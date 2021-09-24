ALLEGHENY
Estate of Veronica Klingensmith to Frank Amato II and Maryann Amato at 50 Lindsay Ln for $120,000. Estate of David Michael Jancaro to Dylan Cimbala at 209 Mt. Vernon Drive for $179,900.
ARNOLD
Kenneth Vantine to Brandon and Christina Cooper at 2002 Leishman Ave. for $13,500.
ARONA
Barry Bussard to Ricky Lee Marshall at 2160 Main St. for $79,000.
AVONMORE
William Rocco Jr. to Cheryl Lyn Hileman at 219 Butler Ave. for $195,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Chris Thompson to Matthew Robinson at 1 N Kunkle Acres Ln for $46,000. Estate of Jean Ray to Theresa Salancy at 227 Noel Road for $70,000.
DELMONT
Robert Shea to Janet Kellerman at 137 Freeport St. for $159,900. Tyler Pakos to Jacob Cratsa at 119 Stotler Drive for $240,000. Terrence Jacobs to Milton McKay Brinker and Timothy Feola at 1117 Volek Ct for $356,000. James Daugherty to Christopher Ryan Harvey and Amanda Jean Casteel at 23 W White Oak Drive for $190,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Gary Bosco to Natalie Bosco at 1020 James St. for $100,000. Tracey Baer to Kenneth and Sheila Sowers at 685 McFarland Drive for $24,000. Keith Proffitt to Peter and Angela Morcheid at 1022 Pizza Barn Road Ext. for $5,000. Estate of Joan Bush to Kim and Deborah Richardson at Walnut Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,891).
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Hostetler Family L.P. to Hostetler Family L.P. at County Line Road and Cummings Road for $102,500. Taylorjo Enterprises LLC to R & M Land Management LLC at 339 Route 711 for $220,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Dolores Legas to Samuel Knopsnider and Janice Peters at 265 Buckeye Road for $30,000. Nell Stewart to Jon and Marsha Hribal at 112 Lake Forest Road for $100,000.
EXPORT
Michael Merola Jr. to William Yant IV at 6041 Hamilton Ave. for $88,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Ronald Snyder Jr. to Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdioces at 105 Church Camp Trl for $137,500.
GREENSBURG
Christine Zappone trustee to Patrick James and Susann Thomas at 755 College Ave. for $440,000. Melissa O’Brien to Chelsy Damico at 1071 Cranston Drive for $125,000. Scott Logan to Full Armor Real Estate LLC at 510 Highland Ave. for $59,000. Barry Maskowitz to Chris McDermott and Savana Johnston at 13 Meadowbrook Ave. for $148,900. Leslie Ashley to Nicholas and Kristen Stellato at 10 Mechling Way for $170,000. Wade Jensen to Joshua Steele and Irene Lim at 1032 New London Drive for $267,500. Peter Draovitch to Daniel Greene and Patricia Maxey at 8 Rowan Ave. for $375,000. David Bengel to Triple B Properties LLC at 300 Seminary Ave. for $155,000. James Stunja et al. to Tania Hrynewycz at 116 Talbot Ave. for $180,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Mary Anne Sands to James Mayers at 4020 Second St. for $25,000. James Agras to Blank School Commons LLC at 600 Blank School Road for $500,000. Michael Miller to Kimberly Clark at 435 Buckeye St. for $22,000. Gary Alcorn to Douglas and Jennifer Thomas at 1146 Cedar St. for $185,575. Timothy Wilson to William and Kathy Teslevich at 165 Crest View Drive for $225,500. Christopher Dixon to Lucas and Faith Richardson Fidazzo at 21 Frick Ave. for $160,000. Thomas L.A. Daw to Robert Spino Jr. at 621 Green Valley Road for $178,000. Joseph Noca to Nicholas Vacco at 1 Lakeridge Drive for $310,000. Jack Shaffer III to Tyler Dickey and Arielle Schneider at 123 Manchester Drive for $234,000. Lauren Griffin to Nina Eseny at 212-214 Old School Road for $135,000. Carole Shockey Thomassy to Jason and Robin Hlavsa at 308 Pardus Ct for $280,000. Estate of James E Allshouse to Lois Springer at 8020 Route 819 for $159,900. Fred Kepchia to John Haughey at 18 Seneca Drive for $252,000. Karen Edmunds et al. to Sean Edmunds at 2407 Skidmore Road for $150,000. GES Family Partn. L.P. to Christine Leigh Mobilia at 406 Southfield Drive for $30,000. Wesley Adam Hughes to Christopher and Victoria McNeil at 1434 Swede Hill Road for $205,000. Lynn Youngstead to Bradley Wilkey and Alexis Osinski at 24 Tulip St. for $160,000. Jeffrey Parks Miller to Jeffrey Conz at 823 Wisconsin Ave. for $163,628. Michael Pardus to Michael and Yvonne Levesque at 114 Woodhaven Drive for $493,400.
IRWIN
Lisa Fry to Painter Property Development LLC at 521 Sixth St. for $250,000. Jeffry Pavetti to Pure Imagination Properties LLC at 419 Main St. for $105,000.
JEANNETTE
Estate of Lawrence Walters Jr. to RJL Rentals LLC at 817 Arlington Ave. for $28,000. Charles Brandonio to Justin and Patty Welch at 225 Chestnut St. for $48,000. Donna Dicesare to Patrick and Rosemary McLaughlin at 707 Ellsworth Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $70,975). Jason Veverka to Charles and Madeline Smith at 310 Good St. for $77,500. Kyle Hembree to BMS Properties at 1000 N Second St. for $55,000. Estate of Thomas Wells to Maswel Real Estate Investments LLC at 403 N Seventh St. for $12,000. Jeremey Binakonsky to Susan Hogan at 1100 Thompson St. for $129,900.
LATROBE
Gary Bosco to Natalie Bosco at 1750-1752 Dailey Ave. for $85,000. Kyle Drown to Michael and Shirley Hazelton at 21 E Grant St. for $150,000. Gabor Nitsch to Carl Gasper Jr. and Kathryn Marsico at 30 Saxman Drive for $295,000. Charles Hixson to Washington Street Property Management LL at 24 Thompson St. for $71,500.
LAUREL MOUNTAIN
Andrew Rayman to Weichert Workfore Mobility Inc. at 19 Locust Road for $285,000. Weichert Workfore Mobility Inc. to Shawn and Lindsey Miller at 19 Locust Road for $285,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Ryan Knupp to Lauren Cassler at 656 Ann Roberts Road for $210,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Mark D’Amico to Joshua and Christopher D’Amico at 140 Arizona Drive for $125,000. Estate of Ramona Jordan to Zachary Moore at 2517 Braddock Drive for $120,000. Paul Lane to Andrew Spang and Chelsea McAdoo at Braeburn Road for $2,500. Stephen Brestensky to Edward and Alicia Patton at 2920 Leechburg Road for $158,000. Gregory Decroo to Alesha Lindo and Andrew Heinle at 132 Rodgers Drive for $250,000. David Pajer to Allison Rayburg at 19 Royal Oak Drive for $257,000.
LOYALHANNA
Luke Seman Jr. to Cheyne and Julie Brooks at 129 Deer Road for $220,000. Vicki Carr to Noel Halldin at 403 Moween Road for $95,799.
MONESSEN
Gary Atkins to Colby Estabrook at 1414 Grand Blvd. for $85,000. Monte Costa II to William and Brian Bercik at 214 Indiana Ave. for $1,500. Wilson & Crew LLC to Lawrence Family Construction & Rentals at 101 Knox Ave. for $10,000. Joseph Salvino Jr. to Jonathan Rivera at 12 Overhill Drive for $160,000. Jane Wolfe to Steven and Jennifer Smith at 657 Reed Ave. for $6,000. Randall Charles to James Smith III and Roxanne Smith at 1100 Rostraver St. for $40,000. Carol Lynn Bukovac to Charles Smith and Florence Agnes Baacke at 1613 Walnut Ave. for $6,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Richard Noel to Matthew Kocerka and Lindsay Kraynak at 37 Cherry Ave. for $180,760. Cindy Gallagher et al. to CJ Real Estate Holdings LLC at 120 Quarry St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $19,024).
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Marilyn Hartman to James and Rebecca Stouffer at 106 Lupine Ln for $2,500. Estate of Elizabeth Bohatch to Gwenda Lyn Petrohoy at 317-319 Oak St. for $105,000. Ashleigh Skwirut to Michael Dennis Strazzera and Jessica Hartley at 323- 325 Oak St. for $83,000. Robert Griffin to Ryan and Julea Francis at 38 Rumbaugh Ave. for $170,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Zaffar Haque to Matthew and Lisa Fako at 4011 Chelstead Way for $445,000. Brian Shields to Darrell and Kristina Davis at 4008 Dublane Ct for $360,000. Joseph Scanlan to Bradley and Amber Lynn Snyder at 3360 Fawnway Drive for $246,000. Robert John Carazzo to Simon Moltz at 3456 Mayer Drive for $290,000. Gregory Gasparich to Lashawn Hall at 3439 Meadowbrook Road for $370,000. William Garard to Steven and Shannon Ferimer at 4726 Millstream Ct for $290,500. John Daller to Clifford and Kimberly Gallagher at 2510 Pleasant Valley Road for $549,900. William Sullivan to Tavara Walters at 263 Rainprint Ln for $159,000. Brian Horvath to Michael and Elizabeth McDevitt at 3995 Remaley Road for $360,000. Susan Munson to Douglas Raymond and Melissa Ann Moore at 4048 Round Top Road for $330,000. Anna Senchur to Elizabeth Garmon at 4639 Saltsburg Road for $278,000. David Bartolacci to Jason Bartolacci at 502 Sheridan Ln for $300,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Housing & Urban Development to Malik Shuman at 2135 Seventh St. for $76,000. Lois Smatana to James Herbert Bachenheimer at 25 Seventh Street Ext. for $134,250. Louise Washlaski to Robert Joseph McAfee Jr. at 72 Seventh Street Ext. for $169,000. William Montgomery to Cedano Holyfield at 319 Camp Ave. for $9,000. James Miller Jr. to Fred Allen and Joan Rose at 117 Warren Drive for $10,000.
NEW STANTON
Robert Bury to Nicholas and Kristin Shurgott at 303 Chanticleer Cir for $425,000. Alex Schultheis to Sophie Rose Bayat at 123 Stratford Ct for $289,900.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Susan Carol Troisi trustee to Nathan Bowser and Jodi Todtenkopf at 3031 Baker School Road for $162,900. Lillian Kutcher to Randall Irwin at 1400 Baldoc Drive for $75,000. Brian Gogal to William and Virginia Molyneaux at 1163 Bedford Road for $335,000. Raymond Lacko to Richard David Miller and Elizabeth Ann McBride at 13398 Dean Drive for $210,000. Geraldine Haines to Myrtle Irene Mauger at 14367 Elizabeth Drive for $178,000. Estate of Betty Beranek to David and Nicole Cherep at 14191 Jane Clair Drive for $193,100. Donald Glenn trustee to Triple T Properties LLC at 14920 Lincoln Highway for $176,000. Cfsbank to 6001 Smithfield LLC at 2780 Robbins Station Road for $130,000. I & M Land Co. to Sunbelt Rentals Inc. at 1 Rocky Road for $3,000,000. Francis Fisher to Jason and Heather Wendt at 10296 Roseway Blvd. for $376,500. Margaret Cashdollar to Summit Holdings & Assoc. LLC at 14139 Route 30 for $280,000. Nicholas McKnight to RP2ALL LLC at 471 Sherrick Drive for $185,000. Timothy Beck to David and Andrea Sidun at 2409 Spicher Hill Road for $230,000. Matthew Mialki to Michael Joseph McDonough Jr. at 14145 Torie Drive for $230,000. Joshua Rutter to Shane Mastay and Maria Therese Adams at 690 Turnpike St. for $245,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Real Deals LLC to RP2ALL LLC at 4 Broadway Ave. for $210,000. Mark Moss to Sam Pascal II at 77 Penn Ave. for $180,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Dennis E.R. Durbiano to Ronald and Roberta Santoriello at 6170 Baker School Road for $327,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Black Sands Drive for $73,844. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1002 Black Sands Drive for $73,844. John Maholtz to Michael and Erin Galya at 7 Hawthorne Ln for $506,000. Estate of James Diana to Andrew Stuchell at 214 Kuehn Drive for $245,000. Robert Shula to SPB Holdings 2021 LLC at 1007 Manor Valley Ct for $200,000. Kevin McDonald to Raymond and Melissa Glenn at 16 Spencer Drive for $634,000. Barbara Williams to Anne Kiren at 83 Stella Drive for $179,000.
ROSTRAVER
Donald Ruschak to Van Voorhis Development LLC at 14-18 Green Hill Road for $15,000. James Tucutich to James Tucutich and Cynthia Murphy at 2102 Lakeview Drive for $10,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Bal Krishna Adhikari and Durga Poudyel at 209 Landan Drive for $88,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Marcia Yesko at 313 Lynn Road for $87,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Kirk and Shara Kapr at 140 Municipal Drive for $361,900. Rosemary Petros to Robby and Erica Heil at 124 Porter Road for $349,900. Stephen Kreis to Stephen and Kelsey Shore at 163 Valley View Drive for $350,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Theodora Zimmerman to Mark and Ashley Nacey at 1206 Beaver Run Road for $236,000. Lana Munsell to Edward Thompson at 8118 State Route 22 for $263,500.
SEWARD BOROUGH
Louella Buckingham to Christofer Alan and Raeanne Morrow at 6908 Route 711 for $85,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Scott Kosor to DCO & DGO Realty LLC at 117 Highway St. for $14,000. Estate of John Newman to David Roger Stephenson Jr. at 120 Joyce Ave. for $210,100. Brad Celapino to Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. at 117 Kildigin Road for $25,419 by sheriff’s deed. Daniel Newcomer to John Kevin McCormick and Missy Kietz at 135 Mlinek Ln for $160,000.
TRAFFORD
Christopher Papalia to Thomas Steven and Christina Zummo at 555 Sixth St. for $147,500.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Mountaineer Environmental & Consulting to Karen Ann Popernack at 205 American Legion Road for $108,000. M. Bradford Heintzelman II to Ade Bush and Nicole Mikasinovich at 550 Fred Rogers Drive for $142,000. Awnist Group LLC to Norman and Autry Broadway at Greystone Ln for $52,000. Hugh Baird to Thomas Matthew and Leslie Suzanne Gibson at 329 Lakewood Road for $468,000. Norman Broadway to Robert Rodino Jr. and Kathryn Rodino at 123 Lentz Road for $315,000. Bonita Detar to Joseph and Elizabeth Tito at 1029 Mountain View Drive for $268,000. Donald Bolby to Lucas Hochard at 4694 Route 981 for $150,000.
VANDERGRIFT
George Solomon to Keith Alan Domiano at 1000 Cooper St. for $70,000.
WASHINGTON
Karen Ann Guenther to Mark and Krista Endlich at 1669 Gilmar Road for $50,000. 356 Properties LLC to Stephanie Lynne Matesic at 546 Landing Ct for $363,836. Eirik Ellis to Jerrold and Tabitha McCormick at 327 Young Drive for $475,000.
WEST NEWTON
Deborah Fayner to Richard Loughner at 301 Allison St. for $115,000. David Lucas trustee to Joshua and Chelsea Steadman at 512 Pittsburgh St. for $120,000.
