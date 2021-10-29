ALLEGHENY
John Sobran to David Fetterman at 181 Hyde Park Road 9406 for $215,000. James Dahlen Armstrong to Scott Davis at Wildcat Hollow Road for $10,000.
ARNOLD
Pamela Morrison to Kelly Ann Pricer at 507 Murray Ave. for $100,000. VRA Holdings LLC to Jessica Behrman at 1706 Riverside Drive for $114,000.
AVONMORE
Douglas Latto to Russell Morgan at 70 Twin Springs Ln for $171,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Donna Shearer to Richard Paul and Gloria Jean Thomas at 1007 Marjorie Ann Drive for $625,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Winnie Lynn to Richard and Kelly Svesnik at 237 Fort Palmer Estate Road for $256,000.
GREENSBURG
Jeffrey Schoeppner to Ronald Pazdziorko Jr. and Heidi Pazdziorko at 79122 Jefferson Ave. for $132,500. Bianca Mercedes Heaps to Christopher and Janet Conyette at 446 N Pennsylvania Ave. for $128,900.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Joshua McManus Hostetler to William Zimmerman at 111 Ember Ln for $149,900. Carole Kifer to Luella Stern at 627 Oakford Park Road for $240,000. Michael Zyvith trustee to Joseph and Susan Zyvith at 331 Price St. for $35,000.
JEANNETTE
Charlene Cunningham to Dennis Cholock at 3-5 13th St. 2011 for $14,000. Matthew James Deeter to Deborah Nemitz at 712 Dithridge St. for $110,000. Estate of Larry Volk trustee to Kindred Properties LLC at 921 Ellsworth Ave. for $29,313.
LATROBE
John Stark Jr. to Nicole Peach at 624 Brinker Ave. for $186,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Richard McSorley to Thomas and Pamela Stickle at Nature Run Road for $30,800.
LOWER BURRELL
Andrew Kish to Donald Ryan at 195 Fairhaven Drive Apt 107 2760 for $78,500. Jeffrey Barrett to Andrew and Amy Twidwell at 330 Hillcrest Drive for $320,000.
MANOR
Terry Walter to LaGorga Holdings LLC at 64 Race St. 9719 for $100,000.
MONESSEN
Alvina Lucas to Samuel Boyd Dickerson at 1206 Highland Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $76,097). Malik Devon Hull to Jeffrey Hoffman at 921 Leeds Ave. for $53,500. Dale Martin to Joseph Louis Trozzo at 108 Pacific Blvd. for $84,000.
NEW ALEXANDRIA BOROUGH
Larry Tenerovich to MDF Equities LLC at 1578 Keystone Park Road 3029 for $180,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Janette Howell Sweeney to John Taylor Jr. and Michele Taylor at 386 Fell St. for $189,500.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Dale Varsafsky to Keith William Varsafsky at 89 Clair St. for $55,000. PSPK Investing LLC to Kelly Lee Johnson at 10070 Firethorne Drive for $360,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1031 Giulia Drive 4197 for $90,000. Frederick Crack to Kenneth Lee Hunt at Malts Ln for $59,250. Youssef Nafaa to James Brown Jr. and Marcia Brown at 1551 Rosewood Cir for $635,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Dean White to John and Suzanne Pultan at 208 Deborah Ln for $208,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Wedgewood Drive for $73,844.
ROSTRAVER
James Horan to PrimeTime Property LLC at 1036 Broad Ave. 1704 for $15,000. Estate of Frances Stawovy to Frederick Woodard Jr. and Jill Woodard at 424 Jamie Drive for $335,000. Jason Brazzon to Mary Jane Krosoff at 252 Rosewood St. 1910 for $45,200. Christopher Michael Giordano to Terrance Dwayne Smith at 1722 Rostraver Road for $237,500.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Michael Hlebechuk to Steven Short at 388 Kemp Road for $275,000. Thelma Kuzmen Clark to Thomas and Cayla Dohey at 2510 State Route 819 8490 for $35,400.
SEWICKLEY
Estate of Josephine Lloyd to Vince Antoniak at 580 Herminie Road for $145,000. Estate of Marla Keefer to Mikesteer Management LLC at 144 Lowber Road 2056 for $4,715.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Dennis Radebaugh to Overholt Holdings LLC at First St. for $21,972.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Stephen Pilipovich to NJH Capital LLC at 820 S Main St. for $325,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Lynn Weaver to Nicholas Ballew and Alissa Keyser at 177 Beacon Light Road for $130,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Shad Brown to Kathy Shearer at 321 Emerson St. for $80,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Estate of Paul Zana to Nathaniel and Kaitlynn Huebert at 1463 Main St. for $87,500.
YOUNGWOOD
Estate of Mary Baughman to Robert and Elizabeth Mentyka at 100 S Fifth St. for $150,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
