ALLEGHENY
Frank Zubal trustee to James and Dakota William Spirnock at Lucesco Road for $56,000. Estate of Alice Kiebler to Nicholas and Danielle N Morton Klingensmith at 138 Markle Road for $470,000. Patrica Speranza to Cody McClelland and Paige Krug at 623 Sunrise Drive for $275,000. Steven Tady to Heather Kopf at 4771 Wildcat Hollow Road for $175,000.
ARNOLD
Romano Key Property Tr to Streetfront LLC at 1622 Third Ave. for $11,211.
AVONMORE
Pamela Brank to CZJZ LLC at 212 Fifth St. 2000 for $57,000. US Bank NA trustee to 604CAM618 Tr at 604 Cambria Ave. for $23,000. James Gould to John Bertelle at 512 Railroad Ave. for $68,900.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Scott Shirley to Gary Adams at 4264 State Route 819 for $275,000.
DELMONT
Ronald White to Jacob Cotter and Paige Mackey at 149 Abbe Pl for $215,000. Gongyao Wang to Jason Soll at 228 Apple Hill Drive for $355,000. Jeanne Lenhart to Carol Puzak at 704 Cherry Blossom Ct for $225,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
John Michael Dofollo to Christie Lynch at 226 22nd St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $21,869). James Fretz to Dennis and Cindy Miller at 105 Bass Drive for $97,235. Brian DiCriscio to Susan Campbell at 1030 St. Clair St. for $151,000. Elmer Derry to James and Carrie Lee Myers at 613 Tannery Hollow Road for $80,000. Paul Maksin to Hayden and Taylor Cox at 1208 Wood St. for $100,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Robert Kevin McKelvey to Wendy Poole at 1019 Church St. for $75,000.
GREENSBURG
Patrick Reeves to Mitchell Bialon at 124 Winston Way for $145,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of Stephen Somple to Twin Mini Convenience Shops LLC at 4552 Route 136 for $575,000. Elite Choice Investments LLC to Anthony Mariana at 429 Sells Ln for $147,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trustee to Edward Lutz and Patrick Smartnick at 8252 State Route 819 for $130,000. Laurel M Lawrence Bachy to James and Karen Harris at 416 Tillbrook Road for $495,000.
JEANNETTE
Diane Johnson to Brandon Duff at 810 Evans St. for $116,000.
LATROBE
Robert Roth trustee to Jessica Rafferty at 1600 Lincoln Ave. for $155,000. Ronald Hixson Jr. to Chase Pahach at 27 Oak St. for $160,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Theresa Johnson to Justin Michael Hegedus and Hannah Pelger at 203 N Walnut St. for $250,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Todd Westerman to Marcus and Alicia Sundh at 464 Myers School Road for $695,000. Estate of Betty Jean Darr to Matthew and Hannah Ketcham at 131 School St. for $209,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Benjamin Hostetter to Rebecca Marshall at 3425 Garvers Ferry Road for $137,100. Anthonia Okobi to Michael Loew at 2503 Kentucky Ct for $201,900. Louis Gibson to Christopher Palacki at 140 Wells Ave. for $95,000.
LOYALHANNA
Ruth Colleen Heffelfinger to Anthony and Michelle Parfitt at Fawn Road for $3,500.
MADISON
Jason Fink to Sierra Sager at 120 Main St. for $118,000.
MANOR
Mary Ann Barbour to Michael James Cartensen at 15 Race St. for $103,000.
MONESSEN
Estate of Dolores Kernisky to Marylou Reynolds at 1004 Alexander Ave. for $85,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Estate of Laverna Newell to Daniel and Cheryl Nichols at 138 Crosswinds Ln for $165,700. Lane Neff to Edward and Joey Sunday Kotewicz at Hills Church Road for $45,000. Reed Commerce LLC to Charles DeAngellis II at 3989 Remaley Road for $350,000. Leland Jones to J & P Real Estate Holdings LLC at 4391 Saltsburg Road for $200,000. Thomas Eckersley to Steven and Christine Morgan at 4931 Simmons Ct for $592,500.
NEW KENSINGTON
Jeffrey Tuminella to Joel Nicholson at 252 Fifth Ave. for $35,000. Estate of Michael Allen Reynolds to Denton and Heather Bayne at 2396 Seventh St. for $10,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 7065 Gio Drive for $91,500. Ronald Joseph Fiedor to PSPK Investing LLC at 10089 Laurel Ave. for $80,000. Hanayon Nazarei to Brittany Andiorio at 2011 Leo St. for $129,000. Mia Rendulic Vertullo to Gregory Korbe at 11771 McKee Road for $215,000. Edward Gottschalk to David and Erin Werner at 11630 North St. for $239,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Estate of Frances Eleanor King to Sean and Sarah Colligan at 5015 Bushy Run Road for $130,000. Mary Coughlin to Michael and Kimberley McCormack at 3008 Hyland Road for $285,000. Donald McGuire to Christopher Zello and Tessa Sarver at 1015 Lux Road for $210,000. Scott Atkins to Nicholas Tavella at 7043 Pleasant Valley Road for $100,000. NVR Inc. to John Benjamin Dinsmore at 7004 Turnberry Ln for $277,935. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1062 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844.
ROSTRAVER
Estate of Michael Tory DeFigio to Betty Jean Trimpey at 2104 Lake View Drive for $242,500.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Kathryn Campbell to Rashell Welsbacher and Kimberly Sikora at 108 Frogtown Road for $65,000.
SCOTTDALE
Ryan Rowles to Scott Kelly Jr. at 505 Market St. for $133,000. Polly Porch to Arron and Melissa Malcolm at 416 Orchard Ave. for $135,000.
SEWICKLEY
Estate of Elizabeth H Lord Pope to Corey and Amanda Camp at 1959 Greensburg Pike for $150,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Louise Mazon to Shelley Iapalucci at 1608 Elm St. for $130,500. Phillip Mangery to Patricia Marie Gordon at 1307 Poplar St. for $169,900.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Denise Sarsfield to Richard and Jackie Ludwick at 715 Forbes Ln for $30,000. Frances Gray to Michael and Danette Roche at 109 Station St. for $60,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Estate of Virginia Jones to Brian Custer at 616 Linda St. for $92,000. Joseph Curran to Joseph Michael Govi at 155 W Virginia Ln for $89,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Daniel Bogle to Mark and Emma Shaffer at 171 Arnold Palmer Drive for $48,500. Andrew Wallak Jr. to Steven Gettemy and Sherry Dreistadt at 180 Marguerite Road for $20,000. Estate of Frances Jane Matsko to Jamie Biller at 1849 State Route 130 for $70,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Donald Hollenbaugh to Walnut Creek Properties LLC at 720 Holland St. for $51,000.
WASHINGTON
Gerald Sabatini to Rocco Abbenante at 141 Highview Drive for $325,000. ———
