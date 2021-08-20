ALLEGHENY
Corey Whitesell to Michael and Wynne Kubisiak at 84 Hall Drive for $465,000. George Katona to New Kensington Municipal Authority at Melwood Road for $5,880. Gerald Mazur to GDS Property Solutions LLC at 4905 Shearsburg Road for $40,000.
ARNOLD
Ronald Yedlowski to Anna Datta at 1618 Kenneth Ave. for $65,000. C. Parkinson to Abigail Bojorquez at 1819 Ridge Ave. for $158,500.
AVONMORE
Dawayne Trabits et al. to Nicholas Sikora and Michael Zaffuto at 819 Railroad Ave. for $92,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Patricia Lucas trustee to George and Barbara Kepple at 438 Beaver Drive for $165,000.
BOLIVAR BOROUGH
Dennis Bernabo to Karen Wynn at 654 Washington St. for $27,000.
DELMONT
Roger Coleman to Jeffrey Long at 127 Stotler Drive for $110,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Craig Liberoni to Ryan Baum at 728 E First Ave. for $6,500.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Home Loan Investment FSB to Michael and Brenda Koestler at 108 Cherry St. for $13,500. James Thomas Jr. to Dorothy Erny at 702 Crimson St. for $240,900. Jennifer Ellenberger to Kathleen Burch at 2517 Raymond Ave. for $45,000. Estate of Rheta McDonald to Ryan Marr at 4975 Route 982 for $152,000. Kenneth Renchko to Brandon and Megan Bryan at 800 W First Ave. for $159,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Jennifer Bush to Samuel Anthony and Melissa Marie Moore at 151 Braddock Road Ave. for $65,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Chelsea Elaine Kording to Jacob Wolfe at 200 McKinley Ave. for $87,000.
GREENSBURG
Jacob Piper to Reggie Hainesworth at 211 Center Ave. for $150,000. Doris Beacom to Keith Goode Jr. and Jennifer Goode at 19 Clopper St. for $148,900. Mark Osikowicz to Nathaniel Colligan and Devon Constantine at 1023 Cranbury Ln for $281,000. Adam Shilobod to Christopher Stairs and Cecilia Young at 427 E Pittsburgh St. for $165,000. City Limits Properties LLC to Scott and Nancy Statler trustee at 321 Hawthorne Ave. for $344,450. Gretchen Sell to Matthew and Abbe Coury at 630 Helen Ave. for $230,000. Jerzy Hajdukiewicz to Bobbie Reynolds at 514 N Pennsylvania Ave. for $121,000. Kerri Worthington to Ian Varga and Brei Armstrong at 909 Orchard Ave. for $165,000. DeFrancisis Holdings LLC to Atlas Marvin Gardens LLC at 204 S Pennsylvania Ave. for $320,000. Michael Black to Tim and Sandra Avampato at 203 Underwood Ave. for $452,000. MBG Properties to Real Estate Warriors LLC at 504-508 W Otterman St. for $367,000. Edward Sapone trustee to Sapone Family Partnership at 138-167 Yont Way for $525,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
TPL Income Property Corp. to Thomas and Amy Daw at 224 Blackwood Drive for $278,900. CUDA Investments Inc. to Jeff Birch at 415 Buckeye St. for $170,000. Loren Dalla Betta to Donald Stape at 23 Gondola St. for $10,000. Michael Vallo to Adam and Jessica Wareham at 107 Lannon Stone Ln for $435,000. Randie Baird Jr. to Bryan Christopher Lanken and Alexis Johnson at 48 Millersdale Road for $160,000. Kenneth Kerlin Jr. to Jennifer Wilson trustee at 724 Penn High Park for $170,000. Nicholas Weaver to Acme Providers Inc. at Route 66 for $80,000. Estate of Mary Anne Angel to James Machi and Samantha Krzton at 4095 Stratford Drive for $200,000.
JEANNETTE
James Riccardino to David Barncastle Jr. at Chestnut St. for $15,000. Lawrence Walter Jr. to Michael and Joann McFadden at 433 Guy St. for $64,000. Daniel Loughner to Brian Niemiec at 1117 Lewis Ave. for $140,000. Suzanne Watkins to Campbell Land Acquisitions LLC at 211 S Second St. for $129,500. James Krajacic to Thalia Galanos at 717-719 Stella St. for $240,000.
LATROBE
Adam Bowser to Joel Anthony Svehla at 1721 Dailey Ave. for $145,000. Albert Cipicchio to Isaiah Dumaran and Catherine Kaleikaumaka Dumaran at 139 E Fourth Ave. for $170,000. Susan Merva to Ryan and Tammy Clark at 218 E Tacoma Ave. for $250,000. Dorothy Erny to James and Carole Crossan at 38 Marie Road for $201,900. Charles Odendahl to Gregory and Connie Bradish at 106 River Ave. for $130,000. Anne Bleehash to David Gardner and Ruth Margaret Oldman at 724 Walnut St. for $169,900. Thomas Smith III to Matthew Vasinko at 116 Washington St. for $82,500.
LOWER BURRELL
Donald Paul Boyer to Daniel and Jamie Fidurski at 229 Fairhaven Drive for $245,000. Pager Properties LLC to Turn Properties LLC at 230 Florida Drive for $45,000. Walter Runski to Vincent and Jeremiah Ross at 2730 Lehigh St. for $180,000. Michael Parobek to New Kensington Municipal Authority at 3223 Milligantown Road for $5,000. Phyllis Thompson to Allen Jones at 212 Paul Drive for $147,500. Ronald Medved to Dustin Dunmyre and Marissa Matarrese at 317 Trailer Blvd. for $200,000. JP Holdings LLC to Steven and Nicole Deal at 3035 Wachter Ave. for $90,500.
MANOR
George Hanna to Dawn Lynn at 10 Second St. for $40,000.
MONESSEN
Barbara Savasta to Vitaliy and Vera Aleksandrovna Siguta at 1204 Maple Ave. for $34,500. Neassa Lynn to Jessica Shields at 735 S 14th St. for $73,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Westmoreland County Land Bank to John and Teresa Duchess at 12 N Church St. for $40,100. Zachary Kowalewski to Gilbert Bailey III and Danielle Bailey at 225 S Sycamore St. for $70,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Patrick Pfeifer to Dru Knopsnider at Kecksburg Sportsman Road for $120,000. JSC Holdings LLC to Randy and Marilyn Winkler at 2302 Route 31 for $205,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Joy Peluso to Neil and Bethany Sinclair at 35 Buena Vista Drive for $253,000. Janice Rannow trustee to Timothy and Cindy Farley at 3535 Mayer Drive for $285,000. Boyce Gitzen Jr. to Joshua and Amber Folman at 6273-6275 Old William Penn Highway for $132,000. John Tollari to Brett and Samantha Laidacker at 4027 Pin Oak Ct for $470,000. Robert Rabe to Susan Rabe at 3904 Princess Ct for $158,500. Marcella Leftwich to Aman Rathore at 235 Rainprint Ln for $150,000. SASI LLC to Michael Kaye at 3512 Regent Ct for $195,000. James Andrew McDaniel to Anthony Louis Morocco III and Jeimy Viviana Morocco at 3108 Treeline Drive for $625,000. Chris Sotak to Reeping Real Estate LLC at 5618 William Penn Highway for $125,000. Anthony Greco to Alexander and Lindsay Royal at 3170 Windgate Drive for $380,000.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
Tangi Scott to Brian and Jennifer Chesla at 177 17th St. for $22,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Jason Kasten to Aloha Milk Co. SPE1 LLC at 515 Fourth Ave. for $70,000. James Arvay to Corey Klingensmith at 946 Seventh Street Ext. for $119,900. Kenneth James to Paul Veltri at 501 Clyde St. for $80,000. Keith Bartoe to Sara Holsing at 132 Warren Drive for $152,000. Estate of Irene Roarke to John Grillo at 101 Woodstone Ln for $90,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $90,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $90,000. Isaac Maas to Jeremy and Stacy Kondrich at 8880 Broadway St. for $175,000. Cara Halloran trustee to Jason Slater and Charles Stoebe Jr. at 12486 Carmichael Cir for $700,000. Paul Brooks to Matthew Bell at 1768 Diane Merle Drive for $251,000. David Lassley to Mark and Ashley Viecelli at 10031 Edgewood Ct for $500,000. Michael McGrail Jr. to William and Darlene Leader at 884 Five Pines Road for $11,948. William Cubarney et al. to Austin Alfer at 10841 Kerin Drive for $167,400. Joseph Hershberger to Michael and Rachael Lilley at 9820 McClellan St. for $116,600. Douglas Alan Leeper to Joshua Newmeyer at 470 Meadow Road for $220,000. Jeffrey Cumpston to Adam Michael and Nicole Lynn Stahl at 481 Mercer Drive for $235,000. Gregory Freidhof to Derek and Amy Gongaware at 951 Morris St. for $65,000. Victor Steban to Realty Aspects Group LLC at 110 N Thompson Ln for $20,000. Donato Pasquarelli to John Gary Ed III and Diana Ed at 7858 Oscar Ct for $737,678. Ryan Fonzi to Jacob Pozzuto at 14363 Overholt Drive for $198,000. Red Tree Management Inc. to Hello World Properties Inc. at Parker Drive for $112,500. Mattcon Industries Inc. to Nathan Kremer and Natalie Skiba at 1181 Richard Road for $220,000. Estate of Raymond Eichelberger to Brandy Mowry at 2293 Walter St. for $235,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
White House Development LLC to Meghan Cusack and Nicholas Vasiliou at 35 Martha Ave. for $310,000. Estate of Irwin Uherek to Gregory Uherek at 770 Meadowbrook Road for $183,000. NVR Inc. to George and Ruth Braem at 1066 Moria Ct for $310,650. NVR to Donald and Rose Mary Prosser at 1066 Moria Ct for $291,685. C Horse Farms Inc. to Christine Guthrie at 385 Richmond St. for $495,000. NVR Inc. to Jocelyn Dominick at S. School Road for $274,100. Robert DeMarcki to Chelsea Gernhardt at 3461 SR 130 for $232,500.
ROSTRAVER
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 531-547 Gardenia Drive for $115,400. Estate of Betty Dickie to Harold and Cory Lewis at 662 Webster Hollow Road for $10,000. Brett Stoffel to Jeffrey Dull Jr. at 209 Wood St. for $69,900.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Dale Bensema to Alan Richard and Christine Amy Polka at Cells Ln for $8,000. Mark Nacey to Christopher Kemp and Jackie Stull at Route 819 for $22,000. Duane Brown to Brandi and Rebecca Jurkiewicz at 524 Trees Mills Road for $189,900.
SCOTTDALE
Sylvie Hannuscheck to Brandon Washington and Ashtyn Gelet at 422 Everson Ave. for $135,000. OCI Inc. to Franks Development LLC at 600 N Broadway St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $147,564). Nicholas Michael Merringer to Christopher Martin at 1107 Pittsburgh St. for $167,500. Leia Hernley to Joshua and Brian Burkhart at 428 Scottdale Ave. for $144,000.
SEWICKLEY
Estate of Alan Fossi to Dino Saello at 171 Wilps Drive for $212,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Anthony Pernelli to Jason and Kelsey Alessandro at 617 Liberty Ln for $367,000. Estate of James Aultz to DSSTE LLC at 2231 Mt. Pleasant Road for $575,000. Joseph Spano to James and Lori Owen at 368 Pittsburgh Pike for $300,000. Michael Petro to Connie Frank at 1218 Plummer School Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $41,583).
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Nathaniel Colligan to John Finley and Debra Scifo at 308 Guthrie St. for $170,400. Adam Mason to Dana Lynn Vahaly at 505 Sidney St. for $147,335.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Estate of George Shaftic to Eric and Megan Alish Henry at 815 Robb Road for $55,000.
TRAFFORD
Jesse Eberhart to Portia Paige at 217 E Fairmont Ave. for $159,000. Gregory Keefer to Angel Maldonado at 302 Edgewood Ave. for $139,900. Urban Properties to Parkside Plaza LLC at 1-3 Forbes Road for $1,070,000. Joseph Yakubisin to Bradley Garrone at Sycamore St. for $3,500.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Paul Rudy to Jesse and Beatriz Kromka at Unknown Address for $22,000. Kenneth Cartaxo to Gus Zourelias Jr. and Diane Zourelias at Unknown Address for $38,500. Allen Dailey trustee to Jordan Heidt and Heather Marie Johnson at 210 Second St. for $22,000. Adele Costello et al. to Eugene and Theresa Stranko at 1874 Bethel Church Road for $8,000. Adele Costello to Scott and Tina Brodak at 1888 Bethel Church Road for $5,000. Edwin O’Barto to Tyler Cravener at Don St. for $45,000. Frances Yocke trustee to Keith and Kimberly Fulton at 1075 Myers Road for $430,000. Awnist Group LLC to John and Denise Bukovac at Possum Hollow Road for $55,300. Paul Allen Petrusky to Timothy and Colleen Taylor at 118 Quarry Road for $180,000. Joseph Lee Frye to Ernest Stewart at 12 Ricmic Ln for $20,000. Pellis Holdings LLC to James Lynn and Brenda Mae Dils at 367 S Shenandoah Drive for $358,789. Kozey Partners LLC to FTF Real Estate LLC at 120 Village Drive for $775,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Jeffrey Brian Hunt to David and Amy Palmer at 1056 Merwin Road for $30,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Jacquelyn Oplinger et al. to Breanna Allen at 516 Franklin Ave. for $109,900. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB at 311 Longfellow St. for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $18,900). Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Scott and Dylan Compton at 311 Longfellow St. for $18,900. Barbara Chirafisi to Kui and Guang Li Xiao at 262 Sherman Ave. for $35,000.
WASHINGTON
Albert Thompson Jr. to Kathleen Daniels at 1095 Camp Nancy Road for $250,000. Lisa Carver to Charles Kotvas Jr. at 208 Cone Ln for $365,000. Jones Holdings LLC to Ryan Thomas and Catherine Nedley at 160 Kistler Drive for $185,000. 365 Properties LLC to Ronald and Catherine Wickrowski at 541 Landing Ct for $395,900. Elizabeth Bertino to Trisha Kemerer at 4872 Route 66 for $43,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Emilio Perez to Christine Walker and Gerald Fredrick at 202 Circle Drive for $260,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Vaughn Neill to Michelle Webber at 106 N Sixth St. for $212,000. Clayton Koring to Mark and Greg Filosemi at 208 S Sixth St. for $140,000. Wendy Michaels to Semjons Merkulovs and Leigha Pehrson at 514 S Ninth St. for $230,000. Betty Freeman to Clayton Koring and Jessica Errett Koring at 707 Skyline Drive for $195,000.
———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.