ALLEGHENY Andy Davenport to Chad and Mariah Dubas at 176 McGeary Hollow Road for $78,000.
ARNOLD
Casey Claasen to Jeremy Mangol at 1514 Third Ave. for $4,000. Douglas Albright to Wenjing He at 2008-2010 Leishman Ave. for $85,000.
AVONMORE MAD Enterprises Real Estate LLC to Katlin Allshouse at 224 Westmoreland Ave. for $73,500. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Neil Kelly to Daniel Smith III and Jessica Smith at 177 Chestnut Ridge Road for $320,000. Raymond Smith to David Thompson at 127 Flowers Road for $165,000. James Thomas to Steven and Sally Nuckles at 777 Victoria Way for $399,900.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Lawrence Metts Jr. to North4 Holdings LLC at 700 Kennedy Ave. for $42,500.
GREENSBURG
Sally Baloga to John Metcalf at 23 Alice Cir for $250,000. Brian Orczeck to Jacob Lee and Starr Anna Winifred Patterson at 50 Depot St. for $148,000. 25 E Pittsburgh Properties LLC to Butcher Real Estate LLC at 25 E Pittsburgh St. for $385,000. Nathan Hill to Michael Gatons at 710 Euclid Ave. for $60,000. North Main Street Investors Inc. to Nisar Inc. at 207 Seminary Ave. for $50,487.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Louis Condrasky to Kevin and Amanda Calcara at 922 Giovanni Ln for $491,900. Joshua Sobota to Chase Wilkins at 216 Oak Ln for $420,000. Robert Elias to Jake and Heather Cunningham at 281 Possum Hollow Road for $8,000. Edward Ambrose to Douglas Wayne and Bridget Marie White at 37 Willow Crossing Road for $275,000.
IRWIN
Joseph Zaradzki to Thomas Goldinger and Andrea Gentile at 1606-1610 Pennsylvania Ave. for $340,000.
JEANNETTE James Polla to Richard Miller at 512 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $132,000.
LATROBE
Karyl Freed to Brian Russell McHenry and Tonino Primiero at 402 Mary St. for $80,000.
LIGONIER Lynn Rost to Carolyn Marie Gillespie at 229 E Main St. for $108,000. Patti Campbell to Sunnyledge Development Corp. at 305 E Main St. for $270,000.
MANOR William Kness to Raymond Charles and Janet Parker at 308 Sandy Hill Road for $165,000.
MONESSEN
Norman Palmer to Pamela Jean Carlson at 30 Knox Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $35,778). Thomas Bojsen to Brent and Duani Rowley at 147 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $172,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Wendy Yurko to Shannon Renee Henry at 411- 1/2
Spruce for $80,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Thomas VanHorn to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. at 3497 N Hills Road for $275,000. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to John Patterson III and Carol Patterson at 3497 N Hills Road for $275,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Joel Nicholson to Christopher Mierzwa at 252 Fifth Ave. for $95,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Shon Harrity to Kristy Dotts at 1330 First St. for $85,000. Florence Celigoi trustee to Michael Richards and Charita Schutlz at 13580 Ann Drive for $142,500.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Anita Mullen to David and Mary Whitford at 142 Altman Road for $189,600. Jason Brocklehurst to Christopher and Kristine Brobst at 19 Brenda Ave. for $160,550. Michael Patton to Eric and Dana Larson at 95 Stella Drive for $275,000. Estate of John Thomas Voron to Joshua Slagy and Erik Voron at 22 Watt Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $65,934). ROSTRAVER
Estate of Doris Sepic to Vincent Filia and Kasey Goff at 220 Bonnie St. for $150,000. Nicholas Dickinson to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 110 Lange St. for $110,947 by sheriff’s deed.
SCOTTDALE Michael Flood to FayWest LLC at 814 Market St. for $97,000. SEWICKLEY
Julsie LLC to JHJames Real Estate Enterprises LLC at 1493 Herminie West Newton Road for $175,000. Ronald Rinaldi to Dylan Lowanse at 213 Hickory St. for $185,000.
TRAFFORD
Maronda Homes LLC to Nicole Danielle Montecupo at 204 Ridgecrest Ct for $549,900.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
CMST Partn. L.P. to Stephen Patrick and Christina Griffin at 3048 Ben Venue Drive for $230,000. WEST NEWTON
Clarence Beckinger to Lora Martini at 149 N First St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $18,293). James Pearce to Jonathan Romantino at 218 S Fourth St. for $159,900.
