Vita Drive Apt 206 for $250,000. Laurie Sandin Breegle to Tad John Sandin at 1623 Arona Road for $11,000. Cherry Hills L.P. to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC at 3055 Audrey Drive for $284,128. Robert Miner Jr. to Kory Krinock at 403 Balsam Ct for $835,000. Jana Mitchel to Christopher Clark and Bethany Kelly at 584 Beech Hills Road for $206,900. Jennifer Kirin to Roel Martinez at 351 Brush Creek Road for $2,000. Amanda Corbin to Thomas Hoffer Jr. at 4123 Cambridge Drive for $189,900. Joanne Doyle to Michael and Lorraine Cochrane at 807 Cochran Drive for $387,500. Deanna Kulcsar to Damion Giacchino at 18 Corbett Ave. for $275,000. Estate of Ann Darragh to Pamela Ellenberger at 663 Degregory Drive for $120,000. George McEwen trustee to DMJM Group L.P. at 422 Dragon Rouge Drive for $210,000. Estate of Dennis Falcsik to Augusten Solomon and MacKenna Christine Bressler at 29 Frick Ave. for $164,900. Estate of Ronald Francis Bell to Shad Fagerland at 458 Fry Hollow Road for $154,900. Estate of Frances Sever to Robert Sever at 8018 Gladstone Drive for $25,633. Tuesdae Checque to Susan Mancz at 101 Homer Drive for $167,000. Anthony Santone IV to Nicholas Blair and Rhiannon Lynn Wineland at 258 Iowa St. for $195,000. Estate of Glenn Hauliska Jr. to Hannah Hauliska at 21 Landis Ave. for $115,352. Nicole McCullough to Paul and Kasey Machesky at 432 Lexington Drive for $255,000. Carmen Eisaman to Matthew Leach and Brid Brady at 714 Locust St. for $245,000. Jonathan Delgrosso to Joshua Allen and Julia Elizabeth Hoffner at 126 Millersdale Road for $295,000. Herschel Benjamin to Lynn Lawrence at 207 Navaho Drive for $185,000. Triple B Properties LLC to Nicholas Joseph and Amanda Jo Donatelli at 227 Navaho Drive for $269,500. Douglas Semingson trustee to Anthony Paluzzi at 404 New Alexandria Road for $209,000. Rod Beskitt trustee to James and Marsha Williams at 519 New Market Drive for $175,000. Carl Sarnovsky to JV Property Development LLC at 352 Price St. for $45,000. Jocelyn Eaglehouse to Achieva Support at 4568 Ridgeview Drive for $225,000. RTJR Enterprises LLC to Jesse Mularski at 452 Roosevelt Way for $69,000. Roger Stants to Scott Conrad and Nicole McAllister at 231 Sandworks Road for $419,000. Estate of Ralph Winkler to Howard Thomas III at 4017 School Drive for $195,597. Estate of Frederick Snyder to Bethanne Petrylak at 606 Short St. for $200,000. Estate of John Brooks to Tyler Morelli at 818 State Route 119 for $40,000. Miller Property Enterprises LLC to Carrie Schmucker at 836 State Route 119 for $69,000. Benjamin Yaroch to MM Music LLC at 3251 State Route 136 for $85,000. Elite Choice Investments LLC to James Poli at 1103 Summit Drive for $254,900. Sarah Rebitch to Kaylene Chavez at 1404 Thistle Drive for $154,000. Brandi Lynn Sieg to Jennifer Ross at 13 Willow Crossing Road for $232,000.
HYDE PARK
Estate of Leona Crooks to Erik and Sarah Poorman at 300 Sixth Ave. for $13,500.
IRWIN
Mary Elizabeth Forbes trustee to DiCerbo-Nama Properties LLC at 121 First St. for $123,000.
JEANNETTE
Hosam Jbawi to Dennis Cholock at 420 Third St. for $19,000.
Estate of Robert Bishop to Thomas Lawson at 341 Cedar St. for $35,000.
Suzanne Kepple to Daniel Jesse McConnell and Darlene Speer at 306 Chestnut St. for $60,266.
Thomas Boyle to Jeannette Dreams LLC at 200 Clay Ave. for $90,000.
Cheryl Simon to Roel Martinez at 512 Gaskill Ave. for $21,000.
US Bank trustee to Brandon and Jogay Titel at 923 Gaskill Ave. for $54,900.
Lisa Ketter to Curtis Eakman and Margaret Sirnic at 119 Good St. for $28,000.
Michael Cycak to Vincent Lynn at 411 Jane St. for $155,802 by sheriff’s deed.
REO Trust 2021 NR 2 to Higher Investments Inc. at 403 Lewis Ave. for $65,000.
SFR3 050 LLC to Osvaldo Miranda Martinez and Pearl Miranda at 411 N Third St. for $15,000.
Estate of Mafalda Goesch to Lance Carr at 107 Spruce St. for $50,000.
LATROBE
Edith Harris to Ryan and Donna Zitterbart at 140 Braddock Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $155,000). Estate of Charlotte Keslar to Melissa Casteel at 622 Brinker Ave. for $129,900. Nicholas Rosa to Astron Realty LLC at 47 Cedar St. for $600,000. Elizabeth Miller to Evan Oblak and Angelica Fischer at 225 James St. for $105,000. Mark Miller to Roger and Belinda Lynn at John St. for $8,000. Paul Imbrogno to Jose and Maria Mejia at 911 Ligonier St. for $75,000. John Ebert to Rusty Years Holdings LLC at 350 Main St. for $66,720. Christopher Dunn to Megan Kondrich at 314 Northview Drive for $270,000. John Smetanka Jr. to Jason and Alycia Spagnolo at 836 Spring St. for $310,000. Lynn Ruffner to Mark and Carol Reiner at 1418 Sylvan Ave. for $195,000. Betsy Ross to Erica Krug at 1409 Truman Ave. for $115,000. Westmoreland County Land Bank to Drey Homes LLC at 126 Wagner St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $11,500). Mark Reiner to Laura Delsordo at 619 Weldon St. for $225,000.
LIGONIER Tracy Heintzelman to Robert Beck at 211 E Church St. for $349,000. Linda Stahl to Alex and Abigail Cairns at 98 Kelly St. for $68,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Beverly Christner to Kimberly Shaffer at 907 Cavalry St. for $36,000. Douglas Fischer to Loyalhanna Cozy Cottage LLC at 1436 Darlington Road for $37,087. Samuel Clayton Williams Jr. to Teroerde Family LLC at 782 Darlington Road for $250,000. Keith Daugherty to Gregg Mauk at 107 Orange Ln for $50,000. Bonita Robinson to John and Donna Robinson at 189 Orme Road for $150,000. William Brown to Mark Lynch and Kelly Golden Lynch at Peoples Road for $20,000. Tracey Pelesky to William and Pauline Dunbar at 1517 Robb Road for $180,000. Dean Thompson to Kyle and Arlene Kennedy at 191 Ross Road for $540,000. David Alan Browning to Michael Joseph Collier Jr. and Heather Kathryn Collier at 127 Stump Jumper Ln for $4,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to William Paul Bauer at 201 Adia Ln Unit 15 for $242,500.
Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to William Burtner III and Francene Burtner at 104 Aiden Ln Unit 2 for $287,500.
Carolyn Vrable trustee to James and Karen Wantland at 2548 Braddock Drive for $249,900.
Estate of Thomas Stanley Koscianski to Brendan Buckey and Jaysa Snyder at 825 Brady St. for $180,000.
Estate of Marie Smith to Christopher Conti at 2857 Edgecliff Road for $118,000.
Estate of Frances Lang to Geraldine Rossi at 2920 Edgecliff Road for $178,951.
Mark Matuizek to Ross Damico at 195 Fairhaven Drive Apt 106 for $118,000.
Estate of Carol McCardle to Kevin McCardle at 208 Florida Drive for $92,500.
Stephen Skeba to Randolph Nestor at 337 Grove Drive for $225,000.
Estate of Michele Lee Ormesher to Steven Michael Kostie and Natalie George at 2792 Hastings Drive for $150,000.
Rhyne Miller to Jack Bluebaugh and Morgan Michael at 2834 Hastings Drive for $218,000.
Greg Domanski to Rockcreek Properties LLC at 129 Johnson St. for $79,900.
2533 Leechburg Rd LLC to Terrence Segelson at 2533 Leechburg Road for $200,000.
Estate of Ronald Stanley Wisneski to Nathan Hoover at 160 Millers Ln for $85,000.
Jay Sluss to Christopher and Kayce Berdine at 3020 Milligantown Road for $75,000.
Ronald Fry to Casey Jedlowski at 2648 Norma Drive for $127,500.
Estate of Pauline Haduch to Mario Cicchinelli at 200 Paul Drive for $150,000.
Chelsie Schultz to Zachary Kelly at 2040 Spooky Hollow Road for $165,000.
Lorna Albanese to Timothy Reese and Jamie Cendrowski at 3355 State Route 56 for $295,000.
Jennifer Bayer to David Magill at 413 Wedgewood Drive for $205,000.
Estate of Eugene Vincent Marzullo to Paul Lee Lane at 4113 Wildcat Road for $16,500.
LOYALHANNA Nicole Suter to Nathan Allan Herrera and Chelsea Lee Bakes at 147 Blasco Road for $60,000. Stanley Auen to Holly Murphy at 3239 State Route 981 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $15,000).
MANOR Michael Kozain to Gwen Peaco at 25 Hill St. for $130,000. Douglas Kelly to Andrew Michael and Angelina Egan at 102 Tanglewood Ct for $449,000.
MONESSEN
Abby Woods Inc. to Susan Kerr at Balazia Ave. for $51,000.
George Hreno to Jamie Martinelli at 785 Crest Drive for $132,800.
Conrad Auel to Lorawn Dupree at 1516 Jones St. for $159,000.
Avis Pacy to Scott Kondratik at 1580 Meadow Ave. for $149,900.
Estate of Mary Ann Laber to Gavin Bischof at 36 Overhill Drive for $103,000.
Ronalyn Apodiakos to William George McKee Jr. and Lauren Ashley McKee at 1107 Reeves Ave. for $120,000.
Ryan George Shaw to Zachary Gallik at 305 Robinson St. for $30,000.
Charles Sands to Patrick and Kevin Slagle at 1266 Rosecrest Ave. for $78,000.
Zerick Howard to Scott and Lisa May at 1008 Rostraver St. for $39,900.
George Joseph Jr. to Joseph’s Nursery & Garden Center LLC at 921 Rostraver St. for $296,879.
Power Playaz Investment Group LLC to Robert McMahan at 914 Somerset St. for $15,000.MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH Orie Kistner to Stephanie Kistner at 633 Joseph St. for $168,255. Laura Stairs to Chiropractic Sports Rehab & Wellness Ctr at 105 S Quarry St. for $155,000. Estate of Eugene Saloom to American Legion Post 446 at Smithfield St. for $19,000. Lawrence Hebda trustee to Goddess Love Unlimited LLC at 520 W Smithfield St. for $225,500.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP Estate of Merle Harr to Alan Hale and Abigail Casey at 204 Devil Dog Drive for $475,000. Patrick John Ostrosky to Jenna Crandle at 202 Kors Studio Road for $82,000. Floyd Overly to Anthony and Tonie Bando at 100 Misty Meadow Road for $115,000. David Krinock to Gavin Swartz and Madison Fagan at 279 Mt. Joy Road for $15,000. Eric Woodmancy to Deborah Lynn Brenner at 2112 Mt. Pleasant Road for $320,000. Alexander Lee Smeltz to Casey and Heidi Spargur at 165 Sewickley Creek Road for $427,500. Travis Sanner to Adam Krozel and Kathy Ann Wade at 152 Springertown Road for $150,000. Sandra Hoffer to Stephanie Suranski at 1332 W Laurel Cir for $110,000. Margaret Uminski trustee to Michael Govern and Chloe Poulich at 300 W Smithfield St. for $175,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Pamela Flaherty to Tristen Borland and Tessa Marie Matulis at 4009 Benden Cir for $263,500.
Gretta Afton to Jeffrey Clayton Carlino and Monica Mulneix Carlino at 4334 Bulltown Road for $205,000.
Lillian Lisenbigler to Manifest Venture Capital LLC at 4764 Christy Road for $215,000.
Foxlane Homes At Villa Ciano LLC to Todd Bradley at 4315 Ciano Ct for $753,282.
Foxlane Homes At Villa Ciano LLC to Anthony and Jullian Tutino at 4336 Ciano Ct for $798,016.
Foxlane Homes At Villa Ciano LLC to Michael Marcinizyn and Angela Marcinzyn at 5132 Cline Hollow Road for $899,990.
Hillstone Village Development L.P. to Robert and Sheri Armstrong at 1106 Clubhouse Ct for $559,404.
Bryan Daniel Mohney to Michael D’Ambrosio at 2507 Covington Ct for $575,000.
Robert Thompson to Zachary and Rachel Balog at 2204 Elizabeth Ct for $441,000.
CDMG Enterprises LLC to Carmen and Donna Gionta at 3605 Forbes Trail Drive for $255,792.
Bradley Roth to Elizabeth Ann Mueller at 3844 Goldie Ln for $299,000.
Hillstone Village Development L.P. to William and Amy McHugh at 1217 Harrison Ct for $545,288.
Hillstone Village Development L.P. to Frederick Orendi Jr. and Joyce Orendi at 1217 Harrison Ct for $500,350.
Andrew Yohe to Gino and Shauna Rometo at 5012 Harvest Drive for $590,000.
Robert Brezler to Michael Joseph Sabol Jr. and Debra Lee Sabol at 4200 Hilty Road for $741,500.
Heather Turacy to Casey Sommers and Angela Briggs at 4356 Hilty Road for $251,500.
Clara Jablonski to JCubed Enterprises LLC at 427 Manor Road for $825,190.
Mehreen Hayat to Lucas Blacka and Gabrielle Betz at 3525 McElroy Drive for $310,000.
Pinnacle Consulting Inc. to Elaine and Lindsay Schweikarth at 4673 Mill Stream Ct for $267,500.
Verum Holdings LLC to Douglas Krivda and Christine DeLeonardis at 120 Shangri La Drive for $399,900.
Hydro SC LLC to Zakery Amsler at 6054 Sinan Drive for $255,000.
Michael Strickland to Fox Jr. Development Inc. at 4200 William Penn Highway for $1,000,000.
Karen Sue Myers to Alexander and Amber Agate Bennington at 3154 Windgate Drive for $210,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
William Bolen Tedder III to Larry Mitcheson at 1917 Seventh St. for $135,000.
Roman Catholic Diocese Greensburg to Brain Defelices at 204 Charles Ave. for $325,000.
Cyndi McGough to Thomas Fennell Jr. at 22 Frankford Ln for $175,000.
Gregory Denning to David Campbell at 8 Jones St. for $40,000.
SVE4Invest LLC to Fenix D & A Corp. at 1325 Kenneth Ave. for $50,000.
Cynthia Tracz to Nolan Matthew Boozell and Taylor Marie Young at 561 Longvue Drive for $102,900.
Boris Tafkov to Carrie Richardson at 8 Margaret St. for $199,999.
Megan Nobilese to Ryan Matthew Hahn at 1050 N Bluff Drive for $148,000.
Estate of Carl Lauff to Nikki Lauff at 556 Oates Blvd. for $91,605.
Jeffrey Barbiaux to Brain Baughman at 700-702 Park Ave. for $213,000.
Barbara Wolfe to John Conrad and Lisa Chapman at 506 Reinhart Road for $100,000.
Estate of Eugene Vokes to Aylish Lynch at 364 Spring St. for $60,000.
Karen Stewart Ecker to Corinne Phillips at 1347 Strawn Ave. for $90,000.
Amy Elizabeth Fuller to Brenda Jean Augustine at 104 Woodstone Ln for $149,900.
Edward Saliba to Kamran Anis at 108 Woodstone Ln for $145,500.
NEW STANTON
Broadview Estates L.P. to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC at 307 Dana Drive for $82,186.
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to John Watson and Maggie Motycki at 323 Dana Drive for $378,918.
QH Highland Avenue LLC to New Stanton Investors LLC at 105 Highland Ave. for $350,000.
Broadview Estates L.P. to Maronda Homes LLC at 106 Olivia Drive for $65,750.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Rachel Cole to Shaun Joseph and Tracy Nicole Roberts at 913 Hill St. for $170,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON
NVR Inc. to Zengsong Wang and Kuimei Lin at 6367 Antonio Drive for $553,110.
NVR Inc. to Brian and Melissa Waltos at 6392 Antonio Drive for $500,000.
Jo Ann Hill to Gabriel Nowak and Nicole Allison at Baker School Road for $14,544.
Kingdom Properties South Florida Inc. to MIchael Charles and Vicki Hollis at 259 Bethel Road for $244,900.
Melissa Conner to Tyler Stanford and Anna Johnston at 9710 Birchbrook Ct for $215,000.
Brandon Bimber to John and John Driggers at 578 Carmelott St. for $253,000.
Kelly Morrison to Alex and Mary Schultheis at 551 Caruthers Ln for $412,000.
Ryan Joseph Hickey to Fast Track Land Holdings LLC at 11001 Center Highway for $120,000.
Rosanne Slates to Destefano Construction LLC at 678 Colonial Manor Road for $145,000.
Estate of Maria Dibiase to Doreen Wagner at 744 Colonial Manor Road for $138,258.
Joanne Dumm to Amanda Fisher at 10757 Crestview Drive for $190,000.
Nathan Alberts to Kimble Webb and Rebecca Fischbaugh at 11555 Dennis Cir for $225,000.
All Star Building Inc. to John and Susan Botti at 3030 Derby Ct for $477,230.
Samuel Chapman to Andrew Skundrich and Maddison Taylor Morrell at 1809 Diane Merle Drive for $225,000.
Debra Trevellini to Mitchell and Kathleen Johnson at 7688 Dominick Drive for $474,000.
SFR Owner LLC to SFR Owner ML Borrower LLC at 551 Greenfield Ct for $240,794.
Hunter Brunecz to LaGorga Holdings LLC at 1837 Guffey Road for $114,000.
Andrew Jinks to Brandon Joseph and Julianna Jean Dunn at 993 Hazel Drive for $230,000.
Patricia Payne to Michael Ballow III and Jessica Burger at 1329 Hemlock Drive for $675,000.
Candace Omlor to Kimberly Ann Carbaugh at 12199 Herold Drive for $225,000.
Sharon Roycroft to Randy Roycroft at 10355 Lilac St. for $51,000.
James Betras to Shane Livingston at 701 Main St. for $35,000.
F & H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 1000 New Hope Drive for $150,000.
Danielle Gretz to Dylan Hickman at 3330 Overland Drive for $211,433.
Thompson 1 Properties LLC to Taylor Magoc at 13850 Ridge Road for $240,000.
NVR Inc. to Kyle and Julie Jespersen at 5774 Sabato Drive for $526,805.
Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 5811 Sabato Drive for $98,000.
Brennan Schricker to Hampton Collins III and Lisa Collins at 120 Shrader Ln for $190,000.
Knights Landing Inc. to Brian and Christy Braill at 11792 Sundae Drive for $107,000.
Knights Landing Inc. to Adam and Lillian Marks at 11970 Sundae Drive for $110,000.
James Cole to Christopher and Sarah Shaw at 12778 Veronica Ln for $84,500.
Billy Ray Freed to Chad and Nicole Hoffner at 3145 Warick Drive for $477,500.
Michael Pergar to Oladimeji Owalabi at 3180 Warwick Drive for $547,490.
Llewelyn McClamy to Matthew Nicholas and Ashley Moore at 12731 Water St. for $158,750.
Estate of James Kerr to Michael and Kimberley Kemerer at 869 Westchester Drive for $110,000.
Estate of Dorothy Painter to Painters Properties LLC at 565 Westmoreland Ave. for $150,000.
James Funk to Brennan and Dani Schricker at 14121 Winchester Drive for $265,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Ronald Miller to John Daniel Schwartz at 101 E Madison Ave. for $28,000.
OKLAHOMA
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trustee to Alexander Sharick at 156 Thorn St. for $34,500.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Scott Halas to Gerald Lipko Jr. at 2206 Church St. for $158,500.
Clarke Carmody to Nick Real Estate LLC at 116 Damian Ct for $284,000.
Mary Schoemaker to Anthony Tognarina and Kelsey Humglan at 1135 Dry Dam Road for $40,000.
Estate of Joseph John Lucas Jr. to Edward and Cindy Leonard at 10 Fritchman Drive for $160,000.
Millicent Kasabian to Kristi Nicole George at 5 Glenshire Drive for $245,000.
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Kapalua Ln for $173,332.
NVR Inc. to Owais Rahim at 8005 Kapalua Ln for $373,850.
Robert Bankosh to Cindy Tassone at 1051 Lux Road for $325,000.
Estate of Thomas Winifield Jr. to Penny Walker at 57 Marilou Drive for $246,000.
Sherry Kissel to Sean Hoffmann at 55 Nancy Drive for $223,000.
Sharon Grech to Evan Brassart at 119 Plum Drive for $108,600.
Estate of Dorothy Padezan to Jack and Darlene Graft at 3410 Route 130 for $150,000.
Estate of Ralph Rocco to Randall Scott Murvine and Kristy Lynn Kiss Murvine at 4096 Route 130 for $175,000.
NVR Inc. to Karey Ann Berger at 1000 Spinosa Ln for $347,830.
NVR Inc. to Edwin Allen Thaner at 1000 Spinosa Ln for $359,025.
NVR Inc. to Kurt Baurle and Brittany O’Connell at 1002 Spinosa Ln for $313,905.
Skis & Nicks Lounge Inc. to Anthony Martucci at 2035 State Route 130 1110 for $150,000.
Ralph Burczyk to Daniel Fuge at 15 Sunbirch Drive for $202,600.
Michael Donnelly to Zackary Hartin and Emily Zuchelli at 235 Sunrise Drive for $280,000.
Brian Sapp to Nicole Hankinson at 1080 Valley Cub Drive for $103,000.
Estate of Jacqueline Millar to Charles and Carrie Dahlmann at 1017 Zimmerman St. for $247,000.
ROSTRAVER
Charles Sayre to Rhonda Shusser and Frank Kelly at 308 Bedsworth St. for $94,900.
William Stehley to Gregory Allan Garlock and Brett Greene at 204 Bonnie Drive for $275,000.
Caixia Washock to Aaron Hegyes at 1013 Brown St. for $95,000.
Estate of Stephen Barczak to Jonathan Cline and Kelli Haselhoff at 415 Parkview Road for $450,000.
Angelo Falbo to Summer Springs Homes LLC at 1245 Rostraver Road for $130,000.
Dorothy Praskavich to Mark Summers at 1936 Rostraver Road for $115,000.
Maureen Jamerson to Grant McCloy at 1973 Rostraver Road for $260,000.
DDM Development Inc. to Billie DeForest at 772 Sandstone Way for $387,900.
Barbara White to Melilli & Sons Real Estate LLC at 1189 State Route 136 for $57,000.
Michelle Dongilli to John Durila at 303 Van Meter Road for $64,900.
Judith Hamric to Todd and Georgina Lorenzi at 758 Vernon Drive for $180,000.
SALEM Penn Pioneer Enterprises LLC to Andrew and Kerry Fitch at 110 Crouse Road for $300,000. Larry Schultz to Kurt Schultz at 197 Lake Drive for $200,000. Opal Vargesko to Kerry Sullivan at 308 Links Ct for $199,900. Mark Linsenbigler to Christopher Brian Dvorchak and Jennifer Michelle Zucco Love at 271 Manor Road for $148,500. Colleen Baden to Thomas and Kara Storch at 183 Pine Drive 0000 for $15,000. William Kuntz to Old Route 66 Trust 859 at 859 State Route 66 for $20,000. Estate of Mary Shusko to Jessica Becker at State Route 819 for $1,200. Don Provias to MSH Services LLC at 259 Story Road for $44,130.
SCOTTDALE
Joseph Coppetti to Jeffrey Coppetti at 20 Third Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $160,000).
Robert Stratton to Lawrence and Amy Hill at 201 Jennings Ave. for $160,000.
Merritt Kelly to Jesse and Veronica Stein at 815 N Chestnut St. for $169,900.
Sharon Brown to Izaiah Stone and Amber Lynn Adams at 15 N High St. for $125,000.
Melissa Schweikert to Vision Real Estate Holding LLC at 613 S Chestnut St. for $30,000.
SEWICKLEY
Angela Brown to Leonard and Tamara Brown at 104 Capmbell St. for $97,500.
Estate of James Glenn Fennell to Thomas Slevinski and Juliane Benson at 104 Highland Ave. for $148,000.
SMITHTON
Janice Regotti to Clay Berkebile at 318 Third St. for $87,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Estate of Betty Maruschock to Frank Schimizzi Jr. Family L.P. at 1040 Brickyard Ln for $241,900. Jay Lohr to Lee Ann Forrester at 1608 Poplar St. for $85,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Agostina Premich to Renee Bussard at 2732 Seventh St. for $163,000.
Estate of Michael Joseph Sapko to John Anthony Pertinaci at 403 Banning Road for $96,000.
Carl Nicolaus IV to Frederick Ashbaugh at 10 Coyle Road for $295,000.
Wanda Layman trustee to Jonathan Suhan at 198 Dutch Hollow Road for $6,000.
Renee Bussard to Johnathan and Sandra Barnhart at 297 Oden Road for $325,000.
Solesource Properties LLC to Devon Hiles at 1276 State Route 981 for $18,500.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Adam Weyandt to Ben and Heidi Pritchard at 618 Oakland Ave. for $182,000.
Estate of David Regis Levendusky to Robert and Diane Struhala at 922 S Main St. for $75,000.
David Gernhardt to Vincent Ray Stofko and Racquel Joanmarie Monteparte at 512 Welty St. for $139,500.
Estate of Virginia Ewing to Gabriel Sebastian Shilobod at 625 Welty St. for $103,000.
ST. CLAIR
Raymond Flack to Leah Henderson at 1314 Fifth St. for $45,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Reed Commerce LLC to Sarina Friedemann at 603 Third Ave. for $117,000.
TRAFFORD
Evelyn Portik to Zachary James Baker at 215 First St. for $150,000.
Zachary Balicki to Rosato Land Services LLC at 541 Sixth St. for $50,000.
Adam Reay to Jared and Mary Kean at 807 Eighth St. for $150,000.
UNITY
Robert Coder to Francis Sikora Jr. at 106 Alpen Strasse for $140,000.
Estate of Thomas Cawoski to Mark Grosser at 531 Calvin Ln for $255,000.
Janet Barker to Timothy and Kasey Semuskie at 1135 Circle Drive for $289,900.
Estate of Gloria Smith to Jason and Lacey Kocian at 1417 Clearview Drive for $340,000.
Marvin David Goodwin to Michael Halula at 684 Donohoe Road for $190,000.
PNC Bank NA to Brook Brocious at 402 Eton Drive for $306,000.
Loren Parker to Bryan and Kayla Koronowski at 4003 Forest Glen Drive for $610,000.
John Brophy to Amanda Lynn Kozain at 1307 Heritage Drive for $360,000.
Jon Graham trustee to Robert Jellison and Amy Crawford at Jay St. for $14,000.
William David Redinger to Tyler Werner and Ashley Pilipovich at 1549 Longview Drive for $297,250.
Scott Munchinski to Nancy Harris and Linda Schultz at 241 Meadow Spring Road for $337,250.
Mark Bushnell to Dolan and Emma Facchine at 417 Primrose Drive for $365,000.
Joshua Guenther to Sarah Beatovich at 102 Redwood Cir for $285,000.
Bonita Shawley to Wiles Shawley Jr. and Michelle Shawley at 143 Shawley Ln for $3,152.
Christopher Beddick to William and Melissa Redinger at 136 Whitfield Drive for $335,500.
Ronald Raimondo to MCP Latrobe LLC at 1070 Whitney Court Drive for $7,458,750.
St. Joseph Missions to Christopher and Shawna Runt at 852 Youngstown Ridge Road for $335,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Yong Zhou to Aleksandr Zarubin at 217 Briar Ln for $93,000.
Steven Nonn trustee to Todd Albert Nonn and Beatrix Procino Hartmann at 505 Drennen Road for $28,179.
VANDERGRIFT
Cory Reilly to Heidi Lynn Plant at 426 Emerson St. for $134,450.
Ann Peel to Jimmie and Donna Pittman at 139 Farragut Ave. for $40,000.
Glendan Properties Inc. to Tanya Tillman at 127 Indiana Ave. for $130,000.
Estate of Robert Seaholm to Nicholas and Victoria Insko at 431 Longfellow St. for $59,000.
JD & CD Inc. to Chad Shoupe and Brandon Scheer at 225 Sherman Ave. for $17,000.
Estate of Terri Lynn Hepler to Steven Conklin at 539 Walnut St. for $25,000.
WASHINGTON
Julie Hodder to Austin Drobka at 621 Edgewood Drive for $215,000.
Joseph Wojnar to Daniel Rittmeyer and Melissa Harrison at 404 Jackson Drive for $320,000.
356 Properties LLC to Bonnie Skelly at 505 Landing Ct for $300,000.
Nancy Glunt to Scott Glunt at 1720 Washington Road for $180,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Peter Wasyluk to Dennis Perry at 158 Jantosik St. for $220,000.
WEST NEWTON
Estate of Ronald Baughman to Joanne Baughman at 217 Denny St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $57,000).
Estate of Ronald Traeger to Jason Creighton and Jenny Lynn Blackburn at 230 N Fourth St. for $91,000.
YOUNGWOOD
James Mazzagetti to Gregory Stone at Tenth St. for $20,000.
Michele Ferrari to James and John Niggle at 111 N Fourth St. for $25,000.
Zackary Keith Wentling to Richard Stockdill Jr. and Ashley Stockdill at 423 N Fifth St. for $59,000.
David Gogoel to Merwin Hamm and Janet McMahon at 114 N Sixth St. for $160,000.
Eddie Wilson to Matthew Pierce at 213 S Third St. for $85,000.
Donald Knizner to Izzulap LLC at 401 S Fifth St. for $31,800.
Victoria DiMatteo to Luke and Brooke Egan at 224 S Sixth St. for $199,000.
Fredrick Brandt to Stephen and Michelle Steiner at 9 S Eighth St. for $145,000.
Jay Beitel to Albert James Fortin and Echo Malone at 103 Silvis Farm Road for $170,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.