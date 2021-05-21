ALLEGHENY
Allegheny Phoenix Co. LLC to Suncrest Homes Inc. at 636 Cedar Ridge Drive for $25,000. Charles Moyes to Andrew Chick and Taylor Trenski at 702 Montclair Drive for $355,000. Gary Majersky to Matthew and Colleen Sellers at 1039 Pleasant Hill Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,498).
COOK TOWNSHIP
Lonnie Auman to Andrew and Molly Grace at Route 130 for $30,000.
DELMONT
Estate of Evelyn Grubich to Glenn and Linda Jobe at 216 Freeport St. for $19,500.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Alan Braden to Jordan and Lisa Terhorst at McFarland Road for $39,000. Jeffrey Weimer to Nathan and Tia Blystone at 134 Newhouse Road for $190,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Catherine Wilkins to David and Sharon Wilkins at 151 Fire Department Road for $16,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
James Critchfield to Mandi Magalich at 116 Center St. for $25,000.
GREENSBURG
Kathryn Mary Rother to Nathan Hempel et al. and Jessica Hempel at 204 Clopper St. for $219,000. Barry Rhome to Triple B Properties LLC at 759 Highland Ave. for $95,000. Cassandra Simmers to Donald Foley Jr. and Christian Miller at 22 Madison Ave. for $25,000. Edward Stewart to Full Armor Real Estate LLC at 312 Unity Way for $61,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Anthony Constantine to Brandon and Shujuane Martin at 531 Austin St. for $392,000. Demaree Hite to Randall and Autumn Thomas at 4 Gratz St. for $119,000. Christopher Petrill to Michael Swaisgood and Julia Begg at 103 Pleasant Valley Road for $165,000. Sheree Hietpas to Shaun and Emily Heinbaugh at 163 Seanor Church Road for $381,000. Bryan Brown to Lonnie and Jodi Breisch at 160 Senchur Road for $89,900. David Gawaluck to Ronald and Ronald DeNunzio at 154 St. Ives Drive for $420,000. Thomas Brecht to Mary Sarver at 321 Wyoming St. for $115,000.
JEANNETTE
Leo Williams trustee to Michael Thomas and Stacy Spence at Unknown Address for $28,000. Frances Piesetzkie to Joseph George Miller at 309 Cedar St. for $185,000. Daniel Miller to Paige Polesnak at 930 Darlington Ave. for $195,000. US Bank NA to CATG LLC at 411 N Third St. for $12,780. CATG LLC to Nationwide Community Revitalization LLC at 411 N Third St. for $12,780. Eric Humberger to WR Property Group LLC at 533 N. Seventh St. for $15,000. Charles Durbiano to Shreeji FWL at 114 S Fifth St. for $325,000.
LATROBE
Patrick Douglas Murphy to William Jogun at 15 E First Ave. for $35,000. Levi Boring to Jason Bennion at 521 Spring St. for $94,900. Beth Giglio to Jordan and Megan Robson at 1709 Wood St. for $123,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
George McCaffrey Jr. to Jerold and Mary Manges at 315 E Church St. for $300,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Brandon Sargent to Joshua Pollino and Amber Staley Pollino at 2817 Camelot Drive for $290,000. Kevin Bair to Michelle Conroy at 2556 Carl Ave. for $160,000. Ronald Valasek to Charles Moyes Jr. and Rebecca Moyes at 197 Country View Drive for $281,000. Estate of Ruby Hughes to Janempire LLC at 239 Florida Drive for $43,500. Terri Morris to Scott Alan Mulhern at 104 Jefferson Drive for $110,000. Abigail Leber to Nicole Korin Ritchie at 3137 Oregon Drive for $120,000. Edwin Bender to Alexander and Kathleen Sharick at Scanga Drive for $68,000.
LOYALHANNA
JLH Development LLC to Claudia Yazmin Zapata Sanchez at 937 County Road for $6,500.
MONESSEN
Estate of James Anderson to Maryann Lacey at 725 Second St. for $40,000. Joseph Trozzo to Kari Horrell at 18 Keystone Drive for $100,000. Austin Novak to Matthew Edwards at 41-43 Reed Ave. for $45,000. Estate of Rosemary Titler to Christian and Rebecca Federer at 46 Scenery Blvd. for $111,300.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Noreen Griffith to John DePetri and Michelle Pocratsky at 725 Broad St. for $112,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Richard Thomas to Michael John Tuite II and Jordan Tuite at 3119 Braun Ave. for $224,000. Flint Bradley to Nicholas Petrucci at 3254 Cardinal Ct for $285,000. Kem Marc to John Connors at Mamont Road for $387,500. Karen DeKleva Rebottini to Fox Jr. Development Inc. at 4047 Old William Penn Highway for $250,000.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
Dean Smuro trustee to Kiersten Alyse Baird at 191 Ninth St. for $55,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Becky Morrow to 419 9th Street Development LLC at 421 Ninth St. for $28,000. Frank Miller to Paul Colligan at 336 Argonne Drive for $134,500. Edward Saliba to Alexander Garofalo and Brenda Moulton at 287 Elmtree Road for $289,000. Rebecca Anne Pomaybo to Alec Stivers at 431 Esther Ave. for $95,000. Susan Phillip trustee to Eugene and Joyce Mitchell at 232 Falcon Ridge Drive for $240,000. Tina Green McDonald to Lee and Wendy Solada at 1024 Leishman Ave. for $47,000. Rocco Vitalone et al. to Jeffery Zarbaugh at 678 Linden Ave. for $18,400. Genevieve Naviglia to Mayra Cowfer at 1816 Rebecca St. for $133,500.
NEW STANTON
George Cunningham Jr. to Kevin and Courtney Silvio at 310 Chanticleer Cir for $310,000.
OKLAHOMA
Mark Graham to Damien Fryar at 153 Thorn St. for $95,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Joseph Felice to Jordan Adam and Michelle Thomas at 148 Harvest Ln for $369,900. Jared Stahl to Matthew Beiriger at 412 Murrysville Road for $32,500. Matthew Lovre trustee to Matthew Lovre at 113 Olive Drive for $135,000. Bruce Bevilacqua to Deborah Nance at 4009 Park View Ct for $459,500. Shannon Eichenmuller to James and Mary Beth West at 2001 Trail Side Ct for $239,000. Estate of Robert Vincenzini to John Joseph and Joan Carol Roman at 2002 Trotwood Ct for $272,500.
ROSTRAVER
Mark McGinley et al. to Joseph Schwerha IV and Michele Schwerha at 605 April Way for $225,000. Estate of Elizabeth McGinley to Joseph Schwerha IV and Michele Schwerha at 502-504 Fayette St. for $100,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Todd and April Tilson at 339 Lynn Road for $90,000. Mitchell McCloskey et al. to Keven and Alicia McCloskey at 239 Piersol Road for $40,000. William Nutt to James and Justin Sobieralski at 657 Route 906 for $18,000. Patrick Donohoe to Brian Clynes Jr. and Jennifer Clynes at 185 Stump Drive for $250,000.
SCOTTDALE
Lilley & Dolde LLC to Neal Baughman and Amanda Phillips at 412 Scottdale Ave. for $167,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Gregory Kennedy Jr. to Jason and Jessica Scott at 1331 Elm St. for $92,500.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Joanne Liston to Theresa Rankin at 530 Chestnut St. for $38,500.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Frank Kruk Jr. to Shane and Jacquelin Oliver at 163 Boswell Road for $120,000.
TRAFFORD
Westmoreland County Land Bank to Revolution Baseball at 315-317 Fifth St. for $2,500. Ralph Zyskowski II to WR Property Group LLC at 522 Gilmore Ave. for $48,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
ForLove Construction Inc. to Dean and Anne Sciulli at 107 Glacier Ct for $205,000. Harry Borbonus to Anthony George Tatone and Brandy Rose Lopes at 1243 W Fir Drive for $202,000. Domenic Bonanno Jr. to Jeffrey and Noelle Tiesi at 1318 Woodbridge Drive for $700,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Lindsay McCracken to Amy Elliott at 433 Longfollow St. for $68,000. WASHINGTON Estate of Erma Kunkle to Donald Ciryak and Jacqueline Damaratz at 223 Beaver Run Road for $120,000. Pugliano 66 Assoc. LLC to Fox/Tiels LLC at 105 Pfeffer Road for $950,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Mary Carlisi to Thomas Ruffini at 412 Fourth St. for $15,000.
YOUNGSTOWN
Sarah Jane Hayden to Laurel Dempsey at 518 Main St. for $155,000. ———
