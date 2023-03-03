ALLEGHENY
Helen Truxal Noyes estate trustee to Martha Noyes Turgeon at Woodberry Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $25,498). BELL
Louis Gazzale III to Devin Morris and Katie Corridoni at 3773 State Route 819 for $286,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
John Bell to DiCriscio Properties LLC at 1312 High St. for $8,000. Estate of Irene Noss to Melanie Shively at 180-200 Ravine Park Road for $50,000. Joseph Dunn to James and Amanda Hudson at 5804 Route 982 for $100,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON Ranae Splendore trustee to Katherine Dianne Miller at 331 S Quarry St. for $8,000.
GREENSBURG
Lauren Jane Luciano Jones to Jeannie Brin at 74 Glenview Ave. for $165,000. Milad Daoud to Michael James and Lisa Marie Saunders at 102 Odinwood Ct for $229,900. HEMPFIELD
Seth Silverio to Tyler Galanis and Kristin Ann Batey at 242 Westland Drive for $205,000. Betty Jean Smartnick to Jeremy Taite Batchelor at 723 Windsong Ter for $66,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Estate of Michael Petterson to David Tetoski at 264 Orme Road for $15,000. Thomas Gaydos to Matthew Walton at 234 Overlook Drive for $275,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Justin Golovich to Justin Golovich and Danielle Mathews at 158 Edward St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $82,310).
MONESSEN
Jonathan Brager to Gerald and Eileen Askins at 410 Ridge Ave. for $165,000. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Estate of MaryFrances Golnoski Ruszkowski to Donald Lowe at 108 Bridgeport St. for $60,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Richard Smith to David Howell and Christina Ferrari at Carpentertown Mine Road for $325,000. Gregory Pfeifer to William and Margaret Schafer at 184 Mennonite Camp Road for $30,000.
MURRYSVILLE
R & F Anderson L.P. to Mary Beth Simon at Wiestertown Road for $23,210. Susan Corl to Louis Anderson at 3313 Windgate Drive for $170,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Estate of Peggy June Adams to Brianna Renee Williams at 1864 Seventh Street Road for $43,000. Steve & Douglas LLC to Trent Owen at 1333 Orchard Ave. for $14,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Robert Joseph Polinski trustee to Joseph and Sara Hawley at 701 Altman St. for $345,000. Estate of Donald Palm to AUX Funding LLC at 13411 Dean Drive for $131,000. David Stark to Liu Real Estate LLC at 13660 Route 30 for $375,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Dylan Boby to Joseph and Kari Lodovico at 196 McDermott Road for $415,000. Jeffrey Stockman to Justin Lee Kaminsky at 120 McMahon Drive for $278,000. Aaron Yoder to John Hatlas and Ali Troutman at 99 Observatory St. for $225,000. Evelyn Durmis trustee to Douglas Peters at 330 Rose Ave. for $169,450. ROSTRAVER
James Tucutich to Keith and Marijo Kroeschel at 2102 Lakeview Drive for $259,900. Dominick Tommarello to Douglas Valdiserri at Otto St. for $3,463. SALEM
Totteridge Properties LLC to Ricciuti Enterprise Inc. at 1021-1023 Ashfield Way for $97,500. SEWICKLEY
Barbara Ann Costanza to Edward Lee and Kathleen Anne Taylor at 223-247 Reservoir Road for $75,000. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Estate of Agnes Magnone to Joseph McGuire at 144 Railroad St. for $10,000. UNITY
Mitchell Lehman to Tony and Linda Mills at 1108 Puriton Ave. for $110,000.
