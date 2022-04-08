ALLEGHENY Anthony Sebak to David and Melissa Shevlin at 144 Meadow Gold Ln for $490,000. Estate of Linda Louise Beck to Kelly Guerrini at 5210 Watters Road for $250,000. David Shevlin to Travis and Alexis Kovalovsky at 133 Woodland Drive for $316,000.
AVONMORE Linda Bowman to Nicholas Holby at 126 Westmoreland Ave. for $69,000.
COOK Kevin Kuhns to Walmar Energy Performance Group LLC at 115-117 Hawkins Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $36,991).
EAST HUNTINGDON Stonecrete Builders Inc. to Timothy Carson at 605 Heidi Ln for $12,000.
GREENSBURG
Chad Hantz to Justin Anthony Oliva at 425 Arch Ave. for $140,000. Benjamin Schutrum to Clayton Douglas Hefner and Bethany Nicole Flowers at 505 Arch Ave. for $200,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to William Miller at 527 George St. for $37,500. Gary Turkovich trustee to John and Stephanie Lowry at 168 McCabe Drive for $30,000. EdLo Properties LLC to Double V Construction LLC at 408 N Main St. for $225,000. Property Brothers Investments LLC to MWT Holdings LLC at 509 S Main St. for $160,000.
HEMPFIELD John McKay to Justin Shepler and Johnna Calabrace at 200 Braveheart Drive for $370,000. D Henry Properties LLC to Patrick and Jill Cahalane at 110 St. Johns Church Road for $40,000. Lawrence Sphon to Tracy Lee Bell at Washington St. for $16,000.
HYDE PARK John Smail to Andrew Richard and Amy Rebecca Halter at 611 Bluff St. for $287,500.
JEANNETTE Donna DiCesare to SFR3 040 LLC at 420 Third St. for $26,000. KeyBank NA to AssetGenie Inc. at 411-413 Clay Ave. for $90,000.
LATROBE
Adam Collier to Shannon Bates at 118 Avenue A for $105,000. Jacquelyn Davis to Stacy Marks at 714 Cherry St. for $111,000. Mary Ann Coleman to Joseph Katonka Jr. at 716 Spring St. for $127,200.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Lynnlei Properties LLC to Amy Lynn Henson at 131 Honey Suckle Ln for $76,000. Larry Harr to Daniel Paul and Julie Henkel at 111 Woodhaven Ln for $339,900.
LOYALHANNA Joseph Yurigan to H & M Property Holdings LLC at King Fisher Drive for $1,874 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $13,252) by sheriff’s deed. Joseph Yurigan to H & M Property Holdings LLC at King Fisher Road for $1,874 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $13,252) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Robert Phillips to Nathan Carney at 113 Wren Drive for $95,350.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH Jessica L Prutz Henry to David Englert at 398 Warden St. for $90,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Acres Development Group L.P. to Betty and Mary Ann Moravick at 4025 Acres Ct for $279,000. Matthew Lee to Matthew and Danielle Dyba at 6959 Berkshire Drive for $392,000. Donald Henry to Bruce Hanington at 5118 Cypress Drive for $377,500. Bruce Livengood to Criterion Properties LLC at Pinecrest Ct for $65,000. Francis DeMarco to Daniel and Margaret DeMarco at 226 Rainprint Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $116,910).
NEW KENSINGTON
Michael Paterak to H & M Property Holdings LLC at Seventh St. for $960 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $11,382) by sheriff’s deed. Melissa Davis to Jared DeLawrence at 301 Argonne Drive for $150,000. Jonathan McKee to Lance Wheat and Kimberly Daly at 821 E Hill Drive for $140,000. Estate of Mary Ann DeStefano to Edward and Jasmine Midkiff at 541 Esther Ave. for $145,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON Richard Morales to Steven Michael and Korrin Michael Helinski at 2234 Haflinger Drive for $320,000. Andrew Walendziewicz to Matthew Henry and Elizabeth Haines at 551 Niagara Drive for $226,000.
PENN BOROUGH PNC Bank NA to Ultra Housing LLC at 706 Locust St. for $21,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Linda Marie to Mark Vincent Conboy and Sydney Elizabeth Stehley at 1071 Government Road for $225,000. George Ord to Zakary Petroff at 1025 Harrison City Export Road for $123,000. Andrew Chelko to Andrew Chelko and Samantha Yockey at 13 Meadowridge Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $214,673). Joseph Lander to Chad George Warhold and Laurie Kiss at 1009 Timber Ridge Ct for $510,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1056 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844.
ROSTRAVER US Stable P1 176 Finley Rd BelleVernon L to ENL SE DST Tr at 176 Finley Road for $5,237,737. Kenneth Crissman to Rodi Vis and Jennifer Ashley Staudt at 261 Salem Church Road for $300,000.
SALEM Estate of Joanne Brodrick to Nathan Imbrescia at 6770 Italy Road for $180,000. Ricciuti Enterprise Inc. to William Keith and Cynthia Lynn Black at 1129 N. Ashfield Way for $351,000.SCOTTDALE KEA Customs LLC to Joshua and Danielle Waggel at 211 Homestead Ave. for $132,500.
SEWICKLEY Beth Ann Mitchell to Jamie Laitinen at 39 Fourth St. for $75,000. Robert Savage to William and Jennifer Shoemaker at 285 Creek Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $52,439). John Karasek to Matthew and Jennie Poston at 203 Hickory St. for $140,500. Shirley Lynch to Ronald Gene Aultman at 412 Lowber Road for $15,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON Dylan Soles to Joseph Harbulak III at 635 Henry St. for $65,000.
TRAFFORD
Estate of Anthony Asquino to Janice Lewis at 411 Gilmore Ave. for $145,000. Entech Bradford Square LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 208 Ridgecrest Ct for $76,000.
UNITY Alex Monticue to Wittmont LLC at 1895 Mt. Pleasant Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $55,853). Robert Wittman to Patrick and Melanie Rose Felice at 459 Ridilla Road for $52,500. William Douglas to Jack and Lori Klein at 1060 Valleyview Drive for $513,500.
VANDERGRIFT
Brenda Gray to Sandra Mitchem at 812 Holland St. for $59,900. Andrew Reabe to Andrew and Samantha Fellhauer at 515 Sycamore St. for $117,500.
WASHINGTON Quinn Hetrick to Zachary Montgomery at 637 Sportsman Drive for $275,000.
