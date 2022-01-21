ALLEGHENY
David Kuruc II trustee to Charles and Nicole Swanger at 123 Woodland Drive for $280,000.
ARNOLD
Greg Medlang to VKS Homes Inc. at 1631 Third Ave. for $50,000. Elizabeth Burkard to Alex Castano Santos at 2118 and
1/2
Leishman Ave. for $27,500. Thomas Francis Ehlinger Jr. to VKS Homes Inc. at 205 North St. for $71,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
David Michael Fulton to Chelsea Kiebler at 312 Whitesell St. for $87,500.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Diane Hawanchak to Bradley Yanits at 147 Kingston Club Road for $50,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Frances E Suter Kintigh to Brandon and Gabrielle Himes at 196 Hixson Kintigh Road for $220,000.
GREENSBURG
Edward Galbraith trustee to Robert Turner at 440 Locust St. for $51,000. Jeffrey Arndt Jr. to Mitchell Aaron and Lauren Nicole Ross at 324 S Spring Ave. for $180,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of Nicholas Lopushanaky Jr. to Matthew Caleb and Lynnae Douglas at Barnhart Road for $4,000. Rosemary Lopushansky to Matthew Caleb and Lynnae Douglas at 1 Barnhart Road for $337,000. Jeanne Terzolino to Ralph and Keri Baker at 161 Buffalo Hill Road for $145,500. Spencer Trout to Justin and Jodi Vestrand at 245 Eden Road for $240,000. Ryan Dinizio to Keith Means at 104 Janyce Drive for $349,000. Matthew McMahen to Heather Hribal at 1159 Rosedale Drive for $198,000. Robert Slone trustee to TPP Properties LLC at 6026 Route 30 for $250,000. Rebecca Keener to Mark Mannerberg at 710 Santone Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $107,194).
HUNKER
Donald Heskey to Derick and Arianna Hay at 246 Olive St. for $129,900.
JEANNETTE
Korina Henry to Amanda Wright at 918 Scott Ave. for $74,900.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Jack Cupps to Hannah Seibel at 336 Washington St. for $195,500.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
William Lowry to Todd and Heather Westerman at 832 Forbes Drive for $495,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Logan Stout to David Charles Krapp and Kristin Marie Baker at 108 Burrellton Drive for $220,000. Joseph Cashell to Robert and Erin Stadelmaier at 821 Dogwood Ln for $126,000. Estate of William Daher to Bryan Lesko and Kia Ishman at 308 Eastern Drive for $125,000. Vincent Grabowski trustee to SFR3 040 LLC at 208 Harding St. for $62,000. Lauren Marzullo to Justin Alequin at 303 Violet Drive for $182,000.
MANOR
Dax Dillman to Matthew and Bethany Ryanne Keibler at 209 Sagerville Ln for $100,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Estate of Lois Daniels to Stephen and Antoinette Kuester at 707 Park Ave. for $150,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Victoria Naggy to Joseph Hall at 4113 State Route 981 for $127,000. Middle Presbyterian Church Mt. Pleasan to Hecla Volunteer Fire Dept at 296 State St. for $47,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Aurora Spencer to Jared Robert and Stephanie Marie Cheripka at 2358 Adams Ct for $269,900. Kenneth Gray to William and Kathleen Ferri at 100 Bartlett Ct for $570,000. George Just to James Young and Hsiu Fang Daisy Kuo at 378 Nature Trail Ln for $203,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Daniel Rusak to Jonathon Litz at 2526 Seventh St. for $147,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Adrian Tudose to Anthony Butler at 589 Hahntown Wendel Road for $205,000. Elizabeth Hafer to Josh Parente and Kaitlyn Tribendis at 10300 Madison Ave. for $153,000. Bruce Dryburgh to Philip Mangery at 7651 Pennsylvania Ave. for $14,000. Sean Beck to Robert Hindmarch and Britne Conklin at 701 Pettigrew Road for $222,500. Audrey Sturkie to Joseph Guffey at 14496 Roberta Drive for $450,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Barney Kistler to Ann Dalton at 1012 Crab Apple Ct for $553,900. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Wedgewood Drive for $73,844.
ROSTRAVER
Gregory Ohler to Joel and Jessica Mascara at 105 Alpine Cir for $331,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Ricciuti Enterprise Inc. to Susan Morrison at 1014 Ashfield Way for $356,100.
Estate of Arlene DeFrances to MCM Real Estate Holdings LLC at DeFrances Drive for $1 (transfer stamps indicate a value of $86,811).
Juan R Mendizabal Bellani to Eric and Jacqueline Archinal at 323 Fenneltown Road for $640,000.
TRAFFORD
Beryl Muir to Behnam Hatam at 205 Edgewood Ave. for $42,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Samuel Ivan Fisher to Russell and Rebekkah Piper at 154 Friedline Ln for $445,000. Arnold Palmer trustee to M Elizabeth Rivas at 117 Legends Ln for $450,000. Weatherton Farm Estates Inc. to Derek and Jennifer Sicotte at 133 Sharon Drive for $36,900.
UPPER BURRELL
Norman Wright Jr. to Justin Hernandez at 433 Chapeldale Drive for $379,499.
WASHINGTON
Rebecca Hill to Matthew Thornton and Susan Washburn at 1530 Crestview Drive for $175,000. Estate of Luzy Zana Mieckowski to James Sabot at 1027 King Arthur Drive for $175,000. Norma Fraser to Shane Crusan at 565 Shingler Drive for $223,660. Michele Wolfe Jack to John Bujalski Jr. and Nikki Bujalski at 771 Zubal Road for $197,250.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
