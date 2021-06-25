ALLEGHENY
Arnold Ferrando to Athena Gabrielle and Nicole Catherine Wintruba at 673 S Gosser Hill Road for $280,000.
ARNOLD
David Hachman Jr. to Beard Garner LLC at 1535 Third Ave. for $4,000. Wells Fargo Bank NA to DOS Taste LLC at 1370 Fourth Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $14,300). Gerald Ricci to Belinda McClam at 1604 Constitution Blvd. for $42,900.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Robert Specht to Day Cable Properties LLC at 3025-3028 Bell Plan Drive for $395,000. Romano Key Property Trust to Tamara Thorpe at Orr Road for $3,850.
BOLIVAR BOROUGH
Vernon McClellan to Beacon Independent Baptist Church at 534 Market St. for $7,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Suzanne Kisic to Matthew Criado and Amanda Monticue at 287 Lenhart Road for $305,000.
DELMONT
Jane Piper to John and Alice Schneider at 251 Aurora St. for $188,500. Estate of Garin Vesely to Carol Fulton at 13 Faith Drive for $415,000. Gerald Remaley to Jedidiah Smarra and Madison Zaccagnini at 139 Stotler Drive for $205,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Daniel Porembka to Charles and Megan Louise Hixson at 128 Hainan Road for $230,000. Scott Toman et al. to Samuel White at Schultz ave for $21,500.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Fern Mountain Development LLC to John and Georgena Goodlin at Camp Run Road for $195,000. Ray White et al. to Michael and Linda Gerhart at Rock Canyon Road for $9,000. Daniel Pagliari trustee to Dreamlife Realty LLC at 212 Snyder Road for $2,000,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Ronald Morgan to Alysha Morgan and Laura Estochin at 424 Mt. Nebo Church Road for $168,000. Martin Kaufman to Mauel Gonzalez at 1203 New Stanton Ruffsdale Road for $4,000. Westmoreland Co. Industrial Develoment Co. to Kriebel Minerals Inc. at 1249 Old Route 119 for $15,216. Janet Cope to Timothy and Cezanne Harrer at 154 Twilight Drive for $55,000. Luna New Stanton LLC to Loumoyne Partn. LLC at 301 Westec Drive for $800,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Estate of Edward Kowalski to Todd Hall at 233 McKinley Ave. for $30,000.
GREENSBURG
Sarah Hackney to LK Mathews Holdings LLC at 23 Clopper St. for $100,000. Estate of Kathryn Crosby to Shawn Miller at 313 Eicher Ave. for $23,452. Richard Redmerski et al. to Ronald and Christina Bergman at Hillcrest Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $7,974). Ronald Bergman to Richard and Linda Redmerski at Hillcrest Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $7,974). Renee Snoddy to James Carl and Melanie Powell at 154 Madison Ave. for $162,000. Donald McCauley to Amanda James and David Watkins at 556 N Maple Ave. for $300,000. Bernard Jack Cobetto to KO Investments LLC at 416 S Maple Ave. for $70,000. Elisa Brady to SFR3 020 LLC at 325 S Spring St. for $76,000. Brock Strader to Jeremy Pearce and Khellsey Wright at 402 S Urania Ave. for $135,000. Estate of Dorothy Maloney to Gary Kreutzer Jr. and Jessica Kreutzer at 588 Sells Ln for $139,900. Joshua Catanzarite to SFR3-020 LLC at 119 Talbot Ave. for $55,000. Estate of Antonio Testa to Lipson Group LLC at 428 Truby St. for $81,000. MBG Properties to Real Estate Warriors LLC at 504 W Otterman St. for $367,000. Greensburg City to Nicholas Christofano at 221 W Pittsburgh St. for $2,325.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Maria Zollinger to Kirsten Novello at 28 Andrews Ave. for $153,000. Estate of Lawrence Osley to Brittany Sines at 103 Caldwell Drive for $140,000. Luxor Development Co. LLC to Gregory Faust and Stepheny Myers at 144 Kill Deer Hill Drive for $100,000. Estate of Richard Wallat to Benjamin and Rozilynn Cerro at 494 Lexington Drive for $335,000. Natale Carbone III trustee to Cody Morr and Alexandra Zeleznik at 2 Martin Road for $810,000. Richard Harrold to Smith Johnson LLC at 6454 Route 30 for $210,000. Denise Diane Elias to Britton Jon Crum at 244 Westland Drive for $148,500. Estate of Maureen Krautz to Teresa Metinko and Vicki Jankowski at 40 Windihill Drive for $240,000.
JEANNETTE
Glenn Klingensmith Jr. to Shawn Litrun at 200 Baughman Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $378,524). Erin McKinney to Judi Wood at 812 Lewis Ave. for $55,000. Patricia Jones to Acme Providers Inc. at 321 N 14th St. for $235,000. Ian Derek to Justin Scott Smith at 724 N Fourth St. for $120,000. Dale Novotniak to DJM Homes LLC at 1406 Penn Ave. for $4,500.
LATROBE
Sandra Boskovitch to Jacob Echard and Amy Hood at 227 Ave. D for $82,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Ralph Carns to Bryan and Maureen Vincent at 122 Boquet St. for $40,000. Estate of Marian Nicely to Gary Diorio at 303 Franklin St. Unit C for $88,000. Estate of Daniel Elvin Breniser to Karen Lynn and Dennis Bernabo at 301 W Loyalhanna St. for $162,500.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Carol Parker Merrell to KV McNap Properties LLC at 534 Austraw Road for $70,000. James Horner to John Lukon and Brynne Nicole Kemp at 34 Carey School Road for $151,000. Susan Utech to Frederic Haggerson and Rebecca Utech Gaugler at 791 Darlington Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $139,055). Dean Nelson to Thomas and Clare Hurst at 1052 Route 259 for $400,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Bradley Hallam to Rinaldo Zampogna III and Jamie Zampogna at 601 Crestview Ln for $25,000. Marian Diane Barth to Stephen and Heather Wenner at 146 Jefferson Drive for $233,500. Frederick Carter to Jason Deurlein Jr. and Renee Kallner at 312 Montana Ave. for $185,000. Martha Kinter to Jennifer Trainham at 308 Paul Drive for $150,000. Alice Cornwell to Cameron and Chelsey Lynn Speed at 2108 Spooky Hollow Road for $300,000.
LOYALHANNA
Karen Besanceney to Thomas and Michele Bozzuto at 362 Saw Mill Road for $90,000.
MANOR
Justin Nicholas to Michael Zola and Heather Bell at 622 Sandy Hill Road for $219,000.
MONESSEN
William Johnson to AJ Properties III LLC at 524 Chestnut St. for $15,000. Rachel Togni to Kenneth and Reanna Merritt at 708 Thompson Ave. for $157,000. Randy Bradshaw to Charles Smith and Florence Agnes Baacke at 1613 Walnut Ave. for $10,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Andrew Schleihauf to Joshua and David Conrad at 224 Spruce St. for $174,900. Cheryl Bauer to Michael Stanish at 411 Spruce St. for $65,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Georgiana Albright to William and Rhonda McCrobie at 173 Cummings Road for $65,000. Ashley Gunn to Corrine Peckyno at 311 Franklin Ct for $225,000. Valorie Stas to Matthew and Darius Kovacina at 108 Freeman Falls Road for $130,000. Joshua Cummings to Kimberly Garland at 253 High St. for $105,000. Lester Cavanaugh to Hudspath Properties LLC at 4515 Route 981 for $125,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Thomas Earhart to Kishore Chekuru at 3160 Bareberry Ct for $470,000. Randall Arnold to Michael and Jenna Lathom at 6100 Eagles Ln for $475,000. Ronald Fleck Jr. to David and Joy Lavrich at 5584 Field Stream Drive for $465,000. RA Snoznik Construction Inc. to Michael Kearney Jr. and Elisa Kearney at 5517 Fontana Ct for $696,624. Pat DeCesare Inc. to Corey Mitchell at 3304 Gina Lynne Ct for $950,000. David Lavrich to Steven and Sarah Wasilowski at 3904 Glenshire Ct for $358,000. Elaine Lewis to Verum Holdings LLC at 3307 Hermar Ct for $100,000. Michael Lee Wolinsky to Brent Kennedy and Stephanie Lednak at 6407 Lindsey Ln for $251,000. Debra Utterback to Kimberly Zombek at 3429 Logan Ferry Road for $155,000. Estate of Elizabeth McDonough to Larry Cephas and Ali Craig Wedding at 3505 Mayer Drive for $280,000. George McGurk Jr. to Arthur and Sarah Danny at 5211 Sardis Road for $61,000. JV10 LLC to Rohit Jadia and Kalpna Tinguria at 4051 Sinan Farm Drive for $175,900. Patrisa Corp. to Raymond and Lori Wisniewski at Trafford Road for $175,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Mark Middleby to Alexis Lea Rose Fullerton at 2522 Blacks Ln for $138,000. Estate of Ralph Mazzotta to Christopher and Kassandra Zurawski at 2552 Elcor Drive for $197,000. JSC Properties LLC to 2669 LLC at 240 Elmtree Road for $105,000. Judith Williams to Travis Allan Olds and Stefanie Rae Lewis at 257 Falcon Ridge Drive for $345,000. SJT Enterprises Inc. to Desiree Pinkston and Gerone Davenport at 631 Linden Ave. for $32,000. Gerald Reynolds to Evan Ward et al. and April Gumbosky at 1051 Woodbury Road for $260,000. Eric Bittcher to Michael Harms at 130 Woodstone Ln for $100,000. Dorothy Marie Benclawski to Emma Parker at 103 Woodstone Ln 31 for $103,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Irwin Hotel Assoc. L.P. to Legacy Place LLC at Country Club Road for $545,000. Sangill Properties LLC to Charles and Sandra Braill at 9988 Deerfield Drive for $189,900. Huntingdon Development Inc. to Robert and Bethany Ann Peters at 495 Forest Oaks Trl for $55,000. F&H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 7899 Isabella Drive for $75,000. Matthew Macurak to Corbin and Lacoda Darling at 9844 Mark Ave. for $192,000. William Kranitz to Nathan and Jessica Alberts at Meadow Road for $28,000. Mark Magyar to Celeste Marie Gesler at 10951 Old Trail Road for $138,000. James Tornblom to Brennan Laird at 11760 Route 993 for $120,000. Johnna Rae Zurich Sleith to Jeremiah Burson at 510 S Buttermilk Hollow Road for $140,000. RWS Development RC LTD to Michael Cagney at 1186 Weber Ct for $85,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Edward Schmidt to Gary and Elaine Opferman at Unknown Address for $78,900. Carter Windham to Jonathan and Amy Greenawalt at 32 Aspen Drive for $252,000. NVR Inc. to Anvar Karabekov and Narghiza Qorabekova at 8001 Augusta Ln for $345,350. Margaret Horvat to Jason Swiech at 100 Clearview Ct for $289,000. NVR Inc. to Justin and Maria Brooks at 1030 Country Club Drive for $591,815. George Mains to Ronald and Cathy Wahl at 1004 David Ln for $150,000. Ernest Diemert Jr. to Jason and Kristene Alexander at 125 Flour Bag Fort Ln for $250,000. Joshua Atkins to Matthew Lockmer at 8 Janette Cir for $232,000. NVR Inc. to Harry and Darlene Wareham at 1055 Moria Ct for $293,270. NVR to Leslie Ellen Sacks at 1057 Moria Ct for $295,955. Mildred Barton to Nicco and Rachael Laquatra at 1125 Paintertown Road for $135,000. Daniel Eyler to Katherine Ann Frame at 723 SR 130 for $145,250. Leukhardt Family Partn. to PT Commercial Court LLC at Sandy Hill Road for $500,000. NVR Inc. to Gregory and Heather Utzig at 1081 Wedgewood Drive for $443,240.
ROSTRAVER
Mid Penn Bank to Byron Rivera Vasquez and Ericka Marroquin at 118 Elks Pl for $30,100. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 556 Gardenia Drive for $115,400. Michael Kelemen III to Keith Arnold and Skylar Farkas at 123 Gaudio Drive for $129,900. Estate of Jaye Ann Demczyk to Adam Paterline at Rostraver Road for $85,000. Ty Reppert to Adam Dancho at 403 Rostraver Road for $138,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Robert Marschik Jr. to George and Kim Aukerman at Kennan Drive for $135,000.
SEWICKLEY
Housing & Urban Development to Kenneth Jones and Sophie Nathalie Almanza at 107 Madison Ave. for $6,000. Karen Tubbs to Keith Mulroy at 203 Oak St. for $106,383. Lori Ann Rain to Dale Rimel at 30 Pine St. for $52,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
John Simmons to Johnathan James Heiple at 1327 Poplar St. for $147,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Stephen Charles Szabo to Sabrina House at 158 Boy Scout Road for $90,000. Central Penn Capital Management LLC to Mark and Sabrina Magyar at 159 Mendon Road for $249,500. Paul Taggart to Christopher and Heather Cooper at 822 Route 981 for $210,000. Estate of Francis Toth to Elijah Porter at 400-402 Sager Road for $2,500. Estate of Karen Evansek to William and Josephine Wyble at 107 Union St. for $63,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Shane Morgan to Sticca Co. LLC at 513 Chestnut St. for $134,000. Joseph Nicassio to Start Of Something Big LLC at 427-429 Oakland Ave. for $150,000.
TRAFFORD
Raymond Crothers to OHL Holdings LLC at 603 Seventh St. for $72,000. Emma Bourdon trustee to Jesse Allen Dapra III and Samantha Santucci at 10 Forbes Road for $145,000. Entech Bradford Square LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 229 Ridgecrest Ct for $76,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Weatherton Farm Estates Inc. to Timothy and Megan Justine Joseph at 207 Ali Drive for $21,900. Maureen Freund to Christopher and Katelyn Garrett at 139 Beacon Light Road for $240,000. Christopher Armand Sciullo to Dawn Ritchie at 1140 Chaucer Drive for $600,000. Peter Tenerowicz et al. to Hannah Brasili and Zachary Remaley at 76 Lightcap Road for $120,000. Andrew Joseph to Matthew and Jenna Trout at 1713 Sawmill Road for $475,000. William Mohler to Thomas Schimizzi and Marissa Capuzzi Schimizzi at 113 Sherwood Drive for $115,000. Raymond Blehar to Lisa Gjebre and Pamela Finlan at 103 Vista Drive for $135,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Rosalie Blongeaux to Elizabeth Kenzevich Smail at 268 Franklin Ave. for $61,500. Grift City Boys Real Estate LLC to Scott Smith at 402 Poplar St. for $95,500.
WASHINGTON
Robert Cochran II to Machine Innovations Inc. at 144 Dance Hall Drive for $130,000. Jason Woody to Christopher and Alexa Raible at 568 Hoover Drive for $285,000. Donald Hall to Alysa Hall and Brandon Worthington at 713 Owens Road for $35,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Kathleen Shimatzki to James Michael Slentz II at 115 N Fourth St. for $106,000. Louis Anthony Bompiani II to Mandy Marie Wultsch at 25 S Fifth St. for $80,000.
