Real Estate Transfers
WESTMORELAND COUNTY

ALLEGHENY Jessica Kinzey to Ryan Lloyd Green at 56 Ashland Way for $122,350. Cameron Pioth to Matthew and Kathy Clevenger at 516 State Route 356 for $167,000.

Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Call 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.

