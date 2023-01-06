WESTMORELAND COUNTY
ALLEGHENY Jessica Kinzey to Ryan Lloyd Green at 56 Ashland Way for $122,350. Cameron Pioth to Matthew and Kathy Clevenger at 516 State Route 356 for $167,000.
ARNOLD
Michael Greenlee to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 1500 Fifth Ave. for $1,385 by sheriff’s deed. Steven Mobley to Nicole Krueger at 2033 Leishman Ave. for $125,000. Shawn Kostek to Mend Property Solutions LLC at 1412 Taylor Ave. for $10,000.
DELMONT Gregory Moore to Christopher Johns at 33 W Pittsburgh St. for $150,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Frank Kozlesky to Michael and Sharon Repko at 138 E First Ave. for $68,000. Matthew Zimmerman to US Bank NA trustee at 321 E Fourth St. for $1,585 by sheriff’s deed.
DERRY TOWNSHIP James Thomas Jr. to Village at Whispering Knoll Homeowners A at Kingston Club Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $18,180). Matthew McDonald to Bradley James Krinock at 116 Snyder St. for $129,900. Byron Rusher to Michael and Amy Camilli at 1096 State Route 981 for $325,000. Stephen Berry to Richard and Margo Cassone at 554 Sunview Cir for $255,000.
GREENSBURG
Bret Kreiger Apfelbaum to Courtney McBride at 1096 Cranston Drive for $118,000. Nikolai Stevenson to Trevor James Staab at 427 Harrison Ave. for $106,500. Sonny Scotty Brizzee to Fabian and Victoria Pedraza at 52 McLaughlin Drive for $242,500.
HEMPFIELD Robert Bustamante to RJMC Investments LLC at 952 Academy Heights Drive for $77,500. James Merckle to Michael Christopher and Hilary Rose Senerius at 516 Brunswick Drive for $330,000. Barbara M Horner Paul to Shirley Kregar at 419 LeCove St. for $260,000. Mike Morozowich to Julia Vera Halo at Lockport Drive for $3,300 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,545) by sheriff’s deed. Randy Hoffman trustee to Tiadaghton Properties LLC at 824 Mt. Pleasant Road for $134,900. Black Sapphire C Settlers Ridge 2014 Inc. to NF V Greensburg LLC at 700 Power Line Drive for $8,448,200. Tamas Tanto to Mark and America Ann Gamble at 112 Ringneck Ln for $55,000. John Reilly to Daniel Nacey at 212 Robin Hood Drive for $272,500. Kasey Liston to Travis Lynn and Jessica Barker at 3232 Route 136 for $167,000. William Davis to Kenneth Lee and Tammy Louise Miller at 1953 St. Clair Ave. for $145,000. Donna Secosky to John Joseph Kramer at 111 Simpson Road for $160,000. Teresa Gross to Ian Hicks at 1371 Spyglass Hl for $340,000. Robert Pore to Robert Smoody at 3102-3151 State Route 136 for $750,000. Erik Huesman to Catherine Anne Landolina McMillan at 121 Woodland Road for $215,000.
JEANNETTE John Talarico to Jerrod Cicio and Rebecca Wissinger at 1107 Green St. for $150,500. Rufus Corp. to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 1001-1101 Penn Ave. for $1,767 by sheriff’s deed.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Alfred Dunn Jr. to Sho Shauna Dunn at 220 Darr St. for $120,000. Timothy Hudson to John Peaveler and Ayeshah Al Humaidhi at 797 Four Mile Run Road for $625,000. Dominick Tommarello to Andrew and Jennifer Maxwell at 494 Weaver Mill Road for $2,500.
LOWER BURRELL
Cheryl Tahon Huf to Holly Lynn Gates at 434 Chicago Ave. for $64,000. William Wright to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 1140 Hill St. for $1,140 by sheriff’s deed. Anthony Domenic Petrarca to Mike and Tina Louise Renaud at 3154 New Hampshire Drive for $215,000.
MADISON Alison Marie Maughan to Lacey Wolfe at 404 Herminie Road for $121,500.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH Estate of Eva Jean Gaudiano to Linden Tree Properties LLC at 201 Oak St. for $82,000. Estate of Lula Gainey to Wells Fargo Bank NA at 238 Orchard Hill Drive for $1,244 by sheriff’s deed.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP Isadore Petrill Jr. to Matthew Kerlin at Carpentertown Road for $9,976 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $20,725) by sheriff’s deed.
MURRYSVILLE
Matthew Morocco to James and Janet Tresch at 6732 Fieldcrest Drive for $550,000. R. Thomas Baily to Hodil Homes LLC at 2127 Mallard Ln for $11,709 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $173,710) by sheriff’s deed. Eric Colins to Korie Hentschel at 3296 Mayer Drive for $105,200. John Poremba to Adam Poremba at 3844 Meadowbrook Road for $60,000. Harley Wilson to Joshua James Justin Ohrman and Claudia Ann Komondor at 3975 Murry Highlands Cir for $370,134. Matthew Brozovich to Cory Weibel and Colleen Ereditario at 3406 N Hills Road for $280,000. Clint Schantz to Elegant Home Restoration at 1160 Ohio St. for $15,182 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $68,357) by sheriff’s deed. James Davenport to Olympus Energy LLC at 3940 Saltsburg Road for $350,000. James Sheahan to Aaron and Megan Lavage at 5128 Scenic Road for $480,000. Richard Boley to Alyssa Paige Bell at 3944 Utah Ct for $200,000. Claudia Evans to Thomas Gerber at 308 Williamsburg Ln for $185,500.
NEW ALEXANDRIA Dean Naser to Dean Naser and Kerrie Kinnan at 108 Pleasant Vue Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $97,445).
NEW KENSINGTON
Jerry Willis to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 1312 Kenneth Ave. for $1,800 by sheriff’s deed. Russell Rodgers to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 1220 and
1/2
Victoria Ave. for $1,701 by sheriff’s deed. Mark Hanna to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 713 Walnut St. for $1,591 by sheriff’s deed. Shawn Burtner to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 1310 Woodmont Ave. for $1,765 by sheriff’s deed.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Cynthia Peters to Amber Emerick at 615 Speer St. for $143,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON James Matthews to Regina Matthews at 1346 Byerly Pl for $73,769. Kyle Campbell to Jonathan Smart at 706 Cedardale Drive for $190,000. NVR Inc. to Richard and Kelly Lynne Forte at 967 Giulia Drive for $479,945. Estelle Staso to Thomas Milchick at 2500 Lynnrose Drive for $163,800. Megan Jones to Matthew Chowan at 9766 McClellan St. for $114,900. Lonny Vogel to Derek Nassis and Christina Noel at 1341 Reed St. for $265,000. Joseph Donnelly to Ashley Currie at 11371 Seminole Drive for $245,000. Zig Ventures LLC to Agate Enterprises LLC at 59-61 Soltis Drive for $240,000.
OKLAHOMA Brian Ferguson to Russell McCoy at 321 Chambers St. for $15,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $56,722) by sheriff’s deed. Peter Maltese Jr. to Bobby Jordan and Nn Renwick at 175 Thorn St. for $129,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Estate of Gloria Malini Nicassio to Mark Christopher and Kelly Lynn Nicassio at 1002 Attilio Ct for $575,000. Anna Lee Mitsch to John and Margaret Poremba at 120 Colbaugh Drive for $265,000. Timothy Cortazzo to Dustin and Jennifer Winchester at 113 Echo Springs Cir for $305,000. Jeffrey Stockman to Justin Lee and Ashley Ann Kaminsky at 120 McMahon Drive for $278,000.
ROSTRAVER Maronda Homes LLC to Gilbert and Charlotte Fischer at 2058 Lake View Drive for $299,900. Veterans Administration to James Teska at 173 Lenity School Road for $41,000.
SALEM David Ebersole to Dylan and Renee Boby at 129 Tower Ln for $435,000.
SCOTTDALE Donald Record to Joy Jones at 300 Loucks Ave. for $200,000. Estate of Virginia Raishart to Robert Tierney at 807 Loucks Ave. for $115,000. Elaine Kucik to Erin Larimer at 126 Market St. for $57,000. Estate of Rebecca Sue Smalley Spires to Nathan and Emily Gigliotti at 902 N High St. for $195,000. Carol Scott to Henry Iglesias and Debra Scott at 428 Porter Ave. for $80,000.
SEWICKLEY Estate of Joseph Perlick to Bruce and Haley McDaniel at 581 Hermine Road for $175,000. William Rause to Christopher Brian Granny at Keystone Road for $20,000. Joshua Ballas to Emanuel Andrews and Michele Luznar at 1823 Mars Hill Road for $235,000. CNX Land LLC to Rat Pack Investment Properties LLC at Scott Haven Road for $90,000. Linda Trimble to Summer Springs Homes LLC at 824 Yukon Road for $70,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Richard Phillabaum to Toni Caughey at 1611 Broad St. for $106,500.
SUTERSVILLE Kenneth Long to Timothy and Courtney Denne at 625 First Ave. for $153,000.
TRAFFORD
Stanley Houston to Dillman Holdings LLC at 4 Hayden St. for $115,000.
UNITY Richard Sidor to Elizabeth Rick at 45 Grayhawk Ct for $405,000. Wayne Frye to Mark and Jennifer Siegel at Mt. Pleasant Road for $40,000. Brian Tychinski to Ronald and Anne Miller at 1027 Mountain View Drive for $285,000. Rosemarie Agostino trustee to Robert Hixson Jr. and Karen Struble Myers at 1003 Post Drive for $435,000. Estate of Patrick Mahady to KGCC Investments L.P. at 1204 Puriton Ave. 4512 for $110,000. Robert Sofranko to Brian Bates and Breanna Bihon at 118 Vecchio Ln for $95,000. Anthony Ford to James and Sarah Peagler at 142 Winslow Ct for $407,000.
WASHINGTON William Rause to Christopher Brian Granny at 1013 Blueberry Drive for $370,000.
