AVONMORE
Robert Yockey MD trustee to Brandon Miller at 512-514 Indiana Ave. for $300,000. BELL
Estate of Nina Elizabeth Clawson to Aaron Kiebler and Colleen Hershey at 4258 &4288 State Route 981 for $800,000. George Galmoff to William and Kristin Galo at 430 Waukena Road for $10,000. DELMONT
Lance Jackson to Rebecca Love at 26 Fairview St. for $245,000. Shawn Kelley to George Deuel and Jodi Lynn Baldridge at 23 W Pine St. for $246,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of George Moxinchalk to Paul and Jennifer Sobota at 2216-2228 Dailey Ave. for $12,000. William Wano Jr. to Anthony Wing and John Hart at 2120-2122 Lincoln Way for $200,000. Kendrick Bolish to Charles Adams Jr. and Heather Adams at 442 Smith St. for $281,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Robert Ainsley to Leslie Benford at 1370 County Line Road for $90,000. FAIRFIELD
Robert Nicely Jr. to Daniel and Karen Blair at 1512 Nicely Drive for $162,000.
GREENSBURG
TNT Partners LLC to Michael Dick at 752 Eastview Ave. for $144,500. Sean Beckwith to Express Plastering LLC at 404 Ridgeway St. for $105,000. HEMPFIELD
Barry Premoshis to Scott and Marcella Ermlick at Armbrust Road for $7,500. Joseph Narduzzi to Ronald Mellinger Jr. and Angela Mellinger at 14 Black Cherry Ln for $115,000. Melanie Shively to Gregory and Gerald Bradish at 1977 Broadway Ave. for $60,000. Matthew Dunleavy trustee to Mark Michna at Fry Hollow Road for $37,500. Estate of Howard Urbanik to Ben Kissell at 279 Liberty Hill Road for $310,000. Donna L Keim Lee to Keith Weightman and Angela Long at 302 Liberty Hill Road for $170,000. James Green to Richard and Amanda Bigi at 734 Lindwood Drive for $850,000. Thomas McKibbin to Don Dolan and Jessica Dudley at 50 Millersdale Road for $181,000. Theodore Sauve to Tyler Andrew Bihon and Paola DeJesus Arias at 120 Mohican Drive for $210,000. Aaron Cooper to Matthew Lehet and Michelle Stepan at 338 Monkey Wrench Road for $552,000. Jeremy Frisko to Robert Bryan and Alexa Payne at 213 Peekaboo Ln for $220,000. Cascade Funding Mortgage Tr HB1 to Luis Garino and Thomas Jolley at 1035 State Route 130 for $89,000. Michael Downes to Raymond and Laura Lunn at 1081 Stickles Ln for $30,000. JEANNETTE
Guy Page Jr. to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 515 Beech St. for $67,153 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $131,441) by sheriff’s deed. Kelly Dowd to Steven Canfield Jr. and Christy Canfield at 625 Birch St. for $212,000. Estate of Patricia A Cready Evangeliste to USBank NA Tr at 831 Ridge Ave. for $2,215 by sheriff’s deed. Babu Davis to Rebholz Lubash Properties LLC at 323 S Fifth St. for $37,500.
LATROBE
Bonnie Fisher to A1A Enterprises LLC at 22 E Madison St. for $95,000. Reeves Rentals LLC to Morgan Allen at 10 W Fourth Ave. for $177,500.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Melvin Marshall to Kaylee Goblesky at 3387 State Route 711 for $143,000. MANOR
Brandon Griesbaum to Wells Fargo Bank NA at 43 Observatory St. for $1,415 by sheriff’s deed. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Scott Robert Jendras estate trustee to Foster Wayne and Samantha Dawn Thomas Mills at 750 W Smithfield St. for $210,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Richard Smith Jr. to Domenico Development LLC at Acme Blvd. for $85,000. Scott Sistek to Paul Byler at 7123 Route 819 for $8,500. Juanita Fern Aoikens to Alexander Petrie at 2496 State Route 130 for $135,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Paulie Malignaggi to Eighteen North Holdings LLC at 4811 Christy Road for $192,000. Carl Petted to Benjamin Noonan and Elizabeth Ann Schewitzer at 5595 Cline Hollow Road for $128,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Robert Anderson to Schonhaus LLC at 442 Argonne Drive for $55,000. William Julius to Owen and Naomi Carty at 535 Esther Ave. for $160,000. Burrell Group Inc. to James John Salem Jr. and Berdena Rae Salem at 1577 Fairmont St. for $115,000. Theresa Berezanich to Alexander Gaffield and Diana Smirnoff at 531 Linden Ave. for $60,000. Patricia Trzeciak to Joseph Grillo at 1340 Victoria Ave. for $11,500. NEW STANTON
Gregory Dilello to Curtis and Taylor Panick at 324 Chanticleer Cir for $405,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Constance Stark to Immaculate Conception RC Church Irwin at 528 Bridge St. for $87,000. Gregory Kerpchar to Charistopher Cooley and Jennifer See at 521 Cedar Glenn Drive for $375,000. Michael Lachimia to Michael and Jaclyn Lachimia at 1800 Friar Truck Drive for $265,500. Donald Ludwig II to Cartus Financial Corp. at 14040 Oakview Drive for $180,000. Estate of Mary Ann Palmer to L Malcolm Hamilton Family L.P. at 141 Shraders Ln for $160,000. Knights Landing Inc. to Clay and Linda Heer Nobles at 11504 Sundae Drive for $105,000. Knights Landing Inc. to Michael and Julie Russo at 11606 Sundae Drive for $100,000. Knights Landing Inc. to Matthew and Visnja King at 11638 Sundae Drive for $100,000. Knights Landing Inc. to Ryan and Angelina Hornick at 11674 Sundae Drive for $100,000. Willow Glenn Development Co. to Kenneth Walker II and Kimberly Washington at 3102 Trafalgar Ct for $73,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Jordan Hall Atchison and Fnu Novitasari at 1095 Blackthorne Drive for $652,695. Alfred Hunter to David and Janet Stout at 3120 Blocks Road for $175,000. Nicholas Schweikarth to Michael Ryan and Julie Ruth McClure at 100 Estates Ct for $600,000. VAN Management Inc. to Michael and Kelly Roland at Hones Road for $25,000. Brian Seaman to Jose D Ramos Pina and Dori McGrew at 4075 Route 130 for $256,000. Estate of Nancy Potochnik to Thomas and Christine Gaydos at 106 Sterling Oaks Drive for $490,000. Jill Stitely to Bryan and Abby Faulkner at 124 Sunrise Drive for $269,000. Robert Hrovath to Brian Seaman and Heather Polvinale at 1005 Tulip Drive for $380,000. SALEM
Jack Ryan to Michele Wisnesck at 1086 Brick Hill Road for $310,000. Guerin Provini to Robert and Sharyn Sekora at Route 819 for $60,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Vicki L Weimer Weis to Allen Investment Group LLC at 1700 Washington St. for $200,000. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
289 Dutch Hollow Rd LLC to Junkyard Road LLC at 289-295 Dutch Hollow Road for $2,600,000. ST. CLAIR
Joshua Richey to Ricky and Karen Heister at 136 Che Che Road for $265,000. SUTERSVILLE
Wanda Pomaibl to Matthew Burczyk at 619 Fourth Ave. for $13,000. UNITY
Craig Karasack trustee to Brandon Ralph Mosco at 452 Hillcrest Drive for $253,000. Margaret Ann Perricelli to Robert and Tawna Stahl at 1143 Lake View Drive for $90,000. Chrystal Dunn to Eric and Cheryl Thomson at 205 Libby Ln for $105,000. Robert Rossey to Kyle Wayne Halterman at 949 Rolling Meadows Drive for $275,500. Daniel Downing to Petes Firearms LLC at 4339 Route 30 for $625,000. Estate of Stacie Liberatore Hartman to Evan and Amy George at 1118 Scenic Drive for $328,000. Dominick Tommarello to Edwina Kreiling at 1335 Trent Drive for $254,900. WASHINGTON
Mark Shemak to Tanner and Sarah Miller at 4913 Julie Drive for $286,000. George Mains III to Eric Karenbauer at 110 Old Faithful St. for $91,500. Robert Corcetti to Matthew Kuta and Rosanne McNeilly at 168 Paradise Drive for $492,500. Estate of Lori Elizabeth Robshaw Kost to Roger Legas at 3401 Route 66 for $210,000. Tammy Beck to Joshua Beck at 1017 Shaner Acres Drive for $170,000. WEST NEWTON
Summer Springs Homes LLC to Kayleigh Briggs at 1019 Vine St. for $247,000. YOUNGSTOWN
Tracey L Withrow Hudson to Christian and Lisa McLean at 1009 Youngstown Ridge Road for $95,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Jeffrey Yusko to Kenneth Paul II and Amber Modar at 30 S Third St. for $125,000.
