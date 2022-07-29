ALLEGHENY David Lipanot to Dalton Cesaratto and Shannon Ventrice at 200 Pleasant Hill Road for $220,000. Joseph Vota Jr. to Limestone Spring Acquisitions II LLC at 480 Princess Ln OG for $70,300.
ARONA
Dennis Shoff to Wendy Dimon at 1966 Main St. for $54,950. BELL
Meredith Schwartzmiller to Jason Schwartzmiller at 181 Main St. for $104,000. Stephanie George Slavik to CNX Gas Co. LLC at State Route 380 OG for $40,649. Kristen Ann Uecker to Limestone Spring Acquisitions II LLC at State Route 380 OG for $40,649.
BOLIVAR
Adam Harnett to Brittany Miller at 738 Lincoln St. for $6,005 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $69,267) by sheriff’s deed.
DERRY BOROUGH
Donna Lotz to Brandon and Ann Yeager at 509 E Third Ave. for $80,000. James Gamble to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 201 W Sixth Ave. for $2,244 by sheriff’s deed. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Glorianne Klimchock to Patti Levay at 253 Derbytown Road for $15,000. Linda Allman to Christopher and Stacey Bush at Pandora Road for $6,000. Kathie Steppic estate trustee to Abigail Burkardt at 256 Pizza Barn Road for $150,000. Louis Connor to Dino and Kelly DeCario at 5706 State Route 982 for $25,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Frank Raneri to John Baker at 114 Williams Road for $145,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
James Hyde to Brian and Nickolas Hyde at 110 Pine Ln for $212,000.
GREENSBURG
Michael Snyder to Amanda and Erica McClain at 229 Alexander Ave. for $175,000. Michael Matis to Pennsylvania Equity Resoruces Inc. at 659 George St. for $1,462 by sheriff’s deed. Reuben Byler to Albert Bitar at 307 Hancock Ave. for $128,500. Ana Hidalgo Collins to Timothy and Lorraine Makosky at 421 Harrison Ave. for $143,000. Martin Kapusta Jr. to Michael and Michelle Vitale at 912 Harvey Ave. for $340,000. Barry Anderson to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 36 Madison Ave. for $1,951 by sheriff’s deed. James Nelson to Timothy and Laura Landy at 18 Meadowbrook Ave. for $160,000. Joseph Keilbach to Wesley Siko at 326 Painter St. for $147,000. William Nicholson to Michael Chiaverini at 522 Turney St. for $145,000. Estate of George Graziano to Brittany Luczki at 503 Vine St. for $120,000. HEMPFIELD
Mary Ann Kimmel to Bruce and Sheila Albright at Albrights Lake Road for $1,270. Nicolas Montross to Arlin and Jonathan Troyer at 331 Brush Creek Road for $120,000. Keith Mahosky to Evan and Leah Brisbine at 4125 Cambridge Drive for $225,000. Larry Don Kovach to Troy Kiesel and Loni Trybulec at 42 Timber Trail Drive for $455,000. Dean Klingensmith estate trustee to Gregory Lynn Klingensmith estate at 141 Trouttown Road for $15,000. Irwin James Deeds to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 10 Washington St. for $1,382 by sheriff’s deed. Christian Youth Crusade Inc. to Samantha Lynn Bates at 485 Willow Ave. for $149,900. JEANNETTE
Mark Scalzitti to RJL Rentals LLC at 327 Cedar St. for $62,500. Mark Scalzitti to RJL Rentals LLC at 329 Cedar St. for $62,500. Natalie Yohman to Amelia Burns at 301 Henry St. for $103,000. MASTR Alt Loan Tr 2022 2 to Luke Hall at 603 Jefferson Ave. for $38,500. Marisa Rosner to Justin Long at 714 Jefferson Ave. for $125,000. Duane Antoniak to Patricia Datz at 902 Lewis Ave. for $125,000. Amber Carter to Jeremiah Barrow at 510 Mill St. for $8,000. Jean Kirkpatrick to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 401 N Third St. for $1,534 by sheriff’s deed. Mark Scalzitti to RJL Rentals LLC at 509-511 N Fifth St. for $125,000. Alex Protch to Kenneth Morris at 212 S Seventh St. for $1,749 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $6,992) by sheriff’s deed.
LATROBE
SimonCRE JC Sparky III LLC to Agree Shelf PA LLC at 116-118 Chambers St. and 17 Lloyd Ave. for $2,545,000. Ruth Carney to Joshua James Turner at 625 Weldon St. for $140,000.
LIGONIER Highland Developers LLC to James Arena and Sandra McPhee at 342 Village Ct for $415,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Paul Frichtel to Robert Davis II at 133 Fern Ln for $4,309 by sheriff’s deed. Duane Delstienne to D FLOP LLC at 329 Ferry Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $230,811). Keith Liston to Keith Liston and Jill Margarum at 1604 Piper Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $77,500). Mark Howard Burnett trustee to Robert dePalma at 461 Saddlebrook Ln for $730,000. Parei Ventures LLC to Darren and Bethani Eicher at 297 Sunrise Ln for $500,000. Estate of Mary Stewart to James and Jennifer Shultz at 195 Two Mile Run Road for $70,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Patty Rusnock to Kaden Birmingham at 2600 Kenview Drive for $169,000. MANOR Randall Walter to LaGorga Holdings LLC at 68 Race St. for $55,000.
MONESSEN
Derek Yannella to Anthony Ireland at 608 Hoover St. for $114,000. Estate of Rosetta Wilson to Safe Haven Realty LLC at 1425 Leeds Ave. for $38,000. Robert Kunkle to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 1412 Summit Ave. for $1,253 by sheriff’s deed. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
John Terry to Nathan Hutchinson at 426 Howard St. for $10,183 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $85,365) by sheriff’s deed. Dorothy Maxine Uhrin to Douglas and Sherri Maughan at 248 Oak St. for $60,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
E & W Real Estate Holdings LLC to Nicholas Cole and Julieanne Alexis Sibula at 600 Jason Ct for $75,000. Weaverton Amish Mennonite Church Assoc. to Trauger Mennonite Church Corp. at 4375 State Route 981 for $100,000. Eric Ritenour to Monica Flinn at 1234 W Laurel Cir for $185,000.
MURRYSVILLE
William Lewis to Kurt Sweitzer at 5275 Ashbaugh Road for $245,000. Estate of Dustin Matthew Norris to William and Melissa Lewis at 6051 Italy Road for $330,000. Estate of Nancy Joan Singleton to Alexander and Tricia Ducruet at 4110 Kellington Ct for $400,000. Michael Mastorovich to Daniel Lee and Roberta Lynn Nicols at 4279 Logan Ferry Road for $195,000. Phillip Swearingen to Sibanengi Masuku and Sandra Yamba at 1040 Manor Vue Ct for $341,000. Patricia Rogers to MBH Resources LLC at 6500-6526 Pentecostal Ln OG for $1,250.
NEW FLORENCE
Jeffrey Horan to Kelly Henretty at 205 Furnace Ln for $110,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON Pittsburgh Cash Buyers LLC to Anthony Zrelak and Alexis Croll Faunce at 1719 Friar Tuck Drive for $226,500. James Brode Jr. to A Petrush at Frog Road for $2,500. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 919 Giulia Drive for $91,500. David Martin to Caitlyn and Laura Malacki at 7746 Happy Drive for $149,900. Benjamin Berkowitz to Joseph Castellano and Carlie Edwards at 2198 Lancelot Drive for $230,000. Michael Wertz to West PA Properties LLC at 12325 Maple Ln for $44,388 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $125,121) by sheriff’s deed. F & H Property Dev LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 964 New Hope Drive for $75,000. Pasquarelli Property Management LLC to Charles and Kristie Thomas at 7996 Oscar Ct for $717,186. Estate of Ruth Woodward to Chazz and Kendra Farrier at 13240 Ridge Road for $205,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
DM Brentzel Builders Inc. to Denise Marie Paredes trustee at 1008 Christina Ct for $69,900. Estate of Harvey Elliott to Michael Yeckley at Elmwood Ct for $1,530. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1047 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844. ROSTRAVER
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Carrie Sanders at 213 Landan Drive for $90,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Harinder and Upjinder Mann at 229 Landan Drive for $92,000. Mary Sersen to Keith and Cindee Hill at Municipal Drive for $65,000. Charles Tisot to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 213 Otto St. for $1,981 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Anthony Muccino to Frank Muccino at 1049 Rostraver Road for $75,500. Jason Derkosh to Michael and Renee Carcella at State Route 906 for $130,000. Rachel Sparinga to Gregory Dixon at W McClain Road for $45,000. SALEM
Mark Fix to Anthony Amandola at 303 Hoya St. for $35,000.
SCOTTDALE Keith Graft to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 300 Walnut Ave. for $1,630 by sheriff’s deed. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
