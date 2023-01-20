ARNOLD
Estate of Oliver George Neubert to Anthony and Lacey Pinto at 1749 Kenneth Ave. for $101,500.
BELL Patrick Elliott to Charles and Jade Hill at 206 Second Ave. for $1,800.
DELMONT Estate of Mary Jane Faulk to Jones Holdings LLC at 68 Greensburg St. for $140,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP Darrell Kennicutt to Joshua and Kara Gardner at 1157 Geary Way for $200,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Gertrude Mae Stull to Thomas Stull Jr. at 2113 Old Route 711 for $50,000. William Steele II to Justin and Jamie Schehr at 216 S. Deer Fern Drive for $282,115. Alfred Meucci to David Emert at 3835 State Route 31 for $150,000. Kelli Barber to Rebecca Lynn Cain at 3868-3870 State Route 31 for $41,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON Gladys Brosh to Michael Oplinger at 815 Sheaffer Road for $218,000. James Briggs to Brian and Janet Soltis at 132 Sunny Ln for $255,000.
GREENSBURG
Matthew Shook to Simeon Carlton McClain Jr. and Rachel McClain at 13 Glenmeade Road for $289,900. Dale Adams to Renald Rinier at 135-137 S Hamilton Ave. for $137,000. Lorraine Dinsel to AmeriHome Mortgage Co. LLC at 1039 Summit Drive for $1,915 by sheriff’s deed. Angela Noppe to Melanie Clark at 636 W Newton St. for $153,000.
HEMPFIELD Evan Collins to Casey Trout at 4523 Lincoln Ave. for $198,000. Jose Estevez to Alexander Helzel and Skyler Craven at 336 McIlvaine Road for $225,000.
JEANNETTE Waters Development LLC to Meghan Klein at 908 Ellsworth Ave. for $70,000. Pitt Vision LLC to Family Dream Homes LLC at 507 Gaskill Ave. for $127,000. Barbara Firment to The Aguilera Group LLC at 724- 1/2
Sellers Ave. for $35,000. Waters Development LLC to Blake Spiegelberg at 645 Wylie Ave. for $110,000.
LATROBE
Aaron Klingensmith trustee to Rajenda Mahabir at 105-107 Leather St. for $37,000. Keystone Professional Center Assoc. JV to John and Cheryl Letterio at 911 Ligonier St. Ste 103 for $15,000. Keith Parsons to Yao Gao at 710 Walnut St. for $227,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Harry Henninger to Jeffrey Turmo at 818 Martz Drive for $31,200.
LOWER BURRELL
Lanny Ross to Brandon O’Sullivan at 3393 State Route 356 for $70,000.
MADISON Estate of Dawn Elizabeth Coyne to Ricky Beers at 405 Herminie Road for $40,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Laura Cable to Joshua Hileman at Plan Ct for $17,000. Jeannine Brentzel to Joseph and Bethany Miller at 4609 Windbrook Drive for $550,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Mary Ann Holmberg to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 515 Sixth Ave. for $1,390 by sheriff’s deed. Malik Shuman to Devan Simmeth at 2135 Seventh St. for $110,500. James Harrison III to Zachary and Marc Landry at 1562 Fairmont Drive for $226,000. John Gigliotti to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 163 Freeport Road 5438 for $1,766 by sheriff’s deed. Marshall Ebeling to Michael Anthony and India McKee at 408 Keystone Drive for $211,350.
NORTH HUNTINGDON Estate of Frank Karl Oswald to Jacob Oswald at 699 Cedardale Drive for $80,000. Thomas Shrump to David and Kimberly Platt at 9860 Fox Chase Drive for $482,500. Estate of Rose Marie Anne Onderko to Gary Frank Knapp and Kelly Yarrison at 1331 Marcia Drive for $180,000. ChristineB Gregorini Sundry to Todd and Mary Jane Grasee at 10020 South St. for $196,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 4001-4007 Lampl Ln for $140,000.
ROSTRAVER Rhonda Jo Boldyzar to Richard Lockhartboth and Deana Kortyna at 541 Cedar Creek Road for $270,000. Conrad McConeghy to Jerry Ratti and Taylor Ritchey at 205 Oliphant St. for $115,000.
SCOTTDALE Marilyn Tacconi to Jason Slaney and Julie Blair at 904 North St. for $150,000. Victor Harvey to David Weimer at 406 Orchard Ave. for $189,900. Donald Young to MNJ Rentals LLC at 301-303 S Grant St. for $210,000.
SEWICKLEY Estate of Linda Lee Crookston to Allen and Laura Graham at Madison Road for $85,000. Shana Orlic trustee to Steven Hammack at 105 Owl Ln for $120,000. Estate of Michael Murkley to Natalie Beers at 146 Wilps Drive for $206,906.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Estate of John Bosmay to John Bosmay Jr. and Patricia Bosmay at 1009 Broad St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $30,043).
ST. CLAIR Wayne Haugh to Kevin John Shipman at 139 N View Hts for $222,000.
SUTERSVILLE Janet M Sirofchuck Wilds to Jackson Edward Rodeheaver at 608 First Ave. for $165,000.
TRAFFORD
Gina Marinelli to Matthew Harry Naualis and Gina Marinelli at 214 Edgewood Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $72,682).
UNITY Pellis Holdings LLC to Thomas and Laura Irvin at 410 Castle Mountain Ct for $461,249. Pellis Holdings LLC to Benedict and Lori Stas at 442 Castle Mountain Ct for $350,200. R & M Properties LLC to Jeffrey and Ashley Luttner at Jacob Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,904). Robert Tyler Courtney to Suban and Mana Magar at 1110 Scenic Drive for $345,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Edward Wolfe to Robby and Anne Anderson at 146 Maple Drive for $120,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Kathleen Howes to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 110 18th St. for $2,190 by sheriff’s deed. Dominick Daniel Fusillo to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 512 Longfellow St. for $1,875 by sheriff’s deed. Manirath Saynyarack to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 303 Lowell St. for $1,406 by sheriff’s deed.
WASHINGTON Jason Cecchini to Brian and Shana Orlic at 410 Elderberry Ln for $110,000. Edward Krokosky to George L Wilson & Co. Inc. at 710-712 Grange Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $200,344). Edward Krokosky trustee to George L Wilson & Co. Inc. at 188 N Washington Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $19,634). Edward Lamison to David Prevost at 191 State Route 356 for $250,000.
