ALLEGHENY
Eric Mauthe to PA Housing Finance Agency at 233 Bryant St. for $2,086 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Ann Watkins to Erin Sattler at 296 White Oak Drive for $172,000.
ARNOLD
Frederick David Rudnick to Anton Uhl Jr. at 2002 Kenneth Ave. for $800 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $14,574). Estate of Eleanor Kantorski to Ellis McCoy and Ellis McCoy III at 1829 Ridge Ave. for $23,500.
BOLIVAR
Bradley Lichtenfels to Myers and Brittany Miller at 726 Lincoln St. for $80,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Bruce Klosky to David and Lisa McNichol at 110 Panizzi Road for $39,050. Thomas Esposito to Colin McChesney and Haley Marie Gainvors at 139 Recut Lodge Road for $165,000. Timothy Antolik to Larry and Kayla Glass at 612 Softail Ln for $207,375.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
William Steele III to Doug Dunworth at Unknown Address for $78,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
James Mumau to Matthew Lucas Begonia at 3029 Scottdale Smithton Road for $158,000.
GREENSBURG
Dorothy Omelite to Kbennett Properties LLC at 801 Cleveland St. for $7,000. Michael Petrazio Jr. to Angelina Cantos at 857 Highland Ave. for $110,000. Housing & Urban Development to Eli Mathieu at 348-350 N Pennsylvania Ave. for $3,275. James Sonnie to Kenneth and Cassandra Miller at 549 551 Stanton St. for $28,000. James Sonnie to Kenneth and Cassandra Miller at 555 Stanton St. for $42,000. Jeffrey Shrader to Kevin Clougherty at 254 Tremont Ave. for $177,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC to Sunrise Energy LLC at Unknown Address for $180,000. Donald Smith to Attillio and Kelly Negro at 3 Alta Vita Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $160,000). Sarah Blazwich to Donald Blazwich at 304 Armbrust Road for $70,000. Charles Evans to Frank Dittig and Marion Emanuel at 4112 Cambridge Drive for $148,000. Robin Labryer to Randy Lee and Candice May Stevens at 372 Edna Road for $1,500. Benjamin Lucas to A Benjamin Design LLC at 291 Forbes Trail Road for $225,000. Sullivan DelleDonna to Eric and Alyssa Anderson at 155 Hugh Black Road for $180,000. Terrance Vaughns to Adam Giugliano and Amy Thomas at 227 Jacobs Way for $355,000. James Dennis Porter to Donald Poorbaugh at 422 Johnston Ln for $47,500. Michael Pastor to Michael Haines at 2204 Keystone Ave. for $136,000. Shirley McCune to James Forrai Jr. and Kristy Forrai at 146 Kifer Hill Road for $190,000. Daniel Bogle to Joseph Arandas at 13 Magee Drive for $11,000. Herert Ferree to Theodore and Stephani Mitchell at 125 Nathaniel Ln for $180,000. Harry Hedberg to Michael Vincent Lucarelli at 8009 Pennsylvania 819 for $148,000. Donald Conde to Cody Nulph at 130 Rockwood Ave. for $125,000. Vicente Santiago to Arthur Myers II and Sarah Myers at 132 Sherwood Drive for $269,900. Nicole Emanuele to Tyler and Lori Gigliotti at 110 Tall Oaks Trail for $60,000. Robert Elias Jr. to Brittany Hayden at 441 Westland Drive for $199,900. Michael McGovern to Brandon and Nicole Payton at 501 Westland Drive for $174,500.
IRWIN
Timothy Zona to Jerry Cooley Jr. and Michelle Cooley at 726 Pine St. for $237,000.
JEANNETTE
Carlo Zippi to Brandon Bendis at 925 Arlington Ave. for $67,900. Estate of Donald Morris to Dollar Bank at 329 Charles Ter for $2,257 by sheriff’s deed. Brent Simmons to All Around Properties LLC at 5 Frothingham Ave. for $15,000. BAS Rentals LLC to Charles Hartman Jr. and Lorraine McCune at 926-1/2 Gaskill Ave. for $2,900. Michael Cain to Ashton Cortazzo at 724 Julia St. for $102,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Jerry Graham to William Bradley Glisson and Janet Louise Brentzel at 303 N Market St. for $175,000. Housing & Urban Development to Houserock Group LLC at 444 N Market St. for $38,456.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
William Marshall to Nina Hamilton at Unknown Address for $333,060. Robert Smith to Nina Hamilton at Unknown Address for $371,000. Ligonier Trust to Bethlen Home Hungarian Reformed Federati at 230 Overlook Drive for $240,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Ann Schneider to Phillip Hogan at 817 Brady St. for $101,500. Ronald Waugaman II to Scott Wright at 360 Donnell Road for $175,000. Housing & Urban Development to Christina Walters at 4111 Wildcat Road for $11,003.
LOYALHANNA
James Britenbaugh to Saxon Sheffler at 196 Tanager Drive for $25,000.
MONESSEN
CRE JV Mixed Five Pennsylvania Branch Holdings LLC to Lexington Park Ave LLC at 554-560 Donner Ave. for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,501). Debra Custer to Gabriella Miller at 666 E Seneca St. for $53,521. Christine Shepard to Power Playaz Investment Group at 908 Leeds Ave. for $24,000. Estate of Kathleen Ballentyne to Taylor Maleski Home LLC at 20 Moffat St. for $29,000.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Chad Dix to Barbara Coy at 1015 W Main St. for $110,000. Joseph Gulisek to Brooke Baker at 332 W Main St. for $116,000.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
John Wenk to Michael Albright at Unknown Address for $6,000. Sara Fox to Yvonne Kukic at 109 Crimson Ln for $115,000. Judith McClellan to Mark Farrah at 1601 E Laurel Cir for $164,900.
MURRYSVILLE
Bernice Kristan to John Carbone et al. and Rose Elaine Carbone at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,006). Estate of Wendy McAfoose to Mychal McAfoose and Kimberly Emanuele at 4206 Acorn Ln for $236,800. Joan Hixon to Jason Trunzo and Angela Protheroe at 4416 Logan Ferry Road for $110,000. Susan Falce to Brennan Laird and Lauren Jameson at 3335 Mayer Drive for $150,000. Jonathan Carroll to Gideon Zoeller and Katherine Steele at 4713 Mill Stream Court for $148,000. Ajmani Family Revocable Living Trust to A-Square Properties LLC at 3823 Old William Penn Highway for $500,100. David George Funk to BIB Real Estate Co. LLC at 3778 Sardis Road for $185,000. Siwell Inc. to Wayne and Edith Riston at 4014 Sardis Road for $142,368. Cecelia Schohn to Joel Petted at 4903 Sardis Road for $149,900.
NEW KENSINGTON
Vincent Bruni to Dylan Coalmer at 422 Fourth Ave. for $79,900. Joan Parshook to John Edward Bonifati Jr. and Alexis Nicole Parshook at 717 Earl Ave. for $80,000. Calvin Ott to Zachary Uzmack at 521 Greenridge Road for $96,500. Gina Bitterice to Edward and Jodi Buzzell at 406 Locust St. for $13,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Wayne Henry Jr. to Terra Land Services LLC at 934 Henry St. for $43,500.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Huntingdon Development Inc. to Premko Holdings LLC at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,065). Mark Lenhart to Jereme and Kelcie Guidas at 8528 Broadway St. for $127,660. Marjorie Stright to Kelley Nestor and Barry Maskowitz at 400 Brownstown Road for $113,000. Hayley Little to Clay and Hannah Vuich at 1010 Castleview Drive for $295,000. Ryan Bradley to Matthew and Amanda Baranzini at 14069 Clyde Drive for $155,900. Victor Naar to Donald Cochenour at 961 Colonial Manor Road for $59,900. Albert Doehla to Jordan Russell and Arielle Carson at 2516 Hi Ridge Drive for $132,500. Ryan Novosedliak to Daniel Wyman and Eugena Hall at 14570 Ridge Road for $209,900. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Henry and Olga Sklyut at 9247 Riley Way for $65,000. Theodore Smith Jr. to Carpayn LLC at 14475 Roberta Drive for $115,000. Trace Bocan to Stephen Albert and Lauren Nicole Likar at 1370 Samantha Way for $340,000. Lora Blair to Preston Poljak at 635 Westminster Drive for $300,000.
OKLAHOMA
Hancock Ave Partners L.P. to Harlan Jervis III at 1572 Hancock Ave. for $80,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Attilio Pecora et al. to Pampered Paws N Claws LLC at Unknown Address for $100,000. Christine Bratkovich to Garrett and Jenna Sodrosky at 217 Chris Drive for $339,900. NVR Inc. to Edward Sandsmark Jr. and Kathleen Sandsmark at 1001 Crooked Stick Court for $416,930. Don Keeley to Bernard and Debra Eggleston at 3024 Ironwood Cir for $250,000. Matthew Brash to Freedom Mortgage Corp. at 38 Janette Cir for $1,385 by sheriff’s deed. NVR Inc. to Gene Capponi at 1013 Rohan Court for $282,620. NVR Inc. to Darlene Gleeson at 1027 Rohan Court for $317,245. RWS Development RC LTD to John Kaiser Jr. and Stephanie Kaiser at 1024 Skyline Drive for $570,601. NVR to Gary Valli at St. Andrews Court for $267,090.
ROSTRAVER
Karen Heasley to Justin Walker and Courtney Winn at 401 Belrose Drive for $164,900. Abell Development Co. to Kautilya Belle Vernon Hotel LLC at 1525 Broad Ave. for $3,950,000. Richard Craft to David Goldbaugh and Judith Holmes at 217 German St. for $89,900. Eileen Clark to US Bank NA at 216 Johnson Ave. for $1,977 by sheriff’s deed. David Firda to Elaine Allen at 205 Knowle Ln for $89,400. Stanley Nedzesky Jr. to Weightman Realty LLC at 4921 Route 51 for $150,000. Stephen Kundman to Karen Smith at 764 Sandstone Way for $249,900.
SALEM
Aaron Metz to Robert Bruno estate et al. and Robert Bruno Jr. at 224 Abbe Place for $1,812 by sheriff’s deed. Totteridge Properties LLC to All Star Building Inc. at 1219 1221 Bellfield Court for $87,000. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Eric Kaufman at 210 Kaufman Road for $31,500. Pristine Ground Co. to David and Nicole Mutnansky at 2092 Totteridge Drive for $72,500.
SEWICKLEY
William Conroy to Nathan Barkley at 110 Adolph Ln for $112,500.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Stephanie Stabile to Michael and Ashley Hummel at 125 Carolina Drive for $245,000. Hugh DiPerna to Michael Germock at 179 Oden Road for $52,500. David Sapinsky to Leonard Lynch at 108 Sapinsky Ln for $250,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Danielle Tozzo to Kayla Kukurugya at 706 Oakland Ave. for $99,000.
TRAFFORD
Mairaj Junejo to Jesse and Bonnie Coffield at 236 Adrian Ave. for $69,000. AAA Properties Inc. to Tyler Horn and Melissa Bernard at 320 Edgewood Ave. for $135,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Richard DeAngelo to VIII Inc. at 177 American Legion Road for $25,000. Cody Brinker to Wittmont LLC at 1121 Baggaley Ave. for $8,300. Nikki Wilson to Travis Rose II and Victoria Hope Jeffery at 730 Janwood Drive for $180,000. Robert Coleman to Robert Quinn at 1587 Mt. Pleasant Road for $65,000. Michael Cox to One Nine Properties LTD at 5596 SR 981 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $90,289). Mary Knouse to Justin Liberty at 123 127 Sand Hill Road for $90,000. Ashley Mears to Paula Rasefske at 3005 Sierra Court for $282,000. Bernie Wires to Barry Shebeck at 323-325 Vista Drive for $250,000.
VANDERGRIFT
William Powell to Thomas and Lori Shotts at 108 Holmes St. for $15,000. Jonathan Hamilton to Deborah Sasuta at 129 Indiana Ave. for $20,000.
WASHINGTON
Charles Byers to Michael and Sarah Maddy at 495 Beaver Run Road for $249,900. Michael Conner to Benjamin Carlisle at 341 SR 356 for $79,900.
WEST NEWTON
Richard Hall to Michael and Janice Andriechack at 209 Broadway St. for $169,900. Michael Hummel to Justin Shaffer at 505 Pittsburgh St. for $149,900.
YOUNGWOOD
Samuel Wineman to Paul and Cynthia Robertson at 804 Depot St. for $2,500. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
