ADAMSBURG Ronald Wolfgang to Jonathan Ryan Shabe at 35 Penn Adamsburg Road for $135,000. ALLEGHENY
Allegheny Phoenix Co. LLC to Suncrest Homes Inc. at 321 Evergreen Ct for $25,000. Ricky Goins Jr. to Kevin John and Kimberly Nichole Hess at 804 Montclair Drive for $469,000.
ARNOLD
Neal Ofiesh to Julia Dobbs at 1615 Third Ave. for $32,450. Estate of Rebecca Anne Gabor to Mariah Lewis at 1616-1618 Fourth Ave. for $3,000. Wells Fargo Bank NA to MK Rental Properties LLC at 807 Richmond St. for $57,780.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Estate of Edwin Rowe to Lane Court Townhouses LLC at 2211 Orr Road for $12,275. Raymond Glentzer to Yolanda Correa at 2375-2379 Route 380 for $20,000. COOK TOWNSHIP
Summer Springs Homes LLC to Joseph and Christina Wells at 31 Stom Road for $253,500. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Gene Cline to Amy Elizabeth Fenell at 1115 Abbott St. for $148,000. Edward Boehme to Robert and Sandra Watt at 5205 State Route 982 for $82,000. FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Michael Maine to Andrew Joseph and Kara Nicole Boyd at 4847 Route 711 for $300,000.
GREENSBURG
Westmoreland County Land Bank to Robert David Stevens at Moreland Ave. for $5,000. Marietta Domineck to Full Armor Real Estate LLC at 1053 Orchard Ave. for $72,000. Nicole A Machnik Peightal to Angela Rose Zucco at 315 S Spring Ave. for $149,000. Estate of Jack Tenney to Robert Lee Davis III at 422 Sells Ln for $165,000. Jack Lauren to Suzanne Quartey and Linda Kemp at 307 Walnut Ave. for $149,900.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Mallory Mansour to Kiley Day Julian at 12 Cherokee Drive for $175,000. Susan Kvarta to William Scalise and Vincent Pecora at 830 Linmor Drive for $105,000. Elmer Lee Hill to Robert Baker Jr. and Delaina Baker at 424-426 Old Route 66 for $375,000. Carly Harter to Danielle Knox at 7460 Pennsylvania Ave. for $221,000. Emily Nelson to Michael Vincent Spadafore Jr. at 515 St. Andrews Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $69,187). HYDE PARK
Daniel Traugh to Paul Schilling and Wendy Donnelly at 428 Center St. for $210,000.
IRWIN
Andrew Long to Matthew Steiner and Meghan Hindman at 513 Locust St. for $205,000.
JEANNETTE Crystal Cruz to Roberts Property Group LLC at 121 N First St. for $70,000. Estate of Joseph Stile to Westmoreland Federal Savings and Loans Assn. Latrobe at 225 N First St. for $2,652 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of John Paul Wheelus Jr. to Charles and Tonya Heider at 915 N Second St. for $127,500. Marina Shih Chin Ma to Christopher Bell at 423 Sloan Ave. for $160,000.
LATROBE
Drew Demangone to David and Nancy Baughman at 226 E Tacoma Ave. for $305,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Kimberley Ann Hendrickson to Stephen and Qamara Luff at Carson Drive for $2,500. Linda Roth trustee to Anthony and Constance Sebak at 222 Country View Drive for $305,530. Darlene Breen Brown trustee to LaReine LLC at 168 Michigan Ave. for $60,000.
LOYALHANNA James Simpson to Joshua Wilson at Antelope Road for $2,800.
MONESSEN
Anthony Stabile III to Maurice Dewight and Shea Smith at 1231 McMahon Ave. for $24,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
FJ Cernuto & Sons Inc. to Sean and Lee Winterhalter at Broad St. for $2,000. RSC Development LLC to Kaitlyn Monosky at 122 Center Ave. for $120,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Dale Rygg to Sterling and Taralynn Flunder at 3911 Ridgemont Ct for $535,000. M. Lorraine Mateer to Cameron Kutzner at 4089 Spruce Road for $196,000. Todd Baldwin to Jeffrey Macintosh and Lynn Nemetz at 2203 Woodmont Drive for $229,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Dawn Blair to Thomas Hedfors at 1311 and 1/2
Kenneth Ave. for $40,000. Valerie Vecchi to John R Jessop and Mark D Jessop Ellis at 423 Sinclair St. for $155,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Micala Becker Kitzinger to Anna Mascara at 1157 Fifth St. for $105,000. Darrell Arbore to Forlove Construction Inc. at 690 Adele Drive for $286,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $342,598) by sheriff’s deed. Kipp Dombrowski to AUX Funding LLC at 135 Anderson Road for $170,000. Lisa Gegick Klages trustee to Kingdom Properties South Florida Inc. at 269 Bethel Road for $125,000. William Noblick to Luis Guerrieri and Melissa Caprino at 340 Bethel Road for $255,000. John Skundrich to IK Holdings LLC at 8834 Broadway St. for $85,500. Estate of Kenneth Michael Fry to Gavin Jeffrey Watters at 296 Country Hills Drive for $80,000. Matthew Shanty to Jacob and Jade Hess at 251 Garden Center Ct for $445,000. NVR Inc. to Timothy Edward McAllister Jr. and Darcy Marie McAllister at 7016 Gio Drive for $497,160. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1006 Giulia Drive for $91,500. George Burtner to Dustin Domb at 10290 Jefferson Ave. for $225,000. Mary Horvath to Donna Cline at 10515 Melrose Drive for $169,000. Maurice Weinschenker to Tichenito Enterprises LLC at 12690 Route 30 for $150,000. Maurice Weinschenker to Tichenito Enterprises LLC at Soltis Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $34,796). Daniel Pale to Brandon McAuliffe at 9857 Tyler St. for $208,000. Daniel Greenawalt to James Blake III at 12709 Veronica Ln for $239,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Thomas Brownlee to Cartus Financial Corp. at 149 Autumn Drive for $257,000. Cartus Financial Corp. to Craig and Nicole Marie Kleider at 149 Autumn Drive for $257,000. PNC Bank NA to TPL Income Property Corp. at 167 Autumn Drive for $138,000. John Robert Braun to Timothy Szekely and Sarah Kirkwood at 1045 Dutch Hollow Road for $288,000. Angela Driscoll to Ryon and Wendy Gill Rocco at 442 Home Drive for $175,000. Gregory Galando to Justin and Christine Myers at 20 Lorrie Drive for $265,000. Robert Lovre Jr. trustee to Matthew Lovre at 113 Olive Drive for $135,000. NVR Inc. to Anthony Matthew and Debora Sicari at 1046 Wedgewood Drive for $499,830. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1048 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844.
ROSTRAVER JARA Group L.P. to FLT Gabes Kitley LLC at 156-172 Finley Road for $3,389,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Logan Mathew and Anna Elizabeth Jacobs at 445 Gardenia Drive for $388,145. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Kevin and Karen Lynn Palmer at 233 Landan Drive for $85,000. Estate of Julio Angeline to Kenneth and Robin Rodriguez at 99 Roberts St. for $160,883.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
David Morgan to Richard and Louise Cooley at 174 Morgan Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $14,228).
SCOTTDALE Estate of Donna Keller to Holly Renze at 407 Homestead Ave. for $125,000. Bonnie Lee Brilhart to Joshua Heinbaugh at 501 S Grove St. for $128,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Estate of Vincent Albert Dalicandro to John and Mary Shidel at 2315 1/2
Locust St. for $144,000. High North LLC to Nancy Tiburzio at 1312 S Main St. for $3,258,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Bernadine Gelet to Jeremy Peters at 125 Alley Road for $75,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Estate of James Thomas to David and Teresa Rath at Cobblestone Ln for $30,000. Karen Dumaran to Justine Irwin at 583 Fred Rogers Drive for $282,000. Keith Impink to Scott and Jody Karazsia at 1211 Mountain View Drive for $280,000. Ruth Armitage to Mensch Properties LLC at 203 N Shenandoah Drive for $7,000. BAR/PRR LLC to Dina Harr at Pleasant Unity Road for $7,000. Lawrence Brodell estate IRA to Linda Reisner IRA at 3884 Route 30 for $265,851.
WASHINGTON Chad Hill to Nathan and Megan Stockman at 19 Donna Drive for $562,500. Joseph Alsippi to Anthony Moio Jr. and Mary Margaret Moio at 2001 Francis Drive for $282,954. Amy Craig to Stephen and Tia Turner at 324 Jackson Drive for $250,000. 356 Properties LLC to Callie Karaica and Vicky Leo at 550 Landing Ct for $408,482. Estate of Edward Mehalic to Raymond Leslie and Cheryl Lee Beech at 554 Sportsman Drive for $161,500. WEST NEWTON
Raymond Baker to Jake and Caitlyn Berestecki at 223 S Eighth St. for $93,500.
